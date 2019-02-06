Mike Rogers slams Louis Farrakhan — ‘Has no place in American society’

Alabama stands with @POTUS & strongly supports his Rebuilding America initiative. AL’s infrastructure is long in need of repairs & expansion. From roads & bridges to waterways & broadband, a federal infrastructure package would greatly benefit AL & her nearly 5 million residents. https://t.co/DT88QKN2jC

In addition to congressional Republicans praising the address, Governor Kay Ivey identified one bipartisan issue that especially relates to Alabama’s current needs and priorities.

Speaking of Trump’s “Initiative for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America,” Ivey added, “I, too, urge Congress to quickly fund this initiative to help, not just those of us in Alabama, but the entire United States.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) highlighted the unifying theme of Trump’s remarks, with a focus on reaching “common sense solutions to pressing policy issues.”

The senior senator from Alabama again praised the economy under the president’s leadership, too.

Shelby’s statement as follows:

Tonight President Trump outlined a policy agenda that both parties can work together to achieve. During his first two years in office, the President has delivered on many promises to the American people, including signing historic tax reform into law, creating one of the strongest economies I have seen in my lifetime, and focusing on vital infrastructure projects. While huge strides were made to address our nation’s most critical issues last Congress, I applaud President Trump’s dedication to solve the challenges still facing us today. It is imperative that we work to put our political disagreements aside in order to secure our borders with a comprehensive solution. As Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common ground on this critical issue. As President Trump highlighted, we must strive to reach common sense solutions to pressing policy issues in the days ahead. I plan to continue working to promote safe and legal immigration, protect American workers, rebuild our infrastructure, lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, and prioritize our national security. The President’s remarks this evening were inspiring, and I look forward to implementing policies that ensure the success and prosperity of the American people. As he said tonight, victory is not winning for our party, victory is winning for our country.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) was effusive in his praise for the speech, also drawing attention to Alabama-centric issues.

Byrne’s statement as follows:

Tonight, President Trump’s message was clear: if we stop with the political games and focus on solutions, American Greatness knows no bounds. By supporting the President’s clear and bold agenda, the American people will be stronger, safer, and more prosperous. Most notably, President Trump again outlined a commonsense strategy to secure our border. After decades of inaction by both parties, it is time we finally fix our broken immigration system and keep the American people safe. President Trump also outlined many issues important to Alabama. From strengthening our military to expanding rural broadband to lowering prescription drug costs, under President Trump’s agenda the people of Alabama stand to benefit and our state will become even stronger. It is time to stop with the politics of resistance and act on these critically important issues. President Trump is right when he said that great bipartisan achievements in this Congress are possible, especially when we rally behind a commonsense agenda building American Greatness. Let’s get it done.

In a press release, Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) listed infrastructure on her list of highlights as well.

“In his second State of the Union address, President Trump highlighted the economic success hardworking Americans are experiencing thanks to the implementation of pro-growth policies, including the historic tax reform overhaul,” Roby outlined. “I was also pleased to hear more about his plan to work with Congress to reinvigorate our badly aging infrastructure, strengthen our military, bolster our national security efforts, improve care for veterans, and defend the unborn.”

She continued, “In addition, President Trump laid out his vision for our country’s future as it relates to enhancing border security and finally addressing our serious illegal immigration problem. Now, with a divided Congress, I was encouraged by his remarks about the importance of bipartisanship and working together to get our job done. I am eager to continue working with the Administration and my colleagues in Congress to deliver the results that the American people and Alabama’s Second District deserve.”

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-3) embraced the president’s call for unity, saying this “will only make our nation stronger.”

“Tonight, President Trump reaffirmed in his speech what makes our country great,” Rogers said in a statement.

“His vision for America is attainable if we all work together and his eloquent call for unity will only make our nation stronger. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump to build an even stronger economy, ensure our national security remains a top priority and secure our Southwest border with Mexico,” he concluded.

In a press release, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) stressed that Democrats need to come to the table and reach a deal that will secure the border.

Aderholt’s statement as follows:

President Trump’s request for funding to build a wall along our southern border is not only reasonable, it is desperately needed. There is nothing “immoral” about a nation choosing to protect its borders and thereby protect its sovereignty. What is immoral is to continue to allow a constant stream of drug traffickers, and human traffickers into the country. It is immoral to allow this unlawful door to remain open, because it encourages adults to put their children in grave danger – both from illness and from the strangers who transport them. I fear that many of my Democrat colleagues are willing to set aside the laws of our land, and that is what we are talking about: immigration is governed by laws, to ensure fairness and safety. Many Democrats are willing to set aside these laws, and turn a blind eye to the dangers coming into our nation, for the prospect of future electoral gains. I urge my colleagues in Congress to fund the border wall and to reopen our government.

Aderholt’s focus on border security was built on by his colleague from north Alabama.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “President Trump did an excellent job of explaining why we must secure America’s porous southern border. Too many Americans have lost their lives and their jobs. Too many Americans have had their wages suppressed. Too many Americans are being forced to pay higher taxes to support welfare for illegal alien families. In short, President Trump laid bare for all to see the betrayal of American families by Democrats who care more about illegal aliens than Americans.”

“Whether the focus was on economic prosperity, free enterprise versus socialism, international relations, health care, national security, or the promise of America, President Trump hit the game-winning grand slam, shot the game-winning three point shot, and scored the game-winning touchdown. In sum, President Trump reminded us of how great America is and how proud we should be to be Americans,” he added.

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) urged Democrats in Congress to return to a common sense, bipartisan approach.

“By cooperating together, we will surely preserve our country for future generations,” he said.

Palmer’s statement as follows:

The President’s theme tonight of choosing greatness was what I think the nation needed to hear. He made it clear that we have a choice—we can choose to continue to pursue agendas that will weaken us, or we can choose an agenda that will unite us and ensure a bright and secure future for America. A strong economy, a strong value for life at all stages, and strong border security are all things that should unite us. We are certainly better off now than we were two years ago. Under this Administration, businesses have expanded, burdensome regulations have been eliminated, people are taking home bigger paychecks, and many businesses that had left the U.S. have returned. President Trump noted tonight: ‘The U.S. economy is growing almost twice as fast as when I took office, and we are considered by far and away the hottest economy in the world…More people are working now than ever before in our history – 157 million people at work.’ In terms of jobs, the economy, our relations with other nations, and our standing the world, the State of the Union is, as President Trump said, “strong.” But the President also made it clear that the greatest threat to the Union is the bitter partisan politics that divide us. He was right to challenge Democrats and Republicans to come together to ‘govern not as two parties, but as one nation.’ By cooperating together, we will surely preserve our country for future generations. I was glad to hear President Trump express value for those future generations by upholding the sanctity of life tonight. Recognition of the dignity of life at all stages and protection of the right to life are inherent to our nation’s ideals. We must continue defending this most basic right if we are to flourish as a country. We also must defend our country where it is vulnerable to outside harm. For many weeks now, the need for strong border security has been apparent. Between the gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal drug trading, there is undoubtedly a crisis at the southern border. President Trump has now provided a window of opportunity for Congress to fund all of its agencies while also ensuring a secure border. In years past, there has been bipartisan support for border security that includes a physical barrier. I hope my Democratic colleagues will heed President Trump’s words tonight and return to this bipartisan approach that he has encouraged. He summed it up well tonight when he said, ‘Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) did not release a statement or share their thoughts on social media after the State of the Union.

I’m honored that Mrs. Tiphanie Carter is representing the 7th District at the #SOTU tonight. I hope the President focuses not on what divides us, but on what unites us as Americans! pic.twitter.com/kAd2YpT8hy — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) February 6, 2019

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan lauded Trump’s call for unity, stating, “America is and will continue to be great, but we are stronger if we decide to come together and work to find solutions that better our nation.”

Lathan’s statement as follows:

President Trump showed true leadership through his incredible State of the Union Address. In calling for a renewal of bipartisanship and cooperation, our president was the picture of strength and resolve. President Trump is right. America is and will continue to be great, but we are stronger if we decide to come together and work to find solutions that better our nation. To echo President Trump’s words, we must choose greatness. In putting aside our differences, we can make the seemingly impossible, possible. We deeply appreciate President Trump’s strong determination to end

late-term abortions. All children are worthy of life. It is up to us to protect their innocence. We were also reminded of President Trump’s accomplishments during the last two years. From historically low unemployment and tax rates to nearly eradicating ISIS, to rolling back burdensome federal regulations, one thing is crystal clear – our president is getting things done and improving life for Americans. Alabama is proud to be a consistent and strong supporter of President Trump and his policies. His efforts to keep our nation safe, both internationally and at our borders are what America needs to remain secure. It is imperative that we build a wall to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and stop the flow of drugs, human traffickers and dangerous criminals from harming our citizens. It is American to embrace legal immigrants and the value they bring to America while simultaneously recognizing that our broken immigration system must be fixed. While we witnessed the Democrats choosing to sit and not acknowledge the huge success of our American economy and the morality of stopping criminals crossing our borders who are harming our citizens, President Trump’s determination to protect all Americans is resolute for our nation’s safety. The Alabama Republican Party will continue to support and partner with President Trump throughout his presidency. Now is the time to end divisiveness and act to ensure the future of our country remains on the right path.

You can read about Trump’s special guests at the State of the Union here.

You can read the transcript of Trump’s speech as prepared here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn