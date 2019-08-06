Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Out-of-state owners of The Montgomery Advertiser, The Tuscaloosa News, The Gadsden Times to merge

Two of America’s largest newspaper conglomerates, each with a presence in Alabama, on Monday announced that they will merge to form a single company.

In a press release, New Media Investment Group, the parent company of GateHouse Media, said that it has reached an agreement to acquire Gannett for a combination of stock and cash.

Gannett shareholders will own 49.5% of the new company, while New Media shareholders will own 50.5%. The press release boasted that the merger will birth “the leading U.S. print and digital news organization.”

In the Yellowhammer State, Gannett owns The Montgomery Advertiser, while GateHouse Media owns both The Tuscaloosa News and The Gadsden Times.

The combined company will use Gannett’s name and be based at Gannett’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia, which is just outside of Washington, D.C.

The new company will account for “more than one-sixth of all remaining daily newspapers,” according to Nieman Lab.

Read more from The Associated Press here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Commerce taps Brenda Tuck as first rural development manager

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, yesterday announced that Brenda Tuck has been hired as the department’s first rural development manager to assist rural counties and communities better compete for job-creating projects.

Tuck previously served in Commerce’s Workforce Development Division as Regional Workforce Council Liaison, working closely with the councils, employers and educators to ensure that the workforce needs of businesses are being met at a local level. Before joining Commerce in 2016, she served in economic development positions in Southwest Alabama, including Marengo, Dallas and Wilcox counties.

“Brenda has extensive experience working on the front lines of economic development in rural Alabama counties, so she knows the specific challenges these areas face when it comes to competing for projects,” Secretary Canfield said.

“Her background in both economic and workforce development makes her the ideal choice to help rural communities navigate the economic development process.”

In her new role, Tuck will provide technical assistance to rural communities under consideration for economic development projects, as well as ongoing assistance and training for rural communities seeking to enhance their competitiveness for new investment and jobs.

“Rural communities in Alabama can benefit from having a go-to person who can connect them with the resources they need to improve their economic development prospects,” Tuck said. “I look forward to working with the leaders from rural counties and communities across the state in this important role.”

Tuck served as director of the Marengo County Economic Development Authority between 2012 and 2016, focusing on industrial recruitment and existing industry retention and expansion. While in Linden, she also served as an ambassador for rural issues affecting Southwest Alabama and directed a small business incubator.

Before that, Tuck spent seven years as a partner with Alford & Associates LLC, an economic and community development consulting firm in Selma, and five years in economic development at Pioneer Electric Cooperative Inc., also in Selma.

“Brenda will work with our business development team and liaise with our project managers to help us be more successful in rural areas,” said Ted Clem, director of the Business Development Division at Commerce.

“I think having someone on our staff who wakes up every day thinking about the needs of rural Alabama is a great first step that will help us devise future strategies for our team.”

SPARKING RURAL DEVELOPMENT

The creation of the first-ever rural development manager position in Commerce’s Business Development Division is another step in a broader strategic effort to spur job creation in rural areas across the state.

In July 2015, Alabama began offering enhanced incentives for companies locating qualified projects in rural or “Targeted Counties.” Since then, 16 projects involving $1 billion in capital investment and nearly 1,400 new jobs in these counties have received incentives through the Alabama Jobs Act.

Earlier this year, the Legislature approved the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act,” which increases the number of counties eligible for enhanced incentives.

Commerce is also collaborating the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s Rural Development Committee to formulate new strategies to promote economic development in the state’s rural areas.

(Courtesy of Made In Alabama)

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on marijuana: ‘I’m always trying to strike a balance of not necessarily legalization but decriminalization’

In an interview with “Alabama’s Morning News” host JT Nysewander on Birmingham radio’s 105.5 WERC on Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke about the outbreak of gun violence around the country that not only included recent incidents in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio but in America’s inner-cities as well.

Woodfin fielded questions from callers during his appearance, one of which was about marijuana and legalization.

The Birmingham mayor said he did not think marijuana was playing a role in gun violence. However, on the question of legalization, he indicated his support for decriminalization but not legalization because of the potential impact it may have on employment.

“In my position as mayor, I have to distinguish between legalization and decriminalization,” Woodfin said. “I don’t think everything should be criminalized based on marijuana usage because I think that hurts a lot of young people’s opportunity and some older people who are transitioning back into society to have opportunities around work. But I also have to be pragmatic and understand my number one priority is to get people employed. In the private sector and the public sector, whether you want to be a MAX bus driver or be a school bus driver, whether you want to work for public works in the city of Birmingham — we don’t hire people who test positive because in a public space. In my position, I’m always trying to strike a balance of not necessarily legalization but decriminalization.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Two billboards in Alabama slam ‘Democrat Doug Jones’ anti-Trump agenda’

As of Tuesday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has put up two new billboards in Alabama highlighting Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) commitment to oppose President Donald Trump and support the national Democratic Party.

Both billboards are in Huntsville.

One references Jones recently promising he will do “everything” he can to block future Trump Supreme Court nominees.

The second billboard quotes Jones’ pledge to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said, “Democrat Doug Jones has made it clear that he will ignore the interests of his constituents in order to oppose President Trump and back the socialist Democrats running for president.”

“Voters know Democrat Doug Jones’ anti-Trump agenda is out of touch with the priorities and principles of Alabama families,” he concluded.

Jones is up for reelection in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Work based learning benefits potential employees and employers

Our unemployment rate is at a record low. Each month, we see reports that more and more people are gaining entry into the labor force. This is great for all Alabamians and our economy.

While this benefits our state as a whole, it can be challenging for businesses to find qualified employees. Many managers and business owners are searching for new ways to attract and retain those they need to keep their companies running at optimum staffing levels. At the same time, some potential employees are having a difficult time finding work because they need to upgrade their skill set.

One option available is the Work Based Learning (WBL) initiative offered via the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. This is a federally-funded program designed to help individuals find good jobs and stay employed, while unifying and enhancing the state’s employment, education and training programs. It is led by a regional board and is a partner entity of the Alabama Workforce Council.

Via WBL, young adults meeting certain requirements can receive valuable experience with companies that register to be a WBL job site. The goal is to promote the development of an individual’s good work habits and basic work skills by participating in a structured, paid, work-based learning activity.

Some of the WBL objectives include laying the foundation for sound at-work habits through meaningful assignments and improving the participant’s occupational and other basic skills through worksite experience. The WBL participant is under close supervision for the duration of the program.

After completion of the WBL program, participants can expect to have a better understanding of future employment or training options. Each person’s WBL activities are carefully reviewed to ensure that the expected goals and objectives are met.

Employers who choose to be a host site for a WBL program will reap the benefits of creating their own workforce pipeline without incurring the expenses of the participant’s wages. An employer gets to try out participants for employment for up to 390 hours free of charge. At the end of the 390 hours, if the employer wants to offer permanent employment to the participant, then the employer has the option to enroll the participant in On-the-Job Training for up to an additional 600 hours.

The On-the-Job Training program gives the participant an opportunity to learn additional job skills and specific duties required by that employer. Under OJT, employers are reimbursed for up to 50% of the participant’s hourly wages for the duration of the training period.

Work Based Learning provides a win-win-win for everyone involved. Participants gain valuable experience in employment, while employers get to know potential employees. Alabama benefits by gaining experienced workers.  WBL is also a component in achieving Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus goal of adding 500,000 credentialed/degreed individuals to the state’s workforce by 2025.

WBL and OJT are just two of the many training opportunities available for people of all ages and backgrounds that also offer a benefit component for businesses. To learn more, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Phee Friend is board coordinator of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas Workforce Development Division.

 

 

7 Things: McConnell open to compromise, Dems seek culture war, Mooney and Tuberville trade barbs and more …

7. The Pine Hill Police Department didn’t respond to the shootings well

  • The Pine Hill Police Department shared a post on Facebook after the shooting in El Paso and Dayton that said, “Two mass shootings in 24 hours. Is America great again yet?” clearly this is related to the President’s slogan but the PHPD claims it was unrelated to the president.
  • PHPD Chief Nikisha Gails defended the post by saying that it had “nothing to do with the president,” but rather it was meant to send a message to the mayor and city councilmen to provide more aid to the police department because Gails “saw another mass shooting and thought about if something like that happened here, we’re short-handed.”

6. Mo Brooks is consistent

  • NumbersUSA has released new grades this year for Congress, and U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) has been ranked #1 for the eighth year straight on border security, which means that Brooks received 100% on his border security record.
  • Brooks spoke about the grading, thanking them for “helping the public know which members of Congress fight to protect American lives, property, jobs, and incomes from the current flood of illegal aliens.” This issue is the #1 issue for Americans heading into 2020.

5. Dow drops 767 points

  • The uncertain trade war with China and the self-devaluation of Chinese currency spooked the stock market yesterday. The government Chinese yuan fell below its seven-to-one ratio against the dollar in an attempt to soften the blow China is being dealt in a trade war.
  • President Donald Trump has already promised even more tariffs against the Chinese. He also declared them to be a “currency manipulator.” China responded by halting plans to buy American agricultural goods, so this is impacting both countries negatively.

4. The school year should be shorter, apparently

  • State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Talladega) said that we need to shorten the school year for students in Alabama, reasoning, “We’re not any better than we were years ago academically,” and Hurst argued that if students had longer summers they could get jobs and learn “work ethics, learn some discipline, and earn some money that could help their parents.”
  • Hurst said that Alabamians are in favor of longer summers, and a survey conducted by the University of South Alabama showed that 85% of Alabama voters want longer summers.

3. Mooney isn’t happy with Tuberville

  • State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) tweeted about former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s recent quote slamming Trump and added that Tuberville is “dead wrong.” He went on to say Trump loves our veterans more than anyone. Mooney ended with saying that “Tuberville owes our President an apology.”
  • Tuberville responded to the controversy by foolishly declaring, “Career politicians and Never Trumper’s like Arnie have nothing to run on so they attack others. My point is this: Donald Trump has done more for our Veterans and our military than any President we’ve ever had and he was dealt a big mess by Congress and Obama,” which directly contradicts his previous statement.

2. The media and Democrats are on the attack

  • The shooting in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH,left 31 people dead, and President Trump has condemned the attacks as he plans to visit El Paso on Wednesday, called out white supremacist terrorism and called on Congress to address these issues in a number of ways, but the Democrats and their media have declared this to be insufficient and are seeking a full-on culture war.
  • U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that Trump’s statement was a “bulls—t soup of ineffective words…we should quickly condemn his lack of a real plan.” And when former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) was asked if Trump was racist, he replied,  “Jesus Christ, of course, he is racist,” making it clear that there is no chance there will be real attempts to come to a consensus and all things will be viewed through a prism of the 2020 election.

1. McConnell to consider bipartisan solutions

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a statement on Monday and has said that after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, he’s willing to consider bipartisan solutions, saying that “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.”
  • McConnell also pointed out during his statement, “Partisan theatrics and campaign-trail rhetoric will only take us further away from the progress all Americans deserve.” McConnell is encouraging the Senate committee leaders to develop a solution that doesn’t infringe on “Americans’ constitutional rights” but will still protect communities.

 

