Mo Brooks: Illegal immigrants are the ‘ideal voter in the eyes of Democrats’

Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on One America News’ “Tipping Point” with Liz Wheeler to discuss the EL CHAPO Act and border security policy, saying that Democrats are protecting illegal immigration as a “political strategy.”

The EL CHAPO Act, the House version of which was introduced again this Congress by Brooks, reserves approximately $14 billion in assets forfeited to the federal government as a result of the criminal prosecution of the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel and other drug lords for border security funding measures, including construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Brooks said this legislation is a chance to fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall.

Responding to a later question, he implied that Democrats are more interested in recruiting new voters from outside the country than they are in protecting the wellbeing of Americans.

“I don’t see the Democrats doing anything that’s going to enhance border security, build the necessary wall, which is a huge subpart of border security, in order to save American lives. This is a key Democrat political strategy,” Brooks told Wheeler.

“They have discerned that illegal alien families are about 70 percent reliant on welfare for their livelihoods, they’re not self-sufficient when they come to the United States of America,” he continued. “Rather, they [owe] American taxpayers to a large degree for their sustenance and their livelihood, and so the Democrat game plan is to try to over a long period of time make sure there is amnesty or that the members of that family otherwise are voting in American elections, and since they’re heavily dependent on welfare, that makes them an ideal voter in the eyes of Democrats, someone who can be reliably depended on to vote Democrat.”

“Quite frankly, the Democrats don’t like the current make-up of the American electorate so they’re trying to change it and this is part of their big strategy to do so. So if we’re able to get the Democrats to support border security one iota I will be surprised and America should be thankful,” Brooks concluded.

The congressman from north Alabama elaborated more on his pessimism that Democrats would support the EL CHAPO Act when asked earlier in the interview.

Partial transcript of Brooks’ interview as follows:

Well, the Democrats are not for border security. The Democrats are not for wall construction. So, as a practical matter, we’re not going to get any assistance from the Democrats for any kind of real, legitimate border security efforts. I want your audience to understand one thing, when the Democrats use the word border security, what they mean when they say they support border security is they want to help secure illegal aliens when they cross our borders so that they feel comfortable, that they’re getting the free food and the free healthcare and the free everything else. So with Democrats they want to secure the presence of illegal aliens in American once they cross our border. But they have opposed very consistently anything that would actually prevent illegal aliens from crossing our border. It’s like pulling teeth to get the Democrats to do something that enhances border security, and even then the only way you get it is by selling them something else. They don’t on their own support border security just as a measure to protect American lives that are lost at the hands of illegal aliens and the drug cartels and the poisons that they market to our Americans.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn