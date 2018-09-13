Birmingham Business Alliance’s Jeff Traywick honored as a top 50 economic developer in North America
On Wednesday, it was announced that Jeff Traywick, the Birmingham Business Alliance’s vice president of Economic Development, was named as one of the top 50 economic developers in North America.
“Jeff is a tremendous asset to the Birmingham seven-county region,” said BBA President and CEO Brian Hilson. “As evidenced by the numerous economic development successes led by Jeff recently, Birmingham is experiencing an influx of jobs and capital investment thanks in large part to the commitment Jeff shows to his work. This honor is extremely well-deserved, and we are proud to have him on our team and representing Birmingham.”
Consultant Connect, from which the honor stems, is a consulting agency working to connect economic developers and site consultants. Traywick was nominated for his excellent work in building the Birmingham metropolitan area.
Some of Traywick’s recent economic development projects he managed for the BBA include Amazon’s $325 million fulfillment center in Bessemer and Autocar’s $120 million Birmingham manufacturing plant.
“This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge the hard work of the top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation,” said Ron Kitchens, a managing partner of Consultant Connect. “Each of the leaders represented on this year’s list are beyond deserving of this recognition for their efforts in building our communities.”
Traywick will receive the award at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX conference in Nashville in December.
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller