5 hours ago

National Cement to build new kiln at Ragland facility with $250M+ investment

RAGLAND, Alabama – The National Cement Co. of Alabama announced plans to invest more than $250 million to construct a new kiln at its Ragland production plant, ensuring the St. Clair County facility’s competitiveness for decades to come.

National Cement, which has been producing cement in Ragland since 1910, said construction on the project should begin in the first quarter of 2020, with start-up scheduled for 2022. Current operations at the facility will continue during the construction process.

“We are excited about our kiln project in Ragland. It will ensure that our employees and our Ragland facility can continue to be competitive for years to come by upgrading our plant with the latest technology and equipment,” said Spencer Weitman, National Cement of Alabama’s president.

“We have enjoyed a long, successful partnership with the Ragland community, and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.”

The Town of Ragland and the St. Clair County Commission both approved National Cement’s application and incentives for the expansion project at meetings on Thursday.

National Cement is the largest employer in Ragland, a town of 1,700 residents that is nestled in a scenic, resource-rich area near the Coosa River and Lake Neely Henry, about 50 miles east of Birmingham.

“My administration is committed to helping rural communities across Alabama thrive by helping great companies such as National Cement invest and grow in our state,” Governor Ivey said.

“I welcome the company’s decision to make a significant new investment in its St. Clair County operations because it will serve to deepen its roots in Ragland for many years to come.”

The Ragland plant ships manufactured cement products to a diverse customer base across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida.

National Cement, whose parent company is France-based Vicat SA, also operates Kirkland Concrete, which has nearly two dozen ready-mix concrete plants across Alabama, and Walker Concrete, a major supplier in metro Atlanta.

“Production at National Cement’s site in Ragland began more than a century ago, and this massive re-investment in the facility will increase its vitality well into the future,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“It will also allow us to strengthen our longstanding partnership with a high-caliber company that has a major presence in our state.”

INVESTMENT IMPACT

The St. Clair County Economic Development Council (EDC) said National Cement’s project represents the largest single investment in St. Clair County since the organization was formed in 1998.

EDC officials said the announcement adds luster to a benchmark year for economic development for St. Clair County, which has recorded a total of $330 million in announced capital investment in 2019.

“We feel blessed and fortunate to have incredible partners like the Birmingham Business Alliance, the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Commerce, our County Commission, and the leaders of the Town of Ragland,” said Joe Kelly, chairman of the St. Clair County EDC.

Officials in St. Clair County cheered the company’s announcement.

“We are thrilled to have National Cement continue to invest in our community. They have always been a fantastic corporate citizen that is a great community partner,” Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt said. “I want to give special thanks to the St. Clair County Commission and the Governor’s Office for working so closely with the Town of Ragland and National Cement.”

“The investment in National Cement’s facility is a great example of our ability as a State, County, and City to work together and increase opportunities for the residents of St. Clair County,” added Paul Manning, chairman of the St. Clair County Commission. “We are excited about their continued commitment to the Town of Ragland, and we have always appreciated their support of the St. Clair County community.

“We would also like to thank Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce for their efforts to ensure that this project is moving forward.”

Fred McCallum, interim president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, said National Cement’s investment at the St. Clair County facility represents a positive development for the community and the entire region.

“This was a competitive project and is a great example of retaining and supporting an existing company’s growth plans for the Birmingham region. This win will ensure National Cement’s and the community of Ragland’s sustained growth for years to come,” McCallum said.

“We appreciate the company’s continued investment in our region, and we are proud to be a part of the team that supported this expansion project.”

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

2 hours ago

University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman

Two University of Alabama alumni have made Forbes’ annual list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Capstone “Legends” Marillyn Hewson was ranked No. 10, while Vicki Hollub is No. 47.

Hewson currently serves as chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., which has a strong presence in the Yellowhammer State. This year marks the second consecutive year she has appeared in the top 10 of Forbes’ annual list.

This comes after Hewson was named the most powerful woman in business by Fortune magazine in 2018 and one of the most powerful people in the world by Forbes earlier this year. Hewson and her husband, James, last year gave the University of Alabama’s its largest ever donation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in economics from UA. Under her incredible leadership, Lockheed Martin’s stock has risen more than 300%.

265
“I was also proud to represent my alma mater, the University of Alabama,” Hewson stated upon being named the 2018 Chief Executive of the Year by Chief Executive magazine. “I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the university.

“That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO,” she added.

Hewson, while named the world’s 10th most powerful woman in the world in 2019 by Forbes, was the sixth highest-ranking American on the list.

Hollub is a major power player and groundbreaker in her own right. Now the president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, she became the first woman chief executive of a major U.S. oil and gas company when she assumed the role in 2016. Hollub studied mineral engineering at the University of Alabama, graduating in 1981.

She made waves across the globe earlier this year when Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum after an intense competition with several other heavy-hitting oil and gas companies.

“Graduating from The University of Alabama instilled in me a passion to win,” said Hollub in a statement released by the university. “I think a lot of Alabama graduates have that, and I look for that now in employees. That passion to be successful, that passion to help your team succeed and win.

“I took that with me throughout my whole career, and it still works for me today,” she concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Raytheon, Disabled American Veterans partner to bring Christmas cheer to Alabama families

Raytheon and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charity are joining forces to bring a very Merry Christmas to four Huntsville-area families of people who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Andy Haq, a past district commander for DAV, told Yellowhammer News in an interview that Raytheon had reached out to DAV and said, “Give us some needy families we can help.”

The Huntsville chapter of DAV has an event every Tuesday where they help military families who cannot meet their needs that week. The group keeps a list of the families who attend that need the most help. Haq passed on those families to Raytheon as the most deserving recipients of the company’s generosity.

Haq explained, “Raytheon called each and every family asking what they need.”

196
“I can attest that everything on their list was purchased, and then some,” Tom Hayes of Raytheon informed Yellowhammer.

“We are very very thankful to Raytheon for doing this,” remarked Haq. “Raytheon has been very generous to us, everything comes out of their pocket.”

At an event at Raytheon’s Huntsville office on Thursday, the gifts were wrapped, with merriment abound.

“In that room where we were wrapping today, it was full of love, there was happiness and people were singing,” Haq said.

The Christmas gift wrapping event is not the only event Raytheon and Disabled American Veterans partner on. They also host the DAV’s annual meetup in one of Raytheon’s buildings, among others.

Hayes praised the many tremendous veterans who work at Raytheon, advising, “Having veterans on your team, you’re going to have a structure, and it’s going to be a can-do attitude.”

About one in every six Raytheon employees served in the armed forces.

“We do this because we always want to help take care of veterans,” Hayes noted. “It doesn’t take a lot for a person to help, to make an impact.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Two more grants awarded through Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on Friday announced that Governor Kay Ivey has awarded over $137,000 to provide high-speed internet to more than 200 citizens across two Alabama communities.

The grants were awarded through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which was created by historic legislation spearheaded by State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) in 2018 and improved with his SB 90 during the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. The fund is intended to provide high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas of the state.

This latest round of disbursements from the fund saw $113,680 awarded to provide broadband services near the town of Arley in Winston County and a grant of $23,555 for the installation of broadband cable in southeast Montgomery County.

“Access to high-speed internet in rural and underserved Alabama is opening up new worlds for the people in those areas in terms of education, healthcare and economic opportunities,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I look forward to the day when every part of Alabama has access to these services.”

228
According to a release from ADECA, the Winston County project will involve adding 4.5 miles of wiring to provide access to approximately 200 residents along Sipsey Pines Road and parts of adjoining roads. Cyber Broadband Inc. of Cullman is leading the project, which is expected to cost a total of $568,400.

Regarding the Montgomery County project, Troy Cablevision will reportedly lay nearly 2.5 miles of high-speed fiber to serve 37 residents in the vicinity of the town of Pike Road. That project is expected to cost $117,773.

Since the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund was created last year, Ivey has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants to supply high-speed internet across the Yellowhammer State. ADECA is responsible for the administrative duties of the fund.

“ADECA is honored is to be entrusted as the administrators of this important and life-changing grant program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell stated. “The agency will continue to work with the governor and Legislature to continue expanding the access of affordable high-speed internet.”

Broadband service providers and industry experts in Alabama have previously advised that expanding high-speed, affordable broadband services to everyone in the state who wants it will take time, however that is the ultimate goal that the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, along with 2019’s HB 400, is working towards.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Mixed results from Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test

At 6:36 a.m. Friday, Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation-100 (CST-100) Starliner took flight atop an Alabama-made rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, a timing glitch occurring after separation is going to prevent it from carrying out one of the mission’s key objectives.

The inaugural mission for Starliner was a step toward NASA’s goal of once again launching American astronauts into space from American soil using an American rocket. The last time the nation sent its astronauts into space from home soil was the final space shuttle journey in 2011.

The uncrewed test flight aimed to deliver the spacecraft to the International Space Station. Starliner is built to ferry astronauts to and from the space station on future trips.

The timing malfunction led to the spacecraft missing the opportunity to set the proper course for connecting with the space station on this trip.

992
At a press conference Friday morning, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine discussed the current state of the mission which will extend for at least another 48 hours.

“Today, a lot of things went right,” he announced. “And this is, in fact, why we test.”

This comment from Bridenstine outlines the mixed results from this eagerly anticipated mission.

The success column

United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) delivery of the Starliner to a pinpoint position was one of the unquestioned successes of this mission. Bridenstine called the performance of ULA’s Atlas V rocket “a very successful flight.”

Jim Chilton, senior vice president of the Space and Launch division of Boeing, added his praise of the rocket’s work.

“I will echo the great human-rated Atlas performance,” he said. “This not your father’s Atlas. Not only does it have a dual engine Centaur, but it’s got a lot of human-rated upgrades. So that was a big success.”

Built at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot facility in Decatur, the Atlas V took on a special configuration in order to power Starliner into space, and it carried out its duty well.

The mission successfully met several objectives through the performance of ULA’s rocket.

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA, outlined these accomplishments following the launch.

He mentioned that they had successfully flown the capsule without a payload faring and that the aerodynamic skirt around the capsule, designed to improve control, functioned as hoped. The ascent covers separated as they should have, while the rocket also flew a flattened trajectory for future crew safety purposes.

Bruno also mentioned that the vehicle achieved separation “perfectly.”

The disappointment column

From the public’s point of view, the number one objective of the mission was to dock the Starliner at the International Space Station. And that did not happen. NASA had hoped to dock Starliner to the space station within about 26 hours of its launch.

Bridenstine explained that, after separation from the Atlas V, Starliner failed to perform a necessary “orbital insertion burn.”

Chilton described the burn as “how you catch the space station and rendezvous.”

While unable to provide the root of the problem so soon after the malfunction, Bridenstine said, “It appears as though the mission elapsed timing system had an error in it.”

This error prevented Starliner from knowing when to do the orbital insertion burn.

According to Bridenstine, by the time mission control finally got its own signal to the vehicle to do the burn, it was too late.

Once Starliner failed to execute the burn, it missed its chance to meet up with the space station.

What’s next?

Bridenstine pointed to NASA’s institutional mindset as a reason for confidence that the agency would meet its goals.

“We do really difficult things and we do it all the time,” he pronounced. “And, yes, we have challenges, but what do we do? We figure out what those challenges are, we fix them, and we move forward. That’s what we do as an agency. It’s our history and it’s what we’re going to do now.”

One of the immediate challenges ahead is the safe return of Starliner. Chilton estimated “the odds are high” for a complete recovery of the spacecraft. He said landing could occur Sunday morning at the earliest in White Sands, New Mexico.

Bridenstine joined Chilton in outlining a successful landing in White Sands as a major objective of the mission which can still be met. Starliner is currently the only American-built capsule certified to land on land through a unique system of airbags and parachutes – allowing the capsule to be reusable up to 10 times.

Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, believes Starliner’s current condition is suitable for landing.

“The spacecraft is doing great,” he said. “The thermal control system is working fine. The flight computers are working well. The cabin environment is great. The spacecraft has recovered well and is doing well.”

Beyond recovering Starliner and learning what caused the malfunction, a priority for NASA and Boeing will be understanding what a crewed version of this same flight would look like.

Bridenstine thinks the mission could very well have gone much better had a crew been in the spacecraft. He cited astronaut training to deal with problems as something that may have benefitted the mission.

“If we had crew in there, number one, they would have been safe,” he declared. “The crew would have been safe. And had they been in there, we may very well be docking with the International Space Station tomorrow, had they been in the spacecraft.”

Astronaut Nicole Mann supported Bridenstine’s contention that having astronauts on board would have increased chances for success.

“Had we been on board there could have been actions that we could have taken,” she said.

As to whether there will be another uncrewed mission before Mann and her fellow astronauts climb aboard Starliner, Bridenstine said, “It’s too early to know.”

As evidence that another uncrewed mission might not be necessary, Bridenstine pointed out that the first time a space shuttle docked at the space station no prior automated missions had occurred.

In addition, Mann expressed the trust of the astronauts in the spacecraft and the mission.

“We are looking forward to flying on Starliner,” she remarked. “We don’t have any safety concerns.”

Another priority for the program will be overcoming what is sure to be some skepticism resulting from the shortcomings of this mission.

Perhaps illustrating this concern, Bridenstine was quick to shed light on a post-launch briefing he provided to Vice President Mike Pence.

“He maintains that he is very positive as chairman of the National Space Council in our ability to once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil,” Bridenstine outlined.

He also emphasized a commitment to transparency as he and others explore the causes of the Starliner’s malfunction in the coming days and weeks.

“It is important for us to build trust with the American taxpayer so that we can continue to do these magnificent things,” Bridenstine concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

6 hours ago

Alabama reaches new record low unemployment rate for seventh straight month — ‘Banner year’

Alabama has done it again under the Ivey administration, shattering five jobs-related economic records once more.

First, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced — for the seventh month in a row — the Yellowhammer State has reached a new record low unemployment rate.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate was 2.7%, down from October’s previous record rate of 2.8% and well below November 2018’s rate of 3.8%.

November 2019’s rate represents 2,203,495 employed persons, another new record high, and represents an incredible over-the-year increase of 82,609.

Additionally, 61,963 people were counted as unemployed in November, also a new record low, down from 83,298 in November of last year. The civilian labor force reached a new record high of 2,265,458 as well, representing an over-the-year increase of 61,274.

516
Keep reading 516 WORDS

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “For seven months in a row now, we have announced record-breaking jobs numbers in Alabama.”

“We are consistently seeing yearly drops that are the highest in the nation,” she continued. “Our jobs count continues to break records and beat expectations. More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today that weren’t last year. All this data combines to paint a picture of economic health in Alabama. We have one more month to report on for 2019, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a banner year!”

Alabama’s job growth rate for November was 2.4%, the highest recorded in 2019. The state’s rate far surpassed the national job growth rate of 1.5% and marks the 10th month this year that Alabama’s job growth rate has matched or exceeded the national rate.

“The number of jobs our economy is supporting is, yet again, at a record high. We’ve seen a gain of more than 50,000 jobs since this time last year,” Washington commented. “Our job growth rate in November is the highest it’s been all year, and we’ve once again surpassed the national job growth rate.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 50,400, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+14,900); the leisure and hospitality sector (+8,800); the government sector (+6,900); and the manufacturing sector (+4,900), among others.

This came after wage and salary employment grew in November by 9,100. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+5,500); the government sector (+3,800); and the education and health services sector (+900), among others.

“Manufacturing employment in Alabama is at its highest level in 11 years,” Washington concluded. “Other sectors are currently experiencing their highest levels of employment in history. Employers are hiring, and people are finding work.”

Sectors with record-high employment levels as follows:

  • Manufacturing: 273,700
    • Motor Vehicle Manufacturing: 14,600
  • Service Providing: 1,736,700
    • Professional and Business Services: 261,000
    • Education and Health Services: 252,900

Manufacturing employment in Alabama is now at its highest level since November 2008.

Wages also increased in November, both over-the-month and over-the-year. Average weekly earnings in November were $863.11, up $1.06 from October and up $21.56 from November 2018.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in November were Shelby County at 1.8%; Marshall County at 2.0%; and Limestone and Madison Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 6.3%; Clarke County at 4.8%; and Greene and Lowndes Counties at 4.7%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Homewood and Vestavia at 1.6%; Northport at 1.7%; and Alabaster, Hoover and Madison at 1.8%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 5.0%; Prichard at 4.8%; and Anniston and Bessemer at 3.6%.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

