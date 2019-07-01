Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’

Mobile-based Austal USA celebrated two major milestones last week, with the company’s leader expressing optimism for continued success.

First, Austal USA on Tuesday delivered its 10th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy.

This LCS, which will be the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), will be the 18th LCS to enter the American fleet.

“It’s so exciting to deliver another great warship to the U.S. Navy,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our incredible team here at Austal USA, our industry and Navy partners for achieving this major milestone for the future USS Cincinnati.”

“With two of our small surface combatants deploying again this year, I’m looking forward to hearing more great things about our ships while they are out in the Pacific Fleet protecting our Nation’s interests,” he continued.

Five small surface combatants are presently under various stages of construction at Austal’s south Alabama shipyard.

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) is preparing for sea trials. Then, assembly is underway on the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) and the future USS Mobile (LCS 26), and modules are under construction for the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and the future USS Canberra (LCS 30), with four more under contract through LCS 38.

“The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none, led by the most talented shipbuilding professionals I’ve ever worked with,” Perciavalle concluded. “This momentum and efficiency continues to result in incredible cost savings ship over ship, enabling us to provide highly capable but very cost-effective solutions to our Navy.”

Additionally, Austal USA on Saturday held the christening for one of those under-assembly ships, the USS Oakland.

This is the first of three Navy ships to be christened at Austal’s state-of-the-art ship manufacturing facility in 2019 alone.

The USS Oakland’s sponsor is Kate Brandt, a recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest award the U.S. Navy can give to a civilian.

Brandt is currently Google’s sustainability officer. Previously, she served as the nation’s first chief sustainability officer where she was responsible for promoting sustainability across federal government operations including 360,000 buildings, 650,000 vehicles and $445 billion annually in purchased goods and services. Brandt’s prior government service also includes being senior advisor at the Department of Energy, director for Energy and Environment in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and energy advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.

In addition to being in full-rate production for the LCS program, Austal USA is also the Navy’s prime contractor for the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program. Austal has delivered 10 EPF, with a total of 14 under contract.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn