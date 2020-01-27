Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Over 1,000 events across Alabama planned as part of ‘School Choice Week’

Alabamians across the state will have the chance to attend one of 1,107 events between January 26 and February 1 as part of National School Choice Week (NSCW).

Those seven days have been declared by Governor Kay Ivey as Alabama School Choice Week.

In her proclamation, Ivey said, “[R]esearch demonstrates that providing children with multiple education options improves academic performance.”

NSCW, which started in 2011, aims to “raise public awareness of the different K-12 education options available to children and families while also spotlighting the benefits of school choice.”

The group maintains that it does not have an allegiance to any political party and is not pushing any specific legislative effort.

In most cases across the country, Republicans are more supportive to the idea of government programs that allow students other options besides their local public school.

One of the largest events during Alabama School Choice Week will be a showing of the Hollywood movie “Miss Virginia” on January 29 at the Historic Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

“Miss Virginia” is the story of Virginia Walden Ford’s efforts to push the local government of Washington, D.C. into providing her son some other option besides his failing public school. It stars Uzo Aduba, who gained prominence playing the character known as “Crazy Eyes” on the Netflix Original show “Orange Is the New Black.”

Alabama’s port city will be home to the Mobile School Choice Fair, which promises balloon artists, face painting and a DJ in addition to the requisite representatives from schools and organizations. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m on February 1 at the Mobile Convention Center.

“Over the past several years, Alabama has expanded access to school choice options for families,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

“As parents, students, and community leaders celebrate the importance of K-12 education during National School Choice Week, we encourage families to explore these new options and find the best learning environments for their kids,” he added.

A selection of the available events in Alabama can be found here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Jeff Sessions: Why I’m running for the U.S. Senate

We live in very dangerous and serious times. There is a multi-front battle raging for the soul and the future of our country. We have before us great opportunity, and also great peril.

The stakes are very high, and I am uniquely qualified and prepared to represent and defend Alabama and American values in this battle.

The radical left has captured the Democrat Party and the threat is real and dire. The wolf is at the door. This is their agenda, and they are very open about it:

– Socialism
– Medicare for All (which kills health insurance for 50% of Americans)
– Open borders
– Free healthcare for illegals
– The Green New Deal (which would bankrupt and destroy our economy)
– Confiscation of firearms
– Curtailing freedom of speech and religion.

Alabama must send someone to Washington who has the courage, the knowledge, and the backbone to stand up against this madness, and to actually stop it. I can and I will.

When conservative voters were flocking to support Donald Trump in the primary in 2016, but Republican Senators were hiding under their desks, only one U.S. Senator had the courage to stand up on stage and endorse President Trump. I stood up for Alabama values.

In 2013 when Republican leaders in Washington were on the verge of capitulating to the Democrats and accepting illegal immigration and amnesty as the law of the land, I stopped them. I stood up for Alabama values.

When Republicans in Washington were allowing the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal to go through, a deal which may have been good for Wall Street, but would have been disastrous for American workers, I stopped them. I stood up for Alabama values.

When I took over the Department of Justice, I reversed Obama Administration policies that unfairly targeted Christian and conservative organizations, and I made it the policy of the U.S. Government to defend people of faith in every court in our nation. The liberal press attacked me, but I didn’t care — I stood up for Alabama values. I defended our men and women of law enforcement, and I promised them that the U.S. Department of Justice would support their efforts to keep Americans safe.

Let’s be very clear — every candidate can get up in front of a crowd and beat their chest and tell folks what they want to hear. That’s easy. And we have some individuals running who give a nice political speech.

But talk is cheap. The question is, who is ready to step into the breach and represent Alabama values in the U.S. Senate immediately? Who is ready, and capable, of fighting for President Trump’s agenda? Who can make it happen? Time is short, this battle is raging right now, and we have to win this fight.

Make no mistake — the Democrats in Washington are seeking to fundamentally redefine America, change our ideals, and divide us from each other.

I am certainly not the favorite of the Washington establishment crowd, but I am the one with the courage, the knowledge, the backbone, and the ability to get the job done for Alabama.

Senator Doug Jones is a radical liberal who voted against Justice Kavanaugh and who would certainly vote for Chuck Schumer to be majority leader in the Senate. We must defeat him. I can, and I will, and the Democrats know this.

These are serious times; Alabama needs to send a warrior to Washington. Let’s go!

Jeff Sessions has served as a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and is a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama

4 hours ago

7 Things: Draft of Bolton’s book claims Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid, Jones telegraphs his impeachment vote, record low unemployment in Alabama and more …

7. A fire in Jackson County could have multiple fatalities

  • Nine people are unaccounted for after a massive overnight fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro destroyed 35 boats and sent seven others to the hospital.
  • It is unclear if those seven unaccounted for were on the boats at the time of the fire that started at 12:40 a.m. on Monday and was still being fought in the early morning. Officials said the fire started close to shore, which made it difficult to fight.

6. Kobe Bryant dead at 41

  • In a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people, were killed.
  • Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that confirmation of the victims’ identities wouldn’t be released until after the coroner’s report was finished. The helicopter was reportedly heading to a youth basketball game at the time of the crash.

5. Warren trying to get support from women in Alabama

  • As she craters in the polls, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a video to the Alabama Democratic Women’s conference in Hoover where she said, “This is the most important election of our lifetime and we need to win the White House.”
  • According to Alabama Democratic Women’s spokesperson, all of the presidential candidates were invited to submit a video, but Warren was the only one who did. She continues in the video to say that Democrats need to “take back the Senate, including my good friend Doug Jones, and win up and down the ballot.”

4. Birmingham officer in ICU after shooting

  • While working at Church of the Highlands in Woodlawn on Sunday morning, narcotics Det. John Finke confronted two robbery suspects and then was shot twice in the abdomen.
  • Finke was rushed to UAB Hospital’s Trauma Center where he was out of his first surgery by 1:15 p.m. He remains in critical condition in the ICU. Two suspects are in custody, a 25-year-old and 16-year-old. The 16-year-old is believed to be the shooter.

3. Record unemployment continues in Alabama

  • The Department of Labor has released the data for the end of 2019’s unemployment rates, and Alabama continued its record low of 2.7%, a huge contrast to 2018’s 3.8%.
  • Governor Kay Ivey said in a news release, “I’m so proud to be able to close out this decade with record-breaking economic measures. All year long, we’ve had good news to share, and to be able to end the year, and the decade, on such a positive note is wonderful.”

2. Jones wants more witnesses

  • In a video posted to Twitter, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said that there needs to be testimony from key witnesses heard in the impeachment trial in the Senate. He added that this “is about giving the American public the truth about what happened with the withholding of the aid and on the White House meeting.”
  • Jones has called for the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, saying in the video that if President Donald Trump “really wants the American people to know the truth behind all this” he should let people testify.

1. Bolton describes what was going on with Ukraine

  • The New York Times got its hands on a transcript of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s coming book where he describes the efforts to withhold aid to Ukraine until they were willing to announce and conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and an energy company that paid him.
  • President Donald Trump denies these allegations, and there doesn’t really seem to be anything new here at all. This is the story we have been hearing for months. This will lead to calls for witnesses, which was happening anyway.

6 hours ago

Detroit Mobility Lab’s Chris Thomas to speak at Frontier Conference 2020 innovation summit

Chris Thomas, one of the nation’s leading experts on the next-generation mobility sector, will speak in Birmingham at Frontier Conference 2020, where more than 200 business, government and academic leaders will share information and best practices for industrial innovation.

Thomas is the co-founder and president of the Detroit Mobility Lab, which is working to help Detroit become one of the world’s foremost future mobility ecosystems. This sector includes autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicles, along with new transportation platforms including bike-, scooter-, and ride-sharing services.

The sector is also involved in making more traditional types of transportation, such as bus and train travel, more efficient and connected.

The Detroit Mobility Lab is helping companies foster innovation while building a forward-thinking workforce that can bring expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, connectivity, electrification and computer science to the automotive and broader mobility industry. The Mobility Lab’s mission of helping to facilitate innovation at industrial companies ties well to the theme of the Frontier Conference.

The conference, set for April 1-3 at The Lyric Theatre and Hill Event Center in Birmingham, is designed to share ideas among industries about everything from transportation logistics, to renewable energy’s impact on power generation, to leadership tips for forward-thinking industrial companies. The most recent Frontier Conference in 2018 attracted innovation leaders representing 130 organizations from 20 states and five countries, spanning 17 major industrial disciplines.

“It’s critical that industrial companies learn how to build and buy new technologies if they are to play a major part in the evolving field of mobility,” Thomas said. “Building the best teams, and giving them the ability to think differently, is critical to success, and I am excited to talk about these topics at the Frontier Conference.”

For Thomas, working on innovative ideas is a way of life. Before he co-founded the Detroit Mobility Lab, Thomas co-founded Fontinalis Partners, working to build it into one of the top investment firms in next-generation mobility.

While at Fontinalis, he served as a board member for nuTonomy (acquired by Aptiv in 2017) and as a board observer at Parkmobile (acquired by BMW in January 2018) and Life360 (IPO in May 2019). His background includes experience as a communications officer in the U.S. Army and as an investment banker in UBS’ technology and energy groups.

Based in Detroit, Thomas also advises a number of mobility startups around the globe, acts as a senior adviser to the COMMIT Foundation and is a member of the Global Cleantech 100 expert panel. He is also a co-owner of Buddy’s Pizza, the birthplace of original Detroit-style pizza, and an avid angel investor.

Thomas has served as the chairman of Read to a Child, a national children’s literacy and mentoring nonprofit, and as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Personal Transportation Systems.

For more information about the Frontier Conference, visit TheFrontier.co.

The Conference was founded by Hank Torbert, Kirk Coburn and Tim DeSilva. Torbert is an executive and investor focused on identifying and supporting emerging technologies for industrials. Coburn is an entrepreneur, investor and member of Shell’s corporate venture capital fund at Shell Technology Ventures (STV), focused on investing in both traditional oil and gas technologies and future markets. DeSilva is a brand architect and creative strategist, co-founder of Culture Pilot, and co-curator of event experiences such as TEDxHouston and Visualized NYC.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

18 hours ago

Nick Saban reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant: ‘The world lost a truly special person today’

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban reacted to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying, “The world lost a truly special person today.”

Saban further remarked, “Our hearts go out to Kobe’s family, friends and all who loved him as both a basketball player and a person. Kobe was one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly separated him was his competitive spirit and unmatched work ethic.”

Saban also referenced Bryant’s visit to the Bama football team in August of 2018.

“When Kobe spoke to our team, he talked about how he went to work knowing perfect was unattainable but put everything into closing the gap on perfect every day,” Saban added. “This is an unbelievably sad day. He leaves a tremendous legacy for all who knew and loved him.”

Bryant offered some wisdom and words of advice during that visit with the Crimson Tide players.

“To be an effective leader, you have to be a really good listener,” Bryant told the group.

Both Bryant and his 13- year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which reportedly left nine people dead.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

