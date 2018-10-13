Subscription Preferences:

New degree at Auburn combines wildlife, business and hospitality

Pay attention, high schoolers and parents. Students who love the outdoors and plan to continue their education after graduation will have a new option for a college degree rooted in the outdoors at Auburn University in 2019.

The undergraduate degree will be in Wildlife Enterprise Management with training in wildlife sciences, business and hospitality. Auburn professors Steve Ditchkoff and Mark Smith collaborated on developing the major in an effort to fill a need in the outdoors community that doesn’t require a wildlife biologist degree.

Heather Crozier, Director of Development at the Auburn School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences unveiled the program to outdoor writers recently at the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association Conference in Florence, S.C.

Outdoor recreation generates about a $14 billion impact on the Alabama economy and about $887 billion nationwide. Outdoors-related businesses and companies support 135,000 jobs in Alabama.

“Our faculty did some surveys, and they found that in a 250-mile radius of Auburn that there are 1,000 businesses that are wildlife enterprise-related,” Crozier said. “This major will give us a unique skillset for that industry. The students will also get a minor in business so they will understand basic business principals.”

Crozier said the new degree program will utilize the facilities connected to Auburn. The Deer Lab is a 400-plus-acre facility near Auburn at Camp Hill where researchers study the genetics and physiology of white-tailed deer. The Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center near Andalusia gives students hands-on instruction in forestry, wildlife and natural resources management. The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on the outskirts of Auburn provides an outdoors venue for a variety of nature programs.

Crozier said only one other college, Kansas State, offers a similar degree with about 100 students in that program annually.

“When our students graduate with a Wildlife Enterprise Management degree, we hope they will apply the principles of wildlife enterprise, understand and apply the ecological principles in conservation biology and eco-tourism and be a well-rounded student in hospitality and understand customer service in food and beverage production and lodging,” Crozier said. “They will have the skillset to be able to run a business as well as be able to effectively market and advertise the wildlife- and outdoor-based enterprise.”

This curriculum will have a wildlife core with about 60 percent of the courses in wildlife sciences and about 40 percent in business and hospitality.

“Most of our students who go to work for fish and wildlife departments are wildlife sciences majors and end up being wildlife biologists,” Crozier said. “The students in the new program will not be wildlife biologists.”

Crozier said the graduates in the new degree can pursue jobs at hunting lodges, shooting facilities, fishing resorts as well as guide services and outdoor sport/adventure promotions.

“Dr. Ditchkoff and Dr. Smith were talking with people in the industry, and they kept hearing, ‘We need students who understand business, who understand customer expectations and who know about wildlife,’” she said. “What they learned was several of the outfitters they talked to were going to colleges and universities and recruiting wildlife students and teaching them about hospitality and business. Or, they were recruiting hospitality and business students and teaching them about wildlife. The industry said it would really be nice if you could develop this specific product. We feel like there is a market for it. They started exploring and realized how many outdoor-enterprise businesses there were in that 250-mile radius of Auburn. They realized, hey, there really is a niche for this type of degree.

“With Kansas State being the only other place that offered a similar program, we just felt like we could fill that need.”

Pam Swanner of Alabama Black Belt Adventures agrees wholeheartedly.

“The Black Belt region has a rich history in the traditions of hunting and fishing,” Swanner said. “It’s a natural fit that Auburn would create a unique degree program to provide a skilled workforce trained in land management, business and hospitality. At Auburn’s back door are more than 50 outfitters that can provide opportunities for student internships.

“Alabama Black Belt Adventures is partnering with AU’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences to assist in organizing internship placement in the Black Belt region. We’re also introducing the faculty to the industry’s many product companies and other organizations that have an interest in supporting such a worthwhile program with scholarship funds to ensure a prosperous future for our industry.”

Crozier said if you venture outside that 250-mile radius, the possibilities become considerably greater. She said 40 students currently enrolled at Auburn are waiting to pursue the new degree, and she expects the program will eventually graduate between 100 and 150 annually.

