Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was one of the conservative congressmen who attempted to see the transcripts from the latest impeachment inquiry hearings involving acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

The media and their Democrats are asking the public and even members of Congress to trust them and let the process play out in secrecy while they leak the information that is favorable to their case to the media.

But Brooks was having none of this on Wednesday.

When confronted by CNN’s Manu Raju, Brooks expressed the frustration that he, President Donald Trump and his supporters have been feeling for quite some time, and visibly rattled Raju.

Brooks told Raju that his reliance on the opening statement to make his case is irrelevant as it ignores the questions asked by other lawmakers about the statement, arguing, “If you were in a court of law would you rely on the opening statement of an attorney or the first witness called?”

Raju attempted to interrupt the congressman but Brooks would not allow it, pointing out that there were questions asked in the hearing that would paint a fuller picture. However, Raju was persistent in only wanting comments on the opening statement with no further scrutiny.

Brooks retorted, “We don’t know whether what he said is true or not because of the sham process being used.”

When the clip ends, Raju repeated that he is only interested in discussing the opening statement, which ignores the point Brooks and others have made about the process the entire time.

My takeaway:

Everyone should want to see what is happening in that room. At minimum, members of Congress should be privy to it after the fact. The media is oddly taking the position that we only need to know what those running the hearing want us to know and what they are handing to them.

By continuing to repeat Democratic talking points without question, the media is helping push a narrative they can’t possibly know is true — and they don’t seem to care.

Again, the media should want as much transparency as possible unless they are pushing for the desired outcome, which is the impeachment of Donald Trump regardless of the facts at hand.

Watch:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN