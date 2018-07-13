Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Mike Pence endorses Martha Roby in AL-2 congressional GOP runoff 3 hours ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community 7 hours ago / Sponsored
YH’s Holland: Lt. Governor race comes down to proven leadership 7 hours ago / Opinion
Trump’s SCOTUS pick makes AG Steve Marshall feel pretty good about his lawsuit against the federal government 8 hours ago / Opinion
Three Reasons Why You Should Care About Occupational Licensing Reform 9 hours ago / Opinion
Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale set for August 10 hours ago / News
British government resignations signal problems 11 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Rep. Gary Palmer showed FBI agent Peter Strzok some tough love in fiery hearing 12 hours ago / News
Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 13 hours ago / Sponsored
SWAC football, basketball championship games to be played in Birmingham 13 hours ago / News
Roy Moore says he was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, threatens legal action 14 hours ago / News
A 2017 book prompts renewed probe into 1955 Deep South slaying 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: FBI agent Strzok gets grilled — Trump continues trying to remake our relationships with Europe — Alabama’s worst lawyer, Troy King, loses again — and more … 15 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama student awarded Peyton Manning scholarship to UT Knoxville 15 hours ago / News
How a moderate Democrat could have a shot at Terri Sewell in 2020 16 hours ago / Analysis
Trump endorses Florida Panhandle Congressman Gaetz 16 hours ago / News
Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall 17 hours ago / Sponsored
Yellowhammer News editors, Pepper and Rachel Bryars, bid readers a fond farewell 1 day ago / News
Sloss Tech can be launching point to find your entrepreneurial passion 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama judge throws out Troy King’s lawsuit against Attorney General Steve Marshall 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Mike Pence endorses Martha Roby in AL-2 congressional GOP runoff

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence formally endorsed Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in her runoff contest against former Rep. Bobby Bright for the Republican Party’s nomination.

“President Trump and I support Martha Roby – a strong supporter of tax cuts & President Trump’s pro-growth, America First agenda! Get out Tuesday and support Team Roby,” Pence wrote in a tweet.

Roby expressed her gratitude for the endorsement from Pence, who she also served in Congress with before Pence became Indiana’s governor.

“I am very grateful to Vice President Pence for his support in my campaign for reelection in Alabama’s Second District,” Roby said in a statement. “I was fortunate to serve with the Vice President in the House, and I am proud to call him a friend. I deeply appreciate his endorsement, and I am eager to continue working with the Administration in the fight for our shared conservative priorities.”

Last month, President Donald Trump formally endorsed the incumbent congresswoman on the heels of being the leading vote-getter in the Republican primary.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

7 hours ago

Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community

Alexander Shunnarah’s Shark of The Week, Ronnie Rice, was able to make a visit to the studio to talk about the 4th of July and his vacation even though Alex stayed and worked all week. Ronnie went into depth about the law firm’s outreach to the community and giving back to the city. Ronnie even mentioned his plans on “Slossfest” the Birmingham music festival.

16
Keep reading 16 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
7 hours ago

YH’s Holland: Lt. Governor race comes down to proven leadership

As a long-time political participant and observer, some 40 years, and all in Alabama, I cannot begin to stress the importance of having a high caliber person to run our Alabama State Senate. Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is that person. I have known and worked with Twinkle since her days ﬁghting for conservative causes and as chairman of our beloved state Republican Party. During all those years, Twinkle stayed true to God, her family, her values, which are very high, and to the Alabama Republican Party.

As a public servant, I have had the opportunity to watch Twinkle up close and at work. No one works harder for the people of this great state. With each job, she has gained valuable experience and knowhow, which is invaluable, especially in public service. Twinkle knows how to get the job done and done right. Her work ethic is impeccable; you will not out work Twinkle. And, she does it all with a smile.

169
Keep reading 169 WORDS

Twinkle takes her job very seriously. Like Donald Trump, she has cut regulations, and also like our president, Twinkle has stood up against the “Big Mules” as “Big” Jim Folsom used to say. Twinkle has reduced spending, liabilities, vehicles even her oﬃce was reduced in size and, most importantly, has returned millions through eﬃciently running the Public Service Commission into the Alabama Treasury.

Twinkle’s outstanding record speaks for itself. Her opponent is documented to be anti-Trump. While serving as chairman of Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign, he submitted a statement declaring “Donald Trump is a con artist, not a conservative.”

I trust you will join me in voting for Twinkle on Tuesday, July 17 because of her service, because of her outstanding record and because of her vision for the state that we all love — she deserves it. After all, we need someone who has real experience and the knowledge to run our Alabama State Senate.

J. Holland is a Yellowhammer Radio News Network anchor and campaign volunteer for Twinkle Cavanaugh

Show less
8 hours ago

Trump’s SCOTUS pick makes AG Steve Marshall feel pretty good about his lawsuit against the federal government

Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) have filed a suit against the federal government over how it plans to count illegal immigrants in the 2020 Census. If Marshall loses this case, it could be disastrous for the state of Alabama. Alabama has a lot at stake. If illegal immigrants are counted the state will lose a Congressional seat, an electoral vote and the way federal funding will be impacted.

This morning, Marshall told WVNN and Yellowhammer News that the potential appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court makes his chances of succeeding with his lawsuit increase.

“We have examined some of his opinions and talked to Mo Brooks’ office yesterday, felt very encouraged about some of the writings he’s had, both in the majority as well as the descent. I think he is, again, an Originalist. He is somebody that has demonstrated the ability to construe a statute and the Constitution as it’s written, and feel like that is very much the fundamental philosophy we need to be able to prevail in this case.”

Why this matters:

113
Keep reading 113 WORDS

Alabama needs to win this case. The counting of illegal immigrants in the census process has a chance to seriously tip the balance in favor of states and legislators who openly flaunt “Sanctuary City” policies, advocate for open borders and the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The outcome of this case will have ramifications on public policy for the foreseeable future. Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court gives Alabama a chance at success.

Listen to the interview here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
9 hours ago

Three Reasons Why You Should Care About Occupational Licensing Reform

During my years working in public policy, there have been a handful of issues that have gotten me fired up. Typically when I tell people about them, they have some level of understanding—a state lottery, education and school choice, taxes and budgets, things like that. These days, when I’m asked about the issue I most care about and I say “occupational licensing reform,” I’m often met with blank stares. Once I start explaining the issue, however, people start to understand why it is so important, not just to me, but to all Alabamians.

In an effort to prevent more blank stares, here are a few reasons why you should care about occupational licensing reform in Alabama.

1. The costs of licensing end up on the consumer.

609
Keep reading 609 WORDS

Think about it—if you have to pay thousands of dollars in educational costs, plus hundreds of dollars in licensing fees to the state, just to do your job, are you going to assume those costs? Of course not! Those fees will be passed on to the consumer of whatever product or service that you are selling.

Selfishly, as a consumer—and a frugal one at that—the thought of incurring the cost of someone’s state-issued license is pretty infuriating. Of course, I acknowledge that in certain cases—medical services, for example—there is consumer protection offered by a license that I find to be valuable. In many cases, however, a license does not dictate whether or not someone is qualified to do their job. The beauty of the free market is that if I go to a manicurist, for example, and they do not do a good job, all I have to worry about is a bad manicure. I never have to go back.

2. Individuals shouldn’t have to get permission from the government to do a job that they are trained to do.

Sometimes I wonder, “if I had to pay for a license to do my job, would I be doing my job?” Thankfully, that’s a question I’ve never had to ask. I went to college, received a degree in political science and, based on my credentials and experience, was determined to be a good candidate for my job. No license required.

In my time talking to folks about this issue, I’ve heard from countless workers who have expressed disdain with the licensing process. Their main complaint is that they’ve already jumped through hoops to become educated for the job, whether that’s through formal education or work experience. A state-issued license, quite frankly, means nothing to me compared to education and job experience.

3. Occupational licensing laws may impede Alabama’s workforce development.

A recent study by the Alabama Policy Institute shows that over twenty-one percent of Alabama’s workforce is licensed. The same report estimates that the total initial cost of licensing, excluding educational costs and yearly renewal costs, to be $122 million. This doesn’t include yearly renewal costs and continuing education costs. If I am looking to get into a licensed field in Alabama, these costs are going to be a major deterrent for me as I look to get into the workforce.

Barriers to entry established by occupational licensing laws are shown to disproportionately impact disadvantaged groups in Alabama—the poor, minorities, military families, and people with a record. Alabama took one step toward a solution this year, with the passage and signing of the Military Family Jobs Opportunity Act, which will significantly ease the burden of licensing on military families who have received occupational licenses in other states. Nevertheless, in order to improve economic mobility for Alabama families, there are still changes that need to be made.

Here’s what I’m getting at: whether or not you are in a licensed occupation, you should care about occupational licensing reform. As consumers, we should question having to pay more for certain goods and services due to the costs of a license—especially those that have little or nothing to do with public health and safety. As empathetic Alabamians, the idea that the state often forces people to pay for a permission slip to work should inspire us to demand change. Lastly, as voters during a campaign season focused on job growth, we should call on and expect our leaders to carefully examine the burdens of occupational licensing on Alabama’s families.

Taylor Dawson is director of communications for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Show less
10 hours ago

Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale set for August

The federal government’s Aug. 15 oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico will offer slightly more acreage than officials originally announced.

A news release Thursday said the government’s final notice of sale is offering 78 million acres (31.6 million hectares).

96
Keep reading 96 WORDS

That’s about 700,000 acres (280,000 hectares) more than described in March.

This is the third sale offering all unleased acreage in the Gulf. The first two brought leases on six-tenths of a percent and one percent of the available acreage.

The unleased tracts are in water 3 to 231 miles (5 to 370 kilometers) offshore, and in water from 9 feet to more than 2 miles (3 to 3,400 meters) deep.

The sale will be livestreamed.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less