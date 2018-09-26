Let’s stop pretending Michael Avenatti is a serious person or that this is a serious set of allegations

There is no way the majority of people screaming about Brett Kavanaugh being a sexual assaulter truly believe what they are saying. If they did, they would not be grasping at absurd straws.

They wouldn’t be pretending the lack of a date, time and place proves the allegation to be true.

See below:

CNN panelist: Kavanaugh's accusers are credible because they don't remember the "dates, times, and places." The panelist says the Republicans should want an FBI investigation, despite the fact that you can't have an investigation without dates, times, and places. pic.twitter.com/WMfTVuU4np — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018

They wouldn’t be pretending the lack of corroborating witnesses prove the allegation to be true.

See below:

So @jaketapper explains that 4 people reject the premise that this party ever took place, it includes her good friend who says she never was at a party with Kavanaugh.@JenGranholm responds to all of that by claiming that information confirms that Kavanaugh did it. Smart take. pic.twitter.com/UWCi1GS0Lt — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) September 23, 2018

This is about delaying this confirmation process until the midterm election and that’s all this is about.

If this wasn’t true, we would have had the original accusation months ago. The delay shows the game.

The bearded fat lady of the Kavanaugh confirmation circus has just sung.

Future possible Democrat candidate for president and Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti has the most absurd accusation yet: Gang rape.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

OK, look, occasionally we have to be able to call out completely ridiculous accusations.

In order for this to be true, here are the things we have to believe:

1. The accuser partied with Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge on multiple occasions. 2. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge disrespecting women, verbally and physically, on multiple occasions. 3. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge spiking the punch, rendering women incapacitated on multiple occasions. 4. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge, and others lined up outside a room waiting for their turn at the “gang” or “train” rape on multiple occasions. 5. The accuser continued to go to these parties. 6. The accuser went to one of these parties and was gang-raped, but not by Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.

This is idiotic, evidence-free and undoubtedly a fake accusation.

Are we to believe that it is believable that this woman repeatedly saw Kavanaugh and Judge holding parties where they drugged women and lined them up for gang rape, didn’t report it and then got raped?

By who? Not Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, that’s all we know.

Any media outlet that even entertains this stuff has completely given up any semblance of credibility, but the Democratic Party deserves everything this guy and anyone who associates with him gets.

Make no mistake, these ridiculous accusations will be brought up by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during tomorrow’s hearing, further proving there is absolutely no chance anyone truly believes any of this.

This is a disgusting farce.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN