Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend
We have all lost loved one and we all grieve in very different ways.
Some are overcome with grief while some get scared about what is next.
This is a war crime.
Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.”
It does not make you “strategic.”
It makes you a monster. https://t.co/IjkNO8BD07
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2020
Some lash out.
UPDATE: The Secret Service is "aware" of the fact that comedian George Lopez threatened to kill President Donald Trump. https://t.co/Wl0f8FJg7F
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2020
Some worry about the children.
If you need help talking with the children in your life about the aftermath of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killing, @timeforkids has a guide to explaining the topic https://t.co/wCOV3m5a2B
— TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2020
The American media is not the hardest hit by the timely death of world-renowned terrorist Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, but they are still not taking it well.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to the “diplomatic press corps,” and to say it was adversarial is an understatement. It’s even become cliche to point out how differently the media acts with President Donald Trump in office versus how they acted when former President Barack Obama was in office.
But this goes beyond that. Every single question posed by the American media on the matter of a terrorist being turned into a pink mist was drenched in Iranian propaganda.
The questions included:
Will Americans commit war crimes? No.
Was Solemeni on a peace mission? No.
What about the nuclear deal? Iran won’t be getting a nuke on our watch.
These are propaganda questions.
Iranian. Propaganda. Questions.
These could have come directly from Tehran.
This isn’t the media being inquisitive, questioning or skeptical. They are being hostile and it is aiding a foreign power.
As I stated before, people are grieving and the American media grieves by taking the side of a murderous terrorist regime that jails and kills dissenters and the LGBTQ, subjugates women and commits crimes all over the globe.
But we should understand this is a tough time for the media as they have experienced a profound loss who was a revered rock star political figure at the hands of their mortal enemy Donald Trump. So let’s be sensitive and give them time to grieve.
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.