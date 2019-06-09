Making correctional education work for Alabama

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

As those of us who live and work in the Second District remember well, last year on October 10, Hurricane Michael made landfall and ravaged areas of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. This storm was the third most powerful hurricane to ever descend upon the United States mainland. The destruction left in its wake was devastating, and many people are still trying desperately to recover.

After eight long months, I am glad to finally report that Congress approved and the president signed into law H.R. 2157, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which includes more than $3 billion for agriculture disaster relief. I am very glad that we have at last delivered this long-overdue assistance for farmers in the Wiregrass and throughout the Southeast. Now, we can begin the process of helping the many Americans who have suffered extreme devastation. I believe it is important that the people I represent understand what this process looks like moving forward, so I would like to take this opportunity to briefly lay it out.

Now that the bill has been passed by Congress and signed by the president, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin implementing the law and its programs. Farmers will have to sign up for relief assistance through USDA, and more information about USDA disaster assistance programs is available online at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/. Next in the process, USDA will determine who receives these disaster assistance funds. Once these decisions are made, USDA will begin the process of distributing these dollars.

While I am very glad that Congress at last delivered on our responsibility to make these funds available, there remains a road ahead for USDA’s actions before assistance is distributed. Still, I want the farmers I represent in southeast Alabama to know with confidence that help is on the way. I encourage you to share information about this process with the farmers you know who might benefit from hearing about it, and of course, if you are a farmer seeking assistance funds, make sure you sign up through USDA when the time comes. No sign-up deadline has been issued yet, but I will be sure to keep you updated as we move forward through the process.

Agriculture is the largest industry in Alabama and in the Second District, so it is vitally important that we quickly provide assistance to those who need it. When your farm, your family member’s farm, or your neighbor’s farm is flourishing, that is a good sign that our entire state’s economy is strong, too. A vibrant agriculture economy means we have a vibrant Alabama economy, and that is something we all want. I remain committed to ensuring that Alabama’s farmers get the help they need as we work to rebuild together.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

In his infrequent role as parking lot shuttle driver, Todd Flowers knows what’s coming.

“When we hit the gap in the trees, where they first see the mill, you ought to hear the gasps,” he says, saying it’s one of the favorite parts of his job managing Yellowleaf Creek Mill with his wife, Danyula.

It’s a similar experience at Christmastime, as people will line the little one-lane wooden bridge spanning the creek just below the 150-foot-long dam as they photograph the winter scene when the red wood building is covered in holiday white icicle lights.

The grist mill is at least 164 years old (some records indicate it may go back as far as 1841), having once processed up to 4,500 pounds of cornmeal, flour and grits each day. At the height of business, the Clanton mill was selling its products in more than 200 stores in Chilton and surrounding counties. It was the last water-powered mill in the state when its doors closed in 1990.

The former Shannon’s or Miller’s mill fell into disrepair, sitting shuttered for decades until a Birmingham businessman found out about it and considered moving it to Shelby County. He instead bought Yellowleaf Creek Mill in 2014 and restored it in place.

“It was in awful shape,” Flowers says. “What we have now was David Brogdon’s vision.”

Local craftsmen spent months bringing the mill back to life, retaining most of the original equipment and restoring it to working order. To make it an event venue, a covered wood deck was built around two sides of the mill, a covered stone patio was erected alongside the dam (totaling 2,000 square feet beneath the awnings) and a curved covered pier was built on the edge of the lake above the dam. The old blacksmith shed where buggy repairs were done while farmers’ corn was milled has become a storage area and bar.

“A guy came in one day and said, ‘Is the hole still in the wall?’” says Flowers. “The blacksmith kept the hot coals inside that hole to be ready to shoe horses and do other work for the mill customers. We left it intact during restoration. Man, if these walls could talk.”

Inside, the room next to the primary production areas of the mill was converted into a commercial kitchen. A large polished marble slab was placed on top of the original flour sifter to become the kitchen island. Much of the ground floor was left intact, with huge belts, wheels, pullies and gears running throughout the buildings. The vintage equipment stands ready to roll again: a machine that removed corn from the cob; a roller that converted grain into flour; a grist grinder; a storage bin and bagging scales. Hanging on the wall is an original bag used to fill the white corn meal. Original grinding stones, weighing several thousand pounds each, are scattered on the grounds.

“It really wouldn’t take that much to get it all running again,” Flowers says, looking through a window at the 16-foot-tall steel water wheel recently fitted with new bearings. “They say that when it was engaged, this whole mill would shake. I would give anything to have seen it in operation.”

Just outside the production room is the new Groom’s Room featuring a 120-inch video screen and surround sound. The spacious room with a high wood-beam ceiling and belt-driven fans has sofas and chairs in the center and a woodstove on one wall. The roar of the nearby waterfall is ever-present. An old wall telephone’s number is BR-549.

Up the stairs is the Bridal Suite, with beds on both sides of the uppermost mill belt-drive mechanisms. There’s a widescreen TV and clawfoot tub in an open area, and an adjoining large bathroom and shower. A stained-glass artwork depicting the mill is on the ceiling. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Yellowleaf Creek and the dam, which is illuminated at night.

“It’s really beautiful when the sun starts shining through in the morning,” Flowers says.

A large-stone walkway with a wooden handrail was built from one deck to the creek as another perk for the weddings, reunions, proms, corporate meetings, parties, fundraisers and similar events hosted by the Flowers over the past five years. Since Jan. 1, Transformation Ministries has owned the facilities.

Yellowleaf Creek Mill can accommodate up to 225 people and has nearly 3 acres of parking space. The managers anticipate having concerts and dinner theater in the summer and fall.

An open house last year brought a huge crowd of people wanting to get a look at a place many residents recall from childhood. After website The Knot named Yellowleaf Creek Mill the nation’s No. 1 wedding venue for 2019, the phone began “ringing off the hook,” with many of the calls from outside Alabama.

“It just amazes me that a little grist mill in central Alabama could interest people around the world,” Flowers says. “We’re so thankful Mr. Brogdon decided to preserve this historic, picturesque place.”

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Powergrams.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

After all the conflict, ridicule and a disgruntled University of Alabama donor’s shenanigans after the Alabama legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act, which bans abortions with few exceptions, it turns out the abortion issue is not as hot-button in the eyes of Alabamians that perhaps it once was according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling found there is not a groundswell of opinion about abortion one way or another with 48% of respondents undecided, only 14% of respondents with a “purist” pro-life position and 10% holding a “purist” pro-choice position.

As for any political fallout, when specifically asked about Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to sign the legislation, 33% favored her action, 38% were opposed it and 29% were undecided.

The polled surveyed respondents from the Birmingham (42%), Huntsville (19%), Montgomery (18%), Mobile (14%) and Dothan (6%) media markets and found the strongest support for the abortion ban by a 40-33% plurality was in the Mobile media market.

According to the poll’s summary released by JMC Analytics’ John Couvillon on Friday, Alabamians are opposed to strict abortion restrictions.

“When respondents were then asked about the more stringent aspects of abortion restrictions, they were strongly and consistently opposed,” Couvillon wrote. “71-6% opposed reporting to the government when a woman became pregnant/a pregnancy was terminated. By a 63-8% margin, respondents opposed investigating and prosecuting behavior resulting in a miscarriage/pregnancy termination. Similarly, a 55-8% majority opposed a woman’s going to jail for having an abortion, a 43-7% plurality was against requiring a woman to give birth if her pregnancy was due to a sexual assault, and a 44-18% plurality favors legal birth control with a doctor’s prescription – margins in favor were generally strong across the board, although the margins were somewhat narrower in the Mobile media market.”

JMC Analytics says based on its findings, it would be incorrect to call Alabama “pro-choice,” but concludes there was not majority support for the Human Life Protection Act.

“In summary, Governor Kay Ivey’s actions regarding abortion do not enjoy majority support, and while Alabamians have pro-life aspects to their opinions on abortion, they consistently oppose what would be considered the more stringent aspects of abortion restrictions.”

According to the most recent Pew Research data from 2014, the only state that is more pro-life than Alabama is Mississippi. By a 59-41% margin, Alabama voters in November officially declared the policy position of the state as being pro-life.

That vote affirmed the state’s policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life” and emphasized that no provisions of the Alabama constitution provide a right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban laughed off retirement plans, discussed the amateurism of college sports and talked about the renovation plans of Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday.

Saban spoke to reporters at the 13th Annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at Birmingham’s Old Overton Club.

“We’re really excited about being here,” Saban said. “The Nick’s Kids (Foundation) is all about my dad’s legacy of trying to give back to young people and help them to have an opportunity to be successful in life and also to honor the people who help the young people. We’ve had a lot of great supporters throughout the years. We certainly appreciate their support and what they’ve done to help us be able to help others. I don’t get to see these folks that often, so this is a day that we look forward to. I actually stand on one hole and play one hole with everybody, so I get to renew some of those acquaintances. Their relationship is valued by Miss Terry and I both.”

Saban says the foundation has given out well over $8 million since he and his wife, Terry, arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

“I raise it, and she spends it,” Saban said.

Saban was on the golf course despite having had hip surgery in April. He admitted doctors still won’t allow him to swing his driver or 3-wood, but he can use anything from a 5-iron up. He said he can do the things he needs to without a great risk of injuring his hip.

“I think it will still take a few weeks of strengthening to get back to normal,” he said.

Saban said surgery recovery has made it clear that he is not ready to stop working, which is why he chuckles at those who are literally betting on his retirement date (the over-under is apparently 5.5 years).

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that one, but it’s amusing,” he said. “After the six hours I spent at home in the chair after I got home from the hospital, I was outside walking around in the yard, and I think Miss Terry was ready to call the police on me if I didn’t get back in the house, so that’s not something that I enjoy and that’s not something I really want to do anytime soon. I just enjoy being part of the team, the relationships – to have Julio Jones come back the first two days I was doing my rehab on my hip, he was there with me doing it. Tua came in yesterday while I was doing rehab and gave me a medical examination, so some of these things are really special, so no time soon. I don’t know what Vegas knows that I don’t know.”

(Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Saban also talked about what proposed stadium renovations reveal about the football program at Alabama.

“I think it speaks volumes to a commitment to a standard of excellence that the University, the athletic department has to continue to be our best,” he said. “If you stand pat and everybody else is chasing you and what you do, they’re eventually going to catch you. To be aggressive in trying to make improvements is really important.”

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) says contrary to some reports, he is not on the “impeach Donald Trump” bandwagon and to say he is open to it was a “misinterpretation.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Alabama’s Democratic U.S. Senator said he did not think there should be an impeachment inquiry.

“I’m really glad you asked me that because quite frankly, the Yellowhammer blog consistently misinterprets my positions on a lot of things, which I just ignore,” he said when asked about the possibilities of impeachment. “But they said this week that I was open to something like that, which is really a misinterpretation of a position. I don’t think there ought to be impeachment inquiries right now.”

Jones insisted his hope was for oversight of the Trump administration and for the threat of Russian interference into future U.S. elections to be taken seriously.

“What I have said consistently is I do believe there needs to be some oversight,” he continued. “There has to be oversight of things going on. Clearly, there have been some things going on in the administration that are conflicts of interest, that are problems that need to be looked at. Some of that goes into the White House. Some of that is within the agency. What I really wish people would focus on the most, and this is so much of the Mueller report, and it was how he closed his statement the other day: The interference by the Russians in our 2016 elections was real, and it is something every American needs to be focused on. That’s where I’d like to see the Congress – the Senate and the House focusing more on because it is going to happen again. It happened to a lesser extent in 2018, but it is gearing up to happen again in 2020, and that is something everybody should be able to rally around. That is one of those bipartisan issues that everybody needs to be stepping up to and not worry about who they might affect or disaffect, or whatever. That’s where I think the focus ought to be.”

The Jefferson County Democrat urged his congressional colleagues on the other side of Capitol Hill to get away from impeachment talk and focus on the Russian interference aspect.

“The House is going to do what they’re going to do. I can’t control that House. I wish they would get away from all the talk about impeachment – talk about doing some oversight, but more importantly, let’s talk about the Russian interference and get to the bottom of it so we can protect our democratic election.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

