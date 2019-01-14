Montgomery gears up for Ivey inauguration

6. The Democrat field continues to grow as Americans ask, “Who are these people?”

— Major Democratic groups and newly elected representatives continue to support the march and its leaders, which could create an issue for Democrats if the media largely decide to stop ignoring it.

— The SPLC is the latest in a long list of groups breaking away from the Women’s March over the anti-Semitism expressed by the group, as well as its alliance with the National of Islam and Louis Farakahn.

7. Alabama’s Southern Poverty Law Center has quietly abandoned the Women’s March ; Members of Congress still support its leaders

— It was an exciting weekend for no-shot candidates as the former mayor of San Antonio and HUD Secretary Julian Castro and embattled Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) join the race (Joe Biden may be next).

— Alabama’s “Super Tuesday” primary election date is being crowded by states like California, meaning the state will probably see fewer candidates than in recent years.

5. President Donald Trump is in D.C. while the Democratic Party is in Puerto Rico watching “Hamilton” and lounging on the beach

— A group of 39 Democratic members of Congress went to Puerto Rico on a chartered jet to party with lobbyists on the beach and see a special performance of “Hamilton” with ticket prices of $5,000, while some of the new Democratic blood in Congress is frustrated with the lack of strategy from their leaders.

— White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the trip on Twitter, saying, “Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the border.”

4. After FBI Director James Comey was fired, the FBI launched an investigation into the president of the United States of America

— The FBI reportedly launched the investigation after some in the bureau became concerned that the president was acting in Russia’s interests by firing Comey. This includes people who have since left the bureau for cause, retired or have been demoted, according to a Fox News source.

— While the media believes this story reflects poorly on the president, it actually shows he was right and the FBI leadership was acting politically to oppose a president they did not like.

3. One police officer killed, one seriously injured in Birmingham

— Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed when the two officers were investigating car burglaries. Carter had been in law enforcement since 2002.

— Sergeant Carter is the 52nd police officer killed in the line of duty in Birmingham — the first since 2004, and the sixth killed nationwide this year.

2. As Kay Ivey prepares for her inauguration she remains a wildly popular governor

— The governor’s inauguration will be at 10 a.m., followed by a full day of celebrations for the governor who, for the fifth consecutive quarter, is the third most popular governor in the nation.

— Unbelievably, as Yellowhammer News reported, Ivey’s high school yearbook predicted that she would be governor of Alabama one day.

1. The shutdown continues; Alabama is starting to feel the pinch

— It is now day 24 of the partial government shutdown. The president has backed off his threat of an emergency declaration over the weekend. His party is still being blamed for the shutdown, and there seems to be no end in sight.

— In Alabama, Huntsville is starting to see the pain with less hospitality business and more bank loans, while at least 240 federal employees have filed for unemployment in the state.