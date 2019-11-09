Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Power’s Washington County CoGen celebrates two decades 11 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Lee Corso picks LSU over Alabama — Byrne: ‘He probably picked Hillary too’ 1 hour ago / Politics
Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker 1 hour ago / Sports
Alabama Athletics receives sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named America’s best historic hotel 4 hours ago / News
Merrill: ‘We are still going full-bore, 100% toward’ GOP nomination, U.S. Senate seat … for now 5 hours ago / News
Officials: Rural Alabama important to state’s economic growth 5 hours ago / News
Alabama snapper anglers stay within 2019 quota 7 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 18 hours ago / Sports
Alabama reaches record number of foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019 20 hours ago / News
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels gearing up for final show of 2019 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
The Road Ahead: Norman and Lyle may just save the day for the Crimson Tide 21 hours ago / Sports
‘Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success’ presented to Gov. Ivey 21 hours ago / News
Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions 22 hours ago / News
Trump refrains from attacking Sessions, says Tuberville ‘is doing very well’ 22 hours ago / News
Ivey on new Mobile Bay Bridge: Until locals convince us they want this project, ‘no use’ in state spending energy, effort or money 23 hours ago / News
Shelby, Ivey place friendly wagers with Louisiana counterparts on Bama-LSU game 1 day ago / Politics
Dem Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Trump visit: ‘I’m glad he’s coming to our city’ 1 day ago / News
Man charged in missing AL woman case caught in Florida 1 day ago / News
Master plan for Birmingham’s Parkside aims to connect neighborhoods, enhance walkability 1 day ago / News
Officials: Rural Alabama important to state’s economic growth

Alabama’s ability to grow its economy depends in large part on the ability of rural Alabama to give new businesses what they want and need to succeed.

The state’s growing efforts to drive growth and opportunity in Alabama’s rural communities was the focus of a panel discussion Oct. 25 during the Alabama Economic Growth Summit in Hoover. Mary Johns, director of news services at Alabama Farmers Federation, moderated the discussion and admitted the majority of Alabamians may not understand the importance of rural Alabama in the state’s economic growth success.

“I think there is some convincing that needs to happen for the 81% of the population living in the metro areas,” John said.

More organizations helping rural Alabama prepare for new business opportunities from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the remaining 19% of Alabama’s population lives among 40 of the state’s 67 counties. Her job, which was created earlier this year, is to help those 40 counties prepare for new business opportunities.

“There’s a big perception that rural Alabama is a wasteland to some degree, and that is completely false,” Tuck said. “Rural Alabama is very strong. I’m very encouraged and excited about what I’ve seen so far.”

Tuck said her biggest challenge is helping rural communities that lack a full-time economic development coordinator.

“A lot of times we have some challenges with a government official or leaders in the community because they are only part-time — they have two or three other jobs they’re having to do that same day at the same time, so they’re juggling,” Tuck said. “The lack of preparation can hurt a rural community. It’s critical that every community know who they are, what they are and what they can be.”

Caleb Goodwyn, economic and community development representative for PowerSouth, said helping communities identify land and resources new businesses want is an important first-step in many rural areas.

“We’ve spent a lot of resources and time over the last year getting into those communities and doing a lot assessments over what property is there and trying to identify new parcels of land that are well-suited to economic development and industrial development,” Goodwyn said. “If we can attract jobs to our rural areas and attract more investment, that creates jobs. That keeps people at home. That keeps people from fleeing these rural areas and keeps them more vibrant than they were.”

Brian Hilson, rural development strategist at the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA), said Alabama’s rural areas can help the state overcome issues surrounding workforce saturation, a situation where employers struggle to find people willing to work.

“It’s important to all of Alabama that rural Alabama be successful,” Hilson said. “Employers are going to go where people want to live and people are going to want to live where they have job opportunities. We’ve got to do all we can to get each and every one of our rural counties in a better position.”

Hilson added a rural community can succeed without landing new business.

“Rural communities can be successful by retaining businesses they already have and retaining and growing a substantial residential base with people who either live there and spend money or commute to and from there,” Hilson said. “We’re a very mobile workforce in Alabama. It’s not uncommon that people are going to live as much as an hour away from where they work. Rural Alabama can continue to play in that and be successful, not only by having more companies locate there, but especially by having people who want to live there.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power’s Washington County CoGen celebrates two decades

A triple play in baseball is rare and sure to be replayed on ESPN.

While they won’t make SportsCenter highlights, just as rare are the triple-qualified journeymen who work at the Washington County Cogeneration power plant 40 miles north of Mobile – the first in Alabama Power history to be qualified simultaneously as mechanics, electrical and instrumentation employees and plant operators.

That exclusive milestone is being recognized in 2019 as the plant celebrates its 20-year anniversary.

“We’re responsible for all aspects of the plant,” said Jim Eubanks, one of the original journeymen when the cogen plant opened in 1999 who is still on the job. “I enjoy being able to do all three classifications and being able to work outside the control room. We are a small group and great team of people that work really well together.”

Another milestone is the unusual nature of the plant – a “combined-cycle” facility using both steam and natural gas to make electricity for all customers, and steam exclusively for Olin Corp., an international leader in the production of chemicals and one of Southern Company’s largest customers. The Alabama Power plant is onsite at Olin.

Olin’s $700 million factory was built in 1952 on the banks of the Tombigbee River, just west of U.S. Highway 43 in southwest Washington County. It employs 300 people and uses the chlor-alkali process to make bleach, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and caustic soda for a variety of industrial uses, including the pulp and paper industry, textiles, vinyl, food processing, soap and cleaning products.

“Good neighbors are a treasure beyond measure,” said Olin Plant Manager Ken Corley. “With aligned cultures and core principles of safety, reliability and exceptional customer service, Olin deeply appreciates and values our strong collaboration with Alabama Power.”

The history of the cogen plant dates back to the mid-1990s, when Alabama Power’s Marketing department thought outside the box to offer steam to several major industrial customers, one of which was Olin. Many chemical-making industries use high-pressure steam for internal functions.

The APC cogen unit was designed by Southern Company Services Engineering and built by Southern Company construction. It was the first combined-cycle plant in Southern’s retail fleet. In the plant, natural gas ignites burners that compress air, turning turbine blades of one generator. Exhaust flows through the heat recovery steam generator, producing steam that turns another generator. Some steam is siphoned off and sent to Olin for its industrial processes.

The cogen plant employs 26 workers, including 14 journeymen, an Operations and Maintenance manager, operations team leader, instrumentation and control specialist, chemical technician, engineer; power generation analyst, and six shared employees.

“Through the years, the staff has dealt with everything from alligators to hurricanes,” said Danny Bolerjack, manager of Operations and Maintenance. “The unit has demonstrated high reliability as personnel focus on the main purpose of the plant: providing steam to one of Southern Company’s biggest industrial customers.”

Alabama Power has two other cogeneration plants, in Theodore and Lowndes County west of Montgomery.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Lee Corso picks LSU over Alabama — Byrne: ‘He probably picked Hillary too’

The intersection of politics and sports is certainly on display in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with President Donald Trump set to attend the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU.

In the Yellowhammer State, college football is a way of life for many, and this dynamic was evident in how Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) U.S. Senate campaign approached the big game.

First, the campaign commissioned a billboard reading, “Roll Trump. Roll Byrne. Roll Tide.”

The campaign had supporters in the crowd around ESPN’s College GameDay set, getting their signs seen on national television as evidenced here and here.

Byrne’s campaign also had something to say when GameDay icon Lee Corso (perhaps “Corseaux” for the occasion) picked LSU over Bama, donning a Tiger mascot head at the end of the show.

The guest picker, former UA golfer Justin Thomas, did not like the pick — and apparently neither did Byrne.

“Lee Corso picked #LSU. He probably picked Hillary too #RollTide,” the congressman tweeted.

The Alabama-LSU game will be televised at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS.

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) will be amongst the group flying down to Tuscaloosa aboard Air Force One with Trump and attending the game with the president.

RELATED: Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker

Former University of Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday in Tuscaloosa ahead of the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 1 LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT.

However, one of Thomas’ most memorable moments on the show occurred when the PGA star was discussing a different matchup: the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners vs. the unranked Iowa State Cyclones.

While Sooners star QB Jalen Hurts might not be playing for the Tide anymore, Alabama fans everywhere seem to love the guy like few Tuscaloosa greats before him.

Thomas, a diehard Alabama fan, made it clear he was ultimately picking Oklahoma over Iowa State today because of his loyalty to Hurts.

“I’ve got to go with Jalen Hurts, even though he’s not here (in Tuscaloosa) anymore,” Thomas said.

That statement drew a huge roar of cheers and applause from the live audience around the GameDay set.

Tide fans can watch Hurts play at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on FOX.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Athletics receives sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity

The University of Alabama Department of Athletics has partnered with KultureCity to make Bryant-Denny Stadium sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote a more accessible and positive experience for guests and fans with sensory needs at the stadium.

“Obtaining this certification is something that was very important to us,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We want all of our fans to have the best experience possible, and we thank everyone at KultureCity for educating and equipping us with the tools needed.”

The certification process included sensory awareness training provided to staff at the University of Alabama by leading medical professionals to provide tools on how to better serve guests with sensory needs.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a football game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Dr. Julian Maha, co-founder of KultureCity. “Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that Alabama Athletics is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.”

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to guests at Bryant-Denny Stadium with sensory needs who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Three areas have been designated as check-out locations for the sensory bags, which will be staffed by members of the University of Alabama Autism Clinic. Bags can be checked out by leaving an ID at the following locations:

  • Lower level (ground floor): Near the first aid room behind Section K
  • Upper level (concourse): Near Section SS-10
  • Upper level (concourse): Near Section NN-11

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in sporting venues. With its new certification, Bryant-Denny Stadium is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having a more comfortable experience when in attendance.

Prior to attending an event, fans can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. The App also features a Social Story that will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

For fans needing assistance in-venue, please call 205-348-5620.

KultureCity is a leading nonprofit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created more than 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries, including special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named America’s best historic hotel

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Baldwin County has beaten out five other finalists to be named America’s “best historic hotel.”

The honor was bestowed by Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide at the 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence gala on Thursday night. The event was held at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

The Grand, known as “The Queen of Southern Resorts,” is now king of the country.

The beautiful gem on Alabama’s gulf coast was named the top hotel for the loftiest category — hotels with over 400 guest rooms.

The Grand opened in 1847 and, as such, was the oldest hotel named a finalist in its category.

Lawrence Horwitz, executive director of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, said in a statement, “Congratulations to the recipients of the 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence. These 2019 winners represent more nearly 500 years of history and include the finest legendary and iconic historic hotels from across the United States of America and from around the world.”

“We are delighted to recognize these magnificent historic hotels and their historic hoteliers for their dedication, enthusiasm, stewardship, and leadership in preserving these iconic treasures and their stories for future generations,” he added.

Additionally, the Grand’s Susan Stein was one of six finalists in the “hotel historian of the year” category across hotels of all sizes.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

