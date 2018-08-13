Million Dollar Band posts chilling video of their ‘most treasured tradition’

Don’t ignore the interests of the people in Jackson County in your righteous opposition to Frank Haney’s Bellefonte plans
SCOTTSBORO – If you’ve ever made the journey down Sand Mountain and into the Tennessee River Valley — from Section into Scottsboro, on Alabama Highway 35, down to where the old steel-truss B.B. Comer Bridge once stood — you’ve seen the concrete cooling towers that are part of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant.
They stick out like a blot on the picturesque Lake Guntersville landscape, as the Tennessee River makes its way down from Tennessee and into Marshall County. For most of the people who live in that area, it would be fine if those cooling towers served a purpose.
Instead, the two imposing 600-foot-tall concrete structures that are part of Hollywood, Ala.’s Bellefonte plant have remained dormant for the last three decades, since the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) halted construction on the plant in 1988.
As one might expect with a quasi-governmental entity like TVA, which is seemingly answerable to no one, what the future has in store for Bellefonte has been anyone’s guess since 1988.
Enter Chattanooga, Tenn. developer Frank Haney, who wants to take Bellefonte off TVA’s hands. In November 2016, Haney’s Nuclear Development, LLC entered into a $111 million contract to purchase Bellefonte from TVA with the goal of eventually producing nuclear-generated electricity.
The catch: He needs a loan of $5 billion from the federal government.
The aspect of Haney’s plan seems to have the support of many of the lawmakers that represent Jackson County, including Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville). Brooks has been an outspoken advocate of the proposal.
On the opposite side of the issue are the left-of-center brainiacs at AL(dot)com, who seem to have only recently discovered the virtues of government fiscal responsibility. (That miraculous feat in itself should be a red flag.)
“Wake up Alabama. If Franklin Haney builds this reactor, you’ll pay for it,” John Archibald wrote in an August 5 column. “Maybe it’s not a lot of money to Haney, but it’s a lot of money to me.”
“If you thought taxpayers were supposed to be clean and clear of this thing, we’re not,” Kyle Whitmire, who is waging a war on dumb, wrote in a May column. “This isn’t privatization. This is what we’ve seen too much of in this country in the last ten years: Private profits and public risk.”
Being ideologically opposed to public-private, Frankenstein-ownership of nuclear power is a valid position but maybe start with the entire Tennessee Valley Authority if you’re true to these convictions.
At least acknowledge this isn’t just about whether or not Frank Haney makes his billions. It’s a potential shovel-ready project that could benefit the economy in a part of Alabama that could use the help.
The critics, as mentioned earlier, also argue that utility companies say there isn’t a market for an additional supply of electricity and there are questions as to whether and how electricity produced by Bellefonte would be transferred on to the existing power grid.
Since when did these critics start accepting what utility companies say wholeheartedly at face value?
There is one component these two fiscal hawks overlook (which admittedly causes me to question how much time they have actually spent in Northeast Alabama investigating the issue): People in Jackson County have had to deal with this on-again and off-again saga of Bellefonte since for the last several decades.
When headway is made on finally doing something with this industrial blight, the pseudo-intellectual set in our state’s media cry foul.
My question to them is what should be done with this lakefront property? Does it just sit there in perpetuity and then maybe in the year 2078, we’ll need nuclear power and can employ this century-old structure?
Instead of answers to these reasonable questions, we get argle-bargle about tenuous associations Haney has with former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, which apparently must mean the whole thing is rotten to the core.
One possible scenario, as laid out by former North Alabama Congressman Bud Cramer, who has been hired to work on behalf of Haney’s effort, is that Bellefonte could ultimately be a replacement for the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, the operational facility owned by TVA.
The point is, there are legitimate cases for the revitalization of Bellefonte. You may be against them for any reason. However, if you are against it – pray tell, what should be done with this multibillion-dollar boondoggle known as Bellefonte? I haven’t heard a good answer to that question from the naysayers.
As long as Nancy Worley leads the Alabama Democratic Party, they will remain stuck on the toilet
In December of 2014, Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley wrote a Christmas letter, and it included details about an embarrassing ordeal where she was unable to get off the toilet, which is still a pretty good metaphor for Alabama Democrats.
“April brought another trauma to my knees which balked when I tried to rise from my lowly 14″ commode. Again, I sat for hours awaiting Wade’s scheduled arrival; however, his attempt to lift me was futile—when he pulled me up, he fell backwards and I fell on my knees again. Solution: we installed the tallest available, 17 1/2 inch commode and a pull-up bar on my bathroom wall,” Worley wrote.
The current head of the Alabama Democratic Party, who just won re-election, has overseen a pretty embarrassing period for her party. The only real victory that she can claim is the election of Senator Doug Jones. But even that victory was nothing to write home about. Most observers believe that election result was more about the national media descending on Roy Moore during the special election than the strength of Worley’s Democratic Party.
And Jones’ failed wish that Worley be removed shows anyone watching that he doesn’t give her any credit; he wanted her gone and he explained to the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman that the Alabama Democratic Party has issues he wants addressed without Worley at the helm:
Jones says w/o Peck Fox, the party will keep the status quo. "There’s no money funneled to communications. There’s no money funneled to social media. There’s no money funneled to outreach or field reps." #alpolitics
When the Alabama Republican Party was preparing to take their party from a super-minority to a super-majority in one election, their messaging machine was on fire. Former ALGOP Chairman Mike Hubbard and his communication director Phillip Bryan had an agenda. Every day, e-mails and social media posts highlighted the missteps that the entrenched Democratic Party were making.
Most members of Alabama’s political media are lazy, and while they will try not to reprint and regurgitate press releases sent to them, they obviously use those communiques as templates for stories.
Under Worley’s leadership, the Alabama Democratic Party has been unable to gain ground even after multiple Alabama Republicans have been embroiled in scandals, indicted, convicted and removed from office. These were not county coroners we are talking about: the governor, the speaker of the house and the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court were all taken down, yet the Alabama Democratic Party remains the joke of the state.
The party is stuck on the toilet with Worley and if they want to be a legit player in the state, they need to get off.
Rick Dearborn, former Trump deputy chief of staff with Alabama ties, lands new gig
Rick Dearborn, the former senior White House official with deep Alabama connections, has accepted a new position as senior policy adviser at Adams and Reese, LLP – a law firm that has a large in-state presence between its offices in Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery.
Dearborn, who recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation under President Donald Trump’s administration, will collaborate with attorneys in the Louisiana-based firm’s government relations practice on federal and state strategy and public policy, per the Birmingham Business Journal.
Before serving in the Trump Administration from January 2017 – March 2018, Dearborn notably was the Executive Director of the Trump Transition Team, Sen. Jeff Sessions’ Chief of Staff from 2005 – 2017, and his legislative director from 1997 – 2005. Also currently a partner with The Cypress Group, Dearborn has more than 30 years of combined government and private-sector experience in Washington, D.C.
“I am proud to associate with an esteemed team of government relations advisers and attorneys at Adams and Reese,” Dearborn told the Birmingham Business Journal. “It’s an honor to work with a forward-thinking team with such outstanding talent in the legal and business spheres. I look forward to bringing my knowledge to the table and collaborating with my colleagues on federal and state strategy and public policy.”
His wife, Gina, is a registered lobbyist in Alabama and President of Tucker Consulting in Birmingham.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
State lawmakers in February approved legislation allowing such displays on public property.
Blount County’s school board is set to become one of the first systems to take action, the news site reported.
A policy on the issue could be drafted within the next month, Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green said.
Observers view Blount County as a testing ground for the upcoming legal battles with organizations that advocate for the separation of church and state.
“You would think that something that passes the Legislature won’t be challenged in the courtroom but we all know that it can and probably will,” said Green, who oversees a school system with more than 7,800 students over 17 schools north of Jefferson County.
National politics are fueling efforts to incorporate the motto or Christian symbols in government buildings, critics say.
“It’s a tsunami of Christian national laws in our country right now,” said Annie Laurie Gaylord, co-president of the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation.
“The upcoming election will say a lot about the direction of our nation,” she added.
“With the Republicans in charge of Congress and so many of these states, we are seeing a constant push for theocracy.”
State Rep. David Standridge, R-Hayden, sponsored the original legislation that gives public bodies the right to display the “In God We Trust” motto.
The Alabama law became effective July 1.
The Alabama legislation is not a mandate, and is a lighter version of what was approved by Tennessee lawmakers this spring that requires the motto’s prominent display inside all public schools. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
