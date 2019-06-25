Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Mo Brooks on 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘I have faith in the intellect of the Alabama voter’ — ‘One wild card’ is D.C. special interests

With the recent entries of Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore into the contests for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), who was once rumored to be a candidate in that contest, pledged his faith in Alabama voters when it comes to determining the nominee.

Brooks has already given his support to State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Despite all the controversies that seem to follow Moore into the race, Brooks said he was not concerned about Moore’s entry into the race.

“Roy Moore has every right to run,” he said. “I have faith in the intellect of the Alabama voter and I pray they will do the right thing. The one wild card we have to worry about is when Washington, D.C. special interests, whether they be Mitch McConnell-establishment Republican-types or others, they come in and they try to deceive the Alabama voter by running false ads without time or resources to adequately rebut those false ads. That’s my concern.”

“In this instance, Roy Moore is a very well-known quantity,” Brooks continued. “I do not know any attack that can be launched last-second that has not already been attacked. And he’ll either win or lose based on his own merits. I’m not at all troubled by his decision to enter the race. I will emphasize: We have a lot of good people.”

Brooks also spoke favorably of all of Moore’s opponents, Secretary of State John Merrill, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Mooney.

“I’m quite pleased with the overall quality of the candidates that are running as Republicans in this Senate race,” Brooks added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

58 mins ago

Merrill officially running for Senate — ‘It’s time for us to stand up’

MONTGOMERY — In front of approximately 150 cheering friends, family and supporters on the south steps of the Alabama State Capitol, Secretary of State John Merrill on Tuesday officially declared his Republican candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

The event was certainly the most widely attended campaign announcement of the cycle thus far, and Merrill — well known as a tenacious campaigner and tireless worker — brings authentic energy to an extremely competitive primary field of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Merrill, 55, came out of the gates playing offense, releasing a video to coincide with his announcement that took small shots at his leading competitors.

Watch:

At his event, Merrill was joined by many prominent grassroots activists from across the state, along with some well known political faces, including Alabama House Rules Committee Chairman Mike Jones (R-Andalusia), State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) and former State Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle).

Merrill emphasized that although all of the other GOP candidates in the race have certain positives, he would not be running if he thought any of them could do a better job as Alabama’s next U.S. senator.

He explained that people started coming to him in January asking him to consider a run.

Over the course of this year since then, Merrill has heard from many different people wanting a consensus candidate that can unite the Alabama Republican Party and defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020. According to Merrill, he is running to be that candidate that is a unifying force among conservatives.

He said he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in February right before the State of the Union and has also visited with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) regarding the race. Both senior senators, according to Merrill, emphasized that their priority is to see a Republican nominee that can defeat Jones, help advance President Donald Trump’s agenda and keep the Republicans in the Senate majority.

Merrill said he has looked up to Shelby for a long time since he was an intern in the nation’s capital in 1984.

“I will continue to rely on him (Shelby) for guidance and counsel because of his experience and the things he’s done,” Merrill commented on his plans if elected. “But we’re always going to put Alabama first, and we’re always going to do everything we can to make America great.”

He said he has had the general desire to be a U.S. senator for a long time, going back to his college days.

An interesting talking point Merrill stressed was on fixing the immigration and border security “fiasco” in America. He slammed Democrats and Republicans alike for not solving the problem before now, saying that members of both parties just want to keep the situation in crisis to use as political red meat and a campaign “cash cow.”

Merrill said that agriculture is Alabama’s number one industry, and people in the state need a legal immigration system that allows migrant workers to properly enter the country and contribute to the American economy. He said that he wants anyone who wants to immigrate to the United States to be able to but that all immigrants must do so “the right way” — through legal channels.

“We have to have someone go to Washington, D.C. who’s willing to support the president and help the president build the wall to stop the immigration fiasco that’s currently ongoing in our nation,” Merrill remarked.

He also spoke more about how Jones is better suited to represent California New York or Illinois than Alabama, saying Jones’ values and priorities simply do not match the clear majority of his constituents.

“It’s time for us to stand up … Alabama needs someone who will stand up to socialists AOC, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, and I’ll do that, just like I did when I defeated the ACLU and liberal special interests,” Merrill said.

“I can tell you this, the people behind me and the people in the 67 counties of this state … do not want a liberal socialist representing them in Washington, D.C.,” he added of Jones.

The secretary of state also reminded people of his work to ensure all eligible Alabamians have their right to vote safeguarded, reiterating his tagline of, “Easy to vote, hard to cheat.”

Merrill, responding to a question from The Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman, ended any speculation that he will resign from his current office to run for the Senate. He explained that the secretary of state office’s job duties do not present a conflict of interest in running for a statewide office at the same time. It should also be noted that the secretary of state is an elected position and no one called for Merrill to resign when he was running for reelection in 2018 while overseeing that election cycle.

He branded himself as a “proven” choice, citing his tenure in the state House from 2010-2014 and as secretary of state as being marked with pro-jobs conservative reforms, including streamlining business filings to become same-day electronic filings now.

Merrill, a former SGA president at the University of Alabama who represented Tuscaloosa in the House, threw in a big, “Roll Tide” during his speech.

He continued, “Now, let me say this in deference to my friends from Lee County, whom I have many: I want you to know I can say, ‘War Eagle.'”

As a native of Wedowee, Merrill said ensuring rural Alabamians are equally represented in the Senate will be a key priority of his.

Watch the entire event:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Leadership Alabama names 2019 membership class

As Leadership Alabama prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the organization on Monday named the members of its Class XXX.

Leadership Alabama is a statewide program that brings Yellowhammer State leaders together to create a network of relationships that seeks mutual understanding of problems and priorities for Alabama’s future.

“Leadership Alabama is an organization comprised of our state’s most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders who share a strong commitment in serving Alabama. The outstanding members of Class XXX are continuing that steadfast legacy and will build on the strong foundation established by the preceding classes,” Gordon Martin, Leadership Alabama’s board chair, said in a statement.

Class XXX members, during the program year of 2019-2020, will convene in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, where they will hear challenging presentations and participate in class discussions that encourage them to make critical, thoughtful assessments of our state and its issues – both challenging and successful – while learning of some extraordinary initiatives that are addressing those issues.

The Leadership Alabama Class XXX as follows:

Jason Alexander, CEO, St. Vincent’s and Providence Health Systems, Birmingham
Aliguippa Allen, Dean/College of Business & Technology, University of West Alabama, Livingston
Allen Bolton, SVP Finance & Administration, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham
Gary Bolton, VP Global Marketing & Public Policy, ADTRAN, Huntsville
Alexia Borden, SVP/General Counsel, Alabama Power Company, Birmingham
Miranda Bouldin, President & CEO, Logicore Corporation, Huntsville
Angie Bradwell, EVP/General counsel, Alfa Insurance Companies, Montgomery
Chandra Brown, Executive director, Lifelines Counseling Services, Mobile
Keith Brown, President, Jefferson State Community College, Birmingham
Cedric Campbell, Vice president & director, Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Montgomery
Tony Cochran, President, CK Business Solutions, Huntsville
Glenda Colagross, President, NW Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals
Daniel Coleman, President, Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham
Steve Cook, EVP/Corporate Development, Dynetics, Huntsville
Laura Cooper, Executive director, Lee County Youth Development Center, Auburn
Andy Craig, Deputy superintendent, AL State Department of Education, Montgomery
Cassandra Crosby, Partner, Crosby Drinkard Group, Montgomery
Tim Culpepper, CEO, Cullman Electric Cooperative, Cullman
Reid Cummings, 1st Congressional District commissioner, AL Real Estate Commission, Mobile
Chris Curry, President, Mobile Airport Authority, Mobile
Tom Dart, President, Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama, Montgomery
Michael Douglas, Superintendent, Decatur City Schools, Decatur
Chris Elliott, Senator, State of Alabama, Fairhope
Wendy Evesque, SVP & Chief HR officer, Protective Life Corporation, Birmingham
Casi Ferguson, Area Development director, UNCF, Birmingham
Paul Hankins, President, AL Association of Independent Colleges & Universities, Montgomery
Dane Haygood, Mayor, City of Daphne, Daphne
Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham
Walter Hill, CEO, Wiregrass United Way, Dothan
Chuck Holmes, Executive director & general manager, WBHM Public Radio, Birmingham
Rosilyn Houston, Chief talent and culture executive, BBVA Compass, Birmingham
Hank Isenberg, President & CEO, IronMountain Solutions, Huntsville
Joseph Johnson, President, Friend Bank, Dothan
Daphne Johnston, Executive director, Respite Ministry, Montgomery
Janet Kavinoky, VP/Federal & State Governmental Relations, Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham
Allen Keller, Owner, Keller Lumber Company, Scottsboro
Scott Latham, President & CEO, Alabama Bankers Association, Montgomery
Mark LuQuire, Physician/President & Sr. managing partner, Montgomery Radiology Associates, Montgomery
Mary Beth Maddox, Senior EVP, Personnel Resources, Dothan
JesHenry Malone, Commissioner, Madison County Commission, Huntsville
Roger Mangham, State director, The Nature Conservancy, Birmingham
Robbie McGhee, Chief Government & Public Affairs officer, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Atmore
Charles Miller, President & CEO, The Barber Companies, Birmingham
Margaret Nekic, President & CEO, Inspirien, Montgomery
Keith Pennington, CEO, Medical West Hospital, Birmingham
Craig Perciavalle, President, Austal USA, Mobile
Russell Pigg, Market president & CEO, North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
Teresa Pulliam, Circuit judge, State of Alabama, Birmingham
Scott Reed, President & CEO, Oakworth Capital Bank, Birmingham
Riley Roby, Partner, Balch & Bingham, Montgomery
Clay Ryan, Vice chancellor, The University of Alabama System, Tuscaloosa
John Saxon, President/Senior partner, John D. Saxon, P.C., Birmingham
Jackie Screws, President, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Phenix City
Kelli Shomaker, VP/Business & Finance/CFO, Auburn University, Auburn
Richard Stimpson, Chairman of the board, Leavell Investment Management, Mobile
Daryl Taylor, VP & general manager, Airbus Americas, Mobile
Bill Terry, Chairman, Highland Associates, Birmingham
Will Trapp, Senior vice president, Merrill Lynch, Florence
David Turner, Senior executive VP & CFO, Regions Bank, Birmingham
Tim Vines, President & CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Birmingham
Dawn Walton, CFO, Children’s of Alabama, Birmingham
Lisa Williams, President, Soldier 1 Corporation, Huntsville
Nick Willis, Greater Alabama regional president, PNC Bank, Birmingham
Kelli Wise, Associate justice, Alabama Supreme Court, Montgomery
Dave Wood, Chairman, Wood Fruitticher Grocery Company, Birmingham
Ricardo Woods, Partner, Burr & Forman, Mobile
DeLynn Zell, CEO, Bridgeworth Financial, Birmingham

Kate Cotton, Leadership Alabama executive director, commented, “I am always amazed by the caliber and leadership skills of each new class, and once again, Class XXX includes incredible leaders who are already doing so much for our state. By bringing these 67 individuals together, all of us in Alabama are sure to benefit from their collective passion and knowledge.”

View all previous classes of Leadership Alabama here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

7 Things: Mexico sends troops to the border, special session on prisons delayed, polling shows Sessions could be a player in GOP primary and more …

7. Alabama one of the most patriotic states

  • A new report released on Monday by WalletHub revealed the top 20 most patriotic states in America, with Alabama, ranked at 19 overall. The report used 13 indicators of patriotism including how many adults who voted in 2016 and the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults.
  • Out of the key indicators, Alabama ranked first on Civics Education Requirements, fifth for Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults, and tenth for Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Primary Elections.

6. Thanks, Missouri

  • While Alabama got all the national attention, Missouri has been more successful at banning abortion and now only has one abortion clinic still open, however, it is only until Friday due to a judge’s ruling that directed Planned Parenthood to go to the Administrative Hearing Commission to take up the issue.
  • Planned Parenthood intends to continue to fight, but Missouri is on track to become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade passed in 1974.

5. Bye bye, student debt?

  • Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has proposed a plan to eliminate the $1.6 trillion in student debt held by 45 million Americans, which includes the federal government paying the debt and then making trade schools, community colleges and public universities tuition-free.
  • The 2020 Democratic hopeful’s campaign claims that the plan would be paid for with $2 trillion over 10 years from a tax placed on Wall Street, but tax experts have claimed it would stunt investment, innovation and economic growth which seems to be a feature and not a bug of the plan.

4. Sanctions on Iran

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will place financial sanctions against Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates. Trump said that these sanctions will deny the supreme leader and his office access to “key financial resources and support.”
  • The Treasury Department has also issued a news release stating that any foreign financial institution that provides a financial transaction for anyone under the executive order risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system.

3. Polling shows Sessions is a contender

  • A new poll of 906 Alabamians finds that former Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) leads the field of the potential 2020 GOP primary candidates with 25% of those polled. Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) tied for second with 19%, while Roy Moore is fourth with 13%.
  • On Tuesday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to announce his 2020 U.S. Senate candidacy. He has already filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

2. Special session for prisons might be a bit away

  • Recently, Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said that he’s been told it will be at least three months before a special session is called to deal with prison reform since legislators need to get data from the Alabama Sentencing Commission. Ward said, “Without all that data, all you’re doing is legislating from the heard instead of the brain.”
  • Ward has previously said that a special session is important to deal with prison issues so that it would be the only item of focus, but as Ward expressed in May, that session may not come until October.

1. Mexico works on the border while Democrats stall in D.C.

  • After President Trump pressured Mexico, Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval announced that Mexico has deployed 15,000 troops to the border, while 2,000 National Guard members have already been deployed to the Mexico border with Guatemala and Belize.
  • Late Monday, House Democrats met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi  (D-CA) to discuss allocating more money to deal with the border crisis, but progressives like U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), noted historian and de facto leader of the Democratic Party, appear ready to kill that deal. 

9 hours ago

‘Disgrace’: Six American flags stolen from Brookwood’s veterans memorial park

The sleepy Tuscaloosa County town of Brookwood is “outraged” after the brazen theft of six American flags from its veterans memorial park, according to reports.

Per CBS 42, the flags were stolen over the weekend.

Two suspects were spotted on video surveillance. The individuals are believed to be juveniles and are still at large. While local police encourage the two suspects to turn themselves in, the town is offering an $800 reward for information that helps catch the perpetrators.

The reaction from town residents and officials was swift, with the stolen flags being replaced on Monday.

“It was immediate outrage from the community as soon as the word started spreading.  People were outraged that somebody would show the lack of respect for our town and for our flags,” park director Bill Squires told CBS 42.

“And this being our Brookwood veterans memorial, you feel like its a slap in the face of the men whose names are on that memorial, too,” he added.

Just days away from Independence Day, July 4, locals who are used to seeing the flags fly proudly at their community park shared their emotional reactions.

Austin Rico, a frequent jogger at the park, remarked, “It absolutely horrible and I wouldn’t expect this from a nice little town like Brookwood. And it hurts me a little bit because it’s the American flag and it’s everything Americans represent.”

Gregory Vaughn, who reportedly passes the monument often when going for walks, told WBRC that the theft made him angry.

“It’s a disgrace. Stealing an American flag. I mean it doesn’t make any sense,” Vaughn decried.

Watch:

Squires, speaking on the possibility of the perpetrators being juveniles, commented, “Maybe kids being kids. But stealing? If it is, we need to teach them … how the flag needs to be respected.”

Anyone with information relating to the crime should contact the Brookwood Police Department.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 hours ago

University of North Alabama adopting new tuition plan

The University of North Alabama is switching to a tuition plan that officials say will result in increased costs for some students but not others.

Officials at the school in Florence say they are reducing the total number of student fees from seven to one, and fees will be included in the overall tuition cost.

A statement says students taking 15 hours will see a maximum increase in expenses of 4.1%.

But some could pay less, and costs will not change for others.

School officials say a lag in state funding is a continuing problem.

North Alabama’s vice president for business, Evan Thornton, says the school has deferred maintenance and capital needs totaling more than $160 million.

The school has an undergraduate enrollment of about 6,200 students.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

