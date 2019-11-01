13th annual Semper Fi Heroes’ Week in Huntsville to be held November 6-12

The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama on Wednesday will kick off the 13th annual Heroes’ Week.

The week will run November 6-12, starting with welcome ceremonies at the Huntsville Airport and the Westin Hotel.

According to a release, the task force’s all-volunteer staff is looking forward to hosting 59 total guests, including wounded or injured service members and their spouses or caregivers.

These service members represent all five branches of the military and will come from all over the United States to enjoy a week of relaxation and recognition. Two local first responders will also be part of this group of heroes, as part of a new pilot program.

The public is invited to join the task force at the Huntsville Airport and/or the Westin on Wednesday to welcome the heroes. Airport welcome ceremonies will be held both at approximately 1:45 p.m. CT and at approximately 4:15 p.m CT. The subsequent welcome opportunities at the Westin will take place approximately 30-45 minutes after the airport events.

The heroes will be greeted at the airport by local community and military leaders as they walk through a flag line established by the Patriot Guard Riders and attending motorcycle groups and clubs, and extended by many community members, community partners and volunteers.

Following each airport welcome ceremony, the guests will be given a full escort to the Westin led by local law enforcement officers and followed by the motorcycle groups, clubs and individual riders. Additionally, the task force anticipates support along the escort route from other first responders and the local community. Upon arrival at the Westin, the guests will receive another warm welcome, supported by the community, community partners and volunteers.

The guests will also be treated to a Veterans’ Day breakfast and parade, the Marine Corps Birthday Ball, an opportunity to visit and speak at local schools, a parade of boats on Lake Guntersville and an aerial tour of North Alabama, as well as numerous lunches and dinners hosted by local organizations and businesses.

Heroes’ Week provides a unique opportunity for the Tennessee Valley/Northern Alabama community to show its deep appreciation and recognition to these men and women for their incredible sacrifices while defending our nation and the freedoms we enjoy each day.

Veterans Day is on November 11.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn