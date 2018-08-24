‘Coward disgracing our country’ cuts down and steals flag from Alabama veterans

NBC 15 in Mobile on Wednesday broke the story of a “coward disgracing our country” after an American flag was cut down and stolen from the American Legion Post 164 in Citronelle.

The television station described the incident as “a crime tearing at the heartstrings” of the victims – the area’s heroic veterans – and the greater community.

Post 164 Commander Clara Childers served 26 years in the army and both of her sons are currently on active duty.

“The American flag, to me, it’s a part of me,” Childers said. “It’s a part of my family, my ancestry, my two sons are in. It’s my heart, a part of my soul and I miss it.”

American Legion posts are sanctuaries for veterans. Those who served come to share their stories about combat and those they lost along the way. However, the theft of Post 164’s flag felt like a fresh attack for many brave Alabamians.

“I can’t say nothing good right now. That tears me up, I have to cut off,” 90-year-old World War II veteran David Kelly told NBC 15, as he fought back tears.

Kelly feels personally attacked, as his family has sacrificed time and again for the nation’s flag and liberty.

“My oldest brother got killed, my other brother got wounded, and he died and my uncle died,” Kelly explained. “World War II in Germany and one in Japan.”

NBC 15 reported that Citronelle’s post has an array of security cameras and an expert will attempt to retrieve surveillance footage as justice is sought.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn