National Right to Life endorses Kay Ivey for governor

4 hours ago

Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Wednesday announced that she has been endorsed by National Right to Life in her gubernatorial race against Democratic nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

National Right to Life is the oldest and largest pro-life group in the United States, with 50 state right-to-life affiliates and more than 3,000 local chapters.

This comes after Maddox has come under heavy fire recently over his opposition to the pro-life constitutional amendment on the November 6 general election ballot – Amendment Two.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has endorsed his “friend” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the senator’s tightly contested reelection bid, per a new campaign ad released on Wednesday.

Saban, who was born in Fairmont, WV in 1951, was joined in the ad by two other natives and sports legends of the Mountain State – Jerry West and Bob Huggins.

Watch:

“Joe and I grew up together in West Virginia, and he never forgets where he came from,” Saban says to open the ad.

Saban later adds, “I don’t have a better friend or know a better person than Joe Manchin.”

Manchin is running against the Republican Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey. Polling released Monday shows Manchin with a four-point lead and  a considerable favorability advantage in the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7. Definitely not a mob

— In the last 48 hours, multiple Republican candidates have been attacked in Nevada when a “tracker” was arrested after assaulting a staffer for the Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate, a Minnesota House candidate was punched at an event at a bar and a Minnesota State Representative Sarah Anderson was assaulted by an anarchist who was going after her campaign signs.

— These recent attacks don’t seem like much, but this is all in addition to the threats directed at Senators Corey Gardner and Susan Collins, and an attempted stabbing of a GOP candidate in California.

6. The media continues to push the completely bogus narrative that tax cuts are driving the deficit while also pretending all spending must continue

— Republicans have not done their part to reign in the deficit, that is true, but the argument that the tax cuts drove this problem is just not true. Tax cuts actually spurred job growth, tax collection and economic activity, but spending just kept going.

— The drivers for the deficit are actually the three entitlement programs (Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare); any attempts to reign in those problems is seen as an assault on America by a biased media and their Democrats.

5. A caravan fleeing South America swells to 4,000 and keeps heading towards the United States

— A day after the President threatened to cut off any funding to Honduras ($175 million) if they do not stop this caravan of future illegal immigrants, the group continued to grow, split in two and kept heading towards the U.S.

— Mexican authorities are sending additional police resources to the border with Guatemala to potentially stop the caravan. Trump has also threatened Guatemala’s foreign aid as well.

4. President Trump continues to wait for more confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in a journalist’s death

— Our second strongest ally in the Middle East is embroiled in a controversy over a dead journalist, and the American Secretary of State was dispatched to get the official story, while pressure mounts at home for a strong reaction to this crime.

— President Donald Trump, seeing that we have a transactional relationship with the kingdom, is not keen on dropping the hammer on them because of security and economic concerns without hard evidence of official wrongdoing, which seems pretty obvious.

3. Tuscaloosa mayor and Democratic candidate for governor is confused about Medicaid, again

— The campaign of Walt Maddox is based on a complete misunderstanding of how government works. This was highlighted when Maddox declared “[t]he first thing I do as governor would be signing an executive order expanding Medicaid” but without a real plan to fund this the plan means nothing.

— Further misunderstanding his role, Maddox says he will “propose to the Legislature that the payroll taxes generated from new jobs that are created from the expansion — which is an estimated 30,000 new jobs — would be escrowed to pay off any offset to the expansion of Medicaid.” This is silly because the legislature would have to budget this expenditure first.

2. A liberal columnist admits that Walt Maddox’s gubernatorial campaign is doomed

— al.com’s Kyle Whitmire says Maddox had a shot but has blown it and has “already lost” after a weak campaign ad and a weaker series of attacks on Governor Ivey.

— Whitmire argues Maddox’s “name ID” ad where he declares himself to be a pro-life, pro-gun, 45-year-old who won’t lie is nothing more than a “blank stare and an empty promise.”

1. The media and their Democrats’ “October Surprise” is very lame and a retread from last year

— The hook here is they claim Governor Ivey had a series of strokes but her doctor denies, so they trot out a disgruntled state employee to make the allegation again. This is Roy Moore 2.0 where we are told that Ivey is unacceptable so you have to vote for the other guy regardless of what he believes.

— Once again, Gov. Ivey puts this accusation to rest by telling Birmingham’s WVTM reporter who asked if she was in good health, “You’re right about that, friend, no step too high for a high-stepper.”

3 hours ago

Citing his conservative, commonsense, businessman’s approach to government, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R–North Shelby) is seeking a second term as the representative for House District 43, which covers much of North Shelby County.

“As a House member, I have stood up for the conservative beliefs, morals, and values that define Alabamians and the Alabama Republican Party, worked to ensure our state budgets spend within their means, and fought against the passage of tax increases on the citizens of our state,” Mooney said. “We have also successfully implemented several needed reforms that will ensure Alabama does not look back as we continue to move forward building a sound, job growth economy. More work remains to be done and I look forward to doing my part while serving a second term in Montgomery.”

Since taking office in 2014, Mooney sponsored and co-sponsored 22 bills that passed, several received national attention. National labor unions increased their efforts to organize industrial facilities across the southeast and experienced successes that included, Volkswagen in Tennessee and Golden Dragon in Wilcox County, prompted Mooney to sponsor and pass a constitutional amendment establishing Alabama as a “right-to-work” state. This provides non-union workers with blanket employment protections. Voters concurred and ratified Mooney’s constitutional amendment by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin on the 2016 election ballot. Mooney also sponsored and passed the “Health Care Rights of Conscience Act,” which provides civil and criminal immunity for Alabama health care workers who refuse to perform certain procedures, such as services relating to abortion, human cloning, human embryonic stem cell research, and sterilization, that violate their sincerely-held religious beliefs.

Employed as a commercial realtor, Arnold Mooney and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of Meadow Brook Baptist Church

As the House Sponsor for the Closed Primary Run-off Bill, he was successful in securing its passage, thereby ending cross-over voting in Alabama, and ensuring integrity in our elections. By repeatedly sponsoring House legislation to end the practice of charging Lodging Tax on Meeting rooms for conventions, events and social occasions, Mooney is responsible for the Department of Revenue ending its anti-competitive assessment of the tax.

During the 2018 Session Mooney was the House Sponsor for the successful passage of the DUI-Inter Lock Bill that makes our roadways safer from drunk drivers by requiring more use of Interlock devices. He also sponsored the passage of the Freedom of Religious Liberty and Constitutional Display of the Ten Commandments Amendment which will be voted on in November and the Alabama Electronic Security Board of licensure Bill providing protection to Senior Citizens from high-pressure sales tactics and unwanted security installations. Mooney was also the House Sponsor of legislation that has put a spotlight on and begun the favorable discussion of ending Civil Asset Forfeiture problems in Alabama. Learn more about him at www.arnoldmooney.com.

(Paid for by Friends of Arnold Mooney)

3 hours ago

ENTERPRISE – With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, by most indications statewide Republican candidates in Alabama are on solid footing.

Down in the Wiregrass’ Coffee County, Republicans aren’t taking that for granted and are gearing up for the November 6 contests.

At a gathering at the Enterprise Country Club just north of downtown Enterprise, the Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) held their last meeting before next month’s election, and RWCC President Johnna Roberts urged attendees to encourage as many people as possible to vote straight-ticket Republican.

“I’m hoping the excitement is there,” Roberts said to Yellowhammer News. “It’s so important that we get Republicans elected in the midterms. It’s important for Alabama. It’s also important for the country, too. We have to maintain a majority in Congress. It’s important to get our Republican representatives elected. We’re going to do everything we can here.”

Roberts said her group was distributing signs urging voters to vote “straight Republican” and employing a phone and text campaign that will remind people to go vote.

Headlining the event were GOP lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Will Ainsworth and incumbent Republican State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Ainsworth, who hails from northeast Alabama’s Marshall County, was perhaps not as well-known to the Coffee County group as his Republican primary opponent Twinkle Cavanaugh.

He was introduced as a candidate that had won the approval of Birmingham-based radio hosts Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey of the “Rick & Bubba” radio show, and therefore he must be alright. He indicated that he was grateful of the support Coffee County voters had given him in the primary and the primary runoff.

“Coffee County was our best county, hands down, in the Wiregrass,” Ainsworth said to Yellowhammer News. “It’s certainly good to be here. I came here several times throughout the primary and also the runoff.”

Ainsworth acknowledged the elements of complacency from Republican voters in this campaign season but added the recent U.S. Senate confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh and the controversies surrounding it have activated some GOP voters.

“I think any time you got a Republican president and things are going well, you wonder if people are going to be complacent,” he said. “I do think the Kavanaugh situation woke Republicans up and let them know Democrats are trying to destroy our party. I think that woke them up, but outside of that, things are going so well. You just wonder if people are fired up enough to vote because sometimes fear or change is what drives people to vote, not necessarily when things are going well.”

Zeigler, who had earlier made the rounds at the RWCC event with his signature miniature-sized “waste cutter” business cards, also warned against complacency and noted he wasn’t taking his election for granted.

“The best way to get beat in an election is to be overconfident, to assume you’re going to win,” Zeigler said to Yellowhammer News. “And I would never do that. I’ll be campaigning for two days in the Wiregrass, and for the next three weeks, I’ll be asking people to hire me back for another four years as the state auditor.”

“Too many Republicans tell me, ‘Don’t worry about it. You got it made. Governor Ivey, you and all the Republican candidates are going back in,’” he added. “While I hope that’s true, I’m going to run as if I’m behind. Being ahead encourages the other side to use negative campaigning. We may see that between now and November 6.”

Republicans tend to fare well in Coffee County. In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won the county by a 76-to-20-percent margin over Hillary Clinton. In the 2017 special election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, Moore won the county by a 67-to-31-percent margin.

According to Roberts, Republicans in her county remain supportive of Trump, but she stressed the importance of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on which Trump had campaigned during the 2016 campaign.

“We love what Trump is doing,” she said. “I think they’ve longed to have someone do the things – taxes. People are big on the wall … It is important to our voters. The Constitution is really important to them – gun rights.”

The RWCC president said she also expected to have a good turnout in Coffee County relative to the region.

“I do think our voters will turn out,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

4 hours ago

Researchers at Auburn University are leading a $2 million U.S. Department of Energy initiative to improve fuel efficiency and economy.

As part of the program, the researchers will create a bio-based fuel additive that can blend with diesel fuel to reduce soot and greenhouse gas emissions and provide cleaner vehicle operation in cold weather.

The project is one of 42 totaling $80 million awarded by the Department of Energy to support research for vehicle technology.

“We are developing an integrated bioprocess for efficient butyl acetate (BA) production,” said Yi Wang, principal investigator for the project and assistant professor in the Department of Biosystems Engineering in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture. “We anticipate that adding BA to diesel fuel will reduce pollutants and costs associated with meeting environmental regulations.”

Butyl acetate, an organic compound that occurs naturally in various fruits, can be produced chemically. However, Wang says it is energy consuming and not environmentally friendly.

Researchers at Auburn have developed a CRISPR-Cas9 genome engineering system that has resulted in an engineered strain with the highest BA production ever reported in a microbial host.

“In this project, we will further enhance BA production through systematic genome engineering,” Wang said. “CRISPR technology has been used by many different labs, but we are one of the pioneering labs who have developed the customized CRISPR system that can be applied to the solventogenic clostridial strains, which are notoriously difficult to manipulate genetically.”

Wang also said that the knowledge from this research will be applicable to other bioprocesses and of broad interest to the scientific community.

“This project represents a complementary and synergistic collaboration between academia and industry,” Wang said. “Such efforts will decrease the cost and time required for developing new biotechnologies.”

MicroNiche technology has also been implemented into the production of high-efficiency BA.

“We are excited to be able to utilize our MicroNiche Engineering technology platform as part of this important project to help find better, more sustainable solutions for the transportation industry,” said Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO and CTO of Microvi Biotech Inc.

Cornell University researchers will examine fundamental aspects of blending butyl acetate with diesel fuel in the form of droplets representing the sub-grid element of spray used for fuel injection into combustion engines.

“Our studies will elucidate the role of blending BA on burning without the flow and transport complexities found in a combustion engine,” said Professor Thomas Avedisian of Cornell’s Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

“The data we obtain will have broader applicability that could lead to high fidelity models for predicting in-cylinder performance of BA blends in combustion engines,” he added.

The $2 million project is part of Auburn’s strategic partnerships with the goal of creating solutions to national needs.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

