Mo Brooks, Gary Palmer named ‘Taxpayers’ Friend’ by National Taxpayers Union

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Gary Palmer (AL-6) on Wednesday received the National Taxpayers Union’s (NTU) “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for garnering two of America’s strongest voting records in support of lower taxes, limited government, balanced budgets and economic freedom during the 2017 Congressional session, per a press release.

NTU, in the nation’s most comprehensive fiscal policy scorecard, rated Brooks’ and Palmers’ voting record at 88 percent. Only 66 out of the 435 members of the House of Representatives earned this prestigious award for last year.

“I’m proud to be one of only 66 House members to be named a ‘Taxpayers’ Friend’ by the National Taxpayers Union for my record supporting lower taxes, limited government, balanced budgets, and economic freedom during the 2017 Congressional session,” Brooks said.

He continued, “America’s economy is booming in large part due to pro-growth economic reforms enacted in 2017 and 2018. The National Taxpayers Union played a large role in urging these reforms onward. I appreciate NTU’s recognition for my voting record and strong advocacy on conservative policies that have resulted in higher take-home pay and more and better jobs for American taxpayers.”

Pete Sepp, the president of NTU, lauded Brooks’ staunch conservative bonafides.

“Only lawmakers with a voting record that is the best-of-the-best will earn NTU’s Taxpayers’ Friend Award,” Sepp explained in a release from Brooks’ office. “Congressman Brooks has demonstrated a tireless commitment to supporting taxpayers’ interests in Washington, and a dedication to solving the government’s tax-and-spend problems with action rather than just words. Fixing America’s budget problems takes hard work, and Congressman Brooks has been doing that work every single day.”

The average member of the House scored just 51 percent while the Senate’s average was 44 percent. All of Alabama’s Republican delegation scored well above the averages, with the lowest being 77 percent, while Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) limped in with 12 percent.

Voting records are scored on fiscal responsibility by evaluating every vote that has an impact on tax, spending, trade and regulatory policy utilizing a methodical weighting system. Read more about the methodology and see the full list of ratings here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn