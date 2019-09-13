Montgomery talker Baron Coleman out at News Talk 93.1 WACV for possible new radio gig; Political consultant Jack Campbell to assume WACV timeslot
On Thursday, Montgomery radio talker Baron Coleman took to social media to announce he was no longer at Bluewater Broadcasting or its talk format radio station, News Talk 93.1FM WACV.
Coleman, also a practicing attorney and political operative, departed WACV after a five-year run in the weekday 9 a.m. to noon timeslot with the station.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Coleman revealed that he is not leaving talk radio altogether.
“I’m thankful for my time at Bluewater,” Coleman said. “The last five years have been an incredible learning experience. But, ultimately, the time was right to move on. I’ll be announcing a fantastic opportunity in the next day or two, and I look forward to getting back on the air on Monday.”
As of this afternoon, I no longer work at Bluewater Broadcasting or News Talk 93.1FM WACV. The on-air staff and sales…
Posted by Baron Coleman on Thursday, September 12, 2019
Yellowhammer News also reached out to Bluewater Broadcasting president and general manager Rick Peters, who downplayed Coleman’s departure but revealed Coleman’s sometimes co-host political consultant Jack Campbell and station host Joey Clark would be taking the time slot.
“No big whoop,” Peters said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “Irreconcilable differences. It’s a free country. People come and go. Been through it a hundred times. Baron’s a good broadcaster and will do fine for himself. Jack Campbell, who’s been there from the beginning will continue with News and Views. Joey Clark will be joining the show from 9-noon.”
Coleman’s new home could be Montgomery’s WRBZ, owned by Terry Barber and broadcasts on 95.5 FM and 1250 AM in the River Region. Currently, the station’s format is adult contemporary.
Late Thursday, WRBZ posted an image on its Facebook page, which is reportedly similar a one seen on digital billboards around the Montgomery area, asking Coleman to “please be” on the station.
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.