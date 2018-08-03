Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Luther Strange still fighting against liberal environmental agenda

“Big Luther” might be out of office, but he hasn’t finished towering over environmental activists.

The former United States Senator is known for his staunch opposition to job-killing Obama-era regulations and mandates as Alabama’s Attorney General and was a key ally to President Trump in Strange’s brief tenure on Capitol Hill.

Now, back in the private sector, Strange is still advocating for Alabama jobs and President Trump’s agenda.
In an op-ed published this week, Strange applauds a federal judge in New York for rightfully throwing out a climate lawsuit brought by cities against major energy companies. In doing so, U.S. District Court Judge John F. Keenan wrote, “Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two other branches of government.”

This is the second judge in as many months to toss this kind of lawsuit, confirming what conservative leaders in Alabama have been saying for years: courts should follow the law, not make the law.

Strange notes in his column, “Allowing courts to usurp the place of Congress and regulators is a recipe for incoherence. It takes power out of the hands of the people’s representatives. It pushes experts out of the process.”

When Strange served as the state’s 47th attorney general, he stood up to BP after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and won more than $2 billion in a landmark settlement on behalf of Alabamians.

Today, in a stark contrast, a number of cities including Santa Cruz, Oakland, San Francisco, Boulder and New York are bringing lawsuits against energy companies alleging future harm from the effects of climate change brought on by the products these companies sell.

Sen. Strange points out, “They are seeking awards — often in the hundreds of millions of dollars — for events they outline in detail, but that have not yet happened. And by their own admission, these events may never happen.”

He adds, “But it gets better: some of these California cities have directly contradicted themselves by issuing precise projections about the future costs of climate change in their lawsuit while indicating in their statements to the buyers of their municipal bonds that they know of no climate-related risks. They state in their bond issuance documents that it is impossible to predict whether flooding and other damage will occur, if at all. In many cases, it was the same city officials who made both sworn statements.”

It’s good to see that federal judges are seeing through these frivolous lawsuits. Like Judge William Alsup of California, who said:

Our industrial revolution and the development of our modern world has literally been fueled by oil and coal. Having reaped the benefit of that historic progress, would it really be fair to now ignore our own responsibility in the use of fossil fuels and place the blame for global warming on those who supplied what we demanded?

Even liberal icon and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke against environmental policy-making by the judiciary, saying in a 2011 case involving climate change that “the relief you’re seeking seems to me to set up a district judge, who does not have the resources, the expertise, as a kind of ‘super-EPA.'”

However, these lawsuits will keep coming. There is simply too much money to be made by trial lawyers and environmentalists for them to stop. And that is what it is all about.

“Lawsuits will not develop sound public policy, and they will certainly not halt climate change,” Strange concluded.

5 hours ago

Mobile law firm accuses television stations of colluding to fix advertising rates

Piggybacking on a federal investigation into possible collusion, a Mobile law firm has filed a class-acton lawsuit accusing the nation’s biggest television station owners of fixing advertising rates.

Clay, Massey & Associates filed the lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago against Gray Television Inc., Nextstar Media Group, Tegna Inc., Tribune Media Co. and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Together, those companies own a large share of the nation’s television stations.

The law firm seeks to represent people and businesses that bought advertising from the companies since Jan. 1, 2014.

The civil complaint references a July 26 Wall Street Journal article reporting that the Justice Department was investigating whether Sinclair, Tribune and other companies illegally shared information and coordinated efforts to artificially raise rates for TV commercials. According to the story, the investigation grew out of the department’s review of a proposed $4 billion merger between Sinclair and Tribune that would create the nation’s largest TV station owner.

That deal is on hold and now appears unlikely to be approved.

Stephen Dampier, a Fairhope lawyer who is representing Clay, Massey in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

“We do our talking in the court,” he said.

The suit seeks a court order declaring the TV stations’ conduct illegal and a judgement against the defendants equal to three times the damages suffered the the Alabama firm and other members of the class. The complaint does not specify a dollar figure.

One typical ad features partner Edie Massey talking about his courtroom approach.

“Well, my style is to be yourself. I can’t pull off dad’s style because he’s a lot older than me, but I think my style is to be someone that jury members and judges and witnesses will relate to, and they’ll know that I’m not trying to hide anything from them,” he says, as his wife and daughter walk into his office. “I’m being upfront with them, and I talk to them like like I would talk to my friends.”

Television consolidation has been on the rise for the past decade as companies took advantage of deregulation by the Federation Communications Commission to gobble up other businesses and individual stations. The lawsuit cites a study the Pew Research Center indicating that the five largest companies owned, operated or serviced 443 stations in 2016, up 147.4 percent from 2004.

One of those proposed mergers, announced in June, is Gray Television’s $3.65 billion bid to acquire Montgomery-based Raycom Media.

U.S. television ad sales fell 7.8 percent last year, to $61.8 billion. That is the steepest drop in at last 20 years, other than during recessions, according to the suit.

“In a healthy economy, we’re looking at no growth in advertising from traditional media companies,” research analyst Michael Nathanson told Bloomberg. “That’s a worrying trend.”

The suit contends that declining viewership resulting from increasing competition from cable and online options creates a powerful motive to inflate prices.

“As Defendants largely rely on revenue from local television advertising in order to sustain their daily operations, in the face of declining sales, Defendants had reason and motivation to conspire to artificially raise the prices of local TV advertisements,” the complaint states.

Clay, Massie has handled more than 10,000 personal injury lawsuits over the last 45 years, according to the firm’s website.

The defendants own a number of Alabama stations. Nextstar owns the CBS affiliate in Mobile, WKRG, Channel 5. Sincliar owns ABC affiliate WEAR, Channel 3, which is based in Pensacola, Florida, but includes the Mobile television market. It also owns NBC affiliate WPMI, Channel 15 in Mobile.

Gray Television owns stations in Panama City Beach, Florida., and Dothan. If regulators approve its acquisition of Raycom, it would gain WAFF, the NBC station in Huntsville, Fox affiliate WSFA in Montgomery and Fox affiliate WBRC in Birmingham.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

5 hours ago

Will Biloxi sports betting hurt Alabama athletics?

Will Mississippi’s newly legalized sports betting hurt Alabama athletics? One state legislator has a dire warning for college football fans.

Representative Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) played five seasons for the Green Bay Packers and knows the dangers of mixing sports and gambling first-hand. Wingo told WBRC that the FBI would show up every year at team meetings to talk about sports gambling and how gamblers will try and get involved with players to affect the outcome of a game.

“College sports are going to eventually be compromised and people are going to wonder if that kid missed that field goal on purpose or dropped that catch on purpose,” Wingo warned.

Sports betting is only legal in a handful of states, Alabama’s eastern neighbor now included. Mississippi’s first lawful sports wagers took place Wednesday at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi.

Gamblers can now travel from far and wide to Mississippi and bet on just about anything from college football to the NFL, to basketball and baseball. Many Alabamians are expected to make the trip across the state line to do just that.

However, detractors worry that legalized sports betting will take the fun out of watching, and perhaps playing, the game itself.

“When a kid misses a field goal, instead of feeling bad for him now you are going to have people that are probably going to send him death threats because they lost a bunch of money,” Wingo added, via WBRC.

Could legalized sports betting in Mississippi compromise the integrity of college football and other sports in Alabama? Will the fan experience be diminished? These are the questions being asked, and time will provide the answers.

In Alabama, gambling on greyhound and horse racing is legal. Gambling involving other sports would need to pass a referendum of the people.

Alabama is also one of nine states that outlaw the nationally-booming online business of daily fantasy sports.

5 hours ago

Shelby touts Alabama rockets in next manned space mission

Senator Richard Shelby today continued to tout Alabama’s role in American spaceflight. Shelby took to Twitter to highlight the fact that United Launch Alliance (ULA) rockets made in Decatur, Alabama were going to help power American astronauts back into space.

According to NASA, it will be the first time since 2011 that it will launch “American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”

The NASA announcement also named the nine astronauts on the mission flying commercial aircraft to and from the International Space Station.

Astronaut Josh Cassada has already gotten a first-hand glimpse at just how vital a role ULA and the workers at its Decatur facility have in the next chapter of American spaceflight.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” said Cassada.

While ULA rockets have powered unmanned American missions to Mars, ULA President and CEO Tony Bruno testified recently before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about his company’s vision for expanding those missions.

“Acts of Congress and Presidential directives reflect the high priority for the United States Government has long placed on human space exploration,” said Bruno. “With this continuing commitment, Americans will surely land on Mars as they landed on the Moon.”

6 hours ago

Non-profits may have to start paying taxes, and churches in Alabama are worried

A provision in the popular Republican tax bill has non-profits, particularly churches, concerned that they might have to begin filing income tax returns for the first time.

The provision imposes an unrelated business tax when an organization pays for the use of qualified transportation fringe benefits, parking facilities used in connection with qualified parking, and an on-premises athletic facilities by its members or employees.

Bruce Ely, a partner at Bradley in Birmingham and adjunct tax professor in the University of Alabama’s Graduate Accounting Program, said several churches have called him with concerns.

“If you’re parking downtown and the church or YMCA is covering your parking fee, that is probably what is taxable,” Ely told Yellowhammer News.

Ely said it could also mean that a church must pay taxes on the parking spots it offers its staff.

If the provision were to be enforced as such, Ely said organizations and churches would have to start filing tax returns, and most churches have never had to do that.

“Most churches I know have never filed an income tax in their history,” Ely said. “Some of these churches are 150, 200 years old, and they’ve never had to file an income tax return.”

Ely said he doesn’t expect the IRS will enforce the provision as strictly as mentioned, but that remains unclear until guidance is issued.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), the only member of Alabama’s delegation serving on the House tax-writing committee, derided Republicans for including the provision.

“The Republican Congress rushed through their tax bill with zero hearings, zero bipartisan amendments, and zero public input,” Sewell said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “The unpopular tax on nonprofit employee benefits is a consequence of Republicans’ rejection of transparency and bipartisan deliberation during passage of the tax bill.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) told Yellowhammer News that she hopes Congress will address problems that have arisen from the tax law.

“In under a year’s time, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has spurred economic growth in this country and allowed hardworking Americans to keep more of the money they earn in their own pockets,” Roby said in a statement. “I am hopeful that we will soon come back to the table to deliver additional tax relief and work out any of the issues in the current law.”

Two Republicans – Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina and Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas – have already introduced legislation to roll back the new taxes.

Others have argued in favor of the provision, suggesting it creates a level playing field for non-profits and for-profit companies.

“It has a fairly narrow impact in America, and it is about treating a nonprofit hospital the same way you treat a for-profit hospital, making sure the Gates Foundation or some other doesn’t have an advantage over a private sector business when competing for workers,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, recently told reporters.

Ely said that until the IRS or Congress addresses the provision, he is advising his clients to standby.

“My advice is just hang tight,” Ely said. “I think one or two things will happen: either the IRS will issue some kind of guidance, safe harbor or what-have-you to explain exactly how this applies that will at least give us some certainty, or maybe one of these two bills will pass Congress.”

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

8 hours ago

The debate on the debate — Since when have this state’s mainstream political media cared what Alabamians want?

If you follow the smarter-than-thou types than report on and opine about politics for Alabama’s “mainstream” news sources – you know, the AL(dot)com, Tuscaloosa News, Montgomery Advertiser, etc. – you would learn the most pressing issue facing the state is why incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey won’t participate in a debate with her Democratic Party opponent Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Gambling? Nah. Roads and bridges? Nah. Health care? Nah. The University of Alabama’s starting quarterback? Heh, if only.

No. We must have a debate before we can have any of those discussions.

“Voters deserve to know who’s really making the decisions at the top of our state government,” a petulant Kyle Whitmire, who is fighting a war on dumb, wrote earlier this week. “Alabama has a right to know whether its governor can think on her feet. And frankly, we have a right to know whether the person who holds the state’s highest office can stand on stage for an hour or more and speak coherently, without someone else’s canned lines.”

A right? Having gubernatorial debates are a right like right to free speech, right to bear arms? I must have missed that in high school civics classes. But I did go to Alabama public schools. Alabamification, amirite?

Whitmire isn’t alone. Although he is the most egregious, AL(dot)com’s John Archibald made a similar plea on Friday. Add to that Tuscaloosa News provocateur Mark Mayfield’s view and the meticulous attention the Montgomery Advertiser’s indefatigable Brian Lyman gave the issue in a dispatch last week, and the takeaway is clear: A gubernatorial debate should happen.

Let’s assume they are right. Let’s say the people of Alabama are clamoring for a gubernatorial debate. They want to see Maddox versus Ivey. They want it so much that ABC affiliates all over the state of Alabama are willing to preempt “The Bachelorette: Season 14.”

When have any of the media as mentioned earlier outlets cared what the people of Alabama want, or as some of them might say “think they want?”

It’s clear that AL(dot)com does not reflect the views of the people of Alabama, or it would not stack its opinion pages with liberal bomb-throwers and Never Trump-types as its alternative “conservative” voices. Like him or not, Donald Trump won the state of Alabama handily in the 2016 primary and general election.

It goes beyond the politics. If you give AL(dot)com’s front canvas a quick scan, once you get past the Alabama and Auburn football coverage, you see a mix of viral items getting their second life as news stories and other news items with an obvious Birmingham bias (as I write this viewing their site from Mobile.)

The same goes for other media outlets. In state races where the Democrat is thought to be a long-shot, the two are treated as if they have an equal shot – kind of like the way Maddox is viewed against Ivey.

The moral of this story: If we’re to believe that the call for a gubernatorial debate from Alabama’s political press is authentic, heartfelt and indeed done so in the best interest of Alabamians, maybe approach the news in Alabama in a way that reflects the mood of people in the state first. It’s just an idea.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

