Mo Brooks: Illegal immigrants are the ‘ideal voter in the eyes of Democrats’

Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on One America News’ “Tipping Point” with Liz Wheeler to discuss the EL CHAPO Act and border security policy, saying that Democrats are protecting illegal immigration as a “political strategy.”

The EL CHAPO Act, the House version of which was introduced again this Congress by Brooks, reserves approximately $14 billion in assets forfeited to the federal government as a result of the criminal prosecution of the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel and other drug lords for border security funding measures, including construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Brooks said this legislation is a chance to fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall.

Responding to a later question, he implied that Democrats are more interested in recruiting new voters from outside the country than they are in protecting the wellbeing of Americans.

“I don’t see the Democrats doing anything that’s going to enhance border security, build the necessary wall, which is a huge subpart of border security, in order to save American lives. This is a key Democrat political strategy,” Brooks told Wheeler.

“They have discerned that illegal alien families are about 70 percent reliant on welfare for their livelihoods, they’re not self-sufficient when they come to the United States of America,” he continued. “Rather, they [owe] American taxpayers to a large degree for their sustenance and their livelihood, and so the Democrat game plan is to try to over a long period of time make sure there is amnesty or that the members of that family otherwise are voting in American elections, and since they’re heavily dependent on welfare, that makes them an ideal voter in the eyes of Democrats, someone who can be reliably depended on to vote Democrat.”

“Quite frankly, the Democrats don’t like the current make-up of the American electorate so they’re trying to change it and this is part of their big strategy to do so. So if we’re able to get the Democrats to support border security one iota I will be surprised and America should be thankful,” Brooks concluded.

The congressman from north Alabama elaborated more on his pessimism that Democrats would support the EL CHAPO Act when asked earlier in the interview.

Partial transcript of Brooks’ interview as follows:

Well, the Democrats are not for border security. The Democrats are not for wall construction. So, as a practical matter, we’re not going to get any assistance from the Democrats for any kind of real, legitimate border security efforts. I want your audience to understand one thing, when the Democrats use the word border security, what they mean when they say they support border security is they want to help secure illegal aliens when they cross our borders so that they feel comfortable, that they’re getting the free food and the free healthcare and the free everything else. So with Democrats they want to secure the presence of illegal aliens in American once they cross our border. But they have opposed very consistently anything that would actually prevent illegal aliens from crossing our border. It’s like pulling teeth to get the Democrats to do something that enhances border security, and even then the only way you get it is by selling them something else. They don’t on their own support border security just as a measure to protect American lives that are lost at the hands of illegal aliens and the drug cartels and the poisons that they market to our Americans.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Doug Jones: ‘I don’t know how’ you can compare Virginia Democrat, Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said he does not believe you can accurately compare the sexual assault allegations still surfacing against Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax with those made against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process in the fall.

Fairfax this week was initially accused of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Friday, a second woman came forward accusing him of raping her in 2000.

The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday “asked if the same standard should be applied to Fairfax, a Democrat, as it was applied to Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.”

However, Jones and other Democrats who voted against Kavanaugh and cited the allegations against him in the process do not seem as outraged over the accusations against Fairfax.

“[T]he five Democratic senators asked, who all opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation due to the allegations, all dodged the question or acted like they had not heard about it, despite the fact it has been major national news for nearly a week,” the publication reported.

Alabama’s junior senator directly said he could not draw a comparison between the respective allegations.

“I don’t know how you can apply to somebody that’s in office now with somebody who is trying to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Jones said.

He would not say what should happen in Fairfax’s situation.

Jones added, “What I said though is consistent that accusers like that need to be heard, they need to be listened to, and those grievances need to be aired and something needs to be acted on in one way or another. That’s it.”

The allegations against Fairfax came shortly after the state’s governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, became embroiled in his blackface scandal. Fairfax would be first in line to succeed Northam if he resigns.

Subsequently, the Democrat attorney general of Virginia has also been found to have worn blackface in the past. He is in the line of succession immediately following Fairfax.

In an interview with USA Today, Jones admitted that there was a “crisis” in Virginia.

“It’s a tough situation, especially for a Democratic Party that prides itself in being one of inclusion,” Alabama’s junior senator lamented.

If the three top Democrats in Virginia resign, the governorship would go to the speaker of the House of Delegates – a Republican.

RELATED: Doug Jones, Terri Sewell refuse to condemn Keith Ellison

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

In a speech at UAB’s Hill Student Center, Mark Crosswhite provided a detailed blue print for how he believes Alabama’s university system can help the state’s business community build for the future.

The Alabama Power chairman, president and CEO addressed the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees and, in doing so, outlined a plan for the universities and state to capitalize on its people.

Crosswhite began by applauding the work of Alabama’s universities.

“You’re educating thousands of the state’s, and really the nation’s, best and brightest,” he said. “Tracking hundreds of millions of dollars of sponsored research. Providing support through economic development and community development programs. You’re improving healthcare in the state.”

Even with all the accomplishments, Crosswhite said that, in his view, the success of the state and its universities are tied closely together moving forward.

In accordance with that belief, he presented three areas for the universities and the business community to work more closely together.

The first was in the area of attracting and retaining a talented workforce.

Based on statistics he cited, Alabama has room for significant improvement when it comes to workforce retention.

He suggested focusing on the things that motivate people beyond merely employment.

“Let’s get them a job, but let’s get them involved in our community,” Crosswhite said.

Research that his own company had done points toward community involvement being an important factor for people looking to enter the workforce.

“Civic engagements drive them,” he emphasized. “It gives them a sense of ownership and creates a sense of place for them, and that’s something that they value.”

For Crosswhite, the collaborative goal is clear.

“We want to work with the system to find a way to keep students here in the state,” he said.

The second area he thinks the two groups can work on is in leveraging relationships.

The value in the relationships held by the universities is something they should seek to realize, according to him.

“The system has great and unique relationships all over the world,” he pointed out.

His plan is to tap into those relationships and engage in specific recruitments.

“Actively ask them to come back, come here, start a business here, open a business here,” said Crosswhite. “We try to do that at Alabama Power. When we go out across the state, we look for connections and we will target people and go after them.”

He characterized some of the existing connections for the universities as ripe for this type of approach.

“The system has some real world-class faculty performing sponsored research for prominent companies around the world,” he said. “How can we go back to those companies if you’re having research done in Alabama? Let’s see if we can’t get some of your business located here.”

The final piece to Crosswhite’s plan involved expanding the spotlight on innovation and entrepreneurship.

“I know that’s already a big focus for all campuses now,” he acknowledged.

But the results he has seen lend to an even more intense focus.

Crosswhite mentioned the success of Alabama LaunchPad, an early-stage business investment program through the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

According to Crosswhite, the mentoring and funding program for start-ups has provided $4 million to 82 Alabama start-up businesses which collectively now have a valuation of more than $200 million.

“Those type of activities would be another way business and the university system can work together,” he added. “We know that in the startups we’ve seen here already from Alabama Launchpad, the successful ones often have someone from the university involved.”

The key, he said, is pursuing those partnerships for a defined purpose.

“We want to find people who can come in and make their idea into a business,” he outlined.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

John Merrill to testify at congressional hearing on ‘what Alabama has been doing to keep its elections secure’

House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-3) announced Friday that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill will testify at the committee’s hearing regarding election security on Tuesday.

Rogers said in a statement that Merrill will be testifying “so that committee members can hear about what Alabama has been doing to keep its elections secure and to engage in a proactive discussion about how the federal government can help states keep their elections safe in the future.”

“Republicans and Democrats agree: election security is essential to our democracy,” Rogers advised. “But let’s not forget, the Constitution leaves the primary responsibility of administering elections to the states.”

Merrill is scheduled to be on the second of two panels during the committee proceedings. The first panel begins at 9:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.

The Homeland Security Committee has jurisdiction over the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees critical infrastructure – including elections infrastructure. DHS provides threat information, fosters coordination between the election community and DHS officials and, if requested, cybersecurity assistance and sensors to detect malicious activity.

The hearing will be broadcast live online here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama AG Steve Marshall calls Virginia governor’s stance on abortion ‘murder’

While Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) blackface problem is fueling the calls for his resignation, most of the mainstream media outlets only focused on his outrageous comments about abortion through the lens of conservatives’ reactions to it.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Friday and was asked if what Northam described was a crime. Marshall made it clear that he felt what was described by Northam was “murder.”

He added, “I’ve never been presented with that question, and don’t know any reason other than that is a live, viable human being in which they are taking that child’s life. I don’t see how it could be any different.”

The lack of the American left’s outrage on this issue is pretty stunning. Moderate red state Democrats like our own junior Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has left the door open for his potential challengers to hammer home the fact that his abortion position is not that far from Northam’s comments.

JONES: I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose. That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have.

But when those people — I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.

NORTHAM: This is why decisions such as this should be made by providers, physicians, and the mothers and fathers that are involved. When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of the mother, with the consent of physicians, more than one physician by the way, and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus which is non-viable. So in this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.

Listen:


@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Birmingham Bound initiative hopes to bring more business to Alabama

A new initiative called Birmingham Bound is set to revamp and recruit companies of high-growth to produce a satellite office or second headquarters in the Magic City.

With the help of the initiative, entrepreneurs in the city can be assured that jobs are created, which will shift the economic scene for many years. One obstacle to job creation has been getting company executives to visit, which can be cured by Birmingham Bound.

Britney Summerville, who is leading the initiative and serves as director of community engagement at Shipt, has worked with influential executives from Alabama Power, Innovation Depot, TechBirmingham, the city of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Commerce and others.

According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the idea was formulated after Chris Moody, who attended Auburn University and serves as a partner at the Foundry Group.

Moody walked away with an impressive influence of Birmingham and the affordable opportunities it offers to companies, according to Summerville.

After his time in Birmingham, Moody then traveled back to the city to visit with businesses like Highlands Bar and Grill, Ovenbird and Saw’s. He also met with some of Birmingham’s most eager entrepreneurs.

After Moody’s meetings, three companies reportedly agreed to make a presence in Birmingham. The first to open will be Pantheon, a San Francisco-based digital marketing platform.

Niall Hayes, chief operating officer of Pantheon, visited the city for the October Birmingham Bound and remarked it was a “fantastic experience” in his first visit to Alabama.

“Birmingham Bound was a fantastic experience, full of information about all things Alabama, the people, the landscape, the nearby universities, the local real estate market and the city government and incentives,” Hayes told the Birmingham Business Journal. “It was a great opportunity to mix with portfolio peers, see and hear how Birmingham can help solve mutual problems.”

The initiative will continue the search for more companies to visit by implementing connections with venture capital firms and other outlets.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

