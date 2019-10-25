NBA legend Dominique Wilkins balks at China question — I try to ‘stay away from stuff like that’

HOOVER — Dominique Wilkins on Friday got the question that NBA players and employees seem to dread most nowadays.

While giving a keynote speech at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, the NBA legend was asked about the recent high-profile controversy surrounding the league and China.

The scrutiny began earlier this month when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed his support for protesters in Hong Kong. Just this week, Vice President Mike Pence said, “[T]he NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian [Chinese] regime.”

Wilkins, currently the Atlanta Hawks’ vice president of basketball and special advisor to the CEO, apparently did not want to step out like Morey — nor did he want to follow down the path of some current players recently who have defended China rather than the protesters.

Before the moderator could even finish his question, Wilkins seemed eager to move on to a different subject.

He acknowledged the subject as “very sensitive,” advising that he believes it is important to know the details and nuances of what you are talking about on an issue like that before speaking out.

“I personally try and stay away from stuff like that,” Wilkins concluded.

Wilkins is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who also serves as the team analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on FOX Sports Southeast.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn