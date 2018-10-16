North Alabama dentist office to offer free services to veterans on November 10
According to a report by WZDX, a dentistry in Huntsville is honoring Alabamians who have served our country.
In a display of patriotism, Flint River Dental will offer free services to veterans on November 10. Veterans will be able to get free cleanings, fillings and extractions on this day.
“Our office does help volunteer at the community free clinic in town and I’m always amazed at how many of those patients that come in to get extractions at the free clinic, are also veterans too. So it helped highlight to me that there are people that don’t have access to services,” Dr. Meghan Darby said.
Veterans Dental Day will be “first come, first serve” with registration beginning at 8:30 am on November 10.
Roby makes push for agricultural disaster area declaration in Hurricane Michael’s wake
Because of Hurricane Michael and the path of destruction left in its wake last week, Alabama farmers are looking at potentially $100 million in losses from the toll it took on the cotton crop alone.
Before the storm, farmers in southeastern Alabama were looking at harvesting a bumper cotton crop that was on the verge of being ready for harvest.
Add to that the impact the storm had on livestock, peanuts, timber and other aspects of the Wiregrass region’s agriculture, and farmers have a crisis on their hands, as Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) put it in an address to the Dale County Republican Party Executive Committee on Monday night.
“As a member of the Alabama delegation, and particularly a member of this district, I’ve always fought for our farmers,” Roby said to an audience at the Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. “I will continue to fight for our farmers, and at this very uncertain time, we are working very closely to ensure that we put some of these pieces back together for those that have been hurt so much. The cotton crop in some areas has completely been destroyed, and I know there are areas all over the Wiregrass that are struggling with even whether or not our peanut crop will survive. There are some answers we just don’t know yet – timber, poultry. There’s cattle missing. I saw 1,500 acres of cucumbers that might not make it. We have a crisis on our hands.”
Roby said she had been in touch with the White House and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and on Tuesday afternoon, she released a letter requesting counties hit by Hurricane Michael to be declared agricultural disaster areas.
Roby told Yellowhammer News on Monday there were different government agencies with which to coordinate the disaster response, and she vowed to do so in her role representing the state’s second congressional district.
“The federal response is on many different levels,” she said. “There’s different government agencies that are involved. You have the FEMA piece. You have USDA. What I want the folks that I represent in these impacted areas to know is that I’m fighting for Alabama. When it comes to those who suffered individual property as well as the immediate response out the gate for the first responders, to the agriculture that we know is devastated in this storm. I would invite anybody who has a question about the process to meet with me, call me. We have an open line to anybody who has got questions. It’s going to be a recovery that we’ve got to rebuild together, and I just want the folks that I represent to know that I’m right in it with them.”
As I state in the letter, Hurricane Michael’s torrential rains & high winds tore through parts of southeastern Alabama, & all areas in the state that were intensely impacted by this storm are in AL-02.
The assessments on losses by individual farmers are ongoing, & I support @GovernorKayIvey‘s request to have all appropriate resources available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist in this effort. #HurricaneMichael
Steve Marshall holds annual law enforcement summit, honors fallen officers
On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hosted nearly 900 law enforcement officials from across the state at the 19th annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit held at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
Attorney General Marshall kicked off the summit by thanking the attendees and discussed challenges facing police officers, sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement officials.
“It is a great honor to serve as your Attorney General for the past 21 months and there is no job I would rather do than stand in support of you, the men and women who uphold the law and protect our communities,” Marshall said. “I am thankful for the invaluable assistance and cooperation we have received from law enforcement throughout Alabama. The teamwork exhibited on all levels of law enforcement is making a positive difference for Alabamians.”
Fallen police officers that lost their lives over the past year were honored at the event in a heartfelt presentation.
“We pause to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for public safety,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Let us all be encouraged as we remember and honor their legacy of commitment, dedication and service.”
Marshall also made mention of some of the recent activities his office took part in throughout the past year, noting that regional law enforcement training sessions, put on by his Investigations Division, were attended by 226 personnel from the Shoals to the Wiregrass. Included in the training sessions were 22 police departments, eight sheriff’s offices, and 11 other agencies.
Marshall’s office also participated in four federal, state and local violent crime operations which have removed more than 200 violent offenders with guns off the streets from the central Alabama River Region to the Gulf Coast.
Chief Jarrod Burguan of the San Bernardino Police Department in California spoke to the attendees about how law enforcement’s handling of a 2015 terrorist attack and the lessons learned from it.
Assistant Attorney General Michael Dean also spoke at the event on recent changes in Alabama’s criminal laws including updates about search and seizure laws. Douglas Astralaga, Chief Division Counsel for the Mobile Division of the FBI spoke on the issue of use of force and deadly force confrontations.
Officer Justin Taylor Billa, Officer Keith O’Neal Earle and Special Agent Gregory P. Fee were all highlighted for their service to the state of Alabama and to America.
Doug Jones just doesn’t get it; he represents Alabama and is not Chuck Schumer’s personal senator
The cowardly caretaker junior senator in an ill-fitting suit from the great state of Alabama apparently doesn’t like being criticized. As reported by Yellowhammer News, Senator Doug Jones was astonished that political leaders in his home state expected him to actually represent the wishes of the vast majority of the people in the state he represents instead of the political party he belongs to.
In a self-own on the level of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “1/1024th Native American” claim, Jones scolds his state’s citizens for supporting a man convicted of nothing based off of 36-year-old allegations that could not be corroborated in any way.
Jones weakly employed the over-used “country over party” trope, “This is a Republican Party that puts party over Alabama, party over country. So, I’m not surprised they put this in political tones.”
While Kavanaugh has the lowest net support among SCOTUS nominees since Robert Bork in 1987 according to Gallup polling, his confirmation was backed by 54 percent of registered voters in Alabama in a July survey from the conservative advocacy group Judicial Crisis Network.
Still, Jones voted “no.”
ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan referred to Jones’ actions as “arrogance.”
Jones’ obstinance put that confirmation in danger. Granted, Jones is free to vote as he sees fit, but he knew what his constituents wanted.
Jones election to the U.S. Senate was hardly a rejection of President Donald Trump’s worldview. Rather, it was a rejection of Roy Moore’s body of work and a deluge of uncorroborated and unconfirmed negative attacks by the national and statewide media in Alabama.
Jones was elected for the same reason he chose to vote “no” on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, a series of completely uncorroborated charges made at the 11th hour. This may be considered consistent but it is NOT choosing country over party.
Jones has no options at this point; he is essentially New York’s third Senator. Jones continues to be is a placeholder Senator and he should not look at buying a house in Washington D.C. anytime soon.
Bradley Byrne strikes optimistic tone in Montgomery Chamber of Commerce speech
MONTGOMERY – Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) addressed a packed crowd at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues Breakfast on Tuesday morning, striking a notably optimistic tone about his outlook for the state of Alabama and the nation as a whole.
Byrne began the substantive part of his speech by noting that the mainstream media largely ignores the real issues on both the federal and state levels, instead opting to cover divisive “wedge” issues and pour gas on partisan flames.
“The national news media makes its money off of doing things to get more eyeballs on the screen,” Byrne said. “In order to get more eyeballs on the screen, they like to generate controversy.”
He then gave an example of a roughly ten-minute segment CNN filmed this past spring at the annual reenactment of the Selma-to-Montgomery march of bipartisanship between himself and Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7). The two talked about working together for the betterment of Alabamians, despite their different political leanings and demographic backgrounds. CNN never ran the footage.
“Because two people working together to make things better for people is not news,” Byrne explained. “Now, if she had called me a name or I had said something bad about her, yeah you would’ve seen that [on CNN]. But it’s sad to say, that America today, we can make great progress on things and you’ll never know it.”
The congressman from southwest Alabama then began listing accomplishments that have flown under the radar.
“The House of Representatives this Congress, the last two years, has passed over 1,000 bills. 80 percent of them – bipartisan. Some of them very strongly bipartisan,” Byrne advised.
Rebuilding the military
Byrne followed this statistic by highlighting the Senate’s historic success in approving President Donald Trump’s conservative judicial nominees, along with the actions taken to rebuild America’s military. For Byrne, both of these marked much-needed changes from the Obama Administration.
“When I got to Congress five years ago, I gotta tell you – I was shocked at the state of our military. Not a result of their lack of leadership, but as a result of [the federal government’s] lack of resourcing them,” he advised.
In the last two years, not only has the military been given the necessary resources and support, but members of the armed forces have been given consecutive pay raises, too.
The renewed support of the military, as Byrne said, is particularly impactful for Alabama, from Mobile to Montgomery and the Wiregrass to Anniston and Huntsville.
“[T]he fact that we have under-resourced them for all these years is a disgrace, and I’m glad we finally turned that around,” Byrne added.
Foreign affairs
His next topic was trade, with Byrne emphasizing that he is a “strong free-trader” and that Alabama relies heavily on foreign trade. However, while standing behind free trade’s important role, he also expressed his support for President Trump’s battle to ensure America is not being taken advantage of by its trading partners.
“Free trade is important, but fair trade is also important,” Byrne advised. “We need to have good deals when we cut these trade deals, and I’m pleased to see the trade deal that the president has cut [with South Korea] and the most recent announcement about the multilateral trade agreement that he’s reached with Canada and Mexico.”
On trade momentum, Byrne added, “We need to keep going.”
He is confident that the president can come to a deal with the European Union but explained that “China is a more difficult issue” because of their malicious behavior when it comes to intellectual property theft.
While he sees China as largely a competitor economically, Byrne said it was great to see the country work with the United States to de-escalate tensions with North Korea.
Tax and regulatory reform
Byrne then moved back to domestic economic issues.
“Let’s talk about tax reform,” he said, before criticizing the national news media for their slanted reporting following the passage of last year’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – better known as the Trump Tax Cuts.
“[H]ere’s the way that I look at it: the average family in my district will see their tax bill will decrease this year by $2,187. Now, some people may call that peanuts, but in southwest Alabama we call that real money,” Byrne commented.
He said he is a supporter of pro-growth conservative economic policies and described how small business owners in his district have talked about giving out bonuses and investing back into their companies because of Republican tax reform.
Byrne also sees the tax bill as a driver of the national economy, which has seen a once struggling GDP growth leap to approximately four percent.
Because of this, Byrne said, Americans are seeing significant wage growth over the last few months. And now, the issue is finding enough qualified workers for the jobs currently available instead of not enough jobs being available.
“[I]t’s extremely important for our country that we continue that great growth and we believe that tax reform had a big part in it, as did regulatory reform,” Byrne added.
Byrne then touched on infrastructure, praising the recent passage of vital water infrastructure legislation that will benefit the Port of Mobile and the state in general. He also stressed the importance of getting a comprehensive infrastructure package passed at the federal level soon, including more money into the highway fund.
Closes with forward-looking optimism
Byrne then transitioned into his closing message, which painted a bright outlook for the future.
“You would think that our country is falling apart by what you see from the national news media – that’s not what I see every day in Washington,” Byrne emphasized.
[“D]espite what I call ‘the noise’ at the national level, our economy is booming, our military is strong again and getting stronger, our communities are indeed safer and the data shows that they are safer, and the American people are better off,” Byrne added.
He continued, “And I believe very strongly the people of Alabama are better off. My family’s been here since before there was a state of Alabama, you know the bicentennial is coming up next year. And I can tell you … Alabama has never seen a point in time like we’re seeing right now.”
Yet, this current success is only a jumping off point, with exponential growth possible with continued strong leadership.
“Please don’t let ‘the noise’ and the naysayers make you doubt the state of Alabama or our potential. We need to embrace the future of our state and of our country. Despite what some people may believe, we don’t need to try and rewrite the past. The past is the past, we can learn from it, but we don’t have to be the prisoners of it. Instead, let’s use what we’ve learned from the past, from what we’re learning from the present, to chart a future for our state and our country that works well for our children and grandchildren,” Byrne remarked.
“I’m not just saying this because I’m up here on the stage in-front of you, but the best days are ahead for Montgomery, Alabama and this region,” Byrne concluded. “The best days of the state of Alabama are ahead of us, and, ladies and gentlemen, the best days for the United States of America are clearly ahead of us. We won’t get there divided as a country, we get there being united as a country.”
The bottom line
For Byrne, this was an event that previews his likely U.S. Senate run in 2020. The speech was out of his district, with a general focus on the state as a whole rather than just localized topics.
After the address, Byrne also held a media availability, in-which he was asked about the possibility of challenging Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).