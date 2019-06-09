Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Tuskegee Airmen fought their first air battle

June 9, 1943

It was an “experiment” that many in the military resisted: train African Americans to be military flyers. But with pressure from the NAACP, the African American press and support from then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and others, the Army on the eve of World War II began training African Americans to fly at Tuskegee Institute in Macon County. On June 9, 1943, the “Tuskegee Airmen” of the 99th Fighter Squadron were escorting Allied bombers over the island of Pantelleria, near Sicily, when four German fighters attacked from above. It was the first time the squadron faced air combat. Five of the American fighters pursued the enemy, while eight stayed with the bombers. Despite the surprise attack from a seasoned enemy, the unit suffered no losses. The Tuskegee Airmen would go on to distinguish themselves in two wars, paving the way for full integration of the Armed Forces.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or the American Battle Monuments Commission.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Internal emails show Culverhouse donation refund was never about abortion, he called for ‘cover story’

The University of Alabama System on Sunday definitively proved that returning Hugh Culverhouse, Jr.’s record donation was never about abortion, providing emails that showed the recommendation was made four days prior to any public remarks he made about the subject.

In a statement accompanying a number of documents and electronic correspondences between UA administration, System officials and Culverhouse himself, a System spokesperson emphasized, “Our decision was never about the issue of abortion. It was always about ending the continued outside interference by the donor in the operations of The University of Alabama School of Law.”

The statement and document dump came after The Washington Post published an op-ed from Culverhouse in which he made several claims that are now refuted by the System’s records.

The System spokesperson advised Culverhouse had even been attempting to bar the emails from being released “for reasons that are now obvious.”

936
Keep reading 936 WORDS

The emails show objectively that Culverhouse was trying to influence the law school’s student admissions; scholarship awards; the hiring and firing of faculty; and the employment status of the law school dean himself.

“The donor’s continuing effort to rewrite history by injecting one of society’s most emotional, divisive issues into this decision is especially distasteful,” the System spokesperson concluded.

While Culverhouse first denounced Alabama’s new abortion ban law to Florida Politics on May 29, emails show that University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John and Trustee Joe Espy on May 25 recommended the return of the donation amount Culverhouse had already paid — along with the cancellation of the amount yet to be paid and the renaming of the law school.

This came after an early morning May 25 email from Culverhouse to UA President Stuart Bell, in which Culverhouse admitted his expectation of “quid pro quo” was not being met. In that lengthy email, Culverhouse bashed the law school dean, Mark Brandon, repeatedly and trashed the nationally highly ranked law school as “mediocre.”

“I also know you have never dealt with a gift of my size-either for endowed professor or a something as large as to change the name of the law school. You are unprepared,” Culverhouse wrote to Bell. “Mark will always be a small town, insecure dean. The outside world frightens him.”

Culverhouse then said as a result of his demands about admitting more students and the hiring of personnel not being met, the amount of his donation he had paid ahead of schedule ($10 million) should be returned.

“And, if you want to tell the board of [trustees] for the state, fine,” Culverhouse signed off.

“I would like those funds returned. You can send a check or wire transfer,” he further outlined in a separate email.

In subsequent public comments, Culverhouse has said he never asked for a refund of his donation.

In his The Washington Post op-ed, misleadingly entitled, “I gave the University of Alabama $26.5 million. They gave it back when I spoke out about abortion,” Culverhouse brazenly alleged, “It has been painful to witness administrators at the university choose zealotry over the well-being of its own students, but it’s another example of the damage this attack on abortion rights will do to Alabama.”

On his abortion comments, Culverhouse claimed, “I expected that speaking out would have consequences, but I never could have imagined the response from the University of Alabama, which on Friday said it would be returning my gift and removing my name from the law school.”

This came in spite of the facts exposed by the emails and documents released Sunday — and that Culverhouse on Friday had said in a statement, “I expected this response from UA.”

Internal emails also showed that Culverhouse had demanded the right to freely roam the law school, walking into ongoing classes unannounced. Additionally, he had desired for ten professors to be fired, along with alterations to the law school’s financial operations.

Writing to Bell the night of May 24, Culverhouse complained about the prospective candidates to become the law school’s new constitutional law chair, decrying that his name would be “attached” to any of their hires.

“It is a joke,” Culverhouse wrote of the potential professors at the then-Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law. “Use another name.”

In an email from the previous week, Culverhouse had written, “I could give a crap about newspaper articles or even the name on the law school.”

Speaking of the law school’s high national rankings, Culverhouse told the dean, “[Y]ou need to forget the ratings.”

Emails show that while disagreeing with Culverhouse’s attempts to influence law school hiring decisions and the like, administrators were trying to continue constructive dialogue with him until he blew up over a two-day period, finally writing to the law school dean on May 25, “Mark-at this point conversations are not worth the time.”

This came the day after he admitted at being “mad” at the school for not heeding his demands.

Culverhouse even wrote to Brandon that he had removed the University of Alabama completely from his will and trust on May 23 and would no longer be giving any more gifts during his lifetime to the university.

“That amount makes a mockery of the sums I have [already] given,” Culverhouse bragged. “It is gone. You have already cost University of Alabama Law School a fortune. We will see the next few months if you can change your relationship with me. You may also learn my approach is beneficial.”

Later in that email, he suggested changing the name of the constitutional law chairmanship to “The Richard Shelby Chair of Constitutional Law” and inventing a “cover story” for Culverhouse’s demands not being met. He said the same could be done with the law school “after a financial settlement is reached and accomplished.”

“One of the terms of a settlement would be I will not give any money to any other law school or discuss anything about the Alabama Law School,” Culverhouse concluded in that email.

On June 3, well after St. John had publicly recommended the return of all his money and Culverhouse had begun his public abortion spectacle, Culverhouse wrote to a System attorney requesting that the emails and documents not be publicly released.

Read the emails for yourself here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

UAB CCT adds infant cooling technology

Normally, babies are kept nice and warm. But if there are issues during labor or delivery that interrupt oxygen flow to the baby’s brain, that thinking gets reversed. That is when medical professionals say dramatically lowering the baby’s temperature – a process called induced therapeutic hypothermia – can be critical.

In some births, the flow of oxygen to the brain is compromised. The umbilical cord can become compressed, for example. Compromised oxygen intake can lead to neurologic and developmental problems for an infant that can be permanent. Cooling the baby into an induced state of hypothermia ­­­– 93 degrees Fahrenheit for 72 hours — can, in many cases, prevent or minimize that damage.

463
Keep reading 463 WORDS

Critical Care Transport, a service of UAB Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has added a device to its fleet of transport vehicles to provide “active cooling” of neonates during hospital transfers. CCT is a UAB service offering air and ground transport for the sickest patients in what is essentially a flying or rolling intensive care unit.

Studies in cardiac arrest patients have shown that the rapid, uncontrolled return of oxygen to the brain following a period of reduced oxygen intake has a detrimental effect. Inducing hypothermia moderates the brain’s need for oxygen, allowing time for it to heal and to better tolerate the gradual return of oxygen-carrying blood to the brain.

At a hospital like UAB, with its Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, active cooling technology is readily available. The same equipment is not always found at small community hospitals. For best effect, cooling must be initiated within a window of four to six hours after birth. That’s where CCT comes in.

The service transported more than 400 babies last year for a variety of causes, including oxygen deprivation.

“When you add in travel time, that four- to six-hour window gets pretty small,” said Laura Lee Demmons, CCT director. “In order to achieve effective cooling during transport, we realized that we needed sophisticated equipment that was unlike the large cooling devices found in hospitals, but was small and portable so we could start active cooling as soon as possible,”

CCT’s new device is a cooling blanket, Tecotherm Neo, from Inspiration Healthcare. It is a water-filled blanket that circulates chilled water while wrapped around an infant, holding at a constant 93 degrees. The device monitors the infant’s temperature every two seconds and makes minute changes in the cooling fluid to ensure that the child’s temperature remains stable.

Active cooling, using a device such as the water-filled blanket, is a step up from passive cooling, which is the primary alternative in many community hospitals. Passive cooling involves basic actions such as not turning on heating units in warmers or isolettes.

“The blanket allows for rapid, controlled cooling to a precise temperature,” said Demmons. “Now, in a scenario where we get a call from a hospital hours away for transport, we know we can establish active cooling within the time frame needed for best results.”

CCT has been providing medical transports for more than 35 years and has transported more than 50,000 patients. The team employs a twin-engine Cessna Citation Bravo jet for long-distance transport and three ground units for regional and local moves.

“We implemented the capability in December and had our first infant candidate in January,” Demmons said. “Our transport crews and neonatologists are thrilled to know that they have it available for the infants of Alabama and beyond.”

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

VIDEO: The tariff threat, Jones is for impeachment, the border crisis drags on and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can tariffs work?

— What is Doug Jones saying?

— Will the border crisis be solved?

73
Keep reading 73 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by Speaker of the Alabama State House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) to talk about the legislative session.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” calling for Governor Kay Ivey to sign the bill that calls for the castration of sex predators.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
7 hours ago

Alabama-built Santa Fe boosts May sales for Hyundai

Hyundai posted its best month ever for SUV sales in May, with a 29% jump in sales of the Alabama-built Santa Fe aiding in the achievement.

SUV sales made up 55% of the automaker’s total sales for the month.

Hyundai Motor America said all vehicle sales totaled 66,121, a 2% increase over May 2018 and the 10th straight month of increasing month-over-month total sales.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

Leading the way was growth in sales of its SUVs with Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona all setting new May monthly sales records.

Hyundai began producing the revamped Santa Fe in Alabama last year and began sales in September. Demand for the vehicle boosted production at the Montgomery plant.

Overall, May SUV sales were up 27% compared with May 2018. Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales were up a combined 29%, Tucson was up 20% and Kona sales increased by 42%, with Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona setting May monthly sales records. On the car front, Accent sales grew 8% and Veloster 40%.

“The focus on our core models, along with the efforts of our regions and retail partners, strong marketing support and an exceptional product line, continued to grow sales and pick up market share in an industry that we expected to be down in May,” said John Cook, director of Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai’s expanding SUV lineup is clearly resonating with customers, and with Palisade sales starting this month, our SUV mix is becoming more in line with the industry and represents a big opportunity for Hyundai sales throughout the rest of this year.”

The Santa Fe is produced in Montgomery at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama along with the Sonata and Elantra sedans. The Sonata and the Elantra both experienced a decline in sales compared to May a year ago. Both models, however, remain among the top sellers for Hyundai.

Speaking of the Elantra, Hyundai has announced details for the 2020 Elantra, which will feature a new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), improved fuel economy and standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA).

Last month, Hyundai marked the grand opening of a $388 million engine plant at its Montgomery campus.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
7 hours ago

Study aims to learn why people in rural South are less healthy, die sooner

Why people in rural communities in the South live shorter and less healthy lives than those who reside elsewhere in the United States is the focus of a new national study that will be based at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal (RURAL) Study will allow researchers to learn what causes the high burden of heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi.

430
Keep reading 430 WORDS

“The purpose of this study is to understand whether living in the rural South equates to more health-related issues,” said Shauntice Allen, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the UAB School of Public Health. “The rural South matters to the entire country. When the rural South hurts, the entire country does. It’s important to understand the reasons and potential causes of chronic health issues in rural areas.”

With funding from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, this six-year, $21.4 million multisite prospective cohort study will include 50 investigators from 15 other institutions.

To better understand why certain factors amplify risk in some rural counties and what renders some communities more resilient, the researchers will be recruiting and studying 4,000 multi-ethnic participants from 10 of the most economically disadvantaged rural counties in the South.

“The truly exciting thing about this research is we are working with multiple investigators from across the Southeast to develop and maintain community engagement in addition to participant engagement,” said Suzanna Judd, co-principal investigator of the study and a professor in the Department of Biostatistics at the UAB School of Public Health. “We are looking to go beyond a simple epidemiological study to do more than simply observe a population.”

To accomplish this, researchers will build a mobile clinic to provide the medical exams on study participants in their counties. Familial, lifestyle and behavioral factors, along with medical history including risk for heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders, will be recorded. Environmental and economic factors will also be studied. UAB will be in charge of building the mobile clinic.

“This clinic will bring technology to rural communities that might not have ready access to specific types of diagnostic tests,” Judd said. “This is an engineering challenge, a community engagement challenge and a disease prevention challenge, which makes it incredibly exciting.”

“UAB is a major stakeholder in the state of Alabama,” Allen explained. “Access to quality care, educational opportunities and employment are all things anyone would want their family to have. Access is a significant issue in rural communities. Bringing accessible health screenings to rural areas is important.”

In addition to UAB, investigators from the University of Louisville, Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center will play a central role in participant recruitment, retention, follow-up, data return, return of results, community engagement and education. The study’s coordinating center is Boston University School of Medicine.

Recruitment in Alabama will begin next year. For more information, visit the RURAL Study website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less