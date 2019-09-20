Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

More milestones for Alabama-managed SLS — ‘Backbone for deep space transportation’

The Space Launched System (SLS), set to be the world’s most powerful rocket ever, has achieved more major assembly milestones in recent days.

On Thursday, NASA engineers at the agency’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, along with Boeing technicians, connected the last of the five sections of the (SLS) rocket core stage. This marked the finalization of assembling and joining the rocket’s main structural components.

On SLS’s first flight, the core stage will produce 2 million pounds of thrust to send Artemis I and NASA’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon.

The historically powerful SLS is managed at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

In a statement, NASA SLS stages manager Julie Bassler said, “NASA has achieved a historic first milestone by completing the final join of the core stage structure for NASA’s Space Launch System, the world’s most powerful rocket.”

“Now, to complete the stage, NASA will add the four RS-25 engines and complete the final integrated avionics and propulsion functional tests. This is an exciting time as we finish the first-time production of the complex core stage that will provide the power to send the Artemis I mission to the Moon,” she advised.

Artemis will take man back to the Moon and the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The program is currently on schedule for a 2024 lunar mission and hopes to set the stage for future human travel to Mars.

SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

This fall, NASA will work with core stage lead contractor, Boeing, and the RS-25 engine lead contractor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, to attach the four RS-25 engines and connect them to the main propulsion systems inside the engine section, which was the last section of the core stage to be attached.

“Boeing expects to complete final assembly of the Artemis I core stage in December,” explained Jennifer Boland-Masterson, Boeing operations direct at Michoud.

The SLS team also achieved another recent milestone by completing structural testing for the stage’s liquid hydrogen tank. The testing confirmed that the structural design for the tank on the rocket’s initial configuration, called Block 1, can withstand extreme conditions during launch and flight.

Teams at Marshall Space Flight Center put a test version of the tank through the paces during 37 separate test cases that exceeded what engineers expect the SLS rocket to experience. The final test used 80,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen to simulate the cryogenic conditions, or extreme cold, that the liquid hydrogen tank will experience in flight, according to NASA.

Testing will continue later this year to show the tank’s structural design is adequate for future designs of the vehicle as it evolves to a Block IB configuration and missions with even greater forces.

In addition to providing propellant and power to get the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to space, the core stage houses the flight computers and avionics components that control the first 8 minutes of flight.

The avionics system, including the flight computers, completed integrated system level qualification testing showing the components all work together to control the rocket in the Software Integration and Test Facility (SITF) at Marshall. The next step is to test the flight software with all the ground system software, Orion and launch control in the Systems Integration Laboratory at Marshall.

“NASA and our contractor teams are making tremendous progress on every aspect of manufacturing, assembling and testing the complex systems needed to land American astronauts on the lunar surface by 2024,” Bassler concluded. “I am confident this hard work will result in a rocket that can provide the backbone for deep space transportation to the Moon and ultimately to Mars.”

North Alabama also will play a leading role in other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ride to honor fallen Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette scheduled for Sunday

The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club plans to sponsor a motorcycle ride to honor Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette, who lost his life in the line of duty Monday night.

The ride, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, will begin at Veterans Park in University Mall, include a pass by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and conclude back at Veterans Park.

Registration for the event will be held from noon until 1:00 pm, followed by a safety briefing before the ride begins.

Donations can be made on that day by those who decide to ride and even those who are not taking part in the ride. All donations made will go to Cousette’s family.

Donations can be made to the Cousette family through PayPal at @paypal.me/ttownpunishers.

According to a press release, the Punishers Motorcycle Club is “a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals; EMS, Firefighters, Military and like-minded individuals.”

On Wednesday night, to honor Cousette, the University of Alabama lit Bryant-Denny Stadium in blue.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Support pours in after Ivey announces cancer diagnosis — ‘No step too high for a high-stepper’

Reaction poured in from around Alabama on Thursday afternoon after Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure on Friday, soon to be followed by radiation treatments, after the early discovery of lung cancer.

Elected officials and politicians from across the Yellowhammer State — and the nation — offered heartfelt words of support and prayer for Ivey.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) tweeted, “Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead.”

“Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them,” he concluded.

Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) stated, “My family and I are praying for Governor Ivey to beat this cancer. She is a strong, resilient leader who I know will take that same approach to her recovery.”

Secretary of State John Merrill (R-AL) said in a tweet, “Cindy and I would like to express our concern and offer our thoughts and prayers to Gov. Ivey as she prepares to battle cancer! She is a true leader and a proven winner who has been successful in many fights before! I’m confident that she will prevail in this one as well!”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) tweeted, “Please join me in praying for [Governor Ivey]’s speedy recovery. Her leadership is unparalleled and I look forward to continuing to work with her for the people of Alabama.”

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) tweeted to Ivey, “Riley, Margaret, George, & I will be praying for you during this time. I’m thankful to call you a friend & grateful for your leadership.”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R-AL) stated, “As a cancer survivor myself from 2001, I know that early detection, treatment, and prayer can work. I am confident Gov. Ivey will have the best treatment available, and we have wonderful cancer programs in Alabama. Kay Ivey is one tough lady, and I am confident that the cancer will be the loser in this fight.”

Thursday’s news certainly transcended politics.

“Sending well wishes to [Governor Ivey] for a speedy and full recovery!” U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) tweeted.

State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) even invoked a classic Ivey line to express his support for the governor and optimism for her full recovery.

Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also extended to Ivey, “Prayers for strength and healing.”

In a statement, Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan said, “Governor Ivey’s announcement that she will be undergoing outpatient radiation for a malignant spot on her lung is met with great concern, but we are confident that the Steel Magnolia of Alabama will recuperate quickly.”

“We hope it is a great comfort to her that millions of Alabamians will lift her name up to the Lord’s ear during this time. We also should take this opportunity to be reminded of so many who have walked this challenging path. We believe Governor Ivey will tackle this moment with the tenacity, faith and grace she does with everything,” she concluded.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) tweeted, “My whole family and I are going to add her to our prayers immediately, but Governor Ivey is made of equal parts grit and grace. This small malignancy her doctor found will be no match for her.”

Governor Phil Bryant (R-MS) tweeted, “Deborah and I offer our prayers of support for [Governor Ivey]. Kay is a dear friend and one of the finest leaders in America. Her strength and faith will bring her through this challenge. Godspeed Kay.”

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) said in a tweet, “When it comes to fighting for what matters, Governor Ivey has proven time and time again that she is a tenacious warrior, and that same steely will and determination will be in full evidence as she begins her radiation treatments.”

“I know that all of the members of the Alabama House join me in asking for God’s healing hands to embrace our governor throughout her treatment and recovery,” he added.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said in a statement, “Louise and I want to join all Alabamians in offering our prayers and support for Governor Ivey and her loved ones during this difficult time. We know she is in good hands with the world-class physicians at UAB.”

This article may be updated as more reaction comes in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

Wildfire burns about 500 acres in parched Alabama

A wildfire has burned about 500 acres of land in rural eastern Alabama, and there’s a statewide threat of additional blazes.

The Alabama Forestry Commission has spent two days fighting a large wildfire around Alpine in Talladega County.

The fire has already consumed about 500 acres, but the agency says no people or homes are in immediate danger.

About 120 fires have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in the state in the last week.

The state has issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties because of dry weather conditions.

Nearly half the state is currently abnormally dry, with severe droughts in Shelby County near Birmingham and Dale and Henry counties in southeastern Alabama.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Ivey to undergo outpatient procedure with ‘very high rate of success’ after cancer discovered early

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure at UAB on Friday after a recent routine exam revealed she had a spot on her lung.

After more testing, “a tiny, isolated malignancy” was confirmed, meaning the spot was indicative of cancer.

The procedure and subsequent radiation treatments are not expected to interfere with her duties as governor, Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey said “this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.”

She added that the procedure “has a very high rate of success” and expressed great confidence in Alabama being “home to some of the world’s leading physicians.”

The governor welcomes prayers and support from around the state.

Ivey’s full statement as follows: 

Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me.

One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.

Because I always shoot straight with you, I want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me.

Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.

The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.

The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.

Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.

Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support. Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.

May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.

Update 2:30 p.m.:

The governor also released a video message to the public.

Update 2:58 p.m.:

Dr. William P. Saliski, Jr. D.O. with the Montgomery Pulmonary Consultants provided Yellowhammer News with the following statement regarding Ivey:

“Governor Kay Ivey was referred to me to review an abnormal spot on her lung. A biopsy was performed and pathology results revealed a small, isolated malignancy. Upon consultation with our cancer team and reviewing all options available, Governor Ivey determined that these minimal radiation treatments are her preference. Governor Ivey has opted for the least invasive treatment which has an excellent cure rate. I expect her to make a full recovery.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

