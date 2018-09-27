Subscription Preferences:

Books-A-Million and Children's of Alabama partner to celebrate 4th annual Superhero Month

Birmingham-headquartered Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama welcome the return of their fourth annual Superhero Month, which honors patients with “super celebrations,” bringing a smile to the lives of ill and injured children.

Beginning Friday and running through October 25, “The Power of Children’s” initiative aims to bring encouragement and bravery to the hospital’s kids and families.

“We’re honored to continue our Superhero Month partnership with Children’s of Alabama,” Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at Books-A-Million, said in a press release. “Each year we look forward to celebrating the true superheroes in our community – the inspiring patients and their doctors. The month-long festivities are devoted to the brave individuals and their families who battle illness and injury every day.”

To kick-off the super celebration on Thursday, Books-A-Million will present 40 hand-painted wagons for kids to enjoy throughout the month and beyond. Patients and families can “fly into October” with Superhero Movie Days every Monday, followed by a Superhero Teddy Bear Clinic each Tuesday.

Later in the month, patients and their families can participate in the Capes, Crowns and Courage festival on October 25, where they’ll have the opportunity to wear capes and crowns while enjoying activities, games and giveaways. Additional initiatives include a Let Your Powers Shine glow party, Superhero breakfast, Superhero LEGO party, visits from invincible window washers and a meet-and-greet with America’s favorite heroes.

Kelly Baker, community engagement coordinator for Children’s of Alabama, said, “We are so grateful to have the continued support of Books-A-Million, including their involvement with Children’s of Alabama and Superhero Month. Superhero Month allows us to celebrate and honor our strong patients, hardworking staff and supportive families. We’re thankful to be in a position where we can highlight the real-life superheroes at our hospital.”

For more information or to donate, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 mins ago

Alabama's GOP representatives vote to oppose illegal immigrant voting in elections

All of Alabama’s Republican members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted “Yes” on H.Res. 1071, which recognizes “that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

The resolution criticizes San Francisco’s decision to join a dozen Democrat-led cities around the country that allow all non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to legally vote in local elections. H.Res. 1071 passed the House by a somewhat bipartisan 279-72 vote. 69 Democrats, including Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7), voted “present” instead of choosing “yes” or “no.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), in a press release, emphasized, “The right to vote is a sacred privilege in America that should be exercised only by U.S. citizens. After all, we are the United States, not the United Nations.”

“Untold numbers of Americans have lost their lives protecting the right of American citizens to vote and control the destiny of America’s government and country. Radical Democrats ridicule that sacrifice by passing municipal ordinances that give non-citizens, including illegal aliens, lawful voting rights and voting power over American local governments,” Brooks continued.

Brooks, who has been a leading voice nationally on immigration and border security issues, views the resolution as a serious statement of values.

“Let me be clear, Democrats’ giving the right to vote to illegal aliens and other non-citizens undermines our Republic and the voting power of American citizens,” Brooks outlined. “Worse yet, Democrat dilution of the voting rights of American citizens is motivated solely by the hope for partisan and ideological gain. Today’s vote on H.Res. 1071 is a good start, but the House should go further by providing harsh penalties for cities that engage in this betrayal that insults generations of Americans who have sacrificed so much to make America the great nation it is today.”

Brooks concluded, “The Democrats’ power grab is both brazen and repugnant because it repudiates America’s fundamental democratic principles. Illegal aliens and other non-citizens should never wield political power at the expense of American citizens, yet that is exactly what Democrat Party powers are doing in many places in America. Further, it is the height of hypocrisy for Democrats to decry foreign interference in the 2016 Presidential election while advocating illegal alien voting that empowers foreigners to control the outcome of American elections. American citizens and voters deserve better!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism

KultureCity is a nonprofit that works with children on the autism spectrum to help families better the future for their children with autism, one of the most common developmental disabilities.

KultureCity strives for acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, no matter their abilities, in education, the workplace and in the community.

Watch KultureCity’s mission here, and share for the world to see. Doing so could help them win $25,000 in the Children’s Charity Spotlight Challenge.

Trip Pittman: Reflecting on 11 years of representing Baldwin County in the Alabama Legislature

For the past 11 years, I have served the citizens of Alabama, representing Baldwin County and the Gulf Coast area in the Alabama State Senate.

As a firm believer in the value of term limits and the idea of citizen-legislators, I have decided to not seek re-election and to allow others to step forward and serve. If the father of our country, George Washington, could return to Mount Vernon after two terms as president, surely no office holder is irreplaceable. And Baldwin County is a nice place to come home to.

As a departing member of the Baldwin County legislative team, I want to say a few words about all that has been accomplished for the citizens of south Alabama.

First, thanks to Representative (and delegation Chairman) Randy Davis from Daphne, Representative Joe Faust of Fairhope, and Representative Steve McMillan of south Baldwin County, it is now easier for coastal homeowners to claim insurance discounts for construction that fortifies a home against wind damage. Following hurricanes Ivan and
Katrina in 2004 and 2005, home insurance premiums skyrocketed on the coast.

If coastal homeowners made repairs or improvements to prevent wind damage, they were required to present detailed construction records before they could receive an insurance discount. Thanks to Representative Davis’s 2018 bill, homeowners now need only present a builder’s certificate to get a break on their insurance.

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was a crisis for the Coast, and the Baldwin County delegation worked hard to make sure that coastal residents were fairly reimbursed for damages. In addition to settlements with Mobile, Fairhope and Baldwin County, BP in 2016 agreed to pay the state of Alabama approximately $1 billion for economic damages to the entire state.

As you may recall, this set off an intense battle in the State Legislature. Some northern Alabama lawmakers argued that the Coast shouldn’t receive any of the state’s settlement with BP, and that all of the funds should go to Medicaid and debt repayments. Even though we were out-numbered six-to-one, coastal lawmakers held our ground, worked the process, and garnered support from other thoughtful legislators to secure $120 million for infrastructure projects in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Funded with other BP monies, the new Lodge at Gulf State Park is set to open in November, fourteen years after the previous facility was torn down after damage from Hurricane Ivan.

The lodge will include 350 guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. For years, the Baldwin County delegation worked hard to pass enabling legislation sponsored by Representative McMillan, and we worked closely with former Governors Bob Riley and Robert Bentley and Governor Kay Ivey to finance and facilitate the rebuilding of the lodge and meeting place.

Since 2010, I have served as chairman of either the Education Trust Fund or the state general fund budgets. Sometimes, that has felt a little like swimming in the Gulf of Mexico and getting caught in a rip current, but I am deeply proud of the work conservative Republicans have done to put Alabama’s finances on a stable footing. From 1980-2011, the education budget was prorated 11 times, but since the Republican majority passed the Rolling Reserve Act in 2011, which I sponsored in the Senate, proration has not occurred a single time. That fiscal discipline allowed the legislature to give teachers a 4 percent pay raise in 2016 and a 2.5 percent pay raise this year, pay back $437 million in debt, and put aside over $200 million dollars in the Education Budget Stabilization Account.

It has been an honor to serve with Baldwin County’s capable legislative team, which includes Greg Albritton, a fellow state senator, and Harry Shiver, Alan Baker, Thomas Jackson, Joe Faust, Steve McMillan and Randy Davis in the House of Representatives. I want to personally thank each of you for your service to our constituents in south Alabama, and for putting up with me.

To the citizens of Baldwin County: it has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent you in the Alabama Legislature.

Thank you.

U.S. Rep. Trip Pittman is a Republican from Montrose.

Mo Brooks, Gary Palmer named 'Taxpayers' Friend' by National Taxpayers Union

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Gary Palmer (AL-6) on Wednesday received the National Taxpayers Union’s (NTU) “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for garnering two of America’s strongest voting records in support of lower taxes, limited government, balanced budgets and economic freedom during the 2017 Congressional session, per a press release.

NTU, in the nation’s most comprehensive fiscal policy scorecard, rated Brooks’ and Palmers’ voting record at 88 percent. Only 66 out of the 435 members of the House of Representatives earned this prestigious award for last year.

“I’m proud to be one of only 66 House members to be named a ‘Taxpayers’ Friend’ by the National Taxpayers Union for my record supporting lower taxes, limited government, balanced budgets, and economic freedom during the 2017 Congressional session,” Brooks said.

He continued, “America’s economy is booming in large part due to pro-growth economic reforms enacted in 2017 and 2018. The National Taxpayers Union played a large role in urging these reforms onward. I appreciate NTU’s recognition for my voting record and strong advocacy on conservative policies that have resulted in higher take-home pay and more and better jobs for American taxpayers.”

Pete Sepp, the president of NTU, lauded Brooks’ staunch conservative bonafides.

“Only lawmakers with a voting record that is the best-of-the-best will earn NTU’s Taxpayers’ Friend Award,” Sepp explained in a release from Brooks’ office. “Congressman Brooks has demonstrated a tireless commitment to supporting taxpayers’ interests in Washington, and a dedication to solving the government’s tax-and-spend problems with action rather than just words. Fixing America’s budget problems takes hard work, and Congressman Brooks has been doing that work every single day.”

The average member of the House scored just 51 percent while the Senate’s average was 44 percent. All of Alabama’s Republican delegation scored well above the averages, with the lowest being 77 percent, while Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) limped in with 12 percent.

Voting records are scored on fiscal responsibility by evaluating every vote that has an impact on tax, spending, trade and regulatory policy utilizing a methodical weighting system. Read more about the methodology and see the full list of ratings here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Gang rape and anonymous accusations against Kavanaugh, Doug Jones has been dishonest, President Trump calls this all a 'big, fat con job' and more …

7. Pro-life group pounds Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox on his “disingenuous” position on abortion vote

— Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama alleges that Maddox is attempting to do what most pro-life Democrats in Alabama do: mislead the public.

— Maddox’s interpretation of the law is incorrect, in the Fair Ballot Commission’s opinion, which is available at the Secretary of State’s website. It states, “The proposed amendment does not identify any specific actions or activities as unlawful. It expresses a public policy that supports broad protections for the rights of unborn children as long as the protections are lawful.”

6. Maddox shared an Associated Press story declaring, “Alabamians deserve a debate” — The linked story explained why it isn’t happening

— As if he hasn’t been told enough times he isn’t getting his debate, the reasoning all recent governors who chose not to debate were made clear: they were blowing out their opponents.

— All polls indicate Maddox is being wrecked, so his campaign wants four hours of free statewide TV. It seems unlikely that he will get it as the League of Women Voters have canceled their event.

5. Mallory Hagan doesn’t want to be a New Yorker anymore because she wants to be a congresswoman from Alabama

— After reports surfaced of her attempts to ingratiate herself to New Yorkers after leaving the state because she “didn’t like the culture,” she is now attempting to explain she totally loves Alabama.

— Even her defense of her comments is actually another attack on the state. This time she uses Alabama’s college students as a vehicle stating, “What is there to stay for? And many say that if there was something to stay for, the culture in this state leaves much to be desired.”

4. Tariffs have cost Ford $1 billion

— President Donald Trump believes that “trade wars are good and easy to win.” They also are very costly for auto manufacturers, even those who rely on U.S. steel.

— Ford’s CEO said the tariffs on foreign steel makers has led to U.S. steelmakers raising their prices, the end result of this will cause damage to the bottom line and end up raising the possibility of price increases, which consumers will end up paying for.

3. Trump spars with the media, calls Brett Kavanaugh allegations a “big, fat con job

— The allegations that have complicated the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court were clearly weighing heavily on the mind of reporters and the president. When asked about the allegations, Trump dismissed them but did not call the women “liars,” as the press wanted.

— Trump continued saying the allegations were all false to him, he added he would be watching the hearing tomorrow and could yank the nomination if he “thought he was guilty of something like this.”

2. Alabama’s cowardly caretaker junior Senator Doug Jones is exposed as a “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh

— All the consternation and public wrangling from Senator Doug Jones was a show for the people. The senator has already made up his mind, and Democrats have him “firmly in the ‘no’ column,” according to a report from Politico.

— Further highlighting that Jones is more interested in Schumer’s approval than that of the state of Alabama, Politico adds that Jones and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) are in their camp and “Democratic leaders are not concerned that either will vote for Kavanaugh, according to aides.”

1. As the Kavanaugh hearings couldn’t get any dumber, in walks Michael Avenatti, an anonymous letter and a guy lying about rape on a boat in Rhode Island

— The accuser alleges she repeatedly saw Kavanaugh and Judge holding parties where they drugged women and lined them up for gang rape. The accuser says she didn’t report it and then got raped herself.

— Avenatti offers no evidence, but the media doesn’t care one bit as they are now claiming there are five accusers, which is not true.

