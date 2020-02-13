Jones, Shelby introduce Trump nominee Anna Manasco for confirmation to the federal judiciary

Both of Alabama’s senators affirmed their support for Anna Manasco as they introduced her to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to begin her confirmation process.

Manasco is President Donald Trump’s nominee for the open seat on the bench in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Manasco is a partner in the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and works out of that firm’s Birmingham office.



She has previously clerked for Judge William H. Pryor, holding degrees from Emory and Oxford in addition to the law degree she earned at Yale.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) tweeted his enthusiasm for the confirmation getting underway on Wednesday.

Today I had the pleasure of introducing Anna Manasco of #Birmingham during her @SenJudiciary hearing regarding her nomination by @POTUS to serve as a US District Judge for the Northern District of AL. She is immensely qualified, and I urge my colleagues to support her. pic.twitter.com/Sn89B2sNbf — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 12, 2020

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) praised the nominee in a tweet of his own.

I was proud to introduce Birmingham’s Anna Manasco today–and meet her wonderful family–at her Senate confirmation hearing to serve as a district judge. She is an outstanding nominee and I wish her well! pic.twitter.com/e5xX5hgmZN — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) February 12, 2020

According to data from the Congressional Research Service, during the first two years of the Trump administration District Court nominees averaged around 235 days from the moment they are nominated until they are confirmed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed through a rule change in 2019 that reduced the hours of Senate debate on district court judges from 30 to two. As such, Manasco may experience a more expeditious process than other Trump District Court nominees experienced in the first two years of the administration.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.