Montgomery gears up for Ivey inauguration
MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey and the other officials elected to statewide constitutional offices in November’s general election will be sworn into office on Monday.
This festive day will feature much pomp and circumstance, as people from across the Yellowhammer State gather in Montgomery to celebrate.
The co-chairs of Ivey’s inaugural committee explained that they “want to take a moment to acknowledge and ask the Lord for wisdom, reflect and commit to uphold the duties and ideals outlined in our Constitution and celebrate the progress yet to come.”
Schedule of events as follows:
Inauguration Day – Monday, January 14
8:15 a.m.: Prayer service at First Baptist Church Montgomery
(Invitation only)
10:00 a.m.: Swearing-in ceremony at Alabama State Capitol steps
12:00 p.m.: Parade starts at Alabama State Capitol
7:00 p.m.: Inaugural Gala
(Invitation only)
The theme of the inauguration is “Keep Alabama Growing.”
“In less than a year and a half, Governor Ivey led Alabama to record job growth, improved education and set Alabama on a path of prosperity,” the co-chairs said in a joint statement.
They continued, “The 2019 Inaugural theme, Keep Alabama Growing, underscores Governor Ivey’s promise to build upon these successes and grow more opportunities for Alabamians. We’re inspired by Governor Ivey’s bold vision for Alabama and look forward to celebrating this exciting new era.”
Ivey is the 54th governor of Alabama. Monday will kick off her first full term as the state’s chief executive.
Lt. Governor-elect Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State John John Merrill, Agriculture Commissioner-elect Rick Pate, State Treasurer-elect John McMillan and State Auditor Jim Ziegler will also be sworn into their respective offices.
