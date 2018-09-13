Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 min ago / Sports
App created in Birmingham revolutionizing how people give to charities 20 mins ago / News
Medicaid expansion, ‘Medicare-for-all’ — Is there a terrible idea that Democrats won’t endorse? 50 mins ago / Opinion
Birmingham Business Alliance’s Jeff Traywick honored as a top 50 economic developer in North America 2 hours ago / News
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope 3 hours ago / Sponsored
NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt to feature Alabama on ‘Across America’ tour 4 hours ago / News
Alabama NAACP leader wants to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ self-defense law 5 hours ago / News
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Governor Ivey leads groundbreaking at Airbus’ Flight Works Alabama education center 6 hours ago / News
Alabama scientists at center of new debate of whether Pluto should be a planet (again) 6 hours ago / News
Trump surrogate David Clarke: Woodfin’s ‘welcoming city’ policy is a ‘violation of the United States Constitution’ 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Power, PowerSouth named to select national list of ‘Top Utilities in Economic Development’ 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Maddox wants to spend $150-$200 million on Medicaid expansion, Trump now blamed for a hurricane, please accept there will be no gubernatorial debate and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Senator Shelby receives top award for his support of aerospace industry, national defense 8 hours ago / News
Gov. Ivey: ‘I don’t need a debate’ 8 hours ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Tickets now available for Yellowhammer Multimedia 4th annual Power of Service reception 23 hours ago / News Release
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Woodfin’s new PAC, politicized hurricane and more… 23 hours ago / Highlights
Walt Maddox touts Medicaid expansion — Media doesn’t mention price tag 1 day ago / Opinion
Planned Parenthood playing games with its Alabama PAC 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick

Alabamians have every reason to take interest in the makeup of the United States Supreme Court and the president’s recent nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Much has been written about what Kavanaugh’s ascendency to the high court could mean for the future of religious liberty, abortion, and Second Amendment cases.

Less talked about is what Judge Kavanaugh’s addition to the Court could mean for the kind of pervasive federal overreach that the U.S. Supreme Court gave its blessing to over 30 years ago. This is a timely question given that, only weeks ago, Justice Kennedy–Kavanaugh’s former boss and the justice he would replace–used one of his last opinions to tell the Court to take another look at that decision.

Put simply, the Supreme Court’s 1984 opinion in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council gave federal agencies the power to do what the agency believes the law requires, instead of what a court believes the law requires. The end result? Courts lost the power to hold agencies accountable when they don’t follow the text of the laws passed by Congress.

Unelected federal employees running mega-bureaucracies in Washington, in many ways, began running the country — unaccountable at the ballot box and operating at a laughable distance beyond the “few and defined” powers the federal government is given in the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Kavanaugh knows more than most about our country’s boundless “administrative state.” He is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit–the court that hears many cases and controversies arising out of federal agency decisions. [One of Alabama’s own, Janice Rogers Brown, sat on the powerful court until she retired last year, writing a number of significant opinions in favor of liberty, against an overreaching federal government.]

Given this experience, Judge Kavanaugh is especially qualified to scrutinize the unconstitutional actions of federal agencies. He may also play a role in the Court’s shifting away from its opinion in Chevron.

What would the Court’s departure from Chevron mean for Alabama? Plenty. As I think about the cases my office has been involved in at the U.S. Supreme Court during my tenure, many of them have been about federal agencies run amok. We’ve fought the erosion of property rights, threats to economic liberty, and expensive energy mandates–all because of overreach by federal agencies. As a result, just last week, I joined a powerful brief to the Court asking it to reconsider Chevron and fix the root cause of these problems.

This should be a bipartisan issue. No matter who you support for president or Congress, we can all agree that courts should make bureaucrats in D.C. follow the law–not empower them to be a law unto themselves. And Alabamians of all political persuasions have much to gain from halting the invasion of federal agencies into every aspect of our lives.

Adding a judge like Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court could be the catalyst for this rightful reversal of course. He has demonstrated time and again his commitment to the Constitution–including the separation of powers between the three branches of the federal government, the balance of power between the federal government and the states, and the inalienable rights of the American people.

Legal scholars from the left and the right agree that Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications are impeccable. Having him on the bench would be a significant step toward restoring the kind of restrained, limited government that the Founders envisioned. The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

1 min ago

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

1

Show less
20 mins ago

App created in Birmingham revolutionizing how people give to charities

Planet Fundraiser, an app born in Birmingham, is revolutionizing charitable giving.

Donating to charities has been made easier due to ever-improving technology, but the innovative app that started right here in Alabama is simplifying things even more. Planet Fundraiser, which started in 2016, allows people to donate from the money they budget every week for everyday expenses, like shopping for groceries or dining out.

ABC 33/40 explains that Planet Fundraiser is “a free fundraising app enabling shoppers to submit a picture of their receipt from any participating merchant. A portion of that purchase is donated by the merchant to a cause of the user’s choice.”

The beauty of the app is that purchases you already make allow you to give to the charities of your choice, completely free of charge to you.

“By choosing to shop at businesses on the app, you’re able to exchange your loyalty in exchange for the cause that you care about,” Drew Honeycutt, the co-founder of Planet Fundraiser, said.

315
Keep reading 315 WORDS

Honeycutt says you can find more than 300 businesses on the app, including popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Shipt and Piggly Wiggly, as well as online businesses. A large variety of charities are featured, too.  From your child’s local school to their soccer team, or a non-profit like a women’s shelter or the Red Cross, there is a charity for everyone.

Honeycutt explained the streamlined process that Planet Fundraiser utilizes.

“We send charities one check a month,” Honeycutt said. “That’s the accumulation of the different transactions their supporters went and made that month.”

The Birmingham tech company gives a percentage of any sales made by a customer signed up on the app to that customer’s preferred charity.

Honeycutt says this is changing the landscape of how people contribute while costing them no extra time or money.

“It is creating a way that more people can participate and make a difference,” Honeycut emphasized. “Not everybody can write a check, but you can go shop at these businesses and give back and help the local business community.”

The app was conceived when the other co-founder, Kasey Birdsong, was trying to raise money for his daughter’s T-ball team.

Alabama Newscenter reported earlier this year that “Birdsong was frustrated by the challenges of effectively raising money for the team – how to reach out and to whom, how to persuade people to give, and how to make it easy for them to donate. There must be a better and simpler way, he thought.”

From that experience and a lot of hard work, Planet Fundraiser was born in Birmingham.

Planet Fundraiser is currently in 30 states and continues to expand quickly. The company’s startup was formed through the Innovation Depot’s “Velocity Accelerator” program and funded in part by Shipt CEO, and fellow Alabama tech startup success story, Bill Smith.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
50 mins ago

Medicaid expansion, ‘Medicare-for-all’ — Is there a terrible idea that Democrats won’t endorse?

Healthcare has been a hot-button political issue for decades. Big government and central control are always on the wishlists of progressive candidates.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox continues to bang on the Medicaid expansion drum, even without a plan to pay for what he has called “free money.”

Now, Alabama Democratic candidates for Congress in Alabama support Medicare-for-all.

Peter Joffrion:

222
Keep reading 222 WORDS

“North Alabama needs leadership that fights for working families, not DC insiders and special interests. When I’m elected I’ll stand up to the special interests and work with folks like Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, a self described ‘fiscal conservative’ who sees plans like Medicare for All as ‘more efficient and beneficial to this country than the system we have in place today.

Tabitha Isner:

Health insurance is one way to provide healthcare but not the only option. I’ll be open to considering all options from Medicare For All to subsidized employer-based insurance and open markets. I will measure health care policy proposals according to the extent to which they make it easier for people to access and afford quality care. I don’t care who proposes it or what it’s called, as long as it gets people the care they need.”

The plan both backed by both Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama, much like Maddox’s plan, carries with it a price tag of $32.6 billion over ten years, according to George Mason University.

None of these Alabama candidates can show us how they will pay for this, but they just keep on pushing it.

