Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama partner to celebrate 4th annual Superhero Month

Birmingham-headquartered Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama welcome the return of their fourth annual Superhero Month, which honors patients with “super celebrations,” bringing a smile to the lives of ill and injured children.

Beginning Friday and running through October 25, “The Power of Children’s” initiative aims to bring encouragement and bravery to the hospital’s kids and families.

“We’re honored to continue our Superhero Month partnership with Children’s of Alabama,” Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at Books-A-Million, said in a press release. “Each year we look forward to celebrating the true superheroes in our community – the inspiring patients and their doctors. The month-long festivities are devoted to the brave individuals and their families who battle illness and injury every day.”

To kick-off the super celebration on Thursday, Books-A-Million will present 40 hand-painted wagons for kids to enjoy throughout the month and beyond. Patients and families can “fly into October” with Superhero Movie Days every Monday, followed by a Superhero Teddy Bear Clinic each Tuesday.

Later in the month, patients and their families can participate in the Capes, Crowns and Courage festival on October 25, where they’ll have the opportunity to wear capes and crowns while enjoying activities, games and giveaways. Additional initiatives include a Let Your Powers Shine glow party, Superhero breakfast, Superhero LEGO party, visits from invincible window washers and a meet-and-greet with America’s favorite heroes.

Kelly Baker, community engagement coordinator for Children’s of Alabama, said, “We are so grateful to have the continued support of Books-A-Million, including their involvement with Children’s of Alabama and Superhero Month. Superhero Month allows us to celebrate and honor our strong patients, hardworking staff and supportive families. We’re thankful to be in a position where we can highlight the real-life superheroes at our hospital.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn