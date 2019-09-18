Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

‘A stark reminder’: Lee County resident arrested on federal terrorism charges, supports ISIS 13 mins ago / News
Episode 26: Kent State recap, Texas A&M roast 1 hour ago / Podcasts
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse 3 hours ago / Sponsored
On this day in Alabama history: NASA unveiled space shuttle Enterprise 3 hours ago / News
Tuscaloosa man faces capital murder in officer’s death 6 hours ago / News
Guarantee your group finishes the year in style 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama parole chief resigns after less than year in role 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones now against Kavanaugh impeachment, Biden and Warren separate themselves in new poll, vaping illnesses hit Alabama and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
The marginally qualified elites 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
High-speed internet access: A necessity for rural Alabama 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! to host career event for high school students 1 day ago / News
Of course the guy helped by a media smear supports media smears 1 day ago / Opinion
‘Will never be forgotten’: Ivey ordering flags to half-staff for Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power employees provide Mobile elementary students with homework kits 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Blount county sheriff to hold prayer vigil over ‘rampant evil’ 1 day ago / News
Sixth annual Crush Wine & Food Festival next week in Huntsville 1 day ago / Lifestyle
Lockheed Martin to base hypersonics programs in Alabama, add 272 jobs 1 day ago / News
Alabama electric vehicle owners praise benefits of going electric 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘No’ on moving forward with Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment 1 day ago / News
Daphne Mayor Haygood: Gas tax, toll bridge a ‘one-two punch’ — ‘We’re already a net donor to the system’ 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: NASA unveiled space shuttle Enterprise

Sept. 17, 1976

It was named after the Starship Enterprise, from the famed TV show “Star Trek.” Indeed, much of the cast of the show and its creator, Gene Rodenberry, attended the unveiling on this day in 1976. It represented a completely new concept for the nation’s space program: a reusable space orbiter. But Enterprise would never make it to space. Rather, it was the “test shuttle,” built for atmospheric tests only after being launched from a modified Boeing 747 jet. Enterprise had no engines and no functional heat shield, making it incapable of spaceflight. And design changes after Enterprise’s unveiling made it impractical to retrofit for space travel. Constructed primarily in California, Enterprise also spent time at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, where it underwent rigorous ground-vibration testing. It was in Huntsville that, for the first time, all the space shuttle’s key components – the orbiter, external tank and two solid-rocket boosters – were tied together.

Read more at NASAWikipedia, and Encyclopedia of Alabama. 

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

13 mins ago

‘A stark reminder’: Lee County resident arrested on federal terrorism charges, supports ISIS

The Associated Press on Wednesday reported that Nayef Qashou is being held in a detention facility in Montgomery after being arrested in regards to a substantial terrorism probe.

During this multi-year probe, the FBI said Qashou told agents he would execute an American soldier if ordered to do so by the Islamic State (ISIS). The Lee County resident was taken into custody on Monday. He is reportedly charged with lying to the FBI and destroying records.

In a newly unsealed affidavit, the FBI explained that Qashou arrived in the country in 2015 with plans to study nursing at Southern Union State Community College’s Opelika campus. He is a dual Jordanian and American citizen who grew up in Saudi Arabia, authorities noted.

397
Keep reading 397 WORDS

The FBI has interviewed him over 12 times since then. Agents also searched his home in Auburn, telling a judge they were looking for computer equipment and computer storage devices.

Per The Associated Press, the FBI advised that Qashou used encrypted phone apps to communicate with suspected terrorists who told him he should carry out an attack in the United States.

The encrypted communications included the discussion of attacks against U.S. forces, among other things, according to the affidavit.

“Qashou would not tell interviewers exactly how he responded to the suggestion to conduct a U.S. attack,” FBI Special Agent Scott Sullivan wrote in the affidavit. “He stated he essentially responded by saying the only way he could justify an attack is for it to be against U.S. Armed Forces personnel on U.S. soil.”

Qashou also claimed to FBI agents that he does not believe in violence.

However, he also said he would help ISIS and “drive fuel trucks, feed troops, and use a gun to defend against U.S.-led attacks against ISIS,” the affidavit outlined.

The man consented to numerous interviews at the FBI’s Auburn field office, where he allegedly voluntarily shared some eyebrow raising information, including his desire to join fighters in Syria.

The affidavit additionally stated that Qashou tried to minimize his support of “radical Islamic ideology.”

“Qashou stated he believed ISIS is fighting a humanitarian war that will benefit all Muslims in the Middle East,” the document explained.

He reportedly ended one of the interviews by saying he felt “it was his duty as a Muslim to inform the interviewing agents that he thinks the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is innocent and the FBI should reopen the case to examine all the evidence.”

This comes the week after the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Last week, Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), who represents Lee County, spoke about the serious dangers of domestic terrorism. Rogers is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

He reacted to the news of Qashou’s arrest on Wednesday in a statement.

“Today’s arrest is a stark reminder that terrorism remains a threat in our own backyard,” Roger said.

“According to the FBI, Qashou used encrypted phone apps to discuss attacks on U.S. forces on American soil. I applaud the diligent work of law enforcement for their continued vigilance and preventing any potential violence before it could occur,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Episode 26: Kent State recap, Texas A&M roast

DrunkAubie is back to talk about the easy Kent State win, laugh at Mississippi State’s quarterback turning into a Madden glitch and preview this week’s matchup with Texas A&M.

The guys also roast Texas A&M and discuss if Nick Saban is a vampire.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
3 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse

The Alabama Association of Justice and their members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial. Join the fun: Monday, September 23, 10:00 am to 10:30 am at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N #251, Birmingham, AL. For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

1

Show less
6 hours ago

Tuscaloosa man faces capital murder in officer’s death

A man faces capital murder charges in the death of an Alabama police officer.

Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette.

122
Keep reading 122 WORDS

Authorities say Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while attempting to arrest Watkins who was wanted for robbery and other charges.

Lt. Jack Kennedy says that Cousette had received information that Watkins, who had multiple felony warrants, was at a Tuscaloosa home.

Police say Cousette drove by the home and Watkins fled inside.

Kennedy says Cousette got out of his car and pursued Watkins into the home.

Kennedy says “almost immediately gunfire erupted inside.”

Watkins was wounded. Cousette was killed.

Cousette was an Army veteran who had been with the police department for 13 years. He was engaged and had two daughters.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
7 hours ago

Guarantee your group finishes the year in style

Talladega Superspeedway’s premium corporate hospitality options allow your group to enjoy the race in a whole new way. Whether entertaining clients or surrounded by friends, hear the roar of the track and savor the first-class amenities together in your own private viewing area. A limited number of suites are still available for the October race weekend.

Complete your booking to experience the best Talladega Superspeedway has to offer.

1

Show less