Over $1 million awarded in grants to combat illegal drugs in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that more than $1.4 million in grants are being awarded to continue the fight against illegal drugs in Alabama by “arresting those who buy or sell illegal drugs or falsely obtain prescription drugs.”

According to a press release, the funds will be “distributed to the seven regional offices of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA receives separate funding to help administer the task force. The task force offices were formed in January 2018 and are made up of officers in local law enforcement agencies.”

“We must combat the illegal and illegally obtained drugs that rob so many people of productive lives and that destroy families,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this task force, and I am grateful to the men and women who risk their lives to take drugs off our streets.”

Over the course of two years, the statewide drug task force made up of 93 law enforcement officers representing 46 state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies has been involved in 991 drug cases, which resulted in 606 arrests. Agents have seized 508 pounds of marijuana, 228 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 pounds of heroin and opioids along with other drugs and more than 200 firearms.

“The seven regional drug task force offices each received $204,100 in grant funding,” the press release stated. “Each regional office covers eight to 12 counties, although officers have powers in other jurisdictions. Funds will be used to cover overtime and operational expenses and equipment purchases.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the United States Justice Department.

“ADECA values its partnerships with ALEA and the regional drug task forces who are making a difference in our communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

