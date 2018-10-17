New school safety and security legislative advisory committee holds first meeting
The newly formed Legislative Advisory Committee on School Safety and Security held its organizational meeting at the Alabama State House on Tuesday, with the chair, state Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), touting the broad partnerships represented on the committee.
The panel, which was created by Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and tasked with reviewing and vetting legislation involving school security issues, is comprised of legislators, law enforcement officials, educators and mental health professionals.
McCutcheon, who addressed the meeting, explained that he hopes it will serve as a valuable resource for lawmakers by providing advice, input and counsel on school security measures that are introduced in upcoming sessions of the Alabama Legislature.
Collins, who is considered one of the state’s leading voices on education issues, previously led a similar Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security that was formed in 2016. This past task force recommended several school security statutes that have since been passed into law and enacted.
“Because of the work of the previous task force and now this committee, Alabama is ahead of the curve nationally, and we are leading many other states in the area of school safety and security,” Collins said in a press release. “As a result of the partnerships we’ve formed among the groups represented on this committee, we are all working to ensure our schools, our children, our teachers, and our administrators are safe, secure and prepared to react if the unthinkable ever happens.”
Thank you Mr Speaker, it was great to have the School Safety gang back together!! https://t.co/mwbd6DhrzO
— Terri Collins (@RepTerriCollins) October 16, 2018
State Rep. Alan Baker (R-Brewton), who is a retired public school teacher, also serves on the new advisory committee and has previously sponsored and passed key school security measures into law.
“This committee will serve as a great resource to any lawmaker who is considering legislation related to school safety and wants their ideas vetted before being introduced,” Baker outlined. “Everyone involved in school safety from law enforcement to school administrators to mental health to the Legislature is represented on this committee, and I am proud to be a part of its efforts.”
The committee will hold its next meeting prior to the 2019 regular state legislative session, which begins in March, in order to review state budget recommendations and pre-filed legislation related to school safety and security.
In addition to Collins and Baker, members of the committee include state Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville), state Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield), Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Alabama Department of Mental Health Legislative Affairs Director Holley Caraway, School Superintendents Association of Alabama Executive Director Ryan Hollingsworth, Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools Executive Director Vic Wilson, Alabama Homeland Security Director Shirrell Roberts, Alabama Department of Education Administrator Greg DeJarnett, Lee County Deputy Sheriff Pamela Revells, Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear and Elmore County Public Schools Counseling Coordinator Emilie Johnson.