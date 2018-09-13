Middle school receives washer and dryer donation from Birmingham church

A Birmingham Church is ensuring that children who attend Jones Valley Middle School always have clean clothes by donating a washing machine and dryer.

South Park Baptist Church gifted the new washer and dryer, along with detergent, to the school on Wednesday.

“It makes us feel great. The Lord said ‘look out for one another’ and that is what we choose to do. Look out for one another. This school and another school later on. Thank you, Jesus,” said Anita Sellers, wife of the pastor at South Park Baptist, via WBRC.

Both members of the church, school and community are overjoyed as it is important for children to not be judged by their clothes.

“Children often make fun of them. They have low self-esteem and one of our goals is to make children feel important because they are. They have a purpose and a plan,” Regina Ward told the news station.

Milton Hopkins, principal at Jones Valley Middle School, was appreciative of the donation and mentioned that he had been seeking partners to assist with school needs for three years.

“It can make a big difference. Self-esteem is really important in the middle school level. Especially it’s important to our children feel good about who they are,” said Hopkins.

The washer and dryer will also reportedly be used by the school’s football and basketball teams.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller