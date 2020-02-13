Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Marsh: ‘Highly unlikely’ legislature passes lottery bill without package deal on gaming

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on Thursday discussed the prospects of gaming expansion passing the legislature this session, including a lottery bill.

After the Senate gaveled out for the week, Marsh spoke to reporters outside the chamber. He was asked if he was leading negotiations between stakeholders in the gaming discussion.

“Look, my office is always open to discuss any issues of interest to the state,” Marsh responded. “Obviously I have conversations every week on gaming, whether it be from senators, House members or people who just represent gaming.”

“Do I expect a gaming package this session? You know, anything’s possible, but then again, with the governor’s position on the [study group], I’m thinking that perhaps pushes that down the road,” he continued. “But gaming is always discussed in the legislature. Has been for years and will continue to be discussed.”

“Typically, when you get into discussions about gaming, it’s always the same questions. Where is the lottery? What about game three? Where should these facilities be? Who feels they’re not being given the same opportunity as others? It’s a list of questions,” the pro tem advised.

“As I’ve said, I think if you’re ever going to get a gaming solution in Alabama, it’s going to have to be more of a package — and all those are pieces of that package,” Marsh added. “We will continue to have those discussions and the day will — I think there will be a day you’ll get a package and you’ll give a chance for the people who want to vote on a lottery a chance to vote on a lottery.”

Marsh was then asked about the House potentially moving forward with State Rep. Steve Clouse’s (R-Ozark) lottery bill and whether that legislation would have a good chance to pass the Senate if it first passed the lower chamber.

“It has a chance, but then again, I pride myself on making sure this operation works fairly smoothly for the people of the state of Alabama,” Marsh responded. “We have a great relationship [between] the Republican-Democratic side[s], we work well [together]. If I see something that’s going to be problematic, that I don’t think reasonably can be solved, there’s a chance I’m not going to let it come to the floor. But if I think that there’s a consensus and they want to see that happen, then it could. I’m not saying it won’t happen. I just still believe it’s highly unlikely, based on the personalities involved in the legislature, that you’re going to see that take place without a package deal [on gaming].”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks announces support for legislation to combat green-light sanctuary laws

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) has announced his support for legislation from u.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat so-called green-light sanctuary laws.

According to a press release, “H.R. 5862, The Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act, withholds certain federal grants for states that give driver licenses to illegal immigrants and shield criminal illegal immigrants from deportation.”

“Each year illegal aliens kill roughly 2,000 Americans on American soil,” Brooks stated. “That American blood is on the hands of those who adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’. To make matters even worse, Socialist Democrats double down on their radical agenda by giving drivers licenses to illegal aliens—encouraging and promoting lawlessness. ”

“The federal government must use every arrow in its quiver to end sanctuary policies across the country,” Brooks added. “I fully support withholding federal grants from states that offer drivers licenses to illegal aliens, and I am proud to cosponsor Congressman Buck’s Stop Greenlighting Drivers Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act.”

Among many others, members of Congress who have announced their support for the bill include Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The press release also stated The Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act “combats misguided and dangerous laws by allowing the Department of Justice to withhold Byrne JAG grant funds from states that offer driver licenses to illegal immigrants or forbid law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration officials.”

The bill would also “make these states ineligible for future JAG grants until they comply with federal immigration laws, and require offending states to return unobligated money within 30 days.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Carl releases third TV ad in AL-01 GOP primary — ‘Let’s stop socialists’

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for Congress in Alabama’s First Congressional District, on Thursday released his third television ad of the 2020 Republican primary cycle.

Entitled, “Tough,” the ad features Carl speaking directly to the camera, emphasizing his commitment to working with President Donald Trump to build the wall, protect the unborn, defend religious freedom and “stop socialists.”

According to the campaign, the ad is backed by its own six-figure buy and will also run across other mediums besides television throughout the district.

“I’m Jerry Carl,” he says in the ad. “Political correctness is out of control, and we’re criticized for displaying our Christian faith. Enough is enough.”

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he continues. “Let’s end the assault on our President. Let’s build the wall and secure our borders. Let’s stop socialists from pushing abortion on demand and stealing our guns. This isn’t crazy – it’s tough. Like President Trump, I’ve got a backbone.”

Watch:

In a statement, Carl campaign manager Zach Weidlich said, “Jerry Carl is a conservative with a backbone who, like Trump, is tired of political correctness and is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. While his opponents are busy cozying up to anti-Trump, pro-open borders groups, Jerry is focused on securing our borders and stopping socialists who are pushing abortion on demand and trampling our 2nd Amendment rights. South Alabama can count on Jerry Carl to support President Trump and fight for our values.”

You can view Carl’s first and second TV ads of the cycle here and here, respectively.

Carl is joined in the competitive Republican primary field by former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile). The primary will be held March 3. The seat is being vacated by Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Merrill elected chair of national Republican secretaries of state group — ‘Second to none’

The Republican Secretaries of State Committee (RSSC) announced on Thursday that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has been elected to serve as its chair for the 2020 cycle.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will serve as vice chair. The RSSC is a caucus of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC).

Merrill was elected to the RSSC chairmanship by his 28 peers at this year’s annual National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. In the summer of 2019, Merrill was also named to a NASS leadership role.

“At our meeting in Washington, we solidified our goals for the upcoming term and identified new ways in which we can better ourselves as Secretaries of State. Our chief objective is to protect the integrity and credibility of the elections process in every state,” Merrill said in a statement.

“Secretaries of state are charged with one of the most important responsibilities in our democratic republic: protecting the American elections process,” he added. “Our chief objective is to protect the integrity of our voters’ choices and the foundation of our great states. We must do all that we can to fairly elect secretaries that best serve the people they represent – that’s why I am committed to making sure Republicans are equipped to win across the country. It is an honor to lead the RSSC in this all-important election cycle, and I look forward to a successful year.”

RSLC leaders praised Merrill’s leadership. The RSLC is the largest caucus of GOP state leaders in the country, working to get Republicans elected to state legislatures and other offices.

“Our Republican secretaries of state are second to none,” stated RSLC president Austin Chambers. “Secretaries Merrill and LaRose are brilliant leaders who will play a key role in getting Republicans elected to secretary of state offices in every corner of the country. We are thankful for their willingness to lead and know they will have an enormous positive impact on this year’s elections.”

“If Republicans don’t win in the states, the future of our Party will be compromised for the next 10 years,” added RSLC chairman Bill McCollum. “That’s why we are fully committed to winning and protecting our secretaries of state. We have the right team in place to ensure success, and I am proud to work alongside Secretaries Merrill and LaRose to bring home big wins this cycle.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Dem State Rep. John Rogers calls for automatic death penalty with no appeals for convicted cop killers

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would add law enforcement officers as a protected class in the state hate crime statute.

Race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity and physical or mental disability are examples of current protected classes under Alabama law.

State Rep. Rex Reynolds’ (R-Hazel Green) HB 59 would provide that when a person is found guilty of committing a misdemeanor or felony against a law enforcement officer and it is shown beyond a reasonable doubt that the commission of the crime was motivated by the victim’s employment as a law enforcement officer, the person is subject to heightened criminal penalties.

The legislation comes amid what is widely viewed as a climate of increasing hostility and violence against law enforcement officers across the country and in Alabama, where seven officers have been murdered in the line of duty since the start of 2019. Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday held a powerful press conference about this epidemic. Reynolds is a former longtime police officer, as are several other members of the body.

Debate on the bill was lengthy and spirited on the House floor on Thursday, although the final vote was bipartisan, with no members voting “nay.” State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) gave some of the most striking remarks, as he often does when he gets up to the microphone.

Adding law enforcement officers to the hate crime statute is a policy Rogers has supported since at least 2016. Nearly identical legislation was introduced last session by State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Daphne) and State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville). The legislation passed the House but got stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Elliot is sponsoring the Senate version of the legislation this session as well.

Speaking about HB 59, Rogers said, “I support the bill, but it’s still not strong enough.”

The state representative from Jefferson County advised his “adopted daughter” was a law enforcement officer slain in the line of duty by an individual who shot her with specific intent to kill.

Speaking about individuals convicted of capital murder in the killing of law enforcement officers, Rogers remarked that in those cases, “The death penalty ought to be automatic.”

“I want to see them burn,” he noted.

Rogers lamented how long those individuals on death row can stave off their executions through appeal after appeal after appeal. He argued that individuals should not be allowed to appeal after being duly tried and convicted of the capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

“I’ve been through the whole process, I know what I’m talking about,” Rogers added.

“Sometimes it may be 25-30 years before they burn,” he decried. “And the State’s paying for it.”

“I’m for the hate crime [bill], but we still got to find a way to expedite [the death penalty process],” Rogers said. “I want to get it over with … you ought to be able to find a way to electrocute them as quick as possible, or whatever it is, instead of them just hanging around forever.”

Rogers also blamed the NRA for “the proliferation of guns.” He said guns are being stolen from houses and cars, as well as obtained at gun shows, and then used to commit crimes, including murder law enforcement officers. Rogers called for getting stolen guns off the streets and said “you’re asking for” law enforcement officers to be killed under open-carry policies.

The murder of law enforcement officers is already a capital crime and an aggravating capital sentencing factor under Alabama law. Capital crimes in Alabama are eligible for life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. HB 59 would deal with crimes such as assault on a police officer.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sessions campaign releases ad showcasing his stringent record on illegal immigration

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ campaign to reclaim the U.S. Senate seat he occupied for 20 years released an immigration-focused ad on Thursday.

The 30-second spot showcases Sessions’ legendarily tough stance on foreign citizens entering America illegally.

“Far too many people say they want to do something about fixing the border, but have no real commitment to do so,” warns Sessions in the ad.

The ad features footage from the 2018 unveiling of Sessions’ “Zero-Tolerance Policy for Criminal Illegal Entry,” which was one of the 73-year-old’s signature initiatives during his time as U.S. Attorney General.

In regards to the 2018 policy, a narrator’s voice says, “Jeff Sessions and President Trump took action.”

Also used in the ad is news footage of chaos at the United States border with Mexico.

A hardline stance on immigration was one of Sessions’ hallmarks during his time in the U.S. Senate. He worked tirelessly, sometimes against the wishes of senators in his own party, to stymy any legislative effort that would have forgiven those who entered the country illegally.

The ad comes on the heels of polling from ALDailyNews that shows Sessions narrowly in first place for the Republican nomination to take on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

The Sessions campaign says the spot will begin airing immediately and it will be broadcast statewide.

Alabamians are less than three weeks away from the March 3rd primary that will see Sessions go up against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

