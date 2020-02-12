Need to reach Alabama decision-makers? Yellowhammer has you covered
MONTGOMERY — For some time now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians have been promoting their “Winning for Alabama” gaming proposal on various mediums throughout Alabama, which as advertised would give the state of Alabama $1 billion upfront and at least $350 million annually beyond that.
During a sit-down interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Chair & CEO Stephanie Bryan elaborated on that proposal, noting that this push would be contingent on whatever compact was negotiated with the state. However, she said the Poarch Creeks were willing to negotiate beyond this current proposal.
“The Department of Interior would be the compact negotiations, and that is all part of the billion-dollar package,” Bryan said to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think that is the point that people are missing. Right now, we are the only game in town that has provided a lucrative plan that will generate $1 billion in revenue the first year, and $350 million every year after that, plus whatever revenue the lottery will generate after that as well. People think it is that one-time $1 billion, but it is not. It is reoccurring.”
Bryan argued for so-called “destination resorts,” which have been proposed in Birmingham and a location in northeastern Alabama, either in Jackson, Dekalb or Cherokee Counties.
She also insisted the Poarch Band of Creek Indians would be willing to negotiate on the proposal, adding that thus far, no one else has offered a proposal despite pledging to provide one.
“We have always been open to negotiate for the past decade,” Bryan said. “I’ve been in leadership since 2006 and served as a vice-chair. The state has talked about gaming for that many years. We have always been open. We were told two years ago someone was going to bring a plan to the table, and it never made it to the table. So, we see the importance of bringing a plan, and we brought a lucrative plan to the table. I’m not sure where the other operators are, what those true discussions are taking place — but all I know is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians has offered a lucrative plan that will protect the integrity of gaming, that will generate $1 billion in the first year to the state of Alabama, $350 million after that. It could be more than $350 million if we build the destination resorts — it could be more than $350 million, plus the state would get the revenues off of a clean lottery.”
Bryan expressed her optimism and vowed that she and her organization were equipped to deal with the regulatory side of the gaming issue.
“I want to be really optimistic,” she said. “When you talk about $1 billion that is generated in one year, and then the revenue that it would generate year after year after year, you would think there would be a lot of people optimistic to say, ‘Hey, this is a great plan for the state. We know how to operate gaming. We’ve done it, and we’ve done it well. I used to be a regulator myself. I served on our tribal gaming commission. I presented regulations to the National Indian Gaming Commission in Washington, D.C., to protect the integrity of gaming. We know how to do it, and we know how to do it right. Therefore, we want to be of assistance to the state of Alabama and do what we can to generate as much revenue as we possibly can in the state.”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.
The pervasive use of online pornography is having a negative impact on our society, reaching almost every aspect of daily life and creating an unrecognized web of harm.
Today’s mainstream pornography is not the magazine of past decades. Instead, it is primarily violent, rape-themed, incest-themed, sexist, racist and dehumanizing hardcore material. The large-scale use of hardcore pornography by millions of people, including adolescents, has significant ramifications. Studies have consistently shown that the use of pornography can impact the brain, relationships, behaviors, as well as both physical and mental health.
Numerous studies overwhelmingly point to correlations between pornography use and addiction, compulsive sexual acting out, sex buying, infidelity, pornography induced erectile dysfunction (PIED) in young men, child sexual abuse, higher rates of STDs, low self-esteem, depression and lowered sexual and relationship satisfaction in committed relationships.
As the use of pornography is increasingly normalized, it is not only adults that will be affected, but children and teenagers, as well. For adolescents in particular, pornography may lead to wide-ranging negative effects on their brain and emotional and relational development. Sadly, today adolescents use pornography at unprecedented levels and are receiving highly destructive sex miseducation. In addition, studies reveal that pornography use and addiction fuels the demand for sex-trafficked women and children.
Efforts to educate the public, prevent pornography exposure and correlated harms, and develop recovery treatment modalities necessitate the adoption of public health approaches to combat these problems. This is why we proposed this important resolution in the Senate to raise public awareness and equip individuals and families to make informed decisions when it comes to this inherently dangerous material. Similar bills have passed with nearly unanimous bipartisan support in 15 other states, and we would like to see the same happen in Alabama.
To learn more about the research concerning the harmful effects of pornography, please visit https://endsexualexploitation.org/publichealth/.
Dan Roberts represents Senate District 15, which covers parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Wednesday announced a $733,150 POWER grant has been approved for Opportunity Alabama, Inc., a nonprofit located in Birmingham. The federal grant will fund the Creating Opportunity for Alabama (COAL) Initiative, a project which is expected to yield 250 new Alabama jobs, create 25 new businesses and leverage $100 million in private investment.
The project will create an investment funding and business development ecosystem targeted to the federally designated Opportunity Zones in 36 coal-impacted counties in Alabama.
Opportunity Alabama will work with a team of local, state and national partners in a three-phased approach.
The first phase will work on building a local capacity to effectively prepare for and attract Opportunity Zone investments, focusing particularly on rural communities. The second phase will create a pipeline of investment opportunities to attract substantial private investment by facilitating demand studies, environmental assessments and construction cost estimates. The final phase will focus on developing and implementing an impact-investment data collection and analysis process to make it easier for investors to deploy their capital.
In addition to the federal ARC grant, Alabama Power Company and the Alabama Power Foundation are providing key private financial support to make the project possible.
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) lauded the news of the grant in separate statements.
“ARC’s decision to award this funding to Opportunity Alabama will help significantly boost private investment and business development throughout our state’s coal-impacted communities,” Shelby said. “I am proud this nonprofit initiative is working to help our local communities understand and capitalize on Opportunity Zones. These federal funds will facilitate an improved quality of life in Appalachian Alabama, creating hundreds of jobs and dozens of new businesses.”
Aderholt stated, “These resources represent a Congressional investment in rural America carried out by the great work of the Appalachian Regional Commission. These federal dollars, backed up by private investment, will mean real change and better lives for the men and women who have suffered the most in Alabama’s coal producing counties. I look forward to seeing the good these dollars do in the coming years.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
From our American press corps to major political parties, and in some cases even state and national government, American institutions appear less and less competent and trustworthy by the day.
In my adult life, the first taste of it was in 2000 with the dangling-chad disaster in Florida’s general election. Granted, statewide margins had probably never been thin enough to make the percentage of error possible with hole-punch ballots a factor until the Bush-Gore race. But when the race was tight, accurately tallying the ballots was a problem.
It was the first time that I realized that we can’t take it for granted that these processes are airtight, or that the people charged with running them know what they’re doing.
We live daily in a morass of “news” coverage, some from credible news agencies, and some from propaganda machines parroting partisan talking points or even baseless allegations.
That, combined with old-school news organizations operating mostly in facts, but tripping regularly over their own biases, has left Americans with no sources of information in which they can fully trust.
No mutually agreed-upon sources of information mean that Americans across the ideological divide possess no shared facts. If we can’t even agree upon the facts, you can forget compromise. We can’t even start a good-faith negotiation.
And now major elections — we’re looking at you, Iowa Caucuses — are clearly run by some kids from the A/V club who coded a new app this week, and are curious to see how it works.
The storyline in Iowa is one that will be used to craft lesson plans in organizational management and crisis communications classes for years to come. The entire debacle will be a lesson in what not to do. Terrible planning. Non-existent contingency planning. Sloppy execution. Disastrous messaging when the ship was going down.
Here in Alabama, we thought our own iteration of the Democratic Party was likely the least competent in the nation. They can’t even agree on who is in charge and should have the keys to the office.
Then the Iowa Dems said, “Hold our beer.”
So what’s the point in all this? It’s that for all of our advancement, all of our technology, and all of the tools at our disposal, we are no better off. In fact, we may be less competent within key national institutions than ever before.
That’s a problem. It is tearing at the fabric of our increasingly fragile national unity and stability. We can’t afford the level of incompetence that we’re suffering at the moment — a moment when we need the best and brightest minds and most diligent taskmasters at the helm of key institutions and processes.
Every time we have a failure of competency, it cracks the door for the conspiracy theorists to create more fear, stir more dissension, and deepen the divide. And while there are certainly instances wherein there is an intentional effort on the part of foreign governments or other bad actors to corrupt our processes and weaken our nation, it is more often the product of incompetence.
At this rate, hostile foreign powers and jihadists may be no more threatening to the future health and safety of our nation than our own laziness and ignorance.
Get it together, America. The stakes are high.
Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.
The fight is back on over the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
On Tuesday, Yellowhammer News reported on the Alabama Senate Governmental Affairs Committee holding a public hearing on a bill by State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) that would enhance the penalty provision of the act.
This came in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court upholding the act and ruling that the City of Birmingham violated said law by obstructing the base of a monument to a Confederate soldier in Linn Park with a large plywood screen.
As a result, the City was fined $25,000. However, the law as written only hands down a onetime fine per violation. The City of Birmingham maintains that the law does not actually require them to take the plywood screen down.
On Wednesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted out a video summarizing his thoughts on the issue.
“On its face, this is a city park,” Woodfin said. “It’s city property. The city owns the park. The city manages the park. The city allocates resources to the park. And any city facility, a municipality — a local municipality — the city should have its right to do what it feels is in the best interest … for its citizens. This law goes against that.”
“The City of Birmingham, founded in 1871, did not exist during the Civil War,” the mayor added. “So, placing the statue in this park, having the statue in this park, commemorating something that [happened when] we did not even exist, it’s hard to make that connection.”
“But I do want you all to connect this,” he continued. “We’re saying preserve something, we’re saying protect something, that’s a slap in the face to black residents of this city that [comprise] 74% of this city … the fourth blackest city in America. You want to have a statue in commemoration of relegating black people to being property and slaves. It’s offensive. It’s wrong.”
Allen’s legislation (SB 127) to update the act, which he originally sponsored, would adjust the penalty provision so that a $10,000 per day fine would be imposed on violators rather than the onetime $25,000 fine.
Woodfin concluded, “There shouldn’t be any amendments to this law, but question whether this law should even exist.”
I am fighting to attract and keep the best and brightest talent to our welcoming city, not protecting hurtful monuments of the past.
— Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) February 12, 2020
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn