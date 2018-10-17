New school safety and security legislative advisory committee holds first meeting

— Merrill cited the work done by his office but sees bigger problems with local officials being unwilling to pursue these casesj. “We’ve had four convictions on voter fraud,” said Merrill. “We’ve had three elections that have been overturned since I’ve been the secretary. We want some more of that to happen because we have identified people that have broken the law. We just got to have some prosecutors that are willing to step up and help us take it and make it happen at the district attorney level, as well as those that would be assigned by [Alabama Attorney General] Steve Marshall. So, we got to work together to get that done.”

— While speaking to Dale County Republicans, Secretary Merrill made it clear that current laws on voter fraud not being enforced is a serious problem for his office, and a lot of the fraud is absentee voter fraud taking place in Alabama and elsewhere.

7. Secretary of State John Merrill wants the state to go after those who are committing voter fraud.

6. Another red state Democrat is lying about where they stand on the issues (gun control and abortion) in order to get elected.

— Embattled Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is on camera saying, “Of course!” when asked if she supports some gun control as her staffers, who include staffers from Mom’s Demand Action, say she truly supports a ban on semi-automatic weapons and that “[p]eople just can’t know that” McCaskill and President Barack Obama have the same policies.

— Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is being pretty honest about the liberal agenda she wants to enact if she wins and it isn’t going to help red state Democrats one bit.

5. Alabama Senator Doug Jones still doesn’t get it, he is not Sen. Chuck Schumer’s personal senator.

— Over the weekend, Jones weakly employed the over-used “country over party” trope when discussing the fact that he voted against the wishes of the people of the state of Alabama.

— Jones failure to vote for Kavanaugh is another mark against him and further damages any chances he hopes to have for re-election. The more he votes with Sen. Chuck Schumer on major issues, the less likely he is to return to Washington D.C. after 2020.

4. An Alabama polling firm says that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Tennessee Democrat candidate Phil Bresden did not help him.

— Cygnal, a Montgomery-based firm, found her endorsement did little to sway people and those that were swayed were actually more likely to vote for Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn instead of the Swift-backed candidate (5 percent for the Democrat vs. 6 percent for the Republican).

— While millennials are aware that Swift made the endorsement, because of glowing media coverage of said endorsement, Cygnal’s VP of Research & Analytics Matt Hubbard said, “Swift’s endorsement is providing a boost to get-out-the-vote efforts, but we’re seeing minimal impact on the race.”

3. The President of the United States and a porn star are attacking each other on Twitter.

— After getting a big win in court, that included a ruling for Daniels to pay President Donald Trump’s legal fees, Trump fired off a Tweet calling Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and her lawyer “3rd rate” while promising to go after them at a Texas rally.

— The porn star Daniels responded by saying Trump’s penis is small and implying she was ready to win a game of insults. The American media claimed they found it all terrible while covering it non-stop.

2. Q3 fundraising numbers are in for 2018 elections in Alabama, and some incumbents are raising tons of money.

— Governor Kay Ivey has doubled her Democratic opponent Walt Maddox in fundraising and has a huge lead in cash on hand, but Democratic candidates for Attorney General and the Alabama Supreme Court raised more money and have more money on hand than their Republican incumbent opponents.

— All incumbent members of Congress who filed on time are crushing their opponents in the fundraising game, with Congresswoman Martha Roby’s opponent the only one over $100k. This further drives home the fact that these races are not as competitive as the media and their Democrats would have you believe.

1. Governor Kay Ivey continues to pound on Democratic candidate Walt Maddox for being disingenuous about his stances on the issues.

— Outside of not having a debate or Maddox’s half-baked schemes to expand Medicaid, the issue of abortion is the only other issue getting any attention in the race at the top of the statewide ticket in Alabama, this is partially because of a constitutional amendment the candidates for Governor are split on.

— Gov. Ivey questions Maddox’s pro-life credentials in a scathing message saying, “it is unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies” as he accepts an endorsement from Planned Parenthood and opposes the amendment that will “affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”