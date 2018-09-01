Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN’s College GameDay 2 hours ago / News
Alabama named the most ‘hated’ college football team 4 hours ago / News
How Nick Saban’s diet sets him up for success on and off the field 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Mentored hunt starts Welch’s outdoors journey 7 hours ago / outdoors
President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban 20 hours ago / News
Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG 21 hours ago / Opinion
Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama 22 hours ago / News
Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’ 22 hours ago / News
Save the date: Oct. 25, 2018 Yellowhammer Power of Service reception 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’ 22 hours ago / News
Governor Ivey highlights Alabama ranking among top states for manufacturing 23 hours ago / News
Three Alabama men arrested for stealing vases from cemeteries 24 hours ago / News
United Airlines adds flights to ‘top college football markets’ 1 day ago / News
Police storm Alabama Democratic state representative’s home in overnight raid 1 day ago / News
Three people accused of running Alabama pill mill 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democratic infighting continues as Election Day draws nearer 1 day ago / News
‘Jefferson County is leading the nation in school safety’: Sheriff Mike Hale unveils new school safety plan 1 day ago / News
State senator invites In-N-Out to come to Alabama after liberals boycott California burger chain for GOP donation 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Europe and Canada blink on trade, Alabama TV station spreading fake news is confirmed, AG Jeff Sessions is safe and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Americans for Prosperity: ‘Doug Jones is putting politics ahead of his country’ 1 day ago / News
7 hours ago

Mentored hunt starts Welch’s outdoors journey

As far as Leslie Welch is concerned, she was hooked at “Boom.” That report from the deer rifle happened a couple of years ago when she was among the lucky people who were selected to go on an Adult Mentored Hunt in Mobile County.

That experience set in motion Welch’s latest episode in her outdoors journey – alligator hunting. On her third try, Welch was drawn for one of the 150 tags in the Southwest Alabama Zone that includes private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties that lie east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84.

Welch, who grew up in a household that seldom ventured outdoors, had never even fired a gun before the mentored hunt, which made it even more interesting that she would pursue an alligator tag. However, Welch said that first outdoors experience opened a whole new world of adventure. Duck hunting is next on her to-do list.

“I grew up with a daddy who was a professor of religious studies at Alabama and a mom who did IT (Information Technology) before she became an industrial engineer in computer science,” Welch said. “We didn’t have these opportunities because my parents never presented it. I dated a boy in high school who hunted. He asked me to go hunting, but I never went.”

Welch, a former teacher, once worked with Amy Doss, wife of Jeremy Doss, a State Lands Division Enforcement Officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Amy would always have good stories for me about the outdoors,” Welch said. “And Amy was telling me about this hunt for first-timers.”

Jeremy Doss and Daniel Musselwhite, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ South Regional Hunter Education Coordinator, were involved in starting the Adult Mentored Hunt (AMH) program in Mobile County. Welch fit the AMH target profile of a non-hunter and was chosen to go on her first deer hunt. She didn’t even see a deer, but several of the other hunters bagged their first deer that day.

“It was fun to watch and fun to be a part of,” Welch said. “Everybody was so welcoming, and nobody made you feel like an idiot for not knowing things, which is important, especially to a first-time person. Everything was explained to me.

“When I got to shoot the gun, oooh, I loved it. It scared the bejesus out of me, but I was really good at it. Then I bought a gun after that.”

She still hasn’t been able to squeeze the trigger on a deer, but that hasn’t quelled her enthusiasm.

Then Amy shared another outdoors story about gator hunting after a friend of the Dosses got a tag. Welch started applying for alligator tags until she was finally drawn this year.

“I was shocked I got a tag,” Welch said. “I texted Jeremy and Amy that they had to take me.”

The Dosses agreed, and Welch entered an environment she had never imagined in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

“I had never been on a boat at night except for a cruise ship,” Welch said. “It was fabulous. It was gorgeous. It was peaceful. It’s a totally different world at night. I got to go under the bridge on the Causeway. There were all kinds of things I got to experience that I’d never done before. And we saw lots and lots of gators, but they were spooked that first night.

“We didn’t get a gator, but I was ready to go again.”

With the Causeway gators somewhat leery because of all the boat traffic, Welch and the Dosses moved to the upper Delta for the second round. With a little help from Matt Horton of the Upper Delta Gobblers NWTF chapter, their luck changed quickly after launching the boat near Stockton.

“This gator popped up right after we launched the boat,” Welch said. “I named him ‘George’ by the way.”

Welch quickly hooked the gator, but she didn’t realize it at the time.

“I thought I was hooked on the bottom,” she said. “Then I told Jeremy the line was moving. He said, ‘The gator is walking on the bottom.’ I said, ‘What?’ I didn’t know they walked on the bottom.”

Doss said, “He was pulling the boat. It’s dark, so you don’t realize he’s pulling the boat because you have no frame of reference. He was just easing us down the river.”

Welch was soon up for another surprise when the alligator finally decided to come to the surface.

“When everybody put their spotlights on him, I literally backed up behind Jeremy,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, heck, that thing is real.’”

Doss said the fifth time Welch was able to reel the animal to the surface they were able to get a harpoon in the gator.

“He was in 36 feet of water,” Doss said. “The problem was when he came up, he wouldn’t come straight up, he came up away from the boat. We finally got him up close enough to get a harpoon in him.”

Minutes later, the 10½-foot gator was dispatched and the celebration began.

“I’m sure there was a lot of squealing going on,” Welch said. “I tried not to because I was with a bunch of guys, but I’m afraid to say there was some squealing.

“Then I was just staring at the gator. I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is real.’ Then I got to touch the gator. I had never touched an alligator before. I had never even been to Alligator Alley and touched one of the baby alligators.”

Doss added, “I don’t believe we would have gotten the gator so quickly without Matt’s help. Matt also helps with the mentored hunts, and he helped put us on the gator.”

In this world of social media, it’s no surprise that Welch shared her gator hunt on Facebook.

“I did brag,” she said. “Since then, I’ve had people asking me when I’m going again. I told them it doesn’t work that way, but let me tell you how to apply for a tag. So, there are at least seven people more who are going to put in for tags next year.”

Musselwhite said Welch’s story and her outreach to friends about her outdoors experiences are exactly what the AMH program is designed to do.

“It’s important that we did make her a hunter, but she has that ripple effect to go out and recruit new hunters,” Musselwhite said. “By creating one hunter, we may be able to recruit several more hunters.”

Last year, Brian Nettles was highlighted as a newly recruited hunter through the AMH program, and Musselwhite has followed Nettles’ outdoors journey.

“Since last year, Brian has killed his first buck,” Musselwhite said. “Two of his kids have killed bucks. He came to me pretty raw and had no idea what to do. Now, he’s got two kids that maybe wouldn’t be hunters if not for the program.

“And Leslie shows that it’s not about killing a deer. There’s so much more to hunting than killing deer. It’s enjoying the little things you see in the woods. That’s the demographic we’re going after.”

Welch said it’s hard to describe the sensory input she has experienced during her outdoors adventures.

“How do you explain to someone the sound of the wind coming through the trees while you’re sitting out there in the blind?” Welch said. “I didn’t know what that sound was. I’d never been still in nature long enough to know what it was. It’s the prettiest sound I’ve ever heard. It was so calming.

“It’s one of the reasons I want to experience more of the outdoors. I want to try these things I was not offered as a teenager growing up in Tuscaloosa. I want to go duck hunting, and I’m going deer hunting again.”

And, rest assured, her name will also be on an application for an alligator tag again next year.

The gator application process will come next year. However, applications are being accepted now for AMH events throughout the state. You must be at least 19 years old, have a valid driver’s license and be new to hunting (or have limited hunting experience) to apply for an AMH hunt. You can apply for up to three AMH events with a single application. Depending on the number of applicants, you may be limited to a single event. The AMH application must be completed online.

All AMH program correspondence is through email, so a valid email address must be included on the application. You will be notified by email if you are selected for a mentored hunt event. Email Justin.Grider@dcnr.alabama.gov with questions about the application or selection process.

Visit this link for more information about the AMH program including hunt dates/locations and complete instructions on how to apply.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

2 hours ago

Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN’s College GameDay

For Dave Smith, a one-off equipment installation job turned into the chance of the lifetime.

“It was going to be a weekend gig,” Smith said of his first role on College GameDay. “The Monday after, I got a call asking if I could do that the entire football season. That was 24 years ago.”

Smith’s skills as a drone pilot earned him the full-time position each Saturday on ESPN’s top-rated show. Over his long career, Smith has won 10 Emmy Awards, and has met hundreds of football players and celebrities. It was an unexpected role for this lanky Southerner, whose slow-spun drawl earned him the moniker “Bama Dave” on set.

1605
Keep reading 1605 WORDS

“Call it a 24-year weekend,” he said.

Smith, who has always loved electronics, said it’s the perfect job.

“My whole life, I’ve played with expensive, remote-controlled toys,” he said. “But some guys have told me they’d give their manhood to have this job.”

Those toys have put Smith square in the sights of many big-name talents on GameDay, namely football analysts Kirk HerbstreitRece Davis, Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler and even Paul Finebaum, who traded a sports opinion column for talk radio and a founding spot on ESPN’s SEC Network. Among the friends Smith has made along the way, he calls coach Lee Corso “one of the greatest guys.”

Corso, a Florida State quarterback in the 1950s who went on to hold head-coaching jobs for nearly two decades, is well-known for a favorite GameDay stunt: At the end of each show, Corso predicts the winner by donning that team’s mascot head.

It was Corso who gave Smith his nickname during the cameraman’s first show.

“Very few people on the show know my real name. I’m just Bama Dave,” said Smith, who attended the University of Alabama and UAB.

Smith has forged an enduring friendship with Alabama coach Nick Saban – and not just because he roots for the Crimson Tide. During Alabama games, Saban comes up, picks up the football helmet, signs it and hands it to Smith on TV.

“He’s a friend, he’s among the best in the world,” Smith said. “I have hundreds of pictures of me and Nick.”

Smith has met every guest on the show. Smith’s standouts whom he’ll never forget meeting include “Broadway” Joe Namath, Lance Armstrong, Bill Murray, Charles Barkley and Condoleezza Rice. While those names evoke different images, they are all impressive in their own right, Smith noted.

In 24 years, Smith has never missed a National Championship Game. Once the football games start, he barely stops running. This season, Smith’s trek started Wednesday, Aug. 29, with a 5:30 a.m. flight to Southbend, Indiana, for the Michigan StateNotre Dame game on Saturday, Sept. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Smith will be at College Station, Texas, for the ClemsonTexas A&M University game.

“I’ll walk in my house around midnight on Saturday night,” he said. “After the game, it may take me 11 hours to go from the site to home.”

Price of the toys separates men from the boys

On College GameDay, football fans expect perfection.

To achieve that seamless, nonstop TV coverage, Smith selects from his veritable treasure trove of drones: the DJIS-1000, worth about $10,000; the smaller DJI Inspire II, worth about $7,000; and a DJI Phantom 4 PRO, in the $1,500 range. Smith has the DJI Mavic PRO, which ranges about $1,200, and a colorful Autel Robotics X-Star Premium EVO drone. The Autel retails at $799.

Brand-new on the market, the Autel was a gift to Smith, who usually buys his equipment from specialized hobby shops. Autel asked Smith to demo the machine.

“I’m hoping to use it at the first game on September 1st,” he said. “I’m hoping it will perform so well it becomes one of our main tools. It’s so small and nimble.”

College GameDay employees don’t know where they’ll be from one week to the next. It all depends on the schedules of the winning teams for the next week.

“We never know where we’ll be that weekend, until Sunday morning,” Smith said.

Football season is grueling for Smith and his co-workers, who put the fast-paced show together. Nine semi-trucks are sent to the location. About 125 people converge at a site every weekend to put together the three-hour show.

During football season, Smith said, “I hit the ground running. On College GameDay, all the guys are extended family, because during the season, we’re all together more than with our own families.”

In the middle of a Stanford University game a few years ago, Smith was surprised when someone tapped his shoulder. He turned around to see Condoleezza Rice.

“I understand you’re from Alabama,” Rice said.

After talking for a couple of minutes, Smith couldn’t hold back the question so many people want to know of Rice: Would she run for President of the United States?

“Her words were, ‘Never. I’m done,’” Smith recalled.

Getting an early start in Emmy-award-winning career

Smith’s drone-flying skills are in his genes. It goes back at least 50 years to his grandfather, a licensed pilot who gave his 13 grandchildren their first plane rides.

During World War II, Smith’s father, Walter, joined the Army at 16, by lying about his age. One evening a couple of years later, he was in the mess hall and saw the Army was seeking flight trainees for B-17 bombers. In no time, he was flying.

On his father’s 13th mission, he was given command of his own B-17. Walter Smith hand-painted Birmingham Jewell on the plane, in honor of his wife, Jewell.

“During Dad’s first 13 missions, for every three bombers, two didn’t return,” Smith said.

Upon completion of his 49th mission in 1943, with every crew member returning alive, Smith’s father was made a commanding officer at Kimbolton Royal Air Force Station in England. Birmingham Jewell went into the English Channel on her 128th mission. Seven men escaped, but three men went down with the aircraft.

When Smith’s father finally left military service after serving in the Korean War, he started his own flying business, Activation Airways in Birmingham. He was a dealer for several plant manufacturers, offering lessons and charter services.

Smith began flying model airplanes as a 6-year-old and remote-controlled planes in his teens. He and his brother, Walt, are licensed airplane pilots.

“I’ve  been involved in the remote-control modeling hobby my entire life,” Smith said. “When the drone industry was born, I had to be a part of it because I’m a professional videographer and a cameraman. In the beginning, it was photos from the air. When Go Pros became popular, I started shooting video from the drones.”

In 1980, Smith started Advanced Communications in Birmingham.

“We were a leader in installing satellite communications, both commercial and residential,” he said.

In 1994, Smith got a call from ESPN to install equipment one weekend, to enable their College GameDay talent – among them Chris Fowler, the host from 1990 to 2014 – to report on the games.

Smith said that being asked to be a part of GameDay will forever be etched in his mind.

“I was shocked to receive a phone call from Bob Braunlich, the company’s vice president of Remote Production Operations,” Smith said. “Disney had given ESPN the green light for the show.

“He said, ‘We want to know if you want to be a pioneer for ESPN. We want to know if you’ll be the first drone pilot for ESPN.’”

It took Smith all of five seconds to say yes.

“There’s seven and a half billion people in the world,” he said. “Being the first drone pilot for ESPN, bringing epic, low-altitude aerial video to the public every weekend for football season is, to me, the coolest job in the world.

“The year 1994 was a key point in my life and career,” Smith said. “It’s doesn’t get any better than that.”

The first ESPN GameDay show was at the University of Notre Dame.

“We’ve had so many stars,” Smith said. “Katy Perry, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, the Duck Dynasty guys … we’ve had so many country music stars. The problem is, after 24 years, all the shows run together,” he said.

Along the way, Smith has picked up 10 Emmys – most stored in his “man cave” – along with a bevy of Alabama football helmets.

When football season ends, Smith returns to his spacious home on Logan Martin Lake, where expansive windows showcase the beauty of the sparkling east-central Alabama waterway. There, Smith and his wife, Reneé, enjoy his well-earned off days. The couple marked 40 years together on Aug. 26.

Smith said his work truly never stops. During the off-season, he runs the company he started 14 years ago, Spider Be Gone, which began as an effort to rid his home of pesky insects.

“All of a sudden, it wasn’t paradise because of the insects and mosquitos,” Smith said.

He researched the Texas-based Spider Be Gone and traveled to the Lone Star State to learn the business. After learning the techniques and installing the system in his own home, Smith started Spider Be Gone in Alabama. Being on the road so much, Smith handed off the daily operations of the business to his son, Cameron.

Helping keep his top-notch camera skills in order, for the past 14 years Smith has taken sunset pictures on Logan Martin Lake every evening he’s home.

“Ever since we moved in, if there’s a sunset, you’ll find me taking pictures right from my back deck,” Smith said. “I use my handheld Canon EOS 5D.”

One of Smith’s happiest times is sitting on his deck over the lake, showing his grandson, Calvin, how to fly drones.

