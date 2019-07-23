Merrill co-authors Alabama history book to benefit fourth-graders
Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and author Tom Ward have teamed up to release a new history book titled Alabama: The Bicentennial, which celebrates Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood in 2019.
According to a statement, the book celebrates over 400 past and present Alabamians, including “athletes, authors, agriculture, artists, autos, achievers, aviation, armed forces, astronauts, and advocates for freedom.”
Every school in Alabama that features a fourth-grade classroom will receive a complimentary copy.
Merrill announced 75% of the book proceeds will go to Friends of the Alabama Archives, a non-profit. Those funds will be used to sponsor fourth-grade field trips to the archives by schools that otherwise lack financial resources to make the trip.
“The great Rudyard Kipling once said, ‘If history were taught in the form of stories, it would not be forgotten,’” said Merrill, who will not receive any compensation from the book.
“When we encourage our students to read and tell these stories, we preserve the legacies of Alabama leaders of yesterday and today,” the 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate added. “When Tom and I started this project two years ago, we wanted to tie together the people, events, groups, and places that define the history in this state that we call home. Tom and I are so excited to release this book about a state and its people that are so special to us.”
Alabama: The Bicentennial is available for purchase at the Alabama Department of Archives & History and alabama200book.com. It will soon be available in bookstores around the state.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
Jones changes tune on immigration, admits border ‘crisis’
In an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) appeared to do a complete 180 turn on his public stance regarding immigration and border security.
Jones has previously said of the border situation, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.”
Just this spring, Alabama’s junior senator even voted in favor of terminating President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration related to securing the United States’ border with Mexico and addressing the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from an influx of illegal aliens and asylum seekers recently.
Jones has opposed building the wall on the border and even has spoken up for counting illegal aliens in the 2020 U.S. Census. However, he now seems to be changing his tune with his 2020 reelection bid quickly approaching, if his Tuesday interview is any indication.
Speaking with cohost Brian Kilmeade, Jones kicked off his Fox News segment by calling the situation at the border a “crisis.”
“We are overwhelmed at the border,” he said. “It is a crisis. It’s a humanitarian crisis that we’ve got to take some action on for sure.”
The comments came after Kilmeade noted that President Donald Trump’s administration is instituting a new policy to expedite certain deportations.
Jones subsequently said that he wants the United States to work with Central American countries on how they can incentivize their citizens from leaving home.
“I don’t think a lot of these people really want to leave their home countries,” he outlined. “These are families, they’re children, and I think we need to try to help those countries, as well as do the other things to try to just alleviate the overwhelming number of people that are coming across, or attempting to come across, the border.”
Kilmeade referenced a bipartisan letter Jones in recent days sent to the president, along with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), before asking him his thoughts on DHS’s new policy to deport some illegal aliens before they get a hearing.
“You know, that’s one area that I think they can look at,” Jones answered, ducking a direct answer.
Then, Jones implied that the Trump administration is not tough on bad actors among the American population of illegal aliens.
“I will tell you, Brian, what I really wish to see out of the administration: I wish they’d see some more emphasis on the criminal element that is in this country illegally,” Jones added.
“I think we need to prioritize,” Jones continued, before being cut off by the perplexed host.
“Now that’s what ICE is doing, senator,” Kilmeade responded. “That’s what ICE is doing. That was the priority [in recent ICE raids].”
“I don’t think that they (ICE) are,” Jones claimed. “I don’t think that the administration’s plan last week, which was just broad sweeps…prioritized [that].”
Kilmeade soon came back to asking for clarification on Jones’ noncommittal answer regarding the administration’s new deportation policy, asking if Jones would back the administration or liberal organizations like the ACLU who have already come out in opposition.
“You know, look, we sent this letter last week — it was not just me and Manchin and Sinema. There were four or five Republicans on there as well,” Jones replied, again not making a commitment either way on the deportation policy.
However, he did elaborate more on what the bipartisan letter advocates for, which is essentially a pilot program that would speed up the “credible threat” assessment that is made in each asylum application using existing laws.
“A lot of people coming across this border are obviously trying to game the system,” Jones admitted. “We don’t want to see that happening.”
Later in the interview, Kilmeade pressed Jones on a radical immigration proposal by another prominent member of his party.
Former Obama HUD secretary and 2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro has come out for decriminalizing crossing the border into the country illegally.
The host asked Jones if he would push back on that proposal.
“Sure, I’ll push back on that,” Jones said. “I don’t agree with all of that. I think we have to have some sanctions for crossing the border illegally.”
“I think we’re in the middle of a political campaign, and it’s just like the president said during his campaign that he was going to get Mexico to pay for a wall — that’s more of, it was not something that was ever going to happen. I would push back on a lot of that,” Jones concluded. “I’m not for open borders, never have been. And I think the majority of Democrats overwhelmingly are not for open borders.”
It is not just Castro that has come out for repealing criminal penalties for people apprehended while crossing the border illegally. According to The Washington Post, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), along with the likes of South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also hold that position.
Additionally, all Democratic candidates at the most recent primary debate raised their hands in support of providing free healthcare to all illegal aliens. Leading candidates have also advocated for a no-deportation policy for all illegal aliens that have not committed another crime after entering the country, as well as a pathway to citizenship for these individuals, which would seem to incentivize more and more illegal aliens coming to the United States.
Tuberville: ‘We’re all immigrants’ and ‘came the right way’; ‘This group’s not coming the right way’
MONTGOMERY — Former Auburn University head football coach and current GOP U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville attended Tuesday’s meeting of the River Region Republican Club at the Farmers Market Cafe in the state’s capital city, visiting with local conservatives one-on-one and delivering a 22-minute variant of his fiery stump speech.
One of the topics he touched on was immigration, an issue he has made headlines on before.
While reaffirming his stance as being tough against illegal immigration, Tuberville this time around was sure to highlight his firm support of coming to the United States “the right way.”
Saying he knows people currently working on the U.S.-Mexico border and has been himself over a dozen times in his lifetime, Tuberville told the crowd that the situation at the border is “a mess.”
He said people from Central America and South America have “stormed the borders” since 2016 because they are worried that a wall will soon be built to increase security.
“They have stormed us,” Tuberville added. “We’ve taken in 890,000 illegal immigrants since last October. More people than in Orlando, Florida, okay? The Democrats say we don’t have a problem.”
He advised that it takes approximately $200 billion annually for the federal government to care for all of these illegal aliens and asylum seekers.
“And I’m not against people coming here,” Tuberville remarked. “We’re all immigrants, we are immigrants. We all came here — and here for a reason. … But most everybody came the right way.”
That has changed, Tuberville decried.
“This group’s not coming the right way,” he said. “The Democrats want them to come, not because they’re kind and nice… [but for] power and money. They have no sympathy for the people here in Alabama… We have lost control of our borders and they’re coming right and left.”
Tuberville sarcastically credited longtime Democratic elected officials like former Vice President Joe Biden, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for somehow spinning the nation’s problems, like the border crisis, into being President Donald Trump’s fault, as he has only been in office for two and a half years compared to their lifetimes in politics.
“They own the media. And that’s the reason our country’s in the shape it’s in today, because our media will not call a spade a spade,” Tuberville lamented. “They won’t call it out. They’re going to side with the socialist Democratic Party and push that narrative as far as they can, because they want for some reason, I don’t understand it, for some reason they want to go that direction. They want free for everybody, and we know that doesn’t work. It’s really a sad situation.”
During his remarks, Tuberville also identified fixing the rural healthcare crisis, workforce development, industry recruitment and growing Alabama’s high-tech sector as priorities if elected.
Of course, his stump speech also included a heavy dose on what he views as one of the main reasons for American society’s decline.
“I’m a Christian conservative,” Tuberville emphasized.
“We ought to be ashamed of ourselves. We took prayer out of the schools in the ’60s and not one person has fought to get it back — not one. … You know what? Other religions can pray in our schools. They can. They can pray in our schools. And I’m not against any religion. Hey, you come here, as long as you go by our laws and our constitution you can pray to any god you want to. I’m all for that. That’s what this country’s about. But by gosh, don’t tell us we can’t say the Lord’s Prayer in school and send our kids home,” he said.
Tuberville said that Trump can get the country turned around with enough support from conservatives across the country and in Congress. However, he decried that the president is having to fight members of the establishment from both parties in trying to effect change.
“[W]e’ve got to put Jesus and God before everything else,” he stressed. “And if we don’t do that, we’re going to be brought down to our knees again.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Any time there is a deal in Washington, D.C. there is a winner and a loser. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) views the losers of the latest budget deal are clearly the fiscal hawks in Congress.
Brooks and his fellow Tea Party/Freedom Caucus members were instrumental in lowering deficits and he did not seem to be in a good mood over the deal made by President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.
While speaking with WVNN radio in Huntsville on Tuesday, Brooks explained this deal was more about political expediency than good government.
“The way to help mislead the public going into the 2020 elections is to punt the issue until 2021,” Brooks said on “The Dale Jackson Show.”
The congressman also lamented that a deal like this would make it harder to reign in future spending, arguing “It’s going to be that much more difficult to deal with because over that two year period of time we will have increased our debt obligations by about $2 trillion under this agreement if the initial reports are accurate.”
Brooks added later in the interview that the deal reached would likely pass both chambers with between one-third and one-fourth of the elected officials voting “No.”
My takeaway:
Brooks is right to be angry about this deal.
Many would argue that this is what it looks like when government works, but Americans should be wary anytime Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) all come together and work out a deal where they all claim victory.
Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’
In a tweet on Monday, Donald Trump, Jr. reacted to a video first reported by Yellowhammer News that shows Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) calling a question about his opposition to President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees “dumb.”
The president’s son also reacted to the cringeworthy exchange captured on video, commenting, “I’d imagine the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box.”
So @SenDougJones thinks it’s “dumb” to ask questions about why he’s an anti-Trump senator in what is arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state. I’d imagine the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/GCubavBn0k
Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’
2A S.p.A., a prominent Italian die-casting company, plans to invest $15 million to expand its foundry in Auburn, where it serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.
The expansion project at 2A USA, which was announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, will create more than 50 jobs and double the Auburn facility’s current die-casting area.
“2A has earned a reputation for technical innovation, and its decision to expand its Alabama manufacturing operation is a testament to its skilled workforce in Auburn,” Ivey said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that this first-class company is including Alabama in its growth plans.”
2A’s parent company, headquartered in Santena, near Turin, is Italy’s largest privately-owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the die casting of large, complex aluminum components that are coated, machined, assembled and painted to meet customer requests.
In Europe, 2A produces parts for major automotive and truck manufacturers including Porsche, AlfaRomeo, Maserati and Volvo Trucks.
“My father Carlo founded 2A with a clear vision of a technology and customer-driven die-casting company,” Vincenzo Ilotte, president of the family owned company, emphasized. “We are very proud of our location in Auburn and plan to further grow our operation to serve our customers in the U.S. Without the great support from the State of Alabama and the City of Auburn, this would not have been possible.”
2A USA entered Alabama in 2014 when it acquired a plant operated by Aluminum Technology Schmid North America in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die casting and machining equipment at the facility, retaining 95 jobs.
As part of the expansion announced today, 2A will install new equipment capable of exerting pressures on dies of between 1,000 and 2,700 tons, as well as 4,500 tons, representing the largest standard high-pressure die-casting machines on the market. The first of these machines is scheduled to be operational in March 2020.
The company’s Auburn foundry serves original equipment manufacturers including FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Freightliner Trucks and engine maker Detroit Diesel Corp., with new customers expected to come on board.
“Alabama’s auto supply chain continues to grow in scope and sophistication as companies such as 2A expand their operations in the state,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield advised. “2A’s new investment not only positions its Auburn plant for job creation but also solidifies the company’s presence in the state.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also welcomed 2A’s expansion project in the fast-growing Lee County city.
“With this expansion, 2A is bringing even higher-level technology to its already advanced operation here in Auburn,” Anders commented. “We’re pleased that they have confidence in Auburn to make such a significant additional investment and look forward to their continued success as a leader in high-pressure die-casting.”
This comes on the heels of Motus Integrated Technologies, a worldwide Tier 1 supplier of automotive interior products, last week selecting Gadsden as the location for its new manufacturing facility.
Alabama has cemented its position as an international automotive manufacturing juggernaut, and Ivey has told Yellowhammer News that the state’s aerospace industry is on track to follow suit.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn