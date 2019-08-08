Alabama man selling Bear Bryant’s last car

A Scottsboro man is selling University of Alabama football legend Paul “Bear” Bryant, Sr.’s last car — a green 1972 Cadillac DeVille.

The Sand Mountain Reporter reported that Roy Sanford, who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, met Bryant in 1958.

Bryant even reportedly told Sanford his calling was to preach, which proved prophetic when Sanford became a church pastor by his senior year in high school.

Much later on in Sanford’s life, long after the coaching icon had passed, he became the proud owner of Bryant’s former vehicle at a sale in Bastrop, Louisiana.

“In June 2011, I was blessed to become the proud owner of the last Cadillac [Bryant] owned,” Sanford advised.

Now, Sanford is selling the car.

His offering price is $30,000, but he told WAFF that he willing to listen to “any reasonable offer.”

Sanford also told the North Alabama television station that the car comes with the original factory guarantee showing it was delivered to Bryant at the University of Alabama.

