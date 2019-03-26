Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Rep. Gary Palmer warns of the Medicaid expansion ‘trap’ — Costs ‘will eventually swamp the state’ 1 min ago / News
Legal experts agree on need for ethics reform, not on what it should look like 6 mins ago / News
AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities 11 hours ago / News
Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion 13 hours ago / News
Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’ 14 hours ago / Opinion
Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them 14 hours ago / Politics
Regions Field named one of America’s best minor league ballparks 16 hours ago / Sports
Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could ‘turn around communities within our own country’ 16 hours ago / Politics
Byrne: Caring for the brave in the land of the free 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery seeking artists for new project 19 hours ago / News
Alabama’s GOP Senate primary could have domino effect in congressional districts 20 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Republicans vindicated by Mueller report 20 hours ago / News
7 Things: No collusion, legalized medical marijuana possible in Alabama, newspaper subsidies being targeted by freshman legislator and more … 21 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right 24 hours ago / Politics
‘Frogs’ was a learning experience for Mobile’s Hannah Touchton 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: ‘Clean lottery bill’, Common Core could be done in Alabama, Trump vs. McCain and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama 2 days ago / News
NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million 2 days ago / News
6 mins ago

Legal experts agree on need for ethics reform, not on what it should look like

The ‘Conversation About Ethics Reform’ held Friday at Cumberland School of Law involved a respectful dialogue among four experts in the field of ethics law.

It also demonstrated the challenge which lies ahead for policy makers.

While generally agreeing on the areas of the law most in need of a rewrite, panelists at the event disagreed on solutions to fixing those problem areas.

Recent findings of the Code of Ethics Clarification and Reform Commission drove most of the discussion.

The event’s moderator John Carroll, a former acting director of the Alabama Ethics Commission and 14-year federal judge, called the commission’s work “a good basis” for the discussion.

“The commission’s report is an incredible contribution to this whole dialogue,” Carroll said. “It’s well-done and reflects very thoughtful consideration of many, many serious issues.”

Trying to understand and define exactly who is a principal consumed the largest part of the conversation.

Carroll mentioned that the commission engaged in a lengthy examination of what it means to be a principal.

“There was significant discussion about what this definition ought to be,” he noted. “It’s a very important issue because of all the legal ramifications of how you define ‘principal’. The interaction between someone designated a principal and public officials and public employees is significantly limited.”

Katherine Robertson, chief counsel to Alabama’s attorney general, served on the commission, and she estimated debate on the principal issue amounted to 60-percent of their work.

Under Alabama law, a principal is defined as “a person or business which employs, hires, or otherwise retains a lobbyist.”

That definition could end up at the center of former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court. In upholding 11 of the 12 criminal counts upon which Hubbard was convicted, the Court of Criminal Appeals wrote, “[W]e strongly encourage the legislature to consider amending the law to better circumscribe the class of persons defined as principals.”

According to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Joseph Boohaker, the definition needs to be changed.

“The definition is flawed,” he said. “It uses two terms, ‘a person or a business,’ which are not helpful in defining what a principal is.”

He says it is too difficult to determine which person within a business is considered a principal, if that business is a principal.

“How big of a group of employees are we talking about?” Boohaker asked.

Boohaker instead outlined what he thinks would be a good rule.

“The person who can hire, fire or direct the activities of a lobbyist would be the person within the entity that is the principal from whom you may not accept a thing of value,” he said.

Boohaker’s definition would place Alabama in a unique position because no other state extends the definition of a principal beyond the business or entity.

He favors Alabama being alone in that category.

“I think it would be something good,” he said.

Boohaker exerted some effort to explain why he believes there should remain some vagueness in the ethics law.

“The Alabama Ethics Act is a criminal statute, and one of the constitutional requirements is that a person of ordinary understanding should be able to read it and know what it is that’s prohibited and what is not prohibited,” he said.

According to him, though, some lack of clarity will help keep people in line.

