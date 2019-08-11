Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Ozark makes a splash with new community pool, commitment to swimming education for all its children

The following is the latest installment of the Alabama Power Foundation’s annual report, highlighting the people and groups spreading good across Alabama with the foundation’s support.

 

What good is a pool if you can’t swim in it? That was the problem the city of Ozark faced when a new community pool couldn’t open without specially trained lifeguards.

The Ozark Community Pool was the brainchild of Mayor Bob Bunting, who came out of retirement to run for office on the promise of building such a facility for the community. Bunting had a personal reason for wanting a place in Ozark for children to learn to swim. He had been mayor in 1989, when an Ozark High School football star seemed destined to play for the Crimson Tide, until he was in a car accident that left the car and the passengers submerged in a pond. While the other passengers swam to safety, the promising young athlete drowned because he didn’t know how to swim.

Ozark elected Bunting again in 2016 on the promise of the aquatic center. He hit the ground running, rolling up his sleeves and working to raise money to fund the effort. Some 521 personal letters later, he had raised a significant portion of the needed funds. The Wiregrass Foundation pitched in, as did the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The result was a beautiful new community pool and aquatics center. He was able to raise the extra money required to build a competitive-sized pool that local schools could use for swim teams. There was only one problem: Deep-water lifeguards were required.

“We found there are a lot of shallow-water lifeguards out there, but we’ve had to find and train deep-water lifeguards,” Bunting said.

Thanks to Lonnie Groomes, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ozark, the city was able to open the pool the first year by recruiting deep-water lifeguards from nearby Fort Rucker.

Community pools its resources to put Ozark in the swim from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

To be ready for the next full swim season, the city needed to find more lifeguards and resources to provide proper training. Thanks to a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation, Ozark has water safety courses and is training lifeguards for the new pool.

“The grant will cover anything related to the training of the lifeguards,” Bunting said. “So we’ll have uniforms for them, an adult mannequin, a child mannequin, manuals … a belt for each lifeguard.”

Being able to use the pool is only part of Bunting’s vision.

“I want to make sure that every child in Ozark knows how to swim,” he said. “We’re looking at starting in the third or fourth grade. Every year, for example, we’ll teach all of the fourth-graders to swim. Over a period of time, every child who goes through our school system will know how.”

Courtney Ganz, Ozark’s new aquatic director, is tasked with developing the pool programs. “We’re just ramping up, trying to get all of our programming started,” she said. “That’s what’s making this different. Ozark had a pool at one time, oh, about 10 years ago, but we wanted something that offered more services to the community.”

As the city of Ozark completes a busy season at the new pool, the list of available classes and activities continues to grow. The facility is helping people stay in shape, with aquacise classes for seniors and swimming lessons for all ages. Most importantly, the pool is a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together for good.

For more information on the Alabama Power Foundation and its annual report, visit here.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The economic value of national unity

The Edmund Burke Foundation recently hosted the National Conservatism Conference which explored, among other questions, the meaning and importance of patriotic national unity. Conference organizer Yoram Hazony argued that conservatives need to break away from the libertarian and classical liberal idea of the “individual … as the only thing that matters in politics.” Politics is about citizens pursuing their common interests, and the bonds formed in this pursuit are important for the economy as well.

America’s founders were liberals, or the classical liberals mentioned by Mr. Hazony. Liberalism maintained that governments were supposed to serve people, not the other way around. This idea was radical at the time, and had been established slowly in England over centuries.

England’s “constitution” was never written down or formally adopted. In the 1770s, King George III was pushing for more royal prerogative. Our founders’ decided to create a country based on an idea, not ethnicity or military conquest. And the idea was freedom.
Founding a nation based on agreement among citizens follows naturally from the political theory of liberals like Hobbes, Locke and Montesquieu. The consent of the governed legitimates government, and the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights made this explicit.

A nation can only have one set of institutions. Politicians will either have limited or unlimited power. Property rights and economic freedom will either be respected or not. Either people will be free to live, or must get permission to move, work, or worship. America’s institutions – limited government, markets, and personal freedom – achieve the founders’ values.

Institutions significantly impact economic performance and prosperity. Physical capital (factories, mines, and farms) produces our goods and services, but secure property rights encourage people to make these investments. Limited government secured through representative democracy establishes the rule of law.

The citizens of a nation must accept its institutions, and by implication, the values the institutions embody. Acceptance based on genuine agreement binds people together. Even if everyone agreed on fundamental values like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, disagreements will arise on specifics or the form of government to best secure these values. No one gets exactly what they want. We agree to respect our differences and not let them tear us apart.

Libertarians emphasize the universal nature of human rights. The Declaration of Independence’s rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness apply to all people, even when ignored by a dictator. Many libertarians’ internationalism, I think, offends conservatives’ strong sense of nationalism.

Yet I think there should be common ground here. Not all people agree on fundamental human rights. People who believe in freedom can found a country based on this. A foundation in freedom has enabled America to accommodate so many immigrants historically. Americans’ shared values more than offset racial, religious and linguistic differences.

The citizens of a free nation effectively bond together to protect these values and the institutions which secure them. This is how politics is about more than just individuals. And it must be because many people and nations which do not accept freedom will act in criminal and imperial ways. Freedom isn’t free, and citizens must protect each other’s freedom.

Shared values and the commitment to defend each other also produce trust, or a widespread belief that fellow citizens are not trying to take advantage of them. Research demonstrates the economic value of trust, even when controlling for institutions like the rule of law and economic freedom. Markets function better when employers trust employees, businesses trust customers, investors trust financial institutions, and so on.

Politics is about more than individuals. In a free country, politics involves a shared commitment to protect our fellow citizens’ freedom. And freedom allows individuals to pursue their happiness in many different ways.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

VIDEO: Mass shootings, Jim Zeigler trying to be the anti-toll hero, Tuberville/Mooney in a war of words and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Two mass shootings lead to demands for action, but will we see any?

— Does State Auditor Jim Zeigler have plans for his anti-toll activism that extends beyond this issue? Will he run for higher office?

— Was former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville right to walk back his criticism of President Donald Trump over the VA?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) to discuss his campaign and his back and forth with former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville over Tuberville’s comments about President Donald Trump and veterans’ suicide.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at a segment of society that is beginning to call everyone that disagrees with their politics of the moment a bunch of “racists.”

https://www.facebook.com/303363616352436/posts/2573332719355503/

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Birmingham’s Bronze Valley wins federal grant to support entrepreneurial development

Bronze Valley has been awarded a grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), a bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The $284,500 grant, which will support Bronze Valley’s strategy for making startup funding more accessible to entrepreneurs from underrepresented ethnic, gender and income groups, was announced July 23.

“We are extremely pleased and excited with our success in this competitive grant process,” said Bronze Valley President Neill S. Wright. “Minority and female entrepreneurs are changing the face of business and technology with every success. The EDA grant will further our mission of making more and greater success possible for groups that historically have been underfunded and often underestimated.” 

Bronze Valley is one of 18 entities nationwide — and three in the Southeast — to receive funding through the EDA’s Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) Seed Fund Support grant competition for 2019. The grants provide funding for capacity-building programs that assist innovators, entrepreneurs and organizations that support startups with early-stage funding. According to EDA, the competition is part of its commitment to “fostering connected, innovation-centric economic sectors that support the conversion of research into products and services, businesses and ultimately jobs through entrepreneurship.”

Specifically, the grant to Bronze Valley will support the Empower Alabama Fund. Created to recruit and deploy seed-stage capital and otherwise ensure the presence of funding opportunities that will help scale a diverse innovation ecosystem, the fund also focuses on maximizing the impact of federally designated Opportunity Zones on economic growth in Birmingham. Bronze Valley’s goal over the next three years is to invest in 20 startups with an average investment of $50,000, and to educate 150 startups and 300 private investors through its Startup & Investor Education Program. The longer-term goal is to expand the Empower Alabama Fund beyond the Birmingham region.

“We have tremendous opportunities,” Wright said. “Bronze Valley is bringing innovation, ideas and thought together with capital and mentorship to create change. Through those efforts, we can help improve the lives of not only individual entrepreneurs, but of our community, our state, our region and the nation as a whole.

“Winning this grant is part of that process, and another step that we can continue to build on,” he said.

Launched in late 2017, Bronze Valley is working to create an education-to-opportunity-to-outcome pipeline for ethnic minorities and women in technology careers, the entrepreneurial ranks and other fields in which innovators will lead the way in creating the jobs of the future. In addition to providing access to capital, Bronze Valley’s efforts are concentrated on workforce development and providing value-added services to entrepreneurs.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Nursing instructor’s wristband research recognized

University of South Alabama College of Nursing instructor Tyler Sturdivant was recently recognized by the Nephrology Nursing Journal for his research into the use of color-coded wristbands for patients.

Sturdivant, a USA nurse who also has a bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from South, is working on his doctor of nursing practice degree. “I was given a task to determine a project that would help improve the health care setting and provide a safe experience for patients in our hospitals,” Sturdivant said. “As the co-chair of University Hospital’s Nursing Practice Congress, I was responsible for forming an interdisciplinary team to look at the literature to see what the hospitals needed. We decided to use a pink alert wristband for dialysis and mastectomy patients in addition to other medical alert wristbands.”

The color-coded wristband initiatives have been adopted by the majority of state hospitals and the American Hospital Association, Sturdivant explained. “They are highly visible and improve patient safety and communication. They inform the bedside or frontline nurses and other health care providers about the hospitalized patient’s circumstances, especially when blood pressure needs to be taken, or IV sticks need to be avoided. If a mistake is made, it could cause the patient’s lifeline to malfunction.”

Sturdivant has been a nurse for six years. He worked at USA Health University Hospital for three years and has been on faculty in nursing for three years teaching and coordinating training for nursing students.

“He was hired in the position where he would work as a staff nurse and teach,” said Lisa Mestas, chief nursing officer and associate system administrator for USA Health. “The beauty of this is he teaches students who practice in the University Hospital and Children’s and Women’s Hospital. He still supports our evidence-based practice committee where he shares best practices that are proven by research. He also is active in the local executive nursing organization. This is awesome. He is giving back.”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

Volunteers keep history alive in tiny Blountsville

Betty Alexander has lived all her 82 years in Blount County. But the history of her particular community goes back to way before she arrived on this good Earth.

Her husband, Oliver “O.K.” Alexander, can claim some historical connections of his own; he is a descendant of John Witherspoon, a delegate from New Jersey to the Second Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

They are among a small band of dedicated volunteers who make up the Blountsville Historical Society and who, over the years, have helped create and nurture a remarkable attraction in this town of 1,600 about midway between Birmingham and Huntsville on U.S. Highway 231.

Blountsville Historical Park features a collection of restored 19th century pioneer cabins from the area and beyond; a post office building that dates to 1836; a rare log barn; an old jail building; a blacksmith shop; and a museum housed in a structure dating to the 1830s. There’s a small chapel, a pavilion (available for weddings, etc.) and a café that operates Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And there are special events that take place at the park throughout the year, drawing people from near and far. Come by on the second Friday night in August for the final “Pickin’ in the Park” this summer, which typically features live bluegrass, country or gospel music. In October, the annual Homestead Festival takes place the first Saturday of the month, and come next spring, the annual Daffodil Festival is slated for the third Saturday in March. There are also events on July 4 and during the Christmas holidays.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Betty Alexander said. “It’s a good example of wonderful volunteerism.”

Indeed, in 2016 the Blountsville Historical Society was awarded the Small Town Preservation Award from the Alabama Trust for Historic Preservation for its good works. And this small town has a lot of history to tell.

Blountsville first appeared on a map in 1819 as “Wassausey” – a Native American village. According to Wikipedia, the word means “bear meat cabin,” which was the name of an Indian translator who lived in the area. The name stuck and became the first name for the town by white settlers who rushed in during “Alabama Fever” in the early 19th century.

According to Betty Alexander, remains of the road the settlers used on their westward journey cut through the back of the historical park. Legend has it that both Andrew Jackson and Daniel Boone traveled the road. “So many people came down it” during the rush, Alexander said, “they say it looked like the children of Israel being led by Moses – except for the cussing.”

Some of those folks decided to stay in the area, which was blessed with natural springs. In fact, local spring water is a commercial commodity – bottled and sold by Blue Spring Living Water. Union and Confederate troops skirmished briefly in 1863 near Blountsville, which was the county seat at the time. The seat moved to Oneonta in 1889.

The historical park is not only popular with history buffs; it is an educational resource, with many local schoolchildren visiting on field trips. One day last year, some 400 students visited on one day. “They worked us to death,” Alexander recalled.

She encourages anyone interested in Alabama and American history to come to the Blountsville park. There’s no admission charge, but a small donation to the historical society is appreciated to help keep things running and to further the society’s preservation mission. Among the organizations that have supported the historical society and park are the Community Foundation of Greater BirminghamCawaco Resource, Conservation & Development Council and the Alabama Power Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.blountsvillehistoricalsociety.com/. You can also find the society on Facebook.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

