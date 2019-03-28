Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Nick's Kids, The Malzahn Family Foundation among charities left in limbo by Alabama Ethics Commission
Episode 03: How Sweet 16 It Is – Attack of the Sniffs
Hubbard asks Alabama Supreme Court to toss ethics conviction
Madison County Commission chairman wants an end to the Alabama law that subsidizes newspapers
Doug Jones follows Schumer in coming out for 'Democrat Politician Protection Act'
Eight Alabama companies honored with Governor's Trade Excellence Awards
Byrne calls for stronger border security, immigration laws in wake of Mobile woman’s death 17 hours ago / News
State Rep. Dimitri Polizos passes away 18 hours ago / News
Sports fans rejoice — The DrunkAubie Podcast is here! 19 hours ago / News
Trump Jr. commends Byrne’s question on Mueller findings — ‘What did Obama know and when did he know it?’ 20 hours ago / Politics
7 Things: Trump wants GOP to focus on healthcare, Pence visits Huntsville to commit the U.S. to a moon mission, Doug Jones sheepishly disappoints Chuck Schumer and more … 22 hours ago / Analysis
Vice President Pence in Huntsville: Alabama will power Americans back to the Moon 1 day ago / News
WATCH: Jones looks to Schumer moments before voting on Green New Deal 2 days ago / Politics
Roby: Congressional internships provide valuable opportunities 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Donald Trump is having the best week of his presidency, and it’s only Tuesday 2 days ago / Opinion
Reports: Doug Jones undecided on Green New Deal with vote hours away 2 days ago / Politics
McCutcheon on Common Core repeal: Business, education communities will be heard 2 days ago / News
Yellowhammer News announces network of new podcasts 2 days ago / News
Poll: Over 75 percent of Alabamians support school choice 2 days ago / News
After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success 2 days ago / Sponsored
A panelist at a recent discussion on ethics reform at Cumberland School of Law mentioned that he saw value in “leaving some of the lines a little bit fuzzy” when it comes to how the law applies.

The Alabama Ethics Commission may have adopted the same approach when it comes to charities and non-profit organizations which bear the name of a public official or public employee.

A commission opinion stated that the activities of any non-profit organization named for a public official or public employee face a higher level of legal scrutiny than others.

What that means for the operation of those groups remains uncertain.

A frequently overlooked fact is that Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn are considered public employees under Alabama’s ethics law.

All of the legal and regulatory requirements imposed upon public officials, public employees and their families also apply to Saban and Malzahn.

Both are required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

And, in this instance, their respective charities fall under the kind identified by the commission as “a nonprofit” which “bears the name of a public official or employee.”

The opinion, issued unanimously by the Alabama Ethics Commission at its last meeting, was in response to a request from the Alabama Association of Nonprofits for clarification on fundraising limitations for certain nonprofit board members.

As part of that opinion, the commission also concluded that the activities of this particular class of charities required closer examination.

The commission stated the following:

The risk of corruption increases when the official or family member is compensated for service on the board. Likewise, when a nonprofit bears the name of a public official or employee, there is such a close connection with the public servant that fundraising for those nonprofits should be examined on a case by case basis.

Numerous nonprofits bear the name of people classified as public officials or public employees under Alabama’s ethics law, so Saban and Malzahn’s situation is not unique to them.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, told Yellowhammer News it is a permissible structure but there are reasons the commission makes its distinction.

“There’s nothing wrong with non-profits that bear the name of a public official or employee, but the fact that it does bear their name creates a direct connection between that public servant and the nonprofit organization and its mission,” said Albritton. “As you’ll note from the opinion itself, the Commission specifically said that it was not taking a position one way or the other on that very specific issue.”

And the decision to not elaborate on what limitations exist for this class of charities could place them and their board members (who in many cases are members of their families) in awkward positions of uncertainty.

Matt McDonald, a partner at the Jones Walker law firm and panelist at the Cumberland School of Law forum, told Yellowhammer News that he would have some specific advice for any nonprofits among the group singled out by the commission.

“Uncertainty exists,” concluded McDonald. “I would advise them to go get a formal ethics opinion. Fundraising is what seems to be drawing the scrutiny.”

The commission’s opinion outlined that public officials, employees and family members may serve on nonprofit boards and may participate in fundraising so long as it is not for personal gain, no official resources are used and no solicitations are made to lobbyists.

Yet the commission wrote that different rules may apply to public employee-named organizations.

According to Albritton, the commission specifically carved out these groups from its opinion.

“The point of putting that language in the opinion, however, was simply to isolate its application to the facts presented,” he said. “Advisory Opinions provide protection from prosecution, and given the broad nature of the question asked, but more than that the broad diversity reflected within the Association requesting the opinion, the Commission felt it was appropriate to limit its application.”

