Jones, Byrne spar over investigating the Bidens 2 hours ago / News
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 10: Interview with Congressman Gary Palmer 2 hours ago / Podcasts
Ryan Blaney wins Talladega Superspeedway’s 1000Bulbs(dot)com 500 in photo finish 13 hours ago / Sports
Rick Karle: Saban has a point about ‘rat poison’; Let’s start calling Bama players mediocre 15 hours ago / Sports
Ivey announces ID Plastics to open manufacturing operation in Auburn, creating 50 jobs 15 hours ago / News
Mondays for Moms: Confessions of a fluorescent mac-n-cheese lover 16 hours ago / Lifestyle
Mo Brooks: Trump is trying to put an end to endless war 17 hours ago / News
Federal grant to help develop workers in west Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Tuberville: ‘No doubt’ Alabama is college football’s top team, Finebaum ‘flat wrong’ 18 hours ago / News
Is your business prepared for a cyber attack? 21 hours ago / Sponsored
Byrne moves for official investigations into Hunter, Joe Biden 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: 24/7 impeachment talk, Hunter Biden promises to stop profiting off his dad’s service, no Medicaid expansion in Alabama and more … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama native, former Samford star quarterback leads Pittsburgh Steelers to primetime win 1 day ago / Sports
Roby: U.S. service academies nomination deadline is quickly approaching 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Tide continues to top AP poll, Auburn No. 11 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Almost everyone wants impeachment, Sen. Doug Jones feels the pressure, Alabama Democrats’ chaos continues and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
Rain barrels helping Alabama city combat flooding 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Return of ‘rat poison’: Saban warns players about listening to buzz about draft stock, records 2 days ago / Sports
Flowers: Prison issue to be addressed in special session in February rather than October 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama artist Lonnie Holley finds art in the discarded 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
2 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 10: Interview with Congressman Gary Palmer

Imagine growing up with no running water in your home, and then becoming one of the top leaders in the United States Congress. Gary grew up in a small town in Alabama, but he has worked his way to the highest levels of the government because of his hard work and willingness to serve. You will be hard-pressed to find a more principled or dedicated leader than Congressman Palmer. In a time where morals and ethics are lacking, Gary continues to shine his light due to his faith. The American Dream is alive and well, and Gary is a great example of what that can look like for anyone who wants to apply themselves.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

2 hours ago

Jones, Byrne spar over investigating the Bidens

Following Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) Monday announcement that he will file a resolution calling on three U.S. House committees to investigate the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) — a vocal supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential bid — rushed to attack the Republican Alabama congressman.

Byrne’s resolution calls for investigations into whether Hunter Biden’s business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests and whether his work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.

In a statement, Byrne called Democrats out for turning “a blind eye to the Biden scandal,” adding, “If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation.”

Later on Monday, Jones addressed Byrne’s move on Twitter. Byrne is one of the Republican candidates running to unseat Jones in 2020.

Alabama’s junior senator shared a tweet by ABC News’ Matthew Dowd, which asserted, “If you are someone who has raised concerns about Hunter Biden and don’t also raise big concerns about the Trump children, then you fundamentally lack inegrity [sic] and don’t really care about building a more moral and less corrupt world.”

Jones commented, “I think Matthew is speaking to a certain Alabama congressman who says he is filing a bill to investigate the Bidens. I agree with you @matthewjdowd. We should all want the same things – the facts, the truth, and the rule of law – not pandering partisanship trying to be relevant.”

To be clear, Dowd’s tweet was published on Sunday, the day before Byrne announced his resolution, so Dowd was not actually referring specifically to Byrne.

After Jones’ Monday comments on Twitter, Yellowhammer News reached out to Jones’ office for further comment. Yellowhammer News specifically asked, “Does this mean Senator Jones supports an investigation into Hunter Biden and/or Vice President Biden?”

The Senate office forwarded the inquiry without response to Jones’ campaign.

Jones’ campaign then declined further comment from Jones himself.

However, Lizzie Grams, Jones’ campaign press secretary, provided a statement that she released on behalf of the campaign earlier in the day — on Monday morning.

“Information about Joe Biden and his son has been around for a long time and all alleged improprieties have been debunked by numerous sources,” Grams claimed.

“It is sad that Congressman Byrne would debase the integrity of his office by pandering to the President with such a desperate attempt to elevate his secondary status in the Republican primary,” she added.

Jones’ campaign then did not respond when specifically asked the same question for clarification: “Does this mean Senator Jones supports an investigation into Hunter Biden and/or Vice President Biden?”

Reached for reaction to Jones’ tweet by Yellowhammer, Byrne decried that Jones was once again “quick to come to defense of his buddy Joe Biden.”

“Doug Jones has been silent on the issue of impeachment, but he is quick to come to defense of his buddy Joe Biden,” Byrne stated.

“Just like when he voted against Judge Kavanaugh, spoke out in favor of gun control, and opposed strong pro-life protections, Doug is once again totally out of touch with Alabama,” he continued. “This is just further proof that Doug Jones doesn’t represent Alabama. That’s why I’m running for the Senate to Dump Doug and send a conservative fighter to the Senate.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Ryan Blaney wins Talladega Superspeedway’s 1000Bulbs(dot)com 500 in photo finish

It took 27 hours to get from the green flag to the checkered flag, but when it was all said and done, Ryan Blaney, the driver of Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang, earned the win on Monday afternoon in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Blaney edged out veteran NASCAR driver Ryan Newman by a margin of .007 seconds, which is reportedly only the sixth-closest Talladega margin of victory ever.

The win advances Blaney in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff to determine the 2019 champion.

“We got together a little coming through the trioval,” Blaney said of his run for the start-finish line with Newman. “He pushed me below the yellow line, but I wasn’t going below there after what happened in the truck race.”

Blaney was referring to Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Talladega, when Johnny Sauter lost the win after being ruled out of bounds by NASCAR and demoted from first to the last truck on the lead lap.

“Now we don’t have to worry about next week,” Blaney explained, given that he advances in the championship hunt by virtue of his race win. “We can go and fight for another win.”

The race did not end without the traditional “big one” crash. Brendan Gaughan, driver of the No. 62 Chevrolet launched into the air during the escapade.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

15 hours ago

Rick Karle: Saban has a point about ‘rat poison’; Let’s start calling Bama players mediocre

There’s no need to tell you that the Alabama Crimson Tide are playing great football — and one of the best ways to tell that coach Nick Saban knows it as well?

He uttered those two familiar words: “Rat poison.”

It was two years ago when these words went viral, as Saban attempted to squelch the rave reviews about his players that were coming from the media.

His message?

If his players kept hearing that they were great, they’d believe it — and those words could act as rat poison to his team.

A few days ago, Saban brought up the words again, this time after his team beat the Aggies 47-28.

What does this all mean? Allow me to explain as I’m coming in hot, giving you my take!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

15 hours ago

Ivey announces ID Plastics to open manufacturing operation in Auburn, creating 50 jobs

Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that ID Plastics LP, a manufacturer of a variety of technical plastic products, is set to open its first operation in Auburn, investing $9.8 million.

“Our continued efforts and partnerships with local communities have led to another great manufacturer coming to Alabama,” Ivey said. “ID Plastics’ decision to select Alabama will create 50 jobs for families in East Alabama over the next three years.”

At first, the company will produce the ID PACK sleeve, a foldable, returnable transportation container system used in various industries.

A press release noted, “Brothers Martin and Andreas Hartl formed the Alabama-based business operation with the plan to bring various products of their companies, DUROtherm Plastics, a thermoforming specialist, and the Infinex Group, an extrusion specialist, to a production center in the U.S. The two companies are headquartered in the Black Forest in Southwest Germany and have approximately 600 employees.”

“Transport containers have always had downsides of one kind or another,” Martin Hartl said. “We responded with an innovative collapsing container system that eliminates these problems. The ID PACK is a truly problem-free sleeve pack system.”

Andreas Hart also discussed his vision for the company as it relates to the parts and manufacturing required.

“German technology made in the U.S.A. with state-of-the-art, customer-oriented manufacturing — that’s the perfect combination, the way we see it,” Hart said. “This was the foundation for the ID PACK collapsible container system and the big advantages it offers in a wide range of logistics applications.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders expressed his support for the German operation in a statement.

“We are grateful to be the U.S. headquarters and manufacturing location for ID Plastics,” Anders said. “Through our partnership with Auburn University, Southern Union Community College and our existing industries, the City of Auburn has created an excellent environment for technology-based, value-added manufacturing operations like ID Plastics. We welcome Andreas and Martin to the Auburn family.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, released a statement on the project and reflected on the strong economic ties between Alabama and the German industry.

“German companies have directed around $10 billion in new capital investment to Alabama in the past two decades because these companies have learned they can find success in our state,” Canfield said. “We welcome ID Plastics and look forward to helping another German business enterprise prosper in Alabama.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

16 hours ago

Mondays for Moms: Confessions of a fluorescent mac-n-cheese lover

What happened to the days when we could saunter down the aisles of the grocery store without being bombarded with 500 options for each item in the store?

Organic. Non-dairy. GMO-free. No artificial flavors. Lite. Fat-free. Gluten-free. Taste-free.

My head is spinning.

Retailers should start labeling packages with the following disclaimer: “Will need nutritionist to assist with purchase.”

Instead of greeters, could nutritionists begin to welcome us at the entrance of the grocery store and offer to accompany us down the aisles?

And while we’re on this topic, could someone for the love of Jesus and all the goodness in the world explain to me what the heck GMOs are? Are they kin to UFOs? Is it a military operative slogan? Are they little cancer pellets hidden away in every bite of my Cheetos? I’m getting worried over here. If you can provide some useful information, could you shoot me a quick message at HelpErinUnderstandGMOs@gmail.com? This is real; send help. Thanks in advance.

Seriously, why can’t we go in the store and throw two boxes of Cheerios, a couple gallons of milk and a box of the latest flavor of Oreos in our carts without enduring relentless stares from other shoppers? Rather than accosting the produce stocker about the origination and growth habits of Hass avocados, you will find me filling my cart with items that do not require such intense, interrogative research. You know items we’ve all been existing on since the beginning of time.

Confession: I’m the momma that occasionally serves up hot dogs and dinosaur-shaped chicken tenders. You know why? Because my kids love them.

I’m going to be real with you guys for a second. My momma, bless her sweet soul, fed me Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, M&M’s and orange soda. And guess what? I’m still alive! With the exception of the obligatory seasonal cold, I’m kickin’ it just fine, folks.

Pre high-fructose-corn-syrup-hysteria, our world was such a wonderful place. We reveled in our blissful ignorance and we survived. We made it. The corn syrup centaurs didn’t come devour us in our sleep, people!

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I haven’t seen a scientifically backed theory indicating that occasional hot dog consumption leads directly to immediate death. But please send that report in if I’m missin’ it.

Get prepared to gasp because I’m not done yet. I’ve also got mac-n-cheese in the ole pantry, too! And, no, not the organic-handmade-by-tiny-food-angels kind. Nope. No way. Not up in here! If you open my cupboard, you are going to find the glorious, fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark orange kind that we all fell in love with in our dorm rooms decades ago. You know, the kind we now crave at 2:00 a.m. after waking up to the baby monitor a few times.

All joking aside, I do think that nutrition is very important. And I completely agree with teaching our kids about the importance of clean eating, healthy food boundaries and coaching them towards a life of fitness.

But I think we walk a fine line. I’m all about providing our babies with the healthiest food options available, but let’s do so without engaging in discussions that result in righteous condemnation.

To the precious mommas who manage to serve pediatric-approved meals on your tables three times a day, you are awesome and superhuman. Could you help a sister out? Show me your ways. And, if any of you wants to write a book summarizing all of these “uber-healthy” options exposing all the superfoods in a graph-like format for ease of reference, that’d be great. (Quick request: provide a dictionary in the back.) I’ll be your first buyer.

Rather than tormenting over the origination of the foods that enter our children’s bodies, let’s spend time focusing on the words they hear, the things they see and the places they go. If we spend more time focusing on that version of input in our child’s lives, we will be doing them and our world a much greater service.

There’s a lesson to be learned here: Consumption is vital. Nutritional, spiritual, emotional, all of it. But I’m afraid we are spending so much time diagramming the sugar content of granola bars, that we are neglecting to measure the growth habits or our children’s patience, kindness and respect for others.

In our final days, it’s not going to matter how many marathons our babies ran or how awesome their homemade compost piles were in their backyards.

What will matter is the lasting legacy they leave and the lives they touched while here on this earth.

So, pardon me if I chunk a few fluorescent mac-n-cheese buckets in my buggy as I saunter through the pasta aisle. No harm. No foul.  Just placing my primary focus on a tad bit different intake at our house.

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