“There is some value in the Ethics Act to leaving some of the lines a little bit fuzzy because then it creates a deterrent so that the public official is not really sure if this is legal or not,” Boohaker said. “Then they will err on the side of ‘well, I’m just not going to deal with it’ because it might not just be a civil penalty but it might be a crime. But that creates another problem because if you have fuzzy lines in criminal statutes, well, criminal statutes are not supposed to have fuzzy lines. There’s supposed to be some degree of certainty.”

Boohaker joked that he had found an old U.S. Supreme Court case which said “fuzzy is ok.”

Matt McDonald, a partner at the Jones Walker law firm and whose practice includes ethics issues, disagreed with the need to maintain a lack of clarity in the law.

“We don’t have to fuzzy up the definition of a principal to regulate that kind of conduct,” McDonald said. “That conduct is already regulated under [another place in the law] which says you can’t give anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing an official action of a public official or public employee. A public official or a public employee cannot use their office for personal gain. So there are other statutory provisions that regulate that.”

McDonald pointed out that there are implications to this section of the law for people merely looking to serve their communities on the boards of non-profits or small colleges.

“We want people to be involved in their communities and be involved in non-profits and things like that,” he said. “So we don’t need to have this thing be so fuzzy that we’re going to deter people from being involved in their communities.”

Robertson detailed a proposal by the attorney general which she said could be more easily applied in “often fact-specific situations.”

“What we proposed did draw some pretty clear lines,” she added.

The chairman of the Alabama Ethics Commission, Jerry Fielding, hopes the Alabama legislature will emphasize “simplification and clarification.”

“We need the law, but we need some way to make it more clear and more simplified,” he concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

1 min ago

Rep. Gary Palmer warns of the Medicaid expansion ‘trap’ — Costs ‘will eventually swamp the state’

Monday on Birmingham’s radio’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) advised policymakers in Alabama to avoid falling into what he called the “expansion trap,” referring to a push to expand Medicaid rolls in Alabama.

In recent weeks, some Republican lawmakers in the state legislature have softened their stances on Medicaid expansion, which in Alabama has been a policy promoted by Democrats.

Palmer explained to co-host Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg why he was against it and warned that expanding Medicaid has risks associated with it.

“I’ve been very forthright about it,” he said. “It’s a bad path to take. We ought to go ahead and follow up on block grant waiver requests that the state has submitted to the federal government and manage the money – let the state manage the money, take the federal administration out of it. When you expand Medicaid, the administrative costs and the cost of expansion will eventually swamp the state. It has other states. Illinois is about to go bankrupt. Plus, it forces more people on the waiting list in the expansion state. Just in those states where Medicaid was expanded, 22,000 people have died on waiting lists. That’s what happens when you run out of money. And that was from the beginning of expansion to the first of last year. And that number has surely gone up.”

“I would caution against it,” Palmer added. I think the state put together a model waiver request for block granting the Medicaid money to the state. I think the state should follow through on that and do that. I think that makes more sense than the expansion trap.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

11 hours ago

AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement Monday praising law enforcement officials in Walker County for their “swift and decisive action” to close newly-established electronic bingo halls.

“Alabama law is crystal clear,” Marshall said. “Electronic bingo and coin slot machines are illegal. No matter what the operators of these unlawful enterprises claim, the Alabama Supreme Court has definitively and repeatedly ruled that electronic bingo and coin slot machines are illegal gaming devices. There is no debate, there is no ambiguity. As the Supreme Court stated on March 31, 2016, all that is left to do is to enforce the law.”

“I wish to personally commend Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith and his department, as well as Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair, for taking swift and decisive action to close illegal bingo parlors under their jurisdiction. As sworn law enforcement officers, our first duty is to enforce the law. When illegal activity is unchallenged and allowed to thrive, our state’s entire legal system is undermined,” he added.

As detailed by Daily Mountain Eagle, local officials “raided one business in the Jasper area on Friday afternoon, confiscating about 40 electronic bingo machines.”

This came after the sheriff’s office made contact with known facilities in Carbon Hill and gave them an opportunity to cease their operations before raids, arrests and charges began.