When discussing changes to the ethics law as part of the Cumberland panel, chairman of the Alabama Ethics Commission Jerry Fielding charged the Alabama legislature with taking an approach geared toward “simplification and clarification.”

“We need the law, but we need some way to make it more clear and more simplified,” Fielding said.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

DrunkAubie (amid a wild bout with pollen) reacts to the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and picks his favorite Auburn beat writers.

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

In a brief filed this week, Hubbard’s attorneys argued he did not commit a violation and that prosecutors stretched the intent of the ethics law when they brought charges against him.

A jury convicted Hubbard of multiple ethics violations, including that he improperly asked company executives for work and investments in his businesses.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 counts. The Alabama Supreme Court this month agreed to hear Hubbard’s appeal.

The state attorney general has said he is confident the conviction will be upheld.

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Tuesday, State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” to update the public on the status of the bill he is drafting in response to issues raised on the program concerning the state subsidizing local newspapers to the tune of a couple of million dollars a year.

Sorrell noted that there is a bill being drafted by the Legislative Services Agency in Montgomery, which is responsible for crafting legislators bills so they are both legal and effective.

When asked about the bill, Sorrell mentioned the cost of the current legal notice law to local municipalities, its impact on local business and the overall impact of good government not being served by a law that creates cost across all facets of government with little actual benefit. The problem is so complex that Sorrell is still attempting to get a grasp on the significant cost to state government by the current law that requires the publication of legal notices in newspapers, which brings in significant business to those entities and creates a significant cost to taxpayers.

On Wednesday, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong discussed the burden of legal notices created by the law Sorrell is trying to change, saying on “The Dale Jackson Show” that it would be welcome by Madison County’s government.

Strong called the legal advertisement “a waste,” adding it doesn’t “benefit the taxpayers of our county one bit.”

For clarity:

  • The state of Alabama spends up to $800,000 each year.
  • The city of Huntsville spends up to $115,000 each year.
  • Madison County spends up to $153,000 each year.

Not looking to complain about an issue without a solution, Strong believes there are better ways to reach people.

“It’s just not a way to hit the masses,” he stated. “You can do it online, [there are] a lot more economical ways to do it.”

Sorrell mentioned that he would prefer a state-run website, maybe through the Secretary of State’s Office that could host the public notices at a greatly reduced cost. He shared he is going to work with current Secretary of State John Merrill on developing the best way to handle the issue.

The dollars at stake here for newspapers is significant. The Alabama Press Association has worked to kill previous attempts at bills like Sorrell’s, and legislators have said they are lobbying pretty hard against Sorrell’s idea before he even has a bill officially filed.

Sorrell:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday held a press conference in support of companion legislation to H.R. 1, which has been criticized as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) followed suit.

Officially dubbed the “For The People Act,” the legislation is being spearheaded by a group of Democrats that includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and presidential candidates in the Senate and is driven by the narrative recently peddled by Jones that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.”

Despite Jones’ claims on “voter suppression” being rebutted with facts by Secretary of State John Merrill, Jones tweeted Wednesday, “It’s time to put our democracy back where it belongs: in the hands of the American people. The #ForThePeople Act will help expand access to the ballot box & restore ethics and integrity to our political system.”

This came just minutes after Schumer, in a Capitol Hill press conference, claimed that the right to vote is “at risk.”

“People of malign influence have figured out ways around the fundamental core principle of this democracy,” Schumer said. “Our soldiers died for this since the Revolution of 1776. People have marched for this and gotten beaten up and brutalized and killed. And now insidiously, these evil forces… are gaining ground.”

Seventy-two House Democrats last year voted against a resolution opposing illegal aliens voting in American elections, while Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “present” along with 68 of her cohorts.

The resolution recognized “that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

Yet on Wednesday, Schumer asserted, “What we are doing is so American – it’s restoring that democracy.”

“I just find it stomach curdling what people will do to deprive minorities of voting,” he added. “And they explicitly say it.”

The “For The People Act” also purports to reform campaign finance laws in a way that would benefit “the average American.”

Jones’ support comes in the wake of recent revelations that he raised more money from overseas than Alabama last quarter and that he has been running digital ads soliciting contributions from every state besides his own. It also comes the day after Jones came under renewed criticism that he defers to Schumer in how he votes.

An analysis Wednesday by Yellowhammer News of Jones’ total contributions since 2017 showed that he has only raised 23 percent of his campaign funds from inside the state of Alabama. A combined 45 percent of his total contributions came from California, New York and Washington, D.C. Jones has raised more from foreign countries than he has from 30 individual states.

Additionally, Jones has a registered joint fundraising committee attached to his name, entitled “Victory 2017.” This committee has raised 51 percent of its total funds from New York alone.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, which recognize companies that fuel Alabama’s robust export business and sell their innovative designs and products in markets worldwide.

This year’s honorees include key players in the transportation industry, which has sparked new jobs and investments in communities across the Yellowhammer State.

“Our winners this year range in size from the small business to the large corporation, and also hail from different parts of Alabama. They each represent the type of company that makes us strong as a state,” Ivey said in a statement. “We also see a concentration of firms in the aerospace and automotive industries, which underscores the importance of these industries to our economy.”

Award winners as follows:

Aerostar: The Mobile-based company provides component maintenance on civilian aircraft, with a customer base that covers Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Established in 2011 with two employees and a 6,000-square-foot facility, Aerostar has grown to 35 employees and more than 25,000 square feet, with space to grow its workforce to 60. The company is targeting Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim to capitalize on projected air traffic growth in those regions.

GKN Aerospace–Alabama: The Tallassee facility is part of GKN Aerospace, a global first-tier supplier of airframe and engine structures, components, assemblies and engineering services to aircraft prime contractors. More than 800 employees produce composite aerostructures for major aerospace industry partners, including Bell Helicopter Textron, Sikorsky, HondaJet, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE Aviation.

Help Lightning: The Birmingham company delivers patented, mobile augmented reality and virtual interactive presence technologies. Through Help Lightning’s services, experts in the technical, health care, manufacturing and service fields can show a resolution, not just describe it. The company is reimagining how businesses, customers and employees give and receive help.

Polyvance: Rainsville’s Polyvance repairs damaged plastic automotive bumpers and also provides a range of related products. In 2006, the company was the first in the industry to commercialize nitrogen plastic welding for the repair of thermoplastic parts, and the technology is now a recognized standard for the sector. Export sales have long been a priority for Polyvance, accounting for about 10 percent of total sales, with expansions under way in both Latin America and Asia.

Port of Huntsville: Known officially as the Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority, the Port of Huntsville incorporates Huntsville International Airport (HSV), International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park. It is an inland port facility and has the only scheduled international cargo flights in the state, with roundtrip cargo flights to Europe and Mexico, inbound flights from China and outbound flights to Brazil. HSV ranks 18th among continental U.S. airports in international air cargo volume. The International Intermodal Center ships and receives ocean containers, by rail, to and from both East and West Coast seaports.

RMCI Inc.: RMCI of Huntsville designed and created a system that is installed on aircraft to detect emerging faults and prevent mechanical failure. This health and usage monitoring system has the ability to track the mechanical health of the aircraft, and the company has experience analyzing data from more than 3,000 helicopters. RMCI aggressively pursues global markets with travel to Colombia, New Zealand, Morocco, Spain, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

Trinity Highway Products: This company has been leading the way for innovation in crash cushion impact protection for highway and work zone safety since 1969. It first began operations in California in 1969, but the manufacturing plant was relocated to Pell City in 1985. The Alabama plant manufactures and ships proprietary products to all 50 states and 70 countries. Trinity’s international business is directed by sales offices in the U.S., Colombia, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom. With a network of distributors spanning over 70 countries, Trinity’s footprint reaches markets in every corner of the world.

Zorn Molds Inc.: This Trafford company designs and manufactures several types of high-quality CNC machined molds and parts, including fishing lure molds, soft plastic molds, blister pack molds, investment casting molds, Styrofoam molds and general CNC machined parts. The business, which started more than 25 years ago serving the fishing lure industry, has diversified to grow into other sectors.

‘These companies are on the cutting edge’

The award presentations Wednesday came after the Alabama Department of Commerce earlier this month announced that the value of Alabama exports topped $21 billion last year, with shipments reaching 191 countries. The total, which came during a year marked by global trade tensions, is just 2 percent shy of the record $21.8 billion in exports set in 2017.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners,” Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a release. “Their success comes as a result of the hard work and ingenuity of our businesspeople, as well as the commitment and cooperation that exist among our federal, state and local entities that work together to help Alabama companies increase their exports.

“These companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, both in the U.S. and globally,” he added.

Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, explained that the companies and organizations receiving the 2019 Trade Excellence Awards have shown a remarkable commitment to be the best in their field on a global scale.

“The eight companies range from large to small, but the common theme is the growth they have shown by selling abroad, the tenacity to stay innovative and the agility to incorporate whatever changes are necessary to deliver a first-class product to the buyer,” she stated.

“We are especially pleased to recognize the Port of Huntsville this year,” Lockhart continued. “Without this first-class multi-modal transportation operation, many of Alabama’s products would not be shipped from our state. This facility is certainly a critical part of our state’s international infrastructure.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

