Magazine names Cullman a top 10 ‘micropolitan’ in the U.S. for business projects

Site Selection Magazine has named Cullman as one of its top “micropolitan” cities in the United States.

The methodology used by Site Selection for its micropolitan rankings includes the number of capital investments, hiring increases and square footage expansions undertaken by businesses in an isolated economy powered by a city of more than 10,000 people but less than 50,000.



Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Director Dale Greer told the Cullman Tribune that the ranking was “a real tribute to the community, to the workforce here. When you have good quality companies and you have a good workforce, then you have potential for them to continue to grow and prosper.”

He also said that Cullman had received a similar distinction from Site Selection several times in recent years.

In Cullman’s entry on Site Selection’s list in 2017, the city’s access to Georgia via I-85 was mentioned as a driver of success.

Other Alabama cities on the list included Troy and Enterprise, which tied for 31st place.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.