“Just think about international,” she said. “It’s amazing how many opportunities are out there. We expect these students to not only go to work for hunting lodges, fishing lodges and shooting facilities, but also do safaris in Africa, outdoor adventures anywhere in the world or become representatives for outdoors companies. This is an extremely broad major that does not limit our students to a specific area.

“We’re expecting the demand for this major to blossom and really increase.”

Crozier said an internship is not a part of the curriculum, but it is highly suggested so that the students who go into this major will get some industry experience.

“Dr. Ditchkoff and Dr. Smith are putting together a list of industry contacts who are looking for interns,” she said. “It will be up to the student to go find their internship. If we have a company or business that wants to interview students, we will provide a place to do that and line the students up to interview.

Crozier said the faculty plans to reach out to the outdoors industry to identify what might be a current need or emerging need that could become an area of focus or to adjust the curriculum.

“Being a brand new program, we do have some needs. We need to be able to create partnerships with industry so that our students have places and opportunities to intern,” she said. “We’re looking for corporate sponsorships. Academic scholarships attract your best and brightest students. We need mentors, speakers for classes, places to take students for field tours, travel stipends for our students and faculty.”

Prospective students and parents can visit sfws.auburn.edu for more information or call recruiter Wendy Franklin in the Student Services office at 334-844-1001.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

16 hours ago

Aderholt praises Trump administration over release of Pastor Brunson from Turkey

After hearing the news on Friday of Pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from a prison in Turkey, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement giving thanks to God and praising the Trump administration.

“I’m so thankful for the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson from prison in Turkey.  He was detained simply for practicing his Christian faith,” Aderholt said. “I’m also thankful that President Trump and his administration took unprecedented action to work for Brunson’s release.  The President made his release a top priority from the moment he took office.  And of course, above all else, I am thankful to God for Dr. Brunson’s release, health and safety.”

After a series of Friday morning tweets from President Trump regarding Pastor Brunson, he released a tweet announcing that Pastor Brunson would be returning to America.

“This is the day our family has been praying for, I am delighted to be on my way home to the United States,” said Pastor Brunson in a statement.

“My entire family thanks the president, the administration, and Congress for their unwavering support,” he added.

Brunson was arrested in Turkey in 2016 over alleged connections to political groups, including the banned Gulenist movement, after a failed coup attempt.

The court convicted him of terror-related charges and sentenced him to three years in jail, however, he was released because of the time he had already been detained.

Additional charges of espionage were dropped.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

17 hours ago

VIDEO: Kavanaugh dooms Senate Democrats, Trump and Ivey’s popularity in Alabama is sky-high, Tay Tay/Yeezy and more on Guerrilla Politics…

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Did the Kavanaugh vote doom Sen. Doug Jones and other red state Democrats?

— Do Governor Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump’s popularity kill any chance for Alabama Democrats?

— Why are Taylor Swift’s and Kanye West’s politics being treated so differently?

Jackson and Burke are joined by former State Senator Tom Butler to talk about his campaign to reclaim his old seat in November.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at those who can’t call an obvious mob a “mob”.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/1546555135444844/

17 hours ago

Airbnb offers assistance in Alabama after Hurricane Michael

On Friday, Airbnb announced that it would be expanding its Open Homes Program to areas in Alabama impacted by Hurricane Michael through its Disaster Response and Relief Team.

The Open Homes program allows the opportunity for those that have been displaced, as well as those assisting in recovery efforts, to find temporary accommodations with local hosts willing to open their homes free of charge.

The following Alabama communities are eligible to take part in the program homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers:

  • Greater Mobile area
  • Greater Montgomery area
  • Greater Dothan area
  • Greater Auburn/Opelika area

The free listings are available until October 29, 2018. Airbnb stated that they are willing to expand the territory of Open Homes listings, should local officials request them to do so or if the need arises.

The company is also assisting other states that were affected by Hurricane Michael including Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

More information on the Airbnb’s Open Homes program can be found here at Airbnb.com.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

19 hours ago

2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: 14 powerful and influential leaders in their regions

The Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50 is an annual list of the 50 most powerful and influential players in Alabama politicsbusiness and state government – the men and women who shape the state.

There are also many others who drive politics and policy in their parts of the state. Today, we take a look at 14 people of power and influence in their respective regions.

Don’t miss Yellowhammer’s 4th Annual Power of Service reception honoring the men and women on the Power & Influence 50 list who have utilized their stature to make a positive impact on the state. The event is set to take place Thursday, October 25 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham. Past events attracted a who’s who of Alabama politics and business, including the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, pro tem of the Senate, members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

North Alabama

David Reed, president, Whitaker Contracting

David Reed has a network of relationships throughout north Alabama that would be the envy of anyone in business and politics. Reed knows all the power players in the region. Or, put more appropriately, all the power players know Reed. An innovator in his industry, Reed has also demonstrated a sincere desire to see the state maximize its potential in education and workforce development. Alabama needs more local leaders like David Reed.

Dale Strong, chairman, Madison County Commission

Dale Strong is one of the most influential people in a part of the state that is growing more powerful year after year. As chairman of the Madison County Commission, Strong has helped set the region up for success by championing infrastructure improvements and streamlining government. Strong is a first-rate operator who continues to build his power base.

Daniel Wilson, shareholder, Maynard Cooper & Gale

One of the behind-the-scenes power players in the booming Huntsville economy, Daniel Wilson is north Alabama’s preeminent operator when it comes to government relations and commercial development. He is now managing shareholder of Maynard Cooper’s offices in Huntsville and Washington, D.C., reinforcing the strong synergy between successful businesses in North Alabama and federal entities in the nation’s capital.

Metro Birmingham

Mike Hale, sheriff, Jefferson County

Mike Hale has become something of an institution in Jefferson County government and politics. He has seen a lot of changes in his two decades as sheriff and has received recognition and numerous awards for his conduct of the office. The size of the county alone makes for significant law enforcement challenges. Hale has shown the type of leadership that helps keep his area of the state moving forward.

Randall Woodfin, mayor, City of Birmingham

Randall Woodfin has enjoyed a swift ascent to the heights of political power in the state’s largest city. Woodfin defeated an entrenched incumbent in 2017 and has not looked back. In fact, since that time, he has shown a remarkable awareness of which policy battles will help elevate his profile in Alabama and beyond. However, nothing amplifies one’s message quite like opposition. So it will be interesting to see if any conservative politicians in the state actively oppose him on any of his public policy positions. Such a scenario could be politically beneficial to both parties involved.

West Alabama

Carl Jamison, chairman, JamisonMoneyFarmer PC

A longtime executive board member and past chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), Jamison’s power and influence extend far and wide. However, it is magnified in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, where the accounting firm started by his grandfather in 1920 has grown into one of the biggest in the region. Couple this with Jamison serving as treasurer for EDUPAC, which is the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ political arm, and you get one of West Alabama’s key cogs.

Cathy Randall, chairman, Pettus Randall Holdings, LLC

The epitome of her alma mater’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign, Dr. Cathy Randall is a hallmark of the Tuscaloosa area, as well as an icon for female leaders throughout the state. Her incredible resume of service ranges from long-serving as the director of the University of Alabama’s computer-based honors program to advising some of Alabama’s corporate titans. Randall currently serves on the boards of directors for the Alabama Power Company and Mercedes Benz USI.

Montgomery Area

John Mazyck, principal, The Frazier Lanier Company

As the Business Council of Alabama’s Montgomery area district chairman, John Mazyck has a strong voice in who the state’s largest business group supports from his region. Mazyck is a principal in The Frazier Lanier Company and has been heavily involved in corporate and municipal finance deals. His influence only serves to rise given his elevated position on the BCA’s executive committee. Look for Mazyck to assume a position as a statewide player.

Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr., president, Alabama State University

Quinton Ross has been on the job for a little less than a year, and he has already received rave reviews from inside the Alabama State family and from key decision-makers and business leaders at the state level. Historically black colleges and universities are an important part of our state’s history and culture, and ASU is a central part of the community in the Montgomery area. Ross, a former state senator, has infused some much-needed leadership into an institution that had too often been a cauldron of controversy. Ross has put in motion a plan that will allow ASU to reach its potential and benefit all of Montgomery.

Wiregrass

Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner, Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Carr may just be an accountant on paper, but this money man has his hand in much, much more. For its relative size in the Wiregrass, Enterprise is gifted considerable pull, as Carr is one of the first phone calls that top-tier statewide candidates make when fundraising and seeking support. Besides the impressive feat of building one of the twenty biggest accounting firms in the nation out of southeast Alabama, his involvement in the road building industry and advising the likes of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) and the Community College System make him the unquestioned czar of Coffee County.

Mark Saliba, mayor, City of Dothan

The relatively new mayor of Dothan, Saliba is continuing a family legacy of public service and influence in Houston County. His father, Alfred Saliba, served two terms as mayor between 1989-1997 and now Mark, the president of the Alfred Saliba Corporation, is leading the Wiregrass’ largest city with a focus on economic and workforce development. Combined with his chairing of the Home Builders Association of Alabama’s heavy-hitting PAC, Saliba packs a punch from the Peanut Capital of the World.

Gulf Coast

Wiley Blankenship, president and CEO, Coastal Alabama Partnership

Having worked across the state in all areas of economic development since 1996, Wiley Blankenship is perfectly suited to help coalesce coastal Alabama’s diverse portfolio of leaders into one juggernaut of an organization. That is exactly what he is doing as head of the Coastal Alabama Partnership, which is becoming a major factor in local and statewide politics, besides its crucial civic and economic development work.

Angus Cooper, III, president, Cooper/T. Smith Corporation

The Cooper family is a staple of power and influence along the Gulf Coast, and Angus Cooper, III is taking the reins of this legacy in exemplary fashion. Now on the powerful board of the Alabama Power Company, Cooper has been active in the leadership of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and the State Port Authority, in addition to many civic organizations in Mobile. Look for this prominent corporate leader to keep rising.

Elliot Maisel, chairman and CEO, Gulf Distributing Company

Like the benign godfather of Mobile, Maisel sits in his well-appointed office above his beverage warehouse and pulls more strings than most know exist. Through his leadership in the Alabama Wholesale Beer Association, his power and influence are felt throughout the Yellowhammer State. But when it comes to Mobile, he truly is king of the castle, now serving as the powerful chairman of the Airport Authority to boot.

 

20 hours ago

Watch: Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan makes confrontational, cringe-inducing Ashland radio appearance

Generally, when you’re running as a new politician to unseat an incumbent, and you’re trying to appeal to a different set of voters than your traditional party base, you would want to consider taking an empathetic approach.

Such is the case for some Democrats running in traditionally Republican precincts in Alabama. In 2006, as a candidate for lieutenant governor, “Little” Jim Folsom ran as a church-going, dog-loving family man that likes to hunt and was successful in winning a statewide election. In this election cycle, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox went out of his way in his first statewide TV commercial to play up his pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances.

The bottom line is if you want to win as a Democrat in a lot of places in Alabama, you have to win over Republican voters, as now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) had last year. Perhaps Democratic congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan, who is running in Alabama’s third congressional district against incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) didn’t get the memo, or she is entirely oblivious to that strategy.

In an appearance on Alabama 100.7, a community radio station that features high school football, gospel music and serves Clay County, which went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 79-to-18 percent margin, Hagan took her hard-left, pro-big government message to what one would assume is a conservative-leaning audience.

Watch:

Posted by WCKF Alabama 100.7 on Thursday, October 11, 2018

At times, the interview was contentious with host and station owner Theresa Goodman and the callers, given Hagan’s apparent left-of-center orthodoxy on a wide-ranging number of topics, including economics and health care.

The Opelika-turned-New York City-turned-Opelika Democrat also contradicted her prior stances on abortion. In a Montgomery Advertiser interview last month with the indefatigable Brian Lyman, Hagan was described as being in favor of “abortion rights.”

“I do not ever see a scenario where I would make it more difficult for a woman to make the choice that’s best for her family,” Hagan said to the Advertiser.

However, she contradicted that stance when questioned by a caller about her Democratic Party affiliation.

“I don’t support abortion,” she said to the caller. “Just because I’m a Democrat doesn’t mean that I agree with every single thing that every person on any party says. That would make me a sheep.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