Smith reportedly is seeking charges against employees and those behind the operation of “Skill Games,” the facility that was raided pursuant to a search warrant. The sheriff said they wanted to act before their illegal gaming problem became as large in “magnitude” as what Jefferson County currently faces.

In his statement, Marshall warned other areas across Alabama to handle their local business according to the laws of the state.

“Should local agencies in other jurisdictions fail to enforce State laws on gambling, my office will take action as needed to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the attorney general concluded.

You can see pictures from the Walker County raid here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation

An atheist group from Wisconsin has implicitly or directly threatened to sue more than 40 Alabama school systems, local governments, and elected officials during recent years over what they claim are violations of the Constitution’s ban on the establishment of religion.

The organization, called the Freedom from Religion Foundation, is often successful. Many give in after calculating potential attorney fees and the uncertain outcome of drawn-out lawsuits.

But perhaps it’s time Alabamians recall our state motto and “Dare Defend Our Rights” by standing up to some of the more frivolous of these challenges.

A review of the FFRF’s news release archives reveals that while some of their complaints are reasonable, many are simply ridiculous.

For instance, Gov. Kay Ivey posted a video on social media in 2017 wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas” and adding, “May your days ahead be filled with the light of God and his abundant grace.”

The FFRF said it was an “overly religious homily” and sent a threatening letter saying the governor broke the law.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office had to remove “Blessed are the Peacemakers” from the side of its cars after the FFRF objected to the well-known and harmless quote because it was taken from the Book of Matthew.

“We support what’s written on the stickers and we support the spirit of it,” the county administrator said in 2015. “But unfortunately, from a legal perspective, we could spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and still likely lose.”

Eric Johnston, president of the Southeast Law Institute in Birmingham, explained that most local government attorneys simply aren’t prepared to handle such lawsuits.

“Most of them have little or no experience in constitutional establishment clause/free exercise cases,” Johnston explained. “In order to defend themselves, most would need to hire outside counsel at high rates.”

Add the possibility of having to pay the FFRF’s legal bills if they prevailed, and suddenly that strongly worded letter starts looking a lot like a very expensive bill.

And that’s how our freedoms die … a dollar at a time.

But school boards and local governments who are facing such threats should also take into account these three considerations:

#1: Our leaders were elected to protect our rights.

Our constitution doesn’t just prohibit the establishment of religion; it also forbids actions that will “prohibit the free exercise thereof.”

The people, individually, cannot defend against these lawsuits. They depend upon their elected officials to act, and many would likely support pushing back against the more baseless of the FFRF’s complaints.

#2: We’re not alone.

The FFRF isn’t the only group out there with lawyers experienced in First Amendment issues. There are many organizations that provide support to those whose religious freedoms are under attack.

The Southeast Law Institute, the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Landmark Legal Foundation, and the Alabama Policy Institute are just a few.

#3: The odds are in our favor.

A review of the FFRF’s most recent public tax documents show that while it wrote 1,561 letters complaining about alleged establishment clause violations nationwide in 2017, it reported just 22 actual lawsuits either won or pending – only 1.4 percent of their complaints.

Furthermore, the foundation reported that 308 complaints were resolved without a lawsuit – only 19.7 percent of their complaints.

So, nearly 80 percent of their complaints may have gone absolutely nowhere (except perhaps in the trashcan).

“My feeling has always been they were more threats than reality due to not only funding issues, but the availability of qualified lawyers to bring their lawsuits,” Johnston said. “When lawsuits need to be filed in faraway places, it is difficult to find qualified legal counsel.”

Though many of the FFRF’s charges of establishment clause violations are unjustified, we should be mindful of their motivation.

Reading through their letters, one gets a sense that there’s an awful lot of hurt there, even resentment. Their language speaks of being excluded, left out, made to feel apart from the group, and a sense of wanting to protect young unbelievers from overzealous bullies.

There is also a need to ensure that our public services and institutions don’t become arms of any particular religion, and there are those among us who would indeed use their positions of public trust to advance their personal faith.
We must guard against those tendencies.

But we also have a common culture in this nation, especially in Alabama, and certainly in many of its smaller communities. Central to our culture is a Judeo-Christian heritage that’s often, and without harm, reflected in many of the traditions that buttress our public gatherings and official symbols.

To completely ban these traditions and symbols from the public square doesn’t separate church from state as much as it separates citizen from culture.

That’s not good.

There are bullies on both sides of this issue, actually, pushing and shoving us around, either wanting to make people feel like outcasts or wanting to burn our traditions to the ground.

The reasonable among us must stand against these bullies. Both of them.

And the best way to deal with bullies … is to push back.

Pepper Bryars is a senior Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

13 hours ago

Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion

Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) gave an intense House floor speech Monday, slamming socialist Democrats and the “fake news” media over the Trump-Russia collusion scam they pushed since President Donald Trump’s election.

Brooks called the two-year investigation “the most sordid ‘fake news’ ‘big lie’ propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.”

“For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and countless others have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history,” stated Brooks.

He then warned America to expect socialists and the mainstream media to “double down” on their “big lies” because that is required for the Big Lie Propaganda Theory.

Watch:

Congressman Brooks’ full speech as follows

Mr. Speaker, a “big lie” is a political propaganda technique made famous by Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party. But more on that later.

For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies … CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and countless others … have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history.

Attorney General Barr’s executive summary of Mueller’s Report has publicly confirmed what many of us have known for a long time. The accusations of collusion between President Trump and Russia in the 2016 elections are nothing but a big lie!

The Mueller Investigation was massive. It “employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence forensic accountants, and other professional staff. The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, … and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

After tens of millions of wasted American tax dollars, the finding is succinct. “The report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.  …  [T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The Mueller Report vindicates President Trump and his 2016 campaign from the Socialists’ baseless, reckless and false “big lie” charges of Russian election collusion.

Equally important, there is a converse to President Trump’s vindication.

Mueller’s report confirms that socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies made up nonexistent allegations and engaged in the most sordid “fake news” “big lie” propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.

Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies were shameless in their “big lie” scam that has inspired hatred against President Trump and violence against Americans who support America’s foundational principles.

If Socialists and the fake new media had any honor, they would cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by uttering mea culpas and apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam committed.

More likely, however, they will double down and propagate even more big lies …  because doubling down is essential to “big lie” theory. In that vein, I quote from another socialist who mastered “big lie” propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect.

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

Who is this “big lie” master?

That quote was in 1925 by a member of Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party, that’s right, Germany’s Socialist Party, more commonly known as the Nazis. The author was socialist Adolph Hitler in his book, Mein Kampf.

Mr. Speaker, America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.

When it comes to big lie political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s Socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers.

Regardless, America must reject their “big lies” or succumb to the danger that lurks, and horrific damage that results.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

14 hours ago

Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’

Representative Terri Sewell’s (D-Birmingham) reaction to the Mueller report’s findings is almost incomprehensible.

Sewell’s official statement is filled with provably false notions and silly assertions.

“Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress provides only a glimpse at Special Counsel Mueller’s investigative findings and poses more questions than it answers,” said Sewell.

What questions did it create? Name one.

The report clearly answers two questions:

286
Keep reading 286 WORDS

    1. Was there Russian collusion? No. The report states, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”
    2. Did Trump criminally obstruct justice? The report states, “For each of the relevant actions investigated, the report sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.” No charges, no conviction and no criminal obstruction.

“There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report,” Sewell stated.

But is that true? Obviously not.

Attorney General William Barr’s letter to the media and Congress clearly give President Trump a giant victory when it says there is no evidence of collusion. That, for those with short and long-term memories, was the main argument made by the media and their Democrats. They have also claimed the president obstructed justice, which the report also dismisses out of hand by declaring there was not enough evidence to indict, which means there was not enough evidence to convict.

This cannot be overstated. Not enough evidence to indict or convict is clearly a victory here for the president.

We all can agree that an indictment of any kind would have been a loss, right? Of course.

Allow me to post a picture that even Sewell and her staff will understand that fully explains the Barr letter about the Mueller report:

(Donald Trump/Instagram)

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

