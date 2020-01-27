Jeff Sessions: Why I’m running for the U.S. Senate

We live in very dangerous and serious times. There is a multi-front battle raging for the soul and the future of our country. We have before us great opportunity, and also great peril.

The stakes are very high, and I am uniquely qualified and prepared to represent and defend Alabama and American values in this battle.

The radical left has captured the Democrat Party and the threat is real and dire. The wolf is at the door. This is their agenda, and they are very open about it:



– Socialism

– Medicare for All (which kills health insurance for 50% of Americans)

– Open borders

– Free healthcare for illegals

– The Green New Deal (which would bankrupt and destroy our economy)

– Confiscation of firearms

– Curtailing freedom of speech and religion.

Alabama must send someone to Washington who has the courage, the knowledge, and the backbone to stand up against this madness, and to actually stop it. I can and I will.

When conservative voters were flocking to support Donald Trump in the primary in 2016, but Republican Senators were hiding under their desks, only one U.S. Senator had the courage to stand up on stage and endorse President Trump. I stood up for Alabama values.

In 2013 when Republican leaders in Washington were on the verge of capitulating to the Democrats and accepting illegal immigration and amnesty as the law of the land, I stopped them. I stood up for Alabama values.

When Republicans in Washington were allowing the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal to go through, a deal which may have been good for Wall Street, but would have been disastrous for American workers, I stopped them. I stood up for Alabama values.

When I took over the Department of Justice, I reversed Obama Administration policies that unfairly targeted Christian and conservative organizations, and I made it the policy of the U.S. Government to defend people of faith in every court in our nation. The liberal press attacked me, but I didn’t care — I stood up for Alabama values. I defended our men and women of law enforcement, and I promised them that the U.S. Department of Justice would support their efforts to keep Americans safe.

Let’s be very clear — every candidate can get up in front of a crowd and beat their chest and tell folks what they want to hear. That’s easy. And we have some individuals running who give a nice political speech.

But talk is cheap. The question is, who is ready to step into the breach and represent Alabama values in the U.S. Senate immediately? Who is ready, and capable, of fighting for President Trump’s agenda? Who can make it happen? Time is short, this battle is raging right now, and we have to win this fight.

Make no mistake — the Democrats in Washington are seeking to fundamentally redefine America, change our ideals, and divide us from each other.

I am certainly not the favorite of the Washington establishment crowd, but I am the one with the courage, the knowledge, the backbone, and the ability to get the job done for Alabama.

Senator Doug Jones is a radical liberal who voted against Justice Kavanaugh and who would certainly vote for Chuck Schumer to be majority leader in the Senate. We must defeat him. I can, and I will, and the Democrats know this.

These are serious times; Alabama needs to send a warrior to Washington. Let’s go!

Jeff Sessions has served as a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and is a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama