Lowndes County appoints Jason Burroughs as school superintendent

Lowndes County has a new superintendent of the school system.

WSFA-TV reports the Lowndes County Board of Education announced Thursday that Jason Burroughs has signed a three-year contract with the school system.

Burroughs was previously serving as the interim superintendent and former assistant superintendent.

He also has served in various other positions during his 23 years with the school district.



Burroughs fills the spot previously held for more than a decade by Dr. Daniel Boyd, who was named deputy state superintendent of instruction in June.

Burroughs says he is looking forward to this new challenge and hopes to continue to lead the school district through his mission statement of, “engaging, empowering and educating.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