These aren’t real ideas. These are vote-buying schemes.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
2 hours ago

Birmingham Business Alliance’s Jeff Traywick honored as a top 50 economic developer in North America

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jeff Traywick, the Birmingham Business Alliance’s vice president of Economic Development, was named as one of the top 50 economic developers in North America.

“Jeff is a tremendous asset to the Birmingham seven-county region,” said BBA President and CEO Brian Hilson. “As evidenced by the numerous economic development successes led by Jeff recently, Birmingham is experiencing an influx of jobs and capital investment thanks in large part to the commitment Jeff shows to his work. This honor is extremely well-deserved, and we are proud to have him on our team and representing Birmingham.”

Consultant Connect, from which the honor stems, is a consulting agency working to connect economic developers and site consultants. Traywick was nominated for his excellent work in building the Birmingham metropolitan area.

117
Keep reading 117 WORDS

Some of Traywick’s recent economic development projects he managed for the BBA include Amazon’s $325 million fulfillment center in Bessemer and Autocar’s $120 million Birmingham manufacturing plant.

“This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge the hard work of the top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation,” said Ron Kitchens, a managing partner of Consultant Connect. “Each of the leaders represented on this year’s list are beyond deserving of this recognition for their efforts in building our communities.”

Traywick will receive the award at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX conference in Nashville in December.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope

Water is essential for survival, but imagine if the only water you or your child had access to came from a dirty pond miles from home. This is the reality for more than 660 million people around the world who lack access to a safe water source.

A Birmingham, Alabama based non-profit has been a major player in working to end the water crisis around the world. Neverthirst was started in 2008. Co-founder and executive director, Mark Whitehead experienced a pivotal moment while listening to a sermon by Dr. David Platt at the Church of Brook Hills. Platt challenged congregants with a simple question: “Have you disconnected the blessings God has entrusted to you from the purposes God intends those blessings to be used for?” Whitehead considered the blessings we enjoy here in the United States and felt the call to share the gospel “to the ends of the earth” by first meeting the physical needs of impoverished people.

450
Keep reading 450 WORDS

This year, Neverthirst is celebrating its ten year anniversary. In ten years the organization has served more than half a million people through more than 10,000 water projects. In places like India, Cambodia, Chad, Uganda, Nepal, and Myanmar, Neverthirst is working with local partners to provide access to clean water through bio-sand filters and wells with hand pumps. The gospel is shared with each water project through the pastors in the communities where Neverthirst is working.

The results have been staggering. When Neverthirst first started in 2008, 1.2 billion people lacked access to a safe water source. Now the number is 660 million. “It’s truly amazing to reflect on ten years as a ministry and all that God has done around the world,” Whitehead says. “We would have never dreamed that ten years into the ministry we would be able to help over 500,000 people gain access to a safe water source and ultimately get the opportunity to hear about the love of God.”

But still much work must be done. According to World Health Organization, every day more than 800 children under the age of five die from preventable diseases caused by poor water, and lack of sanitation and hygiene. That’s why Whitehead feels an urgency while looking ahead to the next ten years. “We’re committed to playing our part in ending the water crisis but we can’t do it alone,” he says.

On Thursday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m., Neverthirst will hold a 10 Year Celebration at Noah’s Event Venue in Hoover (2501 International Park Place). It will be an event that has come full circle for Whitehead. The pastor who inspired the mission, Dr. David Platt, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, dozens of virtual reality simulators will be available for guests to try on and feel like they are half a world away as they experience “virtually” what it’s like to be on a Neverthirst project. All are invited and the event is free; but, it is necessary to R.S.V.P. by visiting NeverthirstWater.org.

What does the future hold for Neverthirst and the people it serves? “It truly takes an army of people getting involved to make an impact,” Whitehead says. “We are so thankful for how God continues to move in the hearts of people that want to make a difference! We’re really excited about the years ahead and being able to continue to help families throughout Africa and Asia gain access to a safe water source.”

Whitehead believes there will be an end to the water crisis in our lifetime. But just as was preached ten years ago in that pivotal sermon, it will take men and women who have experienced God’s blessing to be obedient to His purpose.

Show less