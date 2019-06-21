Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Navistar to invest $125 million in its Huntsville manufacturing operations, create 145 jobs 44 mins ago / News
Small businesses, job-seekers set to benefit from reforms to unemployment law 1 hour ago / News
Mark Levin endorses State Rep. Arnold Mooney for 2020 U.S. Senate — Roy Moore ‘had his shot and he lost’ 12 hours ago / News
Brooks: ‘America must stop being the world’s policeman on every corner of the planet’ 14 hours ago / News
Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘Roy Moore is going against my father’ 14 hours ago / News
Alabama Republicans can win, but only if Roy Moore loses 15 hours ago / Opinion
Roy Moore officially running for Senate, claims he actually won in 2017 15 hours ago / News
Alabama Association for Justice installs new leadership 16 hours ago / News
Doug Jones on Biden ‘segregationists’ remarks: ‘I’m not sure he needs to apologize’ 19 hours ago / Politics
Ivey signs law allowing Birmingham church to hire police force 19 hours ago / News
Shelby secures deal that would give Trump $4.59 billion more to combat border crisis 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump campaign has cash, Moore to enter Senate race, reparations circus goes on and more … 22 hours ago / Analysis
Mooney praises Trump for use of tariff threat on Mexico; Says immigration remains ‘a major issue’ for Alabamians 23 hours ago / News
DeKalb Co. deputies bust another illegal alien human smuggling operation 23 hours ago / News
Former Miss America Heather Whitestone McCallum rules out Alabama 2020 U.S. Senate bid 24 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks: ‘Nice guy’ Doug Jones ‘not able to masquerade as a moderate any longer’ — ‘Clear he is a Chuck Schumer left-winger’ 1 day ago / News
Byrne: Percentage of illegal border crossers ‘might be part of a terrorist effort’ — ‘We have to be very vigilant’ 1 day ago / News
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl slams AOC for ‘concentration camps’ tweets: ‘Attempt to rewrite the Holocaust’ 2 days ago / News
At Paris Air Show, Deloitte gives major gift to advance Alabama Cyber School 2 days ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 2 days ago / Sponsored
44 mins ago

Navistar to invest $125 million in its Huntsville manufacturing operations, create 145 jobs

Navistar this week announced that it will invest approximately $125 million more in its existing north Alabama operations.

A leading maker of commercial trucks and buses, Navistar has decided to invest significantly in new and expanded manufacturing facilities in the Yellowhammer State.

The new investments will bring 145 additional jobs to the company’s Huntsville facility, which already manufactures International brand diesel engines.

“Over the last two decades, the state of Alabama has been a wonderful partner for Navistar as we have developed and produced big-bore engines and other products in the state,” Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Today, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Alabama, while adding to our array of next-generation products.”

The company plans to make the new investments over the next three years. Navistar intends to produce next-generation big-bore powertrains developed with its global alliance partner TRATON in north Alabama.

“Navistar has been a longstanding corporate partner in our community and we are glad to see the company continues to see Huntsville as a strategic part of their growth strategy,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle remarked.

“We welcome the new production component to Navistar’s manufacturing operations and look forward to a successful future,” he concluded.

RELATED: Gov. Ivey highlights Alabama ranking among top states for manufacturing

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Small businesses, job-seekers set to benefit from reforms to unemployment law

Small businesses in Alabama are optimistic a new law will help provide them a better trained workforce and alleviate some of the regulatory costs they have carried in the past.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) and State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) sponsored the bill which passed during this year’s legislative session. The aim of the law is to ease the burden on employers while at the same time helping job-seekers get better prepared for today’s economy.

410
Keep reading 410 WORDS

Garrett explained to Yellowhammer News that unemployment benefits are paid entirely by the employer and that reducing the number of weeks the business has to pay the benefits reduces their overall costs.

At the same time, the new law creates opportunities for unemployed individuals to gain extra weeks of unemployment compensation if they are participating in job training.

“The new law cuts the weeks of unemployment from 26 weeks to a lower number of weeks based upon the actual unemployment rate,” Garrett outlined. “Today, the weeks that unemployment benefits could be drawn would be 14 weeks. For each one-half percent increase in unemployment, an additional week of benefit would be paid, up to a maximum number of 20 weeks. However, regardless of the weeks as determined by the new scale, an additional 5 weeks of benefits will be paid if the unemployed individual is enrolled in a job training program.”

Rosemary Elebash, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), says the new law addresses a problem for her members in a way that helps everyone.

“This bill was a top priority for NFIB/Alabama members,” she said. “The number one problem facing Alabama small/independent business owners is the lack of a skilled and qualified workforce. For more than one year, NFIB members across the nation have cited this as the number one problem they face.”

According to Elebash, the NFIB Small Business Economic Trends reported in April that 57% of small/independent businesses were hiring or trying to hire but 49 percent reported few or no qualified applicants for positions they were trying to fill. Among those, 32% had openings for skilled workers and 15% had openings for unskilled labor.

“This new Alabama law is unique among states that have reduced the number of weeks to draw unemployment by offering five additional weeks to draw if the applicant is attending an approved training program,” Elebash observed. “With over 600 programs available for applicants to choose from, the opportunities for those unemployed to improve their skills and increase their quality of life for their families and provide businesses with the needed workforce.”

Garrett believes each of the changes implemented by the legislature will produce gains throughout Alabama’s economy.

“All of these will positively impact the state’s economy and business climate and will result in unemployed individuals returning to the workforce sooner than now,” he said. “The new law is a win-win-win for individuals, businesses and the state of Alabama.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
12 hours ago

Mark Levin endorses State Rep. Arnold Mooney for 2020 U.S. Senate — Roy Moore ‘had his shot and he lost’

On Thursday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore made his expected candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican nomination official with an announcement in Montgomery.

Reactions to Moore’s candidacy have been plentiful, and on the Thursday broadcast of his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” offered his response with an endorsement for State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Levin called Mooney “the most conservative individual” in a field that includes Moore, Mooney, former Auburn head football head coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

289
Keep reading 289 WORDS

“I want to make an endorsement for the U.S. Senate in Alabama,” Levin said. “I see Roy Moore has jumped in. I want to endorse Arnold Mooney, who is a state representative, who is a solid conservative for the nomination of the Republican Party of the U.S. Senate in Alabama. Later in the summer, I hope to have him on the program. It is a little early now.”

“I was going to wait on this endorsement, but since Roy Moore has jumped in – look, folks, we’ve not only got to hold the Senate but increase it with more conservatives. We’ve got to take back the House. We have to reelect the president. It is that simple. I see what’s on the horizon, and so do you. I’m not just a squawker behind the microphone telling you how great I am and all the rest of it. I am an activist. So the most conservative individual, and he’s a terrific individual who is running for the Republican nomination in the state of Alabama as far as I’m concerned is Arnold Mooney.”

Of Moore, Levin said he already had his chance at the U.S. Senate. Moore narrowly lost his bid to Doug Jones a December 2017 special election.

“I understand Senator Mike Lee has also endorsed [Mooney],” he continued. “That’s good. So, I want to make that abundantly clear. And no, I am not and would not support Roy Moore. He had his shot, and he lost.”

Levin also pointed out Mooney’s son Gaston Mooney was involved in his show and with his website venture as the president of Blaze Media.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
14 hours ago

Brooks: ‘America must stop being the world’s policeman on every corner of the planet’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took to the House Floor Thursday and delivered a speech urging America to avoid taking militant action against Iran after the Persian Gulf tanker attacks.

Instead of American intervention, Brooks suggested that countries with interests in Persian Gulf oil or the attacked tankers should defend Persian Gulf shipping lanes with caution and on their own dime.

“[R]ecent Persian Gulf area tanker attacks do not, I repeat, do not, justify a unilateral American military action against Iran,” Brooks stated as he opened his speech.

686
Keep reading 686 WORDS

“On May 12, 2019, two Saudi Arabian tankers, a United Arab Emirates tanker, and a Norwegian tanker were attacked,” he continued. “According to a Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Norway joint report, explosions caused all four vessels to suffer hull breaches.”

Brooks then went on to read from the report.

“The report states, ‘Limpet mines [were] highly likely placed by divers below or at the waterline’ and the ‘placement of the mines [was] consistent with intention to disable the mobility, but not physically destroy, each vessel,’” Brooks said.“The report concludes that, ‘These sophisticated attacks were most likely carried out by a state actor.’ For emphasis, the report does not accuse anyone of conducting the attacks.”

He added, “On June 13, 2019, a Japanese tanker and a Norwegian tanker were attacked with explosive devices that caused considerable fire and hull damage to both tankers.”

Additional comments made by Brooks are as follows:

Who is responsible for these two tanker attacks?

There is international disagreement.

America and the United Kingdom blame Iran.

Iran denies responsibility.

Other nations offer no opinion and caution against a rush to judgment.

Perhaps more evidence will persuade the international community that Iran orchestrated these tanker attacks. Perhaps not.

Regardless of blame, there are other factors to consider.

For example, what is America’s national security interest in these six attacked tankers?

Not a single attacked tanker is owned by Americans. Rather, they were owned by Saudi Arabia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Not a single attacked tanker involved oil produced in America. Rather, all six tankers were shipping Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates oil.

Neither of the two tankers loaded with cargo was bound for the United States.

Hence, the United States has no national security interest in the six attacked tankers sufficient to trigger an American retaliatory military action against Iran.

There are, however, other nations that do have a national security interest in these tanker attacks.

Japan and South Korea import roughly 80% of their oil from the Persian Gulf.

India imports roughly 60% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

China imports roughly 50% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

Western Europe imports almost 20% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

Hence, Japan, South Korea, China, India and Western Europe all have a national security interest in keeping Persian Gulf oil shipping lanes open and are justified in using military force to defend those shipping lanes at their own risk and at their own cost.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates all have a national security interest in keeping Persian Gulf shipping lanes open to transport the oil they produce and sell.

Hence, each of these countries is justified in using military force to defend their shipping lanes at their own risk and at their own cost.

Clearly, then, other nations have a far greater national security interest in Persian Gulf oil and shipping lanes than does the United States. As such, these nations should be primarily responsible for using military force as is necessary to protect their national security interests.

Madam Speaker, America must stop being the world’s policeman on every corner of the planet.

America must stop burning through our treasury and risking our American lives when we have no compelling national security interest in a dispute.

This is particularly true when those nations that do have a national security interest don’t care enough about their own national security interests to protect them.

While America can and should help our allies, it is equally important that America’s allies build up their own defense capabilities, protect their own national security interests, and shoulder their own share of military burdens.

If countries with a national security interest in Persian Gulf shipping lanes act as a unified force to protect them, and if they ask for America’s assistance, America should then, and only then, consider military assistance but, unless that happens, this is not America’s fight.

Of course, should Iran attack Americans or their property, or should Iran attack and kill any of our allies’ citizens, an entirely different set of considerations come into play. And, Iran it will not like America’s response to those kinds of attacks.

Madam Speaker, I yield back.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
14 hours ago

Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘Roy Moore is going against my father’

MONTGOMERY — After Roy Moore announced his 2020 Senate bid on Thursday, Donald Trump, Jr. said Moore is doing “a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.”

Trump, Jr. and President Donald Trump in recent weeks have made it very clear that they believe Moore should not run, saying his candidacy could hand Alabama’s ruby-red seat back to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and lead to Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) becoming Senate majority leader, which would gravely threaten Trump’s ability to move legislation or get judicial nominees approved.

Alluding to these recent comments by the president, Moore during his announcement press conference on Thursday asserted that even though he was running against Trump’s wishes, he was “not going against President Trump.”

Quoting Yellowhammer News’ reporting on Moore’s comment, the younger Trump responded to the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice by calling his claim “fake news.”

166
Keep reading 166 WORDS

“Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process,” Trump, Jr. emphasized.

This sentiment was also expressed on Thursday by the spokesperson for Senate Leadership Fund, which works to keep Republican control of the U.S. Senate.

“We believe most Alabama Republicans realize that nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for Chuck Schumer,” Jack Pandol said in a statement.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama Republicans can win, but only if Roy Moore loses

It’s happening and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

Roy Moore is running for office … again

He cannot be talked out of it. He cannot be embarrassed out of it. He cannot be reasoned with.

393
Keep reading 393 WORDS

Is there a Roy Moore constituency in 2020? Maybe.

He’s a man of God. A God-fearing man. He is a good Christian.

Everyone loves a good victim.

He was wronged by the national and local media. He was wronged by Alabama Republicans. He was wronged by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Can he beat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL)? Probably.

President Donald Trump will be on the ballot, so Alabama Republicans are not going to sit out this election.

But there are some winners and losers in the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate saga.

WINNERS:

Doug Jones: Everyone expects him to lose this race, just like they did last time. Roy Moore saved him, and it could happen again.

Local and national political media: Sex sells. They have declared him a sexual predator and now that he is running for office, they can beat that drum again. Also expect to see: “Can you believe Alabama Republicans support a child molester!”

Democratic Senate candidates elsewhere: “We have to hold/take this in [insert state here] because Alabama may send Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate! Vote for me! Send me money!”

LOSERS:

Roy Moore: He’s going to continue to take a beating every time he pokes his head up.

Donald Trump: The media will bombard the president with “What do you think about accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?” questions. If he wins the primary, it becomes, “Will you support accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?”

Alabamians: As long as Roy Moore is a candidate, Alabamians will have to explain to friends/family/everyone how this is even possible and how he has any support. We will also have to watch as people from New York, Washington, D.C. and our out of touch local media outlets go on national television and define Alabamians as Roy Moore loving neanderthals.

But there is something else to consider here.

Alabama Republicans already rejected Roy Moore. They stayed home in 2017, and make no mistake, that is why Doug Jones is a senator.

If Republicans show up in the GOP primary in March 2020 to send Roy Moore and his horse off into the sunset, the entire state can finally move on from his embarrassing legacy.

That would be a win for everyone.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less