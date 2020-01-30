Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Mo Brooks says photo of feces ‘describes the Whistleblower report’ 12 mins ago / News
Episode 43: Mike Leach — National Treasure? 42 mins ago / Podcasts
Doug Jones: Trump ‘mostly’ the one responsible for stoking divided country 1 hour ago / News
Tuberville endorsed by Dothan police officer organization 2 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks affirms America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances 4 hours ago / News
Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Report describes steep challenges for Alabama’s primary workforce development goal 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment questioning starts as media says Jones is undecided, negative Senate attacks to finally hit airwaves, Ivey is injured and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Roy Moore: I am not for marijuana, but the federal government should leave legalization up to the states 8 hours ago / News
ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45 21 hours ago / News
BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman 21 hours ago / News
Ivey in sling after fall — ‘This won’t slow me down a bit!’ 21 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions to Alabama lawmakers: Consider AG Steve Marshall’s thoughts on medicinal marijuana in your decision-making 22 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90 22 hours ago / News
Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’ 23 hours ago / News
Alabama community colleges launch effort to support 2020 Census 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Orr: Surging demand for wireless data requires small cell legislation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: ‘Gun control in Alabama means you use both hands’ 1 day ago / News
Rural Alabama is getting much-needed attention from economic developers 1 day ago / News
Club for Growth PAC to air anti-Byrne ad for two weeks in lead-up to March 3 U.S. Senate GOP primary 1 day ago / News
12 mins ago

Mo Brooks says photo of feces ‘describes the Whistleblower report’

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) shared a photo to social media on Wednesday, claiming it “best describes the Whistleblower report.”

The image, a callback to a September 2019 tweet Brooks made describing the whistleblower in the saga regarding President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine urging President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, is a pile of feces.

“On 9/26/19, I said a picture best describes the Whistleblower report,” Brooks wrote in the tweet accompanying the photo of feces. “VERY PROPHETIC!”

“4 months later, .@realDonaldTrump #impeachment is a BAD mess, diverting attention from trillion $ deficits, porous southern border, trade deficits, socialism, judge confirmations, etc,” Brooks added. “Sigh.”

In 2019, Brooks used the same photo to describe the “whistleblower & his report.”

“UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT IS PUBLIC,” Brooks wrote in the original tweet, adding, “It is ALL rumor, gossip, hearsay. NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE OR EVIDENCE OF ANYTHING! I recommend reading it. In the alternative, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here is a picture that fully describes the whistleblower & his report. Mo.”

 

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

42 mins ago

Episode 43: Mike Leach — National Treasure?

This week on the DrunkAubie podcast, the guys talk about Auburn basketball with Kentucky and College Gameday coming to town. The two also talk some Auburn football, Madi Prewett on The Bachelor and introduce a new game where they review movies they have totally seen and are not making up as they go on (please come back football season). Oh, and Super Bowl predictions!

Also, is “Lutzenkirchen” really Polish for “the podcast ever?”

Fact check: Oops, Anfernee’s kid’s name is Maverick and not Major (Sorry).

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
1 hour ago

Doug Jones: Trump ‘mostly’ the one responsible for stoking divided country

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Thursday released a video containing his latest thoughts on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Jones’ remarks came after Wednesday’s question and answer style proceedings, in which senators got to submit written questions for either the House impeachment managers or the president’s legal team to answer verbally in front of the chamber.

Alabama’s junior senator referred to these proceedings as “tiring” and “exhausting,” complaining about the amount of “softball questions” submitted by both Democrats and Republicans.

“In any event, a couple of takeaways unfortunately are not in the president’s favor, for people out there that support him,” Jones added.

421
Keep reading 421 WORDS

“First of all, I think that Professor [Alan] Dershowitz really blew it,” he continued. “I think that his lecturing about how right he was and wrong how everybody else was was a little bit insulting to the entire academic community, not to mention the Senate of the United States.”

Jones mockingly said, “You would think that we would just go ahead and disband the Supreme Court and just appoint him as the supreme justice of the court because he’s always right.”

“And quite frankly, I was especially concerned when he essentially talked about the divisiveness in this country and how we should just go ahead and vote to acquit because everyone knows the president’s going to get acquitted in this and we should just do that to try and bring everybody together,” Jones decried. “So what he was saying, this constitutional scholar, was essentially saying, ‘Violate your oath.’ Because we are a divided country that has been stoked in large measure mostly by his client over the last few years. ‘Just ignore your oath to do impartial justice, and let’s just get this over with.’ And I found that rather insulting.”

“The other thing clearly that was troubling was the president’s counsel essentially confirming what the president has said in a press conference at some point that under Article Two [of the U.S. Constition], ‘I can do anything I want,'” the senator continued. “They said that with regard to campaign finance, with interference from a foreign country, that was somewhat of a stunning statement from them. And very, very, very troubling as I think a lot of commentators are talking about today.”

Jones then transitioned into once again demanding witnesses be heard before a vote be taken to acquit or convict Trump on the two impeachment charges against him.

The senator accused Trump’s legal team of “bullying,” referring to Jay Sekulow warning Wednesday that calling witnesses would drag the trial on for an extended period of time and stop the Senate from handling the important business of the American people.

“This is too important, this is too serious to let time somehow get in the way of this,” Jones claimed.

He then proceeded to compare the urgency of this matter to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Tuberville endorsed by Dothan police officer organization

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign for the U.S. Senate received an endorsement from the Dothan chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Wednesday.

“As someone who believes deeply in backing the blue, I am deeply honored to receive the backing of the men and women who wear the blue,” Tuberville said in a statement.

Yellowhammer News reviewed the official letter that was mailed to the Tuberville campaign that notified them of the endorsement. It confirms that the executive board of the lodge “did vote and affirm that we endorse Mr. Tommy Tuberville.”

174
Keep reading 174 WORDS

The competition for law enforcement endorsements is heating up in Alabama’s Senate primary with just over a month until votes are cast. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recently endorsed by eight Alabama sheriffs while U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has accumulated five sheriff endorsements over the length of his campaign.

In a related piece of good news for Tuberville’s campaign, the former coach also won the straw poll taken at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Issues and Eggs breakfast. The coach received 39% of the votes in the room compared to 33% for Sessions and 27% for Byrne.

“It is humbling to earn the support of small business owners who sign the front of a paycheck so others can sign the back,” Tuberville commented.

On March 3, Alabama Republicans will go to the polls and select from Tuberville, Sessions, Byrne, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

Mo Brooks affirms America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing entitled “Losing Ground: U.S. Competitiveness in Critical Technologies,” made clear America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances.

Witnesses who took part in the hearing included: Dr. Diane Souvaine, chair of the National Science Board; Dr. Eric Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Futures; and Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“China seeks to manage America’s decline, and so there is a significant long-term risk there,” Brooks noted during the hearing. “Certainly, their military prowess is increasing. The challenges associated with their claims to the South China Sea are troubling for that region of the world. And, to make matters even worse, United States-Chinese trade deficit, China is the worst trading partner we have. Our trade deficit there is about six times worse as the second-worst country on the planet.”

976
Keep reading 976 WORDS

Watch:

The full transcript of Brooks’ questioning as follows:

BROOKS: Thank you Madam Chair. My comments and questions are directed primarily at Dr. Schmidt, but if there is time remaining after he responds, then Dr. Souvaine or Dr. Abdullah feel free to join in as you wish. I’m looking at Dr. Schmidt’s written testimony, and I’m going to read some quotes from it. Quote, “The United States now faces an economic and military competitor in China that is aggressively trying to close our lead in emerging technologies.” Quote, “China’s well-documented espionage, intellectual property theft, and talent recruitment programs are disadvantaging our companies, our universities, and our military. The findings of a recent Senate investigation into China’s methods to unfairly exploit United States taxpayer-funded research for its own benefit is a case in point.” Quote, “My concern is that China tries to fulfill a vision of high-tech authoritarianism. That governing model will appeal to other governments searching for a foundation on which to exercise their power.” And when I think of that high-tech authoritarianism,  I can’t help but think of George Orwell1984, Fahrenheit 451, Animal Farm, and others. Then, Dr. Schmidt, you go on to add, “We should not only compete with China, but also work with them.” Now, as I think of all your comments put together, I serve on the Armed Services Committee, and we have plenty of briefings, classified and unclassified. I can’t go into the classified part, but the gist of it is that China seeks to manage America’s decline, and so there is a significant long-term risk there. Certainly their military prowess is increasing. The challenges associated with their claims to the South China Sea are troubling for that region of the world. And, to make matters even worse, United States-Chinese trade deficit, China is the worst trading partner we have. Our trade deficit there is about six times worse as the second-worst country on the planet. So, now to the questions. How do we protect United States interests with respect to this technology? That’s part of it, and can you share some examples, as much as you can in this open setting, of where you think there are opportunities to cooperate that would benefit the United States and areas where we should not cooperate for economic and security reasons?

SCHMIDT: So, thank you for that. So, the competition with China is going to be the defining competition for the next 10 or 20 years, and the rise and the peaceful rise of China is in our interest for obvious reasons. So, it seems to me that we have to come up with a language and a way of dealing with them. So, the first is I would like us to agree that America should win, and winning is defined as defining the key to technologies, inventing the future, driving the technology stack, and all of that kind of stuff. To the degree that Chinese technology or technologist can enable us to win on our terms I’m ok with it, but not unless it’s consistent with that. So, there are plenty of examples where you could imagine if Chinese technology were to dominate the globe with non-American values it would really hurts us. The most obvious would be imagine if the internet were invented by China with a complete surveillance architecture. Just imagine if we inherited that from China how different our experience as Americans would be today. So, it’s really important that we get these underlying technology platforms— of which the internet is an example that we have so far won at— to be popular and be successful globally. One way to think about China is that they have solved the problem of identity, mobile phone, electronic payment, and surveillance in a single device. And, my Chinese friends never use cash, but of course, everything they do is tracked. Now, this is very un-American. Now, imagine if that structure becomes the standard structure in all the BRI countries— the Belt and Road Initiative countries— of which there’s roughly 63. That becomes a huge, huge problem for us. It’s a market we can’t sell into, it strengthens their leadership and so forth and so on. We don’t have good answers as a country for this.

BROOKS: Dr. Abdullah or Dr. Souvaine in the time that remains would y’all like to add any additional comment?

SOUVAINE: I’d say briefly, certainly we need heightened vigilance as the information yesterday about the arrest of the prominent Harvard chemist suggests. Looking at conflict of commitment, conflict of interest, and when you do partnerships with the federal government and universities to do that. At the same time, as we think about competing with China, first of all it’s not just China, but it’s certainly a lot of it there, but we compete by being the best version of ourselves. We need to recognize and respect that China and other nations contribute to humanity’s knowledge and it’s a good thing. We also know from the SNE 2020 report that our researchers across this country are publishing many more collaborative papers, collaborating with international collaborators, and the single country that we collaborate with the most is also China. So, we need to understand that that’s important, but we need to be the best versions of ourselves. We need to promote openness while recognizing the balance between collaboration and security. We need to embrace competition, discovery, openness, fairness, immigration, international collaboration, curiosity-driven research, public education at all levels, our government university business ecosystem, but really do what Dr. Schmidt says. We need to be promoting our values because we’re at the table, we’re investing, we’re part of every discussion, and we continue to promote our version of what it means to be honest, open, transparent, and successful.

BROOKS: Thank you, Madam Chair.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
4 hours ago

Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award

Voting is open for the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur to be named the nation’s “best new museum.”

The Cook Museum has been named a finalist in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. A panel of experts chose 20 contenders from around the United States to compete in the category’s final round.

The ultimate winner will now be determined by the public.

Here is what USA Today wrote about the Cook Museum:

109
Keep reading 109 WORDS

The Cook Museum opened in 2019 as a state-of-the-art natural science museum in downtown Decatur. Inside, visitors will find a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a recreated Alabama cave, an indoor forest with its own treetop cabin and interactive exhibits focused on topics like the Arctic and desert environments, waterways, insects, space and geology.

You can vote once per day per device until polls close on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The winner will be announced February 28.

This comes after Huntsville International Airport recently won the Readers’ Choice award for “best small airport.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less