3 hours ago

Mo Brooks calls for Federal Rules of Evidence to be used in Senate impeachment trial

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) on Thursday joined eight other conservative House members in sending a letter to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urging them to adopt the Federal Rules of Evidence for the Senate’s eventual impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House on Wednesday evening impeached Trump on two separate articles alleging “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” No Republicans voted to impeach the president, and three Democrats even broke with their party by standing against impeachment.

The next procedural step before the Senate can hold an impeachment trial is for the House to pass a measure approving impeachment managers — essentially the House’s prosecutors. The soonest that can happen is January 7, as the House on Thursday afternoon adjourned until then. After managers are approved, the House must then officially deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Chief Justice Roberts will preside over the trial in the Senate, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The Senate may adopt its own guidelines for how the trial process will be conducted.

In a statement, Brooks outlined, “The best way for the American people to discern the truth about impeachment is by using evidentiary standards developed by our judicial system over the past two centuries. The Federal Rules of Evidence, used in all federal courtrooms, generally excludes hearsay, gossip, rumor, opinions and otherwise irrelevant evidence from consideration for one simple reason: history has revealed that such evidence is unreliable and makes it harder for judges and juries to determine the truth of a matter. The House’s impeachment proceedings have been devoid of evidentiary standards. The Senate should and can do better.”

“In America, everyone has the right to a fair trial— presidents included,” he continued. “The formal adoption of the Federal Rules of Evidence would give Chief Justice Roberts a clear-cut standard for deciding admissibility of evidence during the Senate impeachment trial.”

“An impeachment trial is as consequential as it gets in America’s political system. There is simply no room for bad, misleading or otherwise weak evidence our judicial experts know, from experience, should never be considered. Chief Justice Roberts and the Senate should adopt the Federal Rules of Evidence and exclude substandard evidence from consideration during the impeachment trial,” Brooks concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

41 mins ago

Shelby’s leadership will allow Birmingham Northern Beltline construction to resume

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) historic work as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee continues to pay off in huge ways for the Yellowhammer State.

As part of two Fiscal Year 2020 funding packages given final passage by the Senate on Thursday, Shelby secured funding that will enable construction of the Birmingham Northern Beltline to soon resume. Governor Kay Ivey’s office lauded this achievement and what the projects means to the state in a release.

In 2014, the Alabama Department of Transportation projected that the entire project would be completed by 2054. However, construction on the project, which is estimated to cost $5.3 billion total, has been stalled since 2016 due to a halt in federal funding.

Funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), of which the Northern Beltline is a key component, is included in the legislation that is now heading to President Donald Trump’s desk. The president is set to sign the measures either Thursday or Friday. Alabama is expected to receive enough funding to meaningfully advance construction on the Northern Beltline, Ivey’s office noted.

“We thank Senator Shelby for his leadership and are pleased to announce that this funding is going to enable the state to resume construction of the Birmingham Northern Beltline,” Ivey said in a statement. “This is very exciting news for the Birmingham region and our entire state due to the enormous benefits this corridor will bring to our state and the nation.”

Shelby advised, “Completing the Appalachian Development Highway System is a priority for Alabama and the millions of people throughout the Appalachian region in other states. Investing in this transportation program will help generate economic development opportunities across numerous areas throughout Appalachia — especially at home in Alabama.”

Local elected officials and economic development leaders seem to share this sentiment.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stated, “We thank Senator Shelby, Representative Aderholt, and the rest of our Alabama delegation for recognizing the importance of this major infrastructure project for our region and the state. Completing the Birmingham Northern Beltline is vital for Jefferson County, the economic engine of the state. We look forward to continuing to work with local, state, and federal partners to accelerate completion of the Northern Beltline.”

Birmingham Business Alliance interim president and CEO Fred McCallum also lauded the news.

“The Northern Beltline will enable us to compete for major economic development projects by providing interstate access in areas that are currently isolated from the national transportation system,” he outlined. “It is estimated that post-construction benefits will include thousands of new jobs and a more efficient transportation system for people and businesses who create jobs. We are supported by strong leaders in Montgomery and Washington, like Governor Ivey and Senator Shelby, who understand the magnitude a transformative project like the Northern Beltline can have on the economy of our entire state.”

At a Yellowhammer News Shapers event earlier this year in Trussville, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) decried that the federal permitting process is another ongoing issue for the Northern Beltline project, funding aside. Palmer wants streamlining and speeding up of the permitting process, especially for infrastructure construction.

“The Northern Beltline is the key not just to Birmingham but for the whole region — maybe even the whole state — in terms of our future economic development and in terms of keeping us from becoming like Atlanta or Nashville, where our economic development overwhelms our infrastructure,” Palmer added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Ivey commends Shelby for securing potential funds to complete Mobile Harbor improvements

After Yellowhammer News on Thursday reported that Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has secured the federal appropriations that could very well fund the final part of the historic project to deepen and widen Mobile Harbor, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement celebrating the achievement.

“The Port of Mobile plays a significant role in expanding Alabama’s global footprint,” Ivey began. “Our Port, being one of the largest in the nation, ensures that our Made in Alabama brand is recognized worldwide.”

“Earlier this year, our state made an investment in our infrastructure through the Rebuild Alabama Act, and that includes deepening and widening the Port,” she advised.

Shelby previously got legislation passed that increased the federal cost share for the port project to 75%, lessening the burden on the state. Now, he potentially secured the final federal funds necessary to complete the important upgrades.

“This additional federal help will enhance the Port of Mobile, and I commend Senator Shelby for his leadership in securing additional funds,” Ivey concluded.

RELATED: ‘Champion’ Richard Shelby secures potential funding to complete Mobile Harbor improvements

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Byrne: House Dems holding articles of impeachment ‘shows that they’ve got cold feet’

An irate Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) took to the U.S. House floor on Thursday after House Democratic leadership pushed sending the two articles of impeachment passed against President Donald Trump to the Senate until at least January 7.

The House on Thursday adjourned until that date without approving its impeachment managers, or prosecutors. The managers would be the ones to ultimately deliver the articles to the Senate so a trial in the upper chamber can then begin.

However, the delay could be even longer than until January 7, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has flirted with the idea of holding the articles from the Senate as she tries to get concessions from Senate GOP leadership on how they will conduct their trial.

A demonstrative Byrne, frequently pounding the lectern, pointed to what he views as hypocrisy in Pelosi’s handling of the impeachment process.

“So for weeks we were told that we couldn’t wait, we had to go forward with impeachment before Christmas — that the republic was at stake,” he decried. “And then this House passed a purely partisan impeachment yesterday, and the Speaker has decided to hold the articles of impeachment.”

“That underscores the word ‘sham.’ That puts an exclamation point after the word ‘sham.’ That shows what a ridiculous exercise we just went through,” he continued.

Byrne concluded, “We can’t dictate to the Senate how they handle their trial, they get to pick that. This shows that they’ve got cold feet on the other side. They don’t have a case, they can’t win a fair trial in the Senate and they know it. And they’re afraid to send the articles over there where it will get a fair trial and not the kangaroo court we had [in the House].”

RELATED: Mo Brooks calls for Federal Rules of Evidence to be used in Senate impeachment trial

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Guest: Robert Aderholt a staunch supporter of sexual assault victims, law enforcement

In 2017, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that, on average, every year in Alabama more than 1,900 rapes are reported to law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, for every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 290 get reported to law enforcement. This means that those 1,900 rapes every year in Alabama could actually be closer to 6,500.

RAINN, founded in 1994, is America’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE (4673) and online.rainn.org) and the Department of Defense Safe Helpline, a service for members of the U.S. military affected by sexual assault. RAINN also works with leaders like Congressman Robert Aderholt to improve public policy across the country.

In December, just before Congress recessed for the holidays, Congressman Aderholt fought to increase the rape kit backlog funding from $67.9 million to $102 million, securing the largest increase for the Debbie Smith Act in a decade. The Debbie Smith Act is named after a rape survivor who waited six years for her assailant to be identified and convicted through the use of DNA. Today, the Debbie Smith Act ensures that over one hundred thousand backlogged rape kits, including more than 3,500 in Jefferson County, can be tested. We expect this testing to lead to the identification of many rapists, and it will give police and prosecutors crucial evidence they need to convict these predators.

Few have worked harder than Rep. Aderholt, who has ably served North Alabama since 1997, to protect victims and give law enforcement the tools they need to investigate and prosecute sexually violent offenders.

Congressman Aderholt’s leadership to increase funding to eliminate the rape kit backlog is incredibly appreciated and his constituents in North Alabama should be proud to know he puts survivors in Alabama first when he’s here in Washington, D.C.

Scott Berkowitz is president and founder of RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

3 hours ago

Ainsworth working on legislation to speed up death penalty for cop killers

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth announced in a tweet this week that he is working on legislation to expedite the death penalty for individuals convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.

“‘Back the Blue’ must be more than just a slogan. Actions must follow words,” Ainsworth declared in the tweet.

He added, “Murdering an officer who maintains law and order should quickly cost your own life.”

146
Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lt. Gov. Jess Skaggs told Yellowhammer, “Lt. Gov. Ainsworth is currently working with the Legislative Services Agency to draft the legislation, and we will announce additional details once a bill is ready for introduction.”

Ainsworth’s initiative comes on the heels of Rep. Chris Sells’ (R-Greenville) bill that passed in the 2019 legislative session making it a capital offense to kill any on-duty first responder, not just policemen and corrections officers.

Killing an on-duty police officer has long been a capital offense in Alabama.

Additionally, State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) has indicated he will renew his push to add law enforcement officers to groups protected by hate crime statutes.

Alabama has had seven police officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

