New University of Alabama radio station to provide information for game day fans

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide now have a new way to receive information on game days in Tuscaloosa thanks to UA Info Radio.

UA Info Radio broadcasts on 92.5 FM and streams through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app, according to a release from the university.

“We have one of the best game day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans,” said Dr. Donald Keith, director of emergency management at The University of Alabama. “As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus.”

On game days, UA Info Radio will share pre- and postgame traffic updates, as well as information on parking and pregame events, such as the family-friendly tailgate area and autograph sessions with former football players. By tuning into UA Info Radio, fans will also hear fun facts about the Crimson Tide, in addition to music from the Million Dollar Band, which includes “Yea, Alabama.”

According to the release, “safety tips, such as what to do if you get separated from your party or how to contact University police, will be broadcast. In the event of severe weather or other emergencies that may occur during the game, UA Info Radio will provide fans with important safety information.”

When it is not a game day, UA Info Radio places focus on campus events, such as performances by UA’s theatre and dance department, selections from the School of Music and interesting facts about the Capstone. UA Info Radio also alerts students, faculty, staff and visitors of severe weather for the Tuscaloosa area.

UA acquired a low-power FM, non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that wiped out much of Tuscaloosa and left several dead or injured.

“After the tornado, when the electricity was out for several days, the only way for many people to get information was through a battery-operated radio,” Keith added. “We decided at that time that UA needed a radio station that could be used to distribute information in the case of an emergency. UA Info Radio is just another tool we use to help keep people safe on our campus.”

