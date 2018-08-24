Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Two-year-old Huntsville girl dies after being left in hot car 42 mins ago / News
Conservative social media sensations headline Friday’s annual ALGOP summer dinner 2 hours ago / News
Lowndes County appoints Jason Burroughs as school superintendent 4 hours ago / News
‘Coward disgracing our country’ cuts down and steals flag from Alabama veterans 5 hours ago / News
Attorney General Steve Marshall to Congress: ‘Close deadly fentanyl loophole’ now 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump hits Sessions again, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones votes to keep funding Planned Parenthood, Maddox is hanging around with convicted felons who can’t vote and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
‘Women for Kavanaugh’ bus tour visits Alabama in support of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee 5 hours ago / News
Alabama Republicans: Push the panic button over Trump at your peril 7 hours ago / Opinion
Governor Ivey supports defending Alabama pro-life law before the U.S. Supreme Court 7 hours ago / News
Etowah County judge dismisses suit against House District 30 GOP nominee, Craig Lipscomb 21 hours ago / News
Frmr Justice Dept lawyer breaks down Manafort verdict, Cohen plea on ‘The Wake-Up Call’ 21 hours ago / Radio
Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’ 21 hours ago / News
Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening 23 hours ago / Opinion
Have Alabama schools found free lunches? 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Truck drivers, nurses most needed occupations in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Federal school safety commission to meet in Alabama 1 day ago / News
‘Rick & Bubba Show’ to be simulcast on CRTV 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Trump nominates Alabama native to lead American military forces in Middle East 1 day ago / News
President Trump: Sessions never took control of the Justice Department 1 day ago / News
Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King to speak at UNA 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

‘Coward disgracing our country’ cuts down and steals flag from Alabama veterans

NBC 15 in Mobile on Wednesday broke the story of a “coward disgracing our country” after an American flag was cut down and stolen from the American Legion Post 164 in Citronelle.

The television station described the incident as “a crime tearing at the heartstrings” of the victims – the area’s heroic veterans – and the greater community.

Post 164 Commander Clara Childers served 26 years in the army and both of her sons are currently on active duty.

“The American flag, to me, it’s a part of me,” Childers said. “It’s a part of my family, my ancestry, my two sons are in. It’s my heart, a part of my soul and I miss it.”

American Legion posts are sanctuaries for veterans. Those who served come to share their stories about combat and those they lost along the way. However, the theft of Post 164’s flag felt like a fresh attack for many brave Alabamians.

“I can’t say nothing good right now. That tears me up, I have to cut off,” 90-year-old World War II veteran David Kelly told NBC 15, as he fought back tears.

Kelly feels personally attacked, as his family has sacrificed time and again for the nation’s flag and liberty.

“My oldest brother got killed, my other brother got wounded, and he died and my uncle died,” Kelly explained. “World War II in Germany and one in Japan.”

NBC 15 reported that Citronelle’s post has an array of security cameras and an expert will attempt to retrieve surveillance footage as justice is sought.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

42 mins ago

Two-year-old Huntsville girl dies after being left in hot car

Authorities say a two-year-old Alabama girl died in south Huntsville after being left in a hot car.

AL.com reports the child died Thursday after being left in a car for what police say was a “lengthy time during the day.”

A parent was later driving the vehicle and realized the child was inside, police say.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation was ongoing.

Police said there were no signs of injuries on the child and the death was initially ruled accidental.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Conservative social media sensations headline Friday’s annual ALGOP summer dinner

Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk will headline Friday night’s 2018 Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner.

Called “America’s New Powerhouse Team of Truth,” the two conservative social media sensations and frequent Fox News Channel guests will deliver speeches to the sold-out crowd at Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Lowndes County appoints Jason Burroughs as school superintendent

Lowndes County has a new superintendent of the school system.

WSFA-TV reports the Lowndes County Board of Education announced Thursday that Jason Burroughs has signed a three-year contract with the school system.

Burroughs was previously serving as the interim superintendent and former assistant superintendent.

He also has served in various other positions during his 23 years with the school district.

Burroughs fills the spot previously held for more than a decade by Dr. Daniel Boyd, who was named deputy state superintendent of instruction in June.

Burroughs says he is looking forward to this new challenge and hopes to continue to lead the school district through his mission statement of, “engaging, empowering and educating.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Attorney General Steve Marshall to Congress: ‘Close deadly fentanyl loophole’ now

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday joined a massive bipartisan group of 52 state and territory attorneys general in calling on Congress to “expeditiously” close a deadly fentanyl loophole in federal law.

This loophole plays a harmful part in the opioid epidemic by allowing fentanyl traffickers to stay a step ahead of law enforcement by “developing new drug analogs that are somewhat different in composition.” Marshall, in a press release, noted that Alabama has already made strides in addressing this issue on the state level.

“We know that illicit drug manufacturers are devious in changing the makeup of a drug just enough that it no longer falls under its classification as a controlled substance,” Marshall explained. “Alabama has already strengthened its laws to deal with this problem, and we must ensure that our federal laws do not permit deadly criminal activity by way of a loophole.”

In a letter sent to congressional leadership, the group of attorneys general expressed their support of S. 1553 and H.R. 4922, better known as the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act. If passed by the Senate and House, this legislation would eliminate the current loophole which keeps the controlled substance scheduling system one step behind those who manufacture fentanyl analog and then introduce these powders into the opioid supply chain.

Fentanyl is currently a Schedule II controlled substance and, when used as prescribed by a doctor, can be a safe painkiller. However, outside of careful supervision, fentanyl and analogs manufactured illicitly can be lethal. The SOFA Act utilizes catch-all language which will allow the DEA to proactively schedule all newly-modified fentanyl analogs.

The letter opens by saying, “There is little doubt that the nation’s ongoing battle against heroin and opiates is unlike any other public health emergency. It touches all corners of our society. States and localities are on the front line of this crisis and are a large part of winning the battle from both a law enforcement and public health perspective.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

7 Things: Trump hits Sessions again, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones votes to keep funding Planned Parenthood, Maddox is hanging around with convicted felons who can’t vote and more …

7. Absurd drag queens are reading to toddlers at a Mobile public library

— A group of drag queens will be reading to children (if any show up) at a public library. Pastors and others are having none of this.

A Mobile-based Tea Party group says they will be protesting the event, which is sure to attract media and very few participants.

6. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani believes there will be a “people’s revolt” if Trump is impeached

— While on a golf outing, Giuliani told Sky News, “You could only impeach [Trump] for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that”.

— Although impeachment of President Trump seems highly unlikely to succeed, and Democrats don’t want to discuss it, the media is continuing to float the possibility that it could be on the horizon if Democrats take the House.

5. An Alabama preacher says the “Deep State” is coming for President Donald Trump and calls for prayers for him

— Pastor John Kilpatrick of Daphne’s Church of His Presence cited “witchcraft” and claimed it is trying to take over the country.

— Kilpatrick said the Holy Spirit spoke to him and told him to “pray for him now because he said there’s about to be a shift and the deep state is about to manifest and it’s going to be a showdown like you can’t believe.”

4. Another Trump confidant, the American Media Inc.’s David Pecker has been given immunity 

— As if the week couldn’t get any worse for the president, his good friend and the National Enquirer’s publisher Pecker was granted immunity as part of the investigation into Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

— A court filing showed that “encrypted” communications involving Pecker, Cohen and other A.M.I. employees were obtained and involved payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

3. Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox is palling around with convicted felon former Governor Don Siegelman

— Maddox and Siegelman were spotted in Selma campaigning for Maddox and Joseph Siegelman, who is running for attorney general. The elder Siegelman has a felony corruption conviction and can not vote.

— Maddox, like Siegelman, seems to be making the lottery proposal a central part of his campaign strategy. It is worth noting that lottery push ended up being a key part of the case that sent Siegelman to jail.

2. Senator Doug Jones has voted against defunding Planned Parenthood

— Jones joined other red state Democrats in blocking the defunding of the organization, including Joe Donnelly,  Claire McCaskill,  Heidi Heitkamp, Jon Tester and Joe Manchin, who unlike Jones, are all up for re-election.

— This comes the day after Jones called for a ‘”pause” in Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process to the Supreme Court where the abortion issue seems to be the main issue at play.

1. President Trump goes after Attorney General Sessions (again). Sessions finally pushes back

— Trump is back to punching at his own attorney general when things aren’t going his way, saying, “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions”.

— As rumors swirled about his future in his current post, Sessions responded by saying, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in,” and, “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