“He loves to fly them, he sits on my lap,” Smith said. “He’s gonna be a little pilot someday.”

Smith keeps busy with his drone business, Star Aerial. A large part of his work is taking photos of homes for real estate companies, construction jobs and mapping. In the summer, it’s not unusual for Smith’s friends and neighbors to hire him to take drone photos of their families skiing Logan Martin Lake.

A higher power makes every show perfect  

Like many athletes, Smith has a ritual he undertakes before every show.

“I say a prayer to my Lord,” he said. “I ask him to allow me to do my job to the best of my ability and not screw up. I invoke the blessing of the deity before I do anything.

“It’s part of who I am,” Smith said. “I know where every blessing of mine comes from. So, I ask.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama named the most ‘hated’ college football team

National polling released on Thursday claims that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the most “hated” team in college football.

The results, collected by the research firm Lightspeed at the request of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), showed that 16 percent of respondents “hated” Alabama the most out of any team in the nation. Nick Saban’s program was followed by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California (USC), Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska respectively.

The WSJ theorized why the top teams were included, saying, “Alabama and Ohio State, have won national titles in the last four years, while No. 4 Penn State is still emerging from the shadow of the Jerry Sandusky sex-abuse scandal.”

117
Keep reading 117 WORDS

They continued to note that, “Notre Dame irks the rest of the country by remaining independent instead of joining a conference like almost every other school. Michigan irks by simply being Michigan.”

Alabama opens its season Saturday at 7:00 pm CST against Louisville in Orlando. The game will be televised on ABC.

For the rest of the state’s games and how to watch, click here.

For a schedule of all the nationally televised college football games over Labor Day weekend, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

How Nick Saban’s diet sets him up for success on and off the field

By Thomas Cox

How many times have you asked yourself the question: “What are we going to have for lunch?”

The most successful people have a habit of eating the same things, or the same few things, every day.

This means:

They make it mindless, so it is one less decision they have to make.
They have a system and fuel that their body is used to and they stick with it.

Successful people are successful not because of good luck, birth order, or family heritage, but because they have adopted the right habits. They do things differently than the rest.

Let us talk about one of the most successful football coaches to ever walk the planet: Nick Saban. Good ol’ Nick has won six national championships (one at LSU and six at Alabama), so you can for sure equate him with the word “success.”

If you speak to anyone on the inside, you will know that he is a machine – long work days and long weeks. He is characterized by many in his field as one of the hardest people to work for, but he pays so well that they take the long hours and all that goes along with it.

But over the long term, his success has been predicated off of hard work and a system, or “process,” that works for him. Many coaches and coordinators have come and gone, but he is the one that has been the mainstay the last 11 years. Part of that “process” is the fact that his daily routine and diet do not vary much at all.

Some of this stuff may not be healthy, but it works for him and it is something that has kept him in shape and able to still coach with tons of energy at 66 years old.

So, here is Nick’s daily regime:

Early Morning: Runs on the treadmill or works on the elliptical at his house. On the way to the office, he eats an oatmeal cream pie. Again, not the healthiest, but it is mindless and it is one less decision he has to think about every morning.

Lunch: It is a chicken salad that he gets from a local spot every day.

Off season, he and some of the staff play pickup basketball two to three  days a week – during the season, maybe one day a week. So, the most successful coach in college football sometimes exercises two times a day. Interesting… but that’s a another topic for another article.

Post practice: Oatmeal cream pie.

Dinner: Rotates between three different meals.

Why?

Why does a guy that makes $11.25 million dollars eat oatmeal cream pies and chicken salad?

Because it works.

Because it is mindless

Because it keeps him at a healthy weight.

It might sound boring, but eating the same thing for breakfast every day might be a good place to start. When you are busy, deciding what to eat when you first wake up in the morning is just one more thing to think about.

The most successful people follow daily rituals that keep them aligned and consistent, which frees their minds to think about more important things.

The majority of fit people say that they eat virtually the same meals every day; mostly the same breakfast, same lunch, same dinner, and when it comes to snacks and beverages, well, you guessed it, very predictable food. To clarify, they did not suggest that they eat exactly the same entree for every meal, but that they often choose from three, maybe four, things that they like for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is one of the reasons I started mealfit meals – to make that routine even easier for my customers to not only start, but also maintain.

So let us look at some more examples of what some of the world’s most successful people eat:

Breakfast:

Best-selling author and blogger, Seth Godin, revealed to Tim Ferriss that he has the same smoothie, consisting of frozen bananas, hemp powder, almond milk, prunes and walnuts, every morning, according to Thrillist.

Chrissy Teigen – The Sports Illustrated model told Bon Appetit that she and fiancé John Legend stick to the same morning meal: two eggs over easy with turkey bacon and avocado — and she skips the coffee.

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is a creature of habit. She told Bon Appetit, “I have the same thing for breakfast every day: vanilla yogurt with granola and fruit. And if I can get my hands on some boiled eggs, I go for those, too.”

CEO Brad Lande, Head of Birchbox Man, has a smoothie of coconut water, banana, blueberries, kale, bee pollen, almond butter and ice.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and a vegetarian, starts his day with toasts, an omelet for his daily proteins and tea.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has scrambled eggs, turkey sausage and grapefruit.

Beyoncé eats scrambled egg whites, a vegetable smoothie or whole-grain cereal with lowfat milk.

Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post founder and current CEO of Thrive Global, has fresh fruit, poached eggs and two hot cups of Bulletproof coffee.

Lunch:

Actor Mark Wahlberg (and co-owner of the burger restaurant chain Wahlburgers) typically eats a salad, turkey burger and sweet potato for lunch.

Entrepreneur, author and productivity guru Tim Ferriss recommends eating the same thing for lunch almost every day, which for him consists of organic beef, mixed vegetables, pinto beans and guacamole.

Oprah has soup and a salad every day. One of her favorite pairings is tomato soup and a Tuscan kale and apple salad

Gwyneth Paltrow has a big salad with grilled chicken.

Usain Bolt eats pasta with corned beef.

Andy Murray sticks with salmon and rice for lunch.

Why does this work?

Here are some reasons why this may help lead to some success in many areas of fitness and life:

1. Save your willpower for more important matters.

Unfortunately, willpower is a limited resource. How many times do you think you could say no to a chocolate chip cookie in a day? Willpower is like a muscle that gets tired the more you use it. To keep it strong, you have to find ways to limit its use. By having a few go-to meals that you eat on a consistent basis, you don’t have to think about your meals. This strategy helps you conserve your willpower for more important decisions — and it could help you turn down any junk food offers throughout the day.

2. Never stress about food
Do nor worry about what you are going to eat next and whether or not you are getting enough nutrients. Being overly stressed about your food choices can lead you down some very unhealthy paths. When we are stressed, we crave comfort food and could wind up snacking on a bag of chips while searching for a healthy option to cook. For a lot of people worrying about their diets can become very stressful when it does not have to be. By simplifying your diet you, take the worry out of the equation.

3. Save time and money
With fewer ingredients and a shorter grocery list, you will find yourself saving more money and spending a lot less time in the grocery store.

Will you be like Nick Saban if you eat oatmeal cream pies for breakfast? No.

Will you be as fast as Usain Bolt if you eat pasta with corned beef at lunch? No.

OK then, so what is the take-a-way? What we can take from all of these highly successful people is that routine in many ways keeps us focused on what we need to be focused on. For some, it is winning national championships, for some, it is writing books, and for others, it may be raising the best kids on your block. Whatever your job is, take one less decision off your plate so you can focus on killing the rest of your day.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: Mealfit
on Youtube

1

Show less
20 hours ago

President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban

In response to yoga being banned from school activities in Alabama because it was deemed “inappropriate,” the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism is calling on the state to end its almost 25-year ban on yoga in public schools.

Rajan Zed, Hindu statesman and Indian American from Nevada, insists that the ban on yoga is “doing a disservice” to the students of Alabama.

“Yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all,” said Zed.

Zed also noted that it was “highly insensitive” to list yoga at the top of the list for inappropriate activities.

143
Keep reading 143 WORDS

In 2006, then-State Superintendent Joe Morton warned that teaching yoga could be a violation of Alabama Code.

The 2006 letter said that yoga should “not to be offered during regular school hours or after school hours to public school students on a public school campus in Alabama.”

The 1993 ban prohibits instructors from using “any techniques that involve the induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, meditation or yoga.”Current State School Superintendent Eric Mackey has said that the document is outdated and that it would not be enforced as long as he held office.

This is not the first time Rajan Zed has spoken out against Alabama’s prohibition against yoga in public schools. In 2016, Zed and other Hindus praised Cullman City Schools after they introduced yoga to their students.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
21 hours ago

Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG

Back in 2016, the idea of someone like Jeff Sessions at the helm of the Justice Department was enough to make any Republican giddy.

As someone who is arguably of this modern incarnation of American populism that led to the presidency of Donald Trump, Sessions was a favorite of many conservatives.

Sure, he had some detractors in Republican circles. But he was a favorite among Alabamians because he was fighting the good fight on immigration, welfare and other favorite causes of the GOP.

When he became the first significant Republican officeholder to endorse Trump just days before the Alabama GOP presidential primary in Madison, it solidified Sessions as not just a favorite of Alabama Republicans, but Republicans all over the country that backed Trump’s eventual presidential nomination.

631
Keep reading 631 WORDS

Then the unlikely happened: Not only did Trump win the Republican nod, he defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Even more unimaginable was the idea that Sessions would be elevated to one of the highest-ranking cabinet posts in the administration.

Now instead of being a thought leader, he could actually implement some of these ideas. He could crack down on illegal immigration. He could clean up the so-called deep state elements within the Department of Justice and be a force for good.

It would be a new era in American government.

Maybe that was a little ambitious. Obviously, Sessions marginalized himself by almost immediately recusing himself from the Department of Justice’s probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, given how he handled himself in the U.S. Senate, was there any reason to think he would deviate from that demeanor?

Sessions was never a rabble rouser in the Senate. He avoided using the tactics of Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, who staged filibuster-like oratories at times in the Senate to advance their pet causes.

Sessions always played by the rules. He would launch into stem-winder speeches on the floor of the Senate at times, but it was always by the rules and less about commandeering attention from the media.

Perhaps the biggest tell of what was in store for Sessions as attorney general came after the 2014 midterm elections. Republicans regained control of the Senate and, given Sessions’ role as the ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee, he was thought to be a given for the chairmanship.

As it turned out, that wasn’t to be. As goes the often confusing rules of the U.S. Senate, Sessions ceded the chairmanship to Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wisc.).

Sessions could have (and probably should have) made a stink of being passed over. Alabama was in a position to have both of its U.S. Senators be chairmen of two important committees – Richard Shelby as the Senate Banking Committee chair and Sessions as Budget.

Sessions was instead given the consolation prize of being the chairman of some irrelevant subcommittee on immigration.

Given the way he handled that situation, and seeming to be content with mid-to-backbencher status – was there any reason to believe he would have been more of an aggressive figure as attorney general?

Trump and his supporters probably should have set expectations on Sessions’ track record outside the U.S. Senate, primarily as Alabama Attorney General and as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

His time as Alabama’s attorney general was short-lived, but seemed to avoid many pitfalls that have plagued many of his successors in that role.

As a U.S. Attorney, he was aggressive in cracking down on voter fraud in Alabama. He also put a stop to the ongoing of corruption that plagued Mobile’s city government under Gary Greenough in the 1980s.

He was a solid prosecutor, not too flashy.

However, to make it in the Trump administration, there has to be an element of style beyond the substance. Sessions needed to make a splash as attorney general that just wasn’t in his character. And for that reason, Sessions failed to live up to expectations.

All that being said, friction between a sitting U.S. president and his attorney general is nothing new. Clinton had his issues with Clinton Attorney General Janet Reno and the Whitewater probe. Many in the Bush administration had their problems with Bush Attorney General John Ashcroft and the infamous torture memos.

Rarely do we have situations like the Obama administration had with Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch where the attorney generals don’t have public disagreements with the sitting president.

Given the what we had known about Trump and all of his pre-presidency antics, what were we to expect with Jeff Sessions? Probably what we have now, but most us didn’t see it coming.

Show